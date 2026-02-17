#1 Sometimes when people have died, and we turn them over to clean and dress them, they still have air in their lungs and will make grunting noises when moved. Scared the c**p out of me, the first time I experienced it.



LostDogBoulderUtah:



My grandpa had a related experience in Vietnam. He was helping wash and prepare bodies for transport home under the direction of the coroner, who had warned them about the bodies making noises when moved. After a bit, Grandpa asked the coroner how the body he was washing could cry. The coroner repeated the lecture about air being pushed out and grandpa said that he got that part, but how did that form tears?

He said things got very busy after that.

Grandpa's assigned corpse was not actually passed, just suffering a LOT of blood loss and very very cold. Dude got 5 liters of blood, some of it from my grandpa, and then he flew home to spend the rest of the war recovering.

#2 I worked at a funeral home for quite awhile. When I first started, about a month in, I was working a holiday weekend. Only people working were the transport guys & me. They came to drop off a body & went right back out. I thought they were still there and needed to ask a question. I walked into the embalming area & this dude was SITTING UP ON THE GURNEY looking right at me when I opened the door and it literally made me pee a little in fright.



Turns out the transport guys picked up the body from an area hospital. He'd passed away while in a slightly reclining position & rigor had set in. They couldn't flatten him out. Still the scariest moment in my career, even if I got a laugh out of it later.



bhedesigns:



You KNOW they bolted like that on purpose!!!!

#3 One of the decedent"s grandsons faked a breakdown over the casket. He stole all her jewelry. Didn't take long to figure out and a large brawl broke out. Jewelry was retrieved.



Two weeks later grandson turns up needing to be processed and buried. Creepy as hell.



noodlyarms:



If only he could have paid off that debt collector.

Losing someone close to you is never easy, and death often feels both emotional and mysterious at the same time. Beyond the grief, many people don’t realize that the body begins changing almost immediately after life ends. Death isn’t a single moment but a process, and the body slowly adjusts to this new state. In the first hours and days, several physical shifts occur as circulation stops and organs shut down. These changes are natural and predictable, even if they may sound unsettling at first. Understanding them can help remove some of the fear and confusion around death. It reminds us that what happens afterward is simply biology doing its job. In many ways, the body is just following its final routine. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I was part of search and rescue for 3 years. I was in the scuba team so we were responsible for finding the usually dead people at sea. The salt water adds so much horror to a body. Not to mention the fish that usually will start picking on a corpse sooner than later.



My creepiest experience was trying to find the body of a Jane doe was missing. She was brought over by human trafficking. Turns out she slit her wrist parallel to her veins and jumped into this rocky and sharp outcrop into the sea.



We went diving in less than ideal conditions. It was low visibility and waves. My scuba buddy and I were looking at a outcrop when suddenly out of the darkest a deep blue hand emerged from this little cavern in the rocks. It began twitching and moving and as we tried to pull the hand the rest of the corpse emerged. She was being picked on by Murray eels (hence the twitching) which emerged with bits of human flesh in their mouths. Her mouth was wide open in a scream position and her eyes were gone. You can see tendons and bones in her hands and the sharp rocks tore her entire body to shreds in various spots. Her toes were mostly gone too with some bits of bone sticking out.



To this day it haunts me. The worst was pulling her out and swimming with the body as eels and fish followed us, occasionally picking on bits of flesh.



DeeMarie0824:



Reading this made my heart sink. It’s even more gut wrenching knowing her circumstances. It really breaks my heart but I’m touched that you went to her funeral. Someone out there (you) demonstrated that you cared about her. I think that speaks volumes and I hope that gave her some final peace.

#5 Before covid, I worked at a funeral home that wasn't particularly well run. I was a funeral assistant, and one of the embalmers was notoriously difficult to deal with. Her name was AJ.



About 4 days before this story, AJ had picked up a deceased man who had died of septicemia and who was to be cremated due to the fact he was already in a bad state on death. So AJ had the brilliant idea to leave this gentleman on the rolling cot for four days unrefrigerated, figuring it wouldn't matter since he was being cremated and it was a slow week.



Of course, I got the job of moving him to the crematory with AJ. We walked into the embalming room and found that the decedent had bloated and was leaking a grey liquid sludge out of his urinary catheter onto the floor. If pestilence had a smell, it would've been this liquid. It smelled like a warning to the base lizard part of my brain. To describe this liquid as smelling bad is an understatement. The liquid was something you could feel and sense in the air.



AJ and I donned our gear, and luckily since she placed him on a cot already, we didn't have to do much in the ways of moving the body. Unluckily, the cot was relatively old and one of the cot wheels had to be manually unlocked using hands, as the foot pedal was too rusted to effectively use.



AJ told me to unlock it, and so I carefully bent down and unlocked the wheel. Well, AJ got the bright idea to shake the cot violently as some sort of prank, sending the grey liquid over the edge directly onto the top of my head, dripping down under my eye protection and mask. I closed my lips and eyes so the liquid running over them would stay out of my body, and calmly walked to the employee bathroom in a sort of numb state of shock. The funeral home owners saw my sludgy appearance and sent me home paid for the rest of the day.



Crappler319:



"Welp, AJ. Looks like I'll be cremating two bodies today."

#6 My first job was at a cemetery. We had a common burial (someone who cannot afford a casket or vault) They are provided a wood frame and cardboard casket. We dug the hole the night before. It rained heavily that night. The next day after the ceremony we lowered the "casket" into the water filled hole. It just floated on top. So, we used a backhoe bucket to push it down. The "casket" fell apart and the body slid out and floated. We pushed her down and filled the hole. I protested, but was told this is how things were done. I still feel bad about it.



Bliss21s:



I actually really like the idea of being buried in the ground, I think it’s weird to be in a coffin. Returning to the soil is natural! I don’t think there is anything wrong with what happened. Actually if it were my body, I would think this situation was kind of funny, maybe she was a jokester and she wanted one last laugh. When we spread my Uncles ashes a huge gust of wind blew ash into his little brothers mouth (now an adult), and he was spitting, crying, and laughing because he had messed with his little brother his whole life and we knew his big bro was getting one last prank in.

Right after death, the muscles in the body relax completely. This includes the muscles that control the bladder and bowels, which is why it’s common for the body to release waste at the time of death. The same relaxation can cause the face and skin to soften, sometimes making bones and facial structure more visible. This isn’t something dramatic or unusual, it’s simply what happens when tension disappears from the body. These early changes are part of the body’s natural shutdown process. They may feel surprising to learn about, but they are completely normal. In short, the body is letting go of the physical strain it once held. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Had a DNR patient that had just died, there was about 5 witnesses comfirming death



so first step in these situations is extubation. I pulled the ETT and OG tube, gathered those and the vent circuit, turned around to throw it all in the trash, and then heard a really loud gasp and loud breathing and I d**n near jumped out of the window...on the 7th floor



she came back to life, her heart started on its own



Jesus christ man



Jesus christ.

#8 A friend told me this story ages ago, and I hope I remember it well enough. When he was 18, he worked for a single-plane transport contractor, and one time they had to carry a body. It wasn't autopsied or prepared for funeral yet, that was where they were taking it. So it was wrapped and just sort of laying on the floor.



Now when you're in the air, I'm sure other pilots will tell you, the rise and fall of the airplane will do strange things with gravity, air pressure, and necromancy. In any case, the corpse had enough air in its lungs that the lower pressure outside the body caused the air inside to be expelled, slowly, and through the larynx. Meanwhile rise and fall of the plane caused the body to sit up and the wrapping to fall away. Sitting up caused it to expel more air from the lungs. So while flying a dead body in the plane, they heard a long low moan, and saw a dead body sit up in the back of the plane.



The pilot panicked, left the controls, and ran back and PUNCHED the corpse across the face, knocking it back down. He told me about how they figured out what happened, but I was laughing too hard at that point to really pick up the details.



I do remember that they had to explain the additional damage to the corpse when they arrived at their destination.



SmileyRhea:



So if the passed away guy was coming back, dude's first instinct is to punch him back to the afterlife.

#9 Attended a suspected fire once where we could smell smoke but couldn't locate the fire. Eventually located it and when we entered the house there was an old woman slumped over on the floor. Tried to turn her over but couldnt. Turned out that she had been laid on one of the old bar type heaters and because the heat was not allowed to escape it had burnt a hole through the floorboards and the heater fell through the hole. However, when she was laid on it her body fats started to melt and run into the floorboards then when the heater fell through she cooled. By the time we got there she was one with the floor. Two of us to get shovels under her to roll her over.

It was years before I could eat smoky bacon flavour crisps again.



Nxtgenkiwi-13:



Did she collapse and fall on the heater? I need to know more!



OP:



Haha, yeah this question bugged me at the time as well. She was apparently fairly frail and quite often fell.

