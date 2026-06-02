Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

US Influencer Found Under Disturbing Circumstances At 5-Star Hotel After Flying To Brazil For Plastic Surgery
Blonde US influencer in gray shirt posing indoors after flying to Brazil for plastic surgery at 5-star hotel.
Crime, Society

US Influencer Found Under Disturbing Circumstances At 5-Star Hotel After Flying To Brazil For Plastic Surgery

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
1

25

1

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 31, 2026, the lifeless body of art content creator Hilde Lynn Helphenstein, 40, was found in her room at the Rosewood São Paulo hotel.

The influencer, who has more than 154,000 followers on Instagram, was in the country to get cosmetic surgery. Her doctor allegedly tried contacting her to check on her health.

She never answered.

Highlights
  • Art influencer Hilda Lynn Helphenstein was found lifeless in a São Paulo hotel room after traveling to Brazil for plastic surgery.
  • Other guests complained to the hotel management about her erratic behavior the night before her body was found, including “body exposure.”
  • The art world paid touching tributes to Helphenstein, known for her satirical commentary on the industry.

An investigation was soon launched, with police searching her room in hopes of finding clues that could lead to a culprit. But the only things they found were pills, a glass, and an empty bottle of vodka.

“We’ve lost one of the good ones. I’m devastated,” commented one of her followers.

RELATED:

    Hilde Lynn Helphenstein was previously hospitalized for substance use

    US influencer posing in floral dress with flower crown at luxury venue

    Image credits: Getty/Dave Benett

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Helphenstein was better known as her social media pseudonym, Jerry Gogosian, influenced by the names of art critic Jerry Saltz and mega art broker Larry Gagosian.

    Anonymously launching the satirical art commentary platform on Instagram in 2018, she had amassed more than 154,000 followers in the last eight years.

    According to the Brazilian magazine Globo, her plastic surgeon contacted the hotel after he was unable to reach her.

    5-star hotel exterior with greenery and modern architecture in Brazil

    Image credits: Rosewood São Paulo

    He stated that she had been in Brazil for around three weeks at that point, undergoing the cosmetic procedure under his supervision.

    The plastic surgeon also revealed that Helphenstein used substances, and he had taken her to an Urgent Care Unit previously after a possible overd*se.

    After the hotel management found Helphenstein’s body, Brazil’s Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) was called, and the medical personnel declared her deceased at the scene.

    US influencer in floral dress posing indoors at ornate hotel

    Image credits: Getty/Dave Benett

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to reports, the case was registered as a “suspicious de*th” at the city’s 78th Police District in Jardins. In legal terms, it means any unexpected demise whose cause or circumstances are unexplained, inadequately explained, or suggest the potential involvement of foul play.

    São Paulo authorities are currently withholding the specifics of the cosmetic procedure she received and other details due to the sensitive nature of the case and out of respect for her family.

    Helphenstein was allegedly intoxicated the night before, causing “embarrassment” in public

    Luxurious hotel living room with modern furniture and large windows

    Image credits: Rosewood São Paulo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rosewood São Paulo confirmed Helphenstein’s demise in a media statement, saying they were fully cooperating with the authorities.

    The Globo report mentioned that the previous night, a complaint had been registered with the hotel against Hilde and her friends, claiming they were visibly intoxicated and allegedly behaving erratically.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The complaint alleged that they were engaged in “intimate displays in public that escalated into a situation of partial body exposure, causing embarrassment to other guests.”

    Helphsenstein set out on her career after realizing the industry had deep-seated flaws, such as “morally bankrupt collectors” being attracted to art for “gross reasons,” she told the Avenue magazine in March 2025.

    Close-up of US influencer inside car after plastic surgery trip to Brazil

    Image credits: jerrygogosian

    In her own description, she stated that she offered “a critical look at the commodification of art and rampant performative activism.”

    A graduate of the San Francisco Art Institute, Hilde hosted the podcast Art Smack, dedicated to discussing behind-the-scenes of the art market. She also served as the editor-in-chief of the newsletter The Jerry Report and graduated from the NYU Stern School of Business with an Executive MBA degree in 2025.

    The art world paid respect to Hilde Lynn Helphenstein after her demise

    ADVERTISEMENT

    US influencer posing indoors after plastic surgery in Brazil hotel room

    Image credits: jerrygogosian

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Art Critic Jerry Saltz, one-half of the inspiration behind Helphenstein’s pseudonym, was among the many who shared heartfelt tributes.

    “I feel shocked by this,” Saltz wrote on Instagram. “Her writing always had a real suspiciousness, knowingness, and even cynicism to it. But the art world beat a path to her byline. I was very touched by and able to chuckle at knowing of her choice of my first name as hers.”

    Close-up of US influencer showing facial changes after plastic surgery in car

    Image credits: jerrygogosian

    Mexican filmmaker Leopoldo Gout said, “I hope she inspired many others to be wild and p*nk rock and jazz and be more Miles Davis and less crypto dork who are taking over it all.”

    Art auctioneer Simon de Pury said he was “saddened and shocked to hear about Hilde,” sharing the two instances he met her.

    New York City art gallery owner Georges Bergès wrote, “She was a friend, and her loss will be felt deeply by the art world… I hope I was able to help her weather the storm, even if in the end it consumed her. A great tragedy.”

    US influencer sitting with a framed photo of a hippo in a black outfit

    Image credits: jerrygogosian

    “Thank you for your honesty, your humor, and your courage to say what many others would not,” said art columnist Luning Wang in an Instagram story.

    Helphenstein’s final Instagram post, posted a day before her demise, was flooded with comments offering condolences within hours.

    “An important critical voice in the art world has been lost,” commented Dutch artists Lonneke Gordijn and Ralph Nauta’s account, Studio Drift. “You will be missed.”

    “Very strange.” Netizens questioned the circumstances of Hilda Lynn Helphenstein’s demise

    Social media comment about mystery at five-star hotel

    Comment expressing that the situation at five-star hotel is strange

    US influencer found under disturbing circumstances at 5-star hotel after plastic surgery in Brazil

    Comments on disturbing circumstances at 5-star hotel involving a US influencer

    Reputation of 5-star hotel affected by incident with US influencer after plastic surgery

    Discussion about 5-star hotel not allowing help for US influencer after plastic surgery

    Repeated comment on US influencer and 5-star hotel incident after plastic surgery

    Comment expressing surprise about plastic surgeon not checking on patient at hotel after surgery

    Comment expressing sympathy for young and beautiful US influencer after plastic surgery

    Comment mentioning vodka and pills related to disturbing circumstances in Brazil plastic surgery case

    Comment about people striving for perfection and rest in peace message for US influencer

    Comment about mental health issues related to US influencer found at hotel after plastic surgery

    Comment about big problem in society related to US influencer and plastic surgery

    Comment urging women to stop changing and accept natural beauty

    Comment warning that mixing alcohol and pills is dangerous

    Comment about normalcy before disturbing event involving US influencer

    Comment on younger women focusing on imperfections vs real beauty inside

    Quote about sadness in each persons heart related to US influencer circumstances

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    25

    1

    25

    1

    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP now stealth promoting unnecessary cosmetic procedures. Recent chat with the BP lawyers Anwesha ?

    -3
    -3points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP now stealth promoting unnecessary cosmetic procedures. Recent chat with the BP lawyers Anwesha ?

    -3
    -3points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Lifestyle
    Homepage
    Trending
    Lifestyle
    Homepage
    Next in Lifestyle
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT