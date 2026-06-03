Explosive New Theories Emerge After Missing Scientist Assistant Is Found As Ex‑FBI Chief Sounds Alarm

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Melissa Mondragon Casias, a 53-year-old administrative assistant employed at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), vanished without a trace last June, leaving her family searching for answers.

Nearly a year later, on May 28, 2026, a hiker discovered her body alongside a firearm in the McGaffy Ridge area of Carson National Forest in New Mexico.

Highlights Nuclear lab assistant Melissa Casias was found deceased nearly a year after she disappeared in June 2025.

A firearm was found beside her body, and an ex-FBI official says that even if it appears consistent with a self-inflicted scenario, investigators should explore possible criminal involvement.

Casias’s case has drawn comparisons to several other recent cases involving missing or deceased personnel linked to government and national security work.

However, this discovery has raised more questions than it has answered.

In a Facebook statement last month, her daughter, Sierra, insisted that Casias “did not own” a weapon.

This detail, per an ex-FBI agent Chris Swecker, has cast doubt on whether Casias took her own life or became a victim of an ill-planned homicide.

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Melissa Casias’s missing persons case took a perplexing turn, with investigators now facing complex questions

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According to Sierra, Casias “could not legally purchase a firearm.”

She said that every firearm in their home was owned and purchased by her father and Casias’s husband, Mark, adding, “At no point did I ever see her carry a firearm or keep one in her vehicle,” as her highly secure workplace strictly prohibited it.

LANL is a facility founded by the Manhattan Project, which developed the atomic weapon during the Second World War.

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Swecker, the former FBI assistant director in charge of the bureau’s Criminal Investigative Division, speaking to the Daily Mail on June 2, flagged questions that the presence of a firearm beside Casias’s body has left for investigators to answer.

The questions included: “The g*n that was nearby, was it a g*n owned by her? What was the cause of d**th? Was this a s**cide, or was this a crime?”

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The New Mexico State Police told the outlet that investigators are in the process of tracing the firearm’s origin, while the Office of the Medical Investigator is working to determine Casias’s cause of demise.

Swecker said that while the case may ultimately be determined to involve no foul play, “given the publicity in this case, there are certainly investigators out there looking for some evidence of a crime.”

The former FBI agent also suggested that Melissa Casias’s passing may have occurred only recently

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While the potential date and timing of Casias’s departure have not yet been released by law enforcement, Swecker believes the speed at which her identity was established indicated her remains had not significantly decomposed.

According to Trauma Services, a biohazard remediation company’s statement to the Daily Mail, most of the body’s mass is broken down within the first three weeks of demise.

All that remains after that are bones, dried tissue, and residual fluid.

“It could very easily have been a visual identification,” Swecker said about Casias’s body.

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He noted that the area’s animals and predators, as well as the climate, would have worked against preserving Casias’s body for more than a few weeks.

New Mexico’s Carson National Forest is known for its population of bears, mountain lions, coyotes, and bobcats — animals that may have found and consumed a body if it had been there for an extended period.

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The region’s climate, meanwhile, is known to be humid, which accelerates decomposition.

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Casias had lied to her family before her disappearance.

She dropped her husband, also an LANL employee, at their workplace at 6:15 a.m., claimed she had to drive to another location on the LANL premises for a task, and promised to return the car by 11 a.m.

However, she drove back home instead.

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When Sierra asked why she was back, Casias said she would work from home that day because she had forgotten her badge.

Mark told NBC Dateline in July that Melissa had her badge when she dropped him off, as she was required to show it to gain entry to the premises.

Melissa vanished without her work or personal phones, her identity cards, or other belongings.

The phone was later discovered to have been wiped clean, with a factory reset performed.

Melissa Casias’s case has been compared to other cases involving missing or deceased U.S. government employees

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Three laboratory employees have gone missing under circumstances similar to Casias’s within the last few years.

Anthony Chavez, 79, a former LANL employee who retired in 2017, walked out of his home on May 4, 2025, and never returned.

Steven Garcia, 48, a government contractor working for the Kansas City National Security Campus, a facility involved in critical background work for U.S. national defense, went missing on August 28, 2025.

He was seen walking out with a firearm and no other belongings.

On February 27, 2026, retired U.S. Air Force Major General William McCasland, 68, disappeared.

He had been in charge of the Air Force Research Laboratory, which worked closely on projects involving the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

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Frank Maiwald, involved with detecting signs of alien life, and Carl Grillmair who worked on infrared telescopes, meanwhile, were announced deceased in July 2024 and February 2026, respectively.

While no explanation was provided for the former’s demise, the latter was assassinated outside his home.

The family members of these missing and deceased individuals have rejected social media theories that they may have been targeted to keep sensitive information from being leaked.

Swecker, in a March 2026 statement to the Daily Mail, however, said the theories may have substance, adding that Casias’s case could be part of this larger pattern.

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“In a classified lab, or just a high-clearance lab, they would basically be in the know on what’s going on,” he said. “And it wouldn’t be the first time an administrative assistant has been targeted.”

“When I look at the missing scientists in critical technology areas, what I come up with is — it has to be investigated fully by the FBI. They can’t have these examined in isolation and compartmentalize them as individual missing person cases.”

“She was abducted,” a netizen said about Casias

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