WARNING - I have added more detail below in case you want it, but it is not for the squimish. Do not read on if you don't want to read it.

For a bit more info (because I know you want it) when the ambulance turned up they took 3 steps through the front door took one sniff of the smell and said "yeah, we're not needed!" So the mortuary guys came to take her away. However, because if the circumstances it has to be a doctor who signs of that she is actually dead (officially called 'pronounces life extinct') so I went with them to the nearest hospital to grab the duty doc. As he came out he said to me "it's not a bad one is it?" I said "I have seen worse", we unzipped the bag and he put the stethoscope on her and said "oh god, she's still hot!". In fairness, she was a bit toasty. Because she had kinda been grilled instead of flamed her skin had contracted and she looked like a mummy and some of the skin had started to split.

Once the heart stops pumping, blood no longer circulates and instead settles due to gravity. This pooling of blood causes the skin to develop purplish or reddish patches in areas closest to the ground. This process is called lividity, and it helps professionals understand how long someone has been deceased or whether the body has been moved. The discoloration can look alarming, but it’s simply physics at work. Without circulation, blood has nowhere else to go. Over time, these patches may darken and become more noticeable. It’s one of the many visible signs that the body is transitioning after death. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I work as a Motor Vehicle Collision Analyst. We get called to fatal vehicle collisions and reconstruct what happened/caused the collision, provide analysis and provide courts with expert testimony.



I've seen a lot of deceased persons and animals. I've seen almost every wretched way a human can died in a collision. However, there is one, that stays with me every fall.



In late October I get called out to a fatal single vehicle incident. The driver was traveling through a shallow S curve but going too fast. She was not able to negotiate the first turn and her vehicle enters into critical velocity, the wheels buckle on the passenger side and she rolls.



She was not wearing her seatbelt and through the first roll was partially ejected out the drivers side window. Her skull was crushed between the outside of the door and the road; and continued to flop partially ejected as the vehicle rolled. The skull was split from her left eye to the right rear behind her ear. This caused her brain matter to be strewn about the road and car. Her body was eventually thrown from the vehicle and came to rest on the side of the road.



One aspect of the job requires an inspection of the bodies to look for evidence. I approach the body, that is facing upright on her back. The skull was very open and I could clearly see the inside cavity of the skull with no brain. The brain was deposited in chunks on the road and has a distinct smell. This scene didn't bother me at the time, I was more fascinated than anything at the time.



A few hours later I get a call from my wife, just asking how the days is going. I told her I was on scene and couldn't talk too long. She then asks if I will be working late tonight or be home on time because tonight we were going to be carving pumpkins with the kids........



Years later I still can't carve pumpkins and kids have no idea why.

#11 I watched 2 young children's corpses fry with electricity.

We responded to an electrocution. A fault caused electricity to be traveling down the stabilizing cables of the electrical pole. A little kid touched that cable and got shocked, causing his hand to grasp tighter. His little buddy must have seen it and grabbed him. By the time we got there they were both dead, but still electrified. We couldn't safely approach until the electricity department cut the power. So we sat there and watched these two little bodies twitch and spark. Was like a horror movie.



BaconAndCats:



The only solace I get from this is that they most likely didn't experience any of it. I've been electrocuted with high voltage and its a very strange experience when your brain reboots after its over. During the electrocution there's no consciousness. Its like the feeling just after watching a really long, really engrossing movie and it cuts to credits, jolting you back to reality, but times 10.

#12 I spent 3 year working in a NYC ER.



on the fourth of july one year, it was a pleasantly slow day as holidays typically are. we had a red phone that EMS would call to let us know about a patient coming in, maybe a heart attack or a stroke or someone actively getting CPR. usually about 5-10 minutes out.



this day i picked up the phone and dispatch said a gunshot victim was coming in. we are not a level I trauma hospital so getting a gunshot victim is exceedingly rare. it means they're nearby and on the brink of death so they can't afford the time to go to the trauma center. no ETA on this guy. well after i hung up EMS was rolling in doing compressions.



very very few people survive a cardiac arrest due to trauma. his odds were not in his favor, and after opening his chest up to plug the holes in the heart, we called it. he was gone. he didn't have any ID on him so we had no way of even identifying him or contacting family.



it was the first time i'd ever been in an active crime scene...a homicide investigation began to unfold. it was surreal having to allow men in suits to take photos of my patient.



i go on my lunch break and have my ceremonial mcdonalds after a difficult case. i come back and thankfully homicide is done with the ER and he is in the morgue.



a bit later we found out the police figured out this guy's identity which was a huge relief to us.



later on my charge nurse informs me that homicide tried to go to our morgue but there was no body. truly, they searched everywhere. his body was gone.



about 3 surreal hours later we found out that there's a separate morgue for unidentified patients. they were looking in the wrong morgue and we didn't know it for 3 hours. but for those 3 schrodinger cat hours we had lost a homicide victim's body.

Some people are surprised to learn that bodies can occasionally make sounds after death. This doesn’t mean the person is alive or conscious, it’s simply trapped air escaping the lungs. If the body is moved, rolled, or pressed, air can travel up the windpipe and vibrate the vocal cords. This can create faint noises like sighs, groans, or squeaks. While it may sound eerie, it’s purely mechanical, not intentional. No sound will come out unless something physically pushes the air upward. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Human osteologist here. I work with dry human bones, so they don’t do too much. But one of the one times I’ve ever gotten “the creeps” was when I was handling a crania in the collection and could hear the wisdom teeth shaking around, partially formed but not quite erupted, in the mandible. Wisdom teeth form around 18 years old and erupt generally in late teens or early 20s. I, at the time, was about 20 and my wisdom teeth were just coming through. I realized these remains belonged to a girl about my age that’s that’s probably exactly what my skull looks like. It really humanized things for me.

#14 People who had been on blood thinner medication before they died can make for a odd scene. Saw a guy that had died looking out of his window so he was discovered with his head on the windowsill and there was a thick colum of "jellied" blood from his nose to the floor. It was a bit freaky.

#15 Worked at a mortuary for a few years. We have methods to keep the jaw shut for viewing, otherwise it would gap open due to the angle of the head and neck. During a viewing the device failed and this gentleman’s mouth literally popped open. The lead embalmer was not on site so I did my best. Ushered the family out of the room and superglued his mouth shut, but he didn’t have teeth and supergluing just his lips did NOT work. It looked as if he was attempting to scream. I had to call in one of our other mortuaries in town and that embalmer used a giant needle and thread to sew his mouth shut from under his chin to his palate.



creditspread:



Wow, the things we take for granted at viewings. There must be a ton of work to prep and maintain behind the scenes.

After death, the body also begins to cool down gradually. This process, known as algor mortis, happens because the body is no longer generating heat. On average, body temperature drops by about 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit per hour, though this can vary depending on the environment. Eventually, the body temperature matches the surrounding room or outdoor conditions. This cooling helps forensic experts estimate time of death. In essence, the body slowly returns to the temperature of the world around it.

#16 Not necessarily the creepiest thing but



The funeral home I worked for liked to embalm as soon as possible after death.

I had embalmed a man that was dead for less than 30mins-an hour. He was still warm and rigor had not set in yet.

I kinda just held his hand for a minute before I got started.



big_d_usernametaken:



When my wife passed away suddenly, I was sitting with her in the ER, and when I came back in, they had her swaddled, like an infant.

I managed to get her hand out, and was holding her hand thinking that as long as I was holding it, it wouldn't get cold..

#17 I used to be a Med Lab Tech (68K) in the Army and sometimes assist with autopsies in the hospital. We did one on an infantryman (Fort Carson, 4th ID) that was a s*****e by gunshot to the right temple. The round passed under his frontal lobe and just behind his eyes, so it barely skimmed his brain. The pathologist estimated that it took several minutes for him to die just because the location merely made him bleed out and wasn't instant.



The creepy thing was, because the round passed just behind his eyes and wasn't hollow-point or anything that spread out, it snipped the back of his eyes, causing them to "drain," so his eyes were kind of deflated-looking, on top of being very glossy, as a dead person's eyes are.



It was weird and sad.



edmRN:



I worked at that hospital in the psych ward...

#18 I work with a lot of hospice patients so death is a common occurrence in my field. One night when one of my patients had literally just passed the phone rang. It was the daughter hundreds of miles away who had never checked in on Mom the whole time she was in my care. She sounded panicked and asked if Mom was OK...



That timing always weirded me out because it really seemed like she somehow knew something happened with her Mom, who near the end was confused and constantly insisted she needed to find that daughter.



DangerDuckling:



This will sound weird... but in 3 separate cases I knew down to the minute when a family member/friend passed away. All of them lived hours away or across the country. I may have had more instances in my life, but this is after I was aware of my... awareness?

Another well-known change after death is the stiffening of the body, called rigor mortis. This happens because muscles no longer receive energy from cells, causing them to lock in place. The stiffness usually begins in the face and neck, then moves down into the torso. Gradually, it spreads to the arms, legs, fingers, and toes. This process can take several hours to fully develop. Eventually, the stiffness fades again as tissues break down. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 The creepiest thing is the f*****g curtain of flies and maggots blanketing the floor of an apartment where a woman had been decomposing in the hot late August/early September sun for 3 weeks before she was discovered. I thought it was dark in that apartment, but there were simply that many flies caught in the glass covering the lightbulbs. On the ceiling. The floor lamp. The stovetop light. Every. Single. Light. Was covered in flies. The windows were dark with flies. Dead flies, and even more flies than that on the window panes. It was a horror movie.



She was melted into the couch. When we tried to pick her up, her spine just... Fell outside of the rest of her body and she ended up in pieces.



I guess it's less creepy and more skin crawling... But I HATE flies and maggots. Freshly dead, I can deal with. Decomp in and of itself is fine. But the sight of those flies was just 🤢 I'm pretty sure I threw out the clothes I wore that day. I just couldn't.

#20 Here we go! Back in the day, I used to work for a Funeral Home and often times when an elderly client has prearrangements and they pass away; I would be dispatched to collect their earthly remains and bring them back to the Funeral Home to be prepped for their celebration of life/ going away party. (This is after there is no suspected foul play)



Now sometimes this would be a collection directly from the morgue OR, from their residence. More often than not, this was typically in the middle of the night. (On call 9PM-6AM.)



Well, one night I was dispatched to collect an elderly gentleman who crossed the rainbow bridge and was deemed to be picked up around 1AM. By the time I got ready and to the residence, it was around 2AM and back to the funeral home around 3AM.



Once I helped “Mr. Doe” get comfortable in our cooler, I was ready to leave. As I was just getting ready to set the alarm and head back home, the prep room door behind me FLUNG OPEN, and then SLAMMED very abruptly.



This door is very big ,very heavy and takes some power to open and close. Needless to say, I was early for my normal shift in the morning because well… I didn’t go back to sleep. The creepiest thing about it is that just before that happened… The hair rose on the back of my neck.



Edited: A typo and formatting.

#21 My wife is a mortician. she's had quite a lot of wacky experiences. this is more funny than creepy, but once she was trying to break up the rigor mortis in a decedent's hip by flexing the entire leg up. her grip slipped and the leg swung down, the heel cracking her right in the face, resulting in a black eye. she had to explain to people that she's not in an a*****e relationship, she just got kicked in the face by a dead guy.

#22 I delivered pizza to a crematorium.



Dude set down his pizza on a cardboard coffin to get money and I couldn't stop looking at the box on the conveyer leading into the crematorium chamber.



I pointed out "isn't that a little disrespectful?"



The dude came back and simply said "oh, don't worry about him, he won't mind.".

In the end, all of these changes are reminders that death is a biological process, not a mysterious or supernatural event. The body follows predictable patterns as it shuts down and returns to nature. While the details may feel uncomfortable, understanding them can make death seem less frightening and more human. It shows that even in its final moments, the body behaves in logical, physical ways. ADVERTISEMENT

#23 My creepiest moment was when I was in the morgue by myself at 4am. I was using the lift to put a body into a crypt. It had reached roughly eye level when the power went out. It is now pitch dark. I couldn't see my hand in front of my face, then all the fans died, and all I could hear was the crinkling of body bags. That's when I started to hear disembodied voices. I couldn't make out what they were saying or where they were coming from.

The power comes back a few moments later on and I move on with my night. (Turns out the voices were just the automated "the power has gone out, switching to generator power" message. Haha.).

#24 I am an ER nurse. One time we had someone die and no one came to claim the body, so they went to the morgue and that was it. But their phone stayed behind in the ER by accident. Every day at 2:30pm an alarm would go off. We couldn't turn the alarm off or shut the phone off without a passcode, and the battery on that thing was lasting FOREVER. So we locked it in the med room, but it was still really loud. We had to listen to that dead person's alarm haunt us at the same time every day for a week. To this day, I shudder when I hear the same ringtone.

#25 EMT in a past life. We get a call for someone who has no pulse, not breathing. The first on scene is a cop, and my partner and I arrive shortly after. The guy is in his bathroom (that happens very frequently, btw), deceased, but still recently enough that we should make attempts to save him. It's a little tight in the room, but we manage to place a backboard on the floor and just need to get him onto it to start compressions.



I take the guy's airway and head, my partner takes the guy's chest and shoulders, and the cop gets his legs. We lift him to the backboard and, it turns out, he has a prosthetic foot. Our officers already felt over their heads on med calls, so when this cop was left with a foot in his hand and nothing else, he literally ran out of the room.



Not creepy to my partner and myself (we could add diabetes to a likely med history), but the officer, man... lmao.

#26 Rotated though the forensic path lab during medical school.



1. ended up seeing and participating in the autopsy of a high school classmate. It was completely without knowing at the time (years later, no similar resemblance). but then I saw posts on facebook about him later that day, and it put me in the worst funk for a solid week or two. all these posts about him and there i was with his brain in my hands.

These posts might feel unsettling at first, but they offer a deeper understanding of how the human body truly works. They strip away myths and replace them with science, helping us see death as a natural biological process. In the end, knowledge helps us approach life, and death, with a little more awareness and acceptance.

#27 I was observing an autopsy for a forensic dentistry class. The pathologist was an older lady with gray hair swept up into a bun. She informed us that she would not be using gloves as she had never used gloves. Keep in mind this was the late ‘80s when HIV/AIDS was incurable. The patient was a m****r victim (gunshot). He had knocked on a door in a sketchy part of New Orleans and by the time the homeowner opened the door he was dead on the front porch. Her assistant was named James and was wearing a leather butcher apron but he was wearing gloves. During the thoracic examination the pathologist put her ungloved hands into the clotted blood in the chest and was squeezing the clotted blood between her fingers saying, “gotta find that bullet, James”. She had blood up to her elbows. I glanced over into the corner of the room and James was smoking a cigarette with his bloody gloves. It was so surreal—like a weird creepy movie.

#28 Funeral director here! Many stories.



But the creepiest and saddest story was we had this old veteran who passed. And at the end of a funeral there was this man in a wheelchair go up to the casket. Turns out they were buddies when they were drafted and same unit. And later in life they shared a room at a VA nursing home.



He said in a very shaky and sad voice,



"I'll see you soon Stormy" (the DC's army nickname)









That man passed away shortly after.

#29 For a period of time I dated a girl who was an apprenticing funeral director and embalmer. Part of her scope also included preparing funeral documents (including graphics, photo-rolls, guest books, etc.)



We had plans to hang out one night, but she was working late and particularly stressed about a service she was preparing, so I surprised her at the funeral home with a pizza. She was the only one working in the building that night. We went into the upstairs office to enjoy our 'za, and then I was going to leave to let her get back to it. As we were eating, she mentioned the person she was preparing was very adamant they did not want a service or memorial, but the family was pushing for one anyway. She was having a lot of troubles getting the documents together (e.g. things not saving or printing correctly, files corrupted, etc.), which was unusual since she's done this work a lot before, and she was pretty stressed about it.



When I came downstairs to leave, ALL the lights in the funeral home were on...which was pretty weird. Did we turn them on and forget? Did someone come into the building?...w*f?



Since she was alone, we figured we'd do a walkthrough of the building just to make sure no one entered (the front door was unlocked and it was afterhours...it was locked when I showed up, but she couldn't remember if she locked it when I came in...too excited by pizza!).



We both had this uneasy feeling, and room-by-room we swept the building to make sure no one was there and turned off the lights. Literally every single light was on, even closets and s**t, and that was very weird.



The last area was in the back, and included the crematorium, the embalming/prep room, a storage area for materials, and a loading dock. You didn't have clear line of site from the doorway - infront of you was the material storage with the loading dock around the corner out of site from the door, the embalming rooms to the left, and the crematorium adjacent to that. The body of the person who did not want this service was in the prep room.



I cleared the storage area, and then walked with her to the embalming rooms and stood by the door while GF went into the embalming room to check it. No joke, the second she turned off the lights in the room where the body was kept, a RADIO at full volume turned on in the loading dock. I was so uneasy and the sound was so unexpected I almost s**t my pants.



I ran to k**l the radio and clear the loading dock, and no one was there. We turned off the rest of the lights and I got the f**k out of there, while she stayed behind to finish her work for another hour or two.







That night, my GF firmly believed the spirit of the person who did not want this service performed was there that night, and the source of the lights, the radio, and her troubles with building the document package. I don't really believe in spiritual things or ghosts or anything like that, but I have no other way to explain what happened that night. It was f*****g weird, and still creeps me out when I think about it.

#30 I've been an RN for 25 years and have unfortunately been with a number of patients who didnt make it. There is 1 patient I'll never forget. Lady in her 50s with cancer having a heart attack. MD decided to try and put cardiac stents in and she died on the table. I'm an atheist but at one point during compressions I swear I saw and felt something leave her body. I look at my coworker and his eyes are wide open and he says "did you see that?" I couldn't believe it. Doc asked us "what more should we do?" We told him to call it. Crazy. I can't believe I'm telling this story because I still can't explain it.

#31 I helped with an autopsy where a woman wasn't found for a few weeks and her cats started chewing on her.

#32 My best friend growing up lived in the "upstairs" of his family owned funeral home. We used to play hide and go seek in the caskets until one day one of the "empty" caskets wasn't empty because they had just gotten a "delivery" from a different funeral home.

#33 My buddy worked at a crematorium and after burning the bodies they would have to rake out the stuff that doesn't burn, like hip replacements, stuff like that. I can't for the life of me remember what they did w gold fillings, removed before or after.



Pacemakers were removed before burning I'm pretty sure. A lot of this stuff would be recycled for the precious metals.

#34 You know in the movies where the pathologist or mortician or whoever sets their sandwich on the dead guy? Nobody would ever do that in real life, right? Of course not. It was a bowl of cereal.

#35 I grew up in a nursing home I saw my first body when I was 4 and grew up always surrounded by sickness and death but also a lot of wisdom as the elderly had much to say especially to a small child. I grew used to seeing dead bodies and losing friends constantly so in general I don’t get shaken by much. I was a big kid so starting at around age 9 they would enlist my help to carry the bodies up or down the stairs. I didn’t have any issues with this except one time when I was probably 13 or 14. She was an elderly woman of roughly 70 or 80 and she had almost every cancer you can get. She couldn’t and wouldn’t eat or drink anything and was completely unconscious her whole time there. We were just waiting for her to die soon but she survived over 2 weeks with no food and fluids only from a drip. I remember going up there and seeing her face and it’s stuck with me all these years because of how completely inhuman she seemed. Her face was so gaunt and sunken in it looked avian in nature. Her skin cling to her bones and had turned a dark gray color and you could see every single bone in her body due to how tight her skin was sucked to it. She had no fat or muscle whatsoever and when we picked her up she couldn’t have weighed more than 50 pounds she seemed light as a feather and as though one wrong move and she’d turn to dust. I nicknamed her the bird lady and she’s been stuck in my mind for almost 10 years now.

#36 Not my story:



I had a friend in Boy Scouts whose dad got a job in a morgue washing the hair of dead people. On his first job by himself, he wheeled the body under the faucet and turned it on. Then he hears a shreik and, "THAT'S COLD!" He ran out of the basement like a bat out of hell. His boss was at the door laughing his a*s off as his partner crawled out from under the gurney.

#37 Soo I have two aha.



This isn’t creepy but more gross. Skin slip. Had a woman who died outside in the Summer and yeah. Just not fun to see.



In terms of creepy. I’ll preface this by saying I don’t believe in ghosts.



I had to go to the funeral late one night to get some things ready for my manager to go pick a body up as it was a friend of hers and she just wanted to show up and go. My wife came with me for the drive and I was in the basement while my wife waited up stairs.



The basement has two parts to it. One is newer and the older section (which we called the catacombs) is where we kept caskets, supplies, etc. I was getting the spare stretcher ready, making sure there’s gloves and other supplies with it when I heard my name called but it came from the catacombs. It was a deeper voice too that made my hair stand on end. I had just been in the catacombs too which made it creepier.



Wasn’t my wife and there was no one else there as we left before my manager came in. No idea what it was but it definitely freaked me out.

#38 Held a blood clot in my hand that k****d a person.



Maybe not creepy, but being in a medical examiner's office was definitely eye-opening. Two things that stuck out was watching an autopsy on a fat woman in her 40s (like 300-350 pounds). First, her skull was really thick, and it took extra passes with the saw to finally get through. Even the guy doing the sawing said something about it being one of the thickest he's seen. (Oh, and the way they cut the face off and peel it down to the neck was trippy.) They cut her open, weighed all the organs, and finally got to the heart. It was a big one (again according to the ME guy), and he found the cause of death - a blood clot. He put it in my hand and it was like the size of a ball in a ballpoint pen. Amazing something so small can k**l you.



Then they brought out a body of a young 20s guy who had been sitting outside for a few days. Half his body was green, bloated, and I simply cannot put into words how bad it smelled, but when the Swamps of Dagobah story is mentioned, that's the smell I think of. The guy was likely a d**g o******e as there was no outward signs of injury. The smell was horrible, but the last thing I saw before I had to leave was them RAMMING a swab (long Q-tip, basically the swabs used to test for COVID in the early part) up the urethra. I know he's dead, but I still cringe thinking of that.

#39 My husband was a mortician for three years. Here are his answers.



Maggots crawling out of orifices always got me.

The first time I had to refill the eye sockets of someone who's eyes had "deflated".

The main one that s**t me up though was when I dressed someone and put their arm in the sleeve, the motion of bending their arm and pulling the sleeve over would cause the tendons in their wrist to kind of tense and it made the hand twitch. Nothing s**t me up as bad as holding a dead person by the wrist only for their hand to flick up as I manipulated their arm.

#40 Refrigeration mechanic here, our company took on a contract for a funeral home that did it all (storing, embalming, cremation etc) one of my first repairs was to replace a failed motor in their main body cooler. It’s definitely a strange feeling being the only living person in a ice box containing 25 dead bodies.

#41 I worked in ICU and my patient had leukemia and lost pretty much her entire clotting system. every place we had stuck a needle or pierced her anywhere for about the last week or so started bleeding and looked like thin ketchup. She had had chest tube punctures, multiple IV starts, and every finger had multiple blood sugar sticks and all of them were leaking red. She was only 19 so we were trying really hard to save her. Trying to pump donor blood into her veins using pressure bags. Frantically we worked following the instructions of the leader of the code and moving so fast doing CPR and giving d***s and blood was getting flung all over because you couldn't touch her anywhere without getting blood all over your gloves. In the end, she didn't make it of course, the one little ICU room looked like a slaughter house with blood everywhere, floor, curtains (room divider curtains) ceiling, the monitoring equipment, and everyone that worked on her. I was a student nurse at the time and was working with the patient's nurse. I had to keep going out to get various things to help and I kept passing by her newly married husband sitting on a stretcher all alone in the hall waiting for news. I've never seen such a mess of blood in a single room since then.

#42 When in a graveyard there's a high groundwater issue. The bodies don't decompose. Instead the fatty tissue of the body turns into a soap-like substance. Makes the people look like a wax doll, even if decades have passed. It's called Adipocere.

#43 I worked for a big funeralcare provider in the UK, everyone in the mortuary I visited as part of my time with them in Scotland had some kind of paranormal experience.



The creepiest and most famous one among the staff the manager of the place told me was that an elderly gentleman had died and been brought in to do an embalming so he could be viewed by his family and prepared for the funeral. He was kept there up until his funeral so roughly two weeks to a month while everything was put into place for him but one night when mostly everyone had gone home, but not everyone because the place never truly closed and ran on skeleton staff at night with people dying 24/7, he was caught on camera by the security firm contracted the provide those services for the funeralcare provider. Apparently they caught this elderly man taking a walk around the place before vanishing and an alarm that shouldn’t have been tripped was tripped. When the staff was sent and viewed the footage because the alarm was tripped, to their horror it was confirmed it was the dead elderly gentleman that had been brought in previously. He was still in the refrigerated unit. To this day they have no explanation for it.



Additionally, he told me it wasn’t uncommon for the alarms to be tripped at the funeral homes at night as if someone was walking around them, which once again meant the contracted security firm had to get in touch with someone at the company during the night so they could send someone over there to turn it off. They would go over there to turn the alarm off and nobody would be there.



Pretty crazy stuff.

#44 In Iraq in 2006 there was a dead local national (just a term we used for someone who lived in that part of the world, not sure if it's PC) who was shot by an insurgent, he was sitting up like he was just sleeping against a wall with his legs outstretched but had multiple bullet wounds around his abdomen and chest and he was holding a half eaten kebab of some kind with some thin tin foil around the bottom. I looked away for 5-10 minutes doing something with another soldier and when I looked back his eyes were super wide open and his tongue was sticking out and I thought he had came back to earth for a second somehow.



I had seen many people shot and dead and/or dying at that time and I took it all well for the most part. This guys face, the funniest face a human could make, lives in my brain forever now. I don't know if anyone remembers him now, but I do.



I would say I saw over 20-30 dead during that year and 32 days but he was the only one I remember every detail about. I could pick him out of a crowd today if that opportunity ever arose.