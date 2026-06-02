US Influencer Found Under Disturbing Circumstances At 5-Star Hotel After Flying To Brazil For Plastic Surgery

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On May 31, 2026, the lifeless body of art content creator Hilde Lynn Helphenstein, 40, was found in her room at the Rosewood São Paulo hotel.

The influencer, who has more than 154,000 followers on Instagram, was in the country to get cosmetic surgery. Her doctor allegedly tried contacting her to check on her health.

She never answered.

Highlights Art influencer Hilda Lynn Helphenstein was found lifeless in a São Paulo hotel room after traveling to Brazil for plastic surgery.

Other guests complained to the hotel management about her erratic behavior the night before her body was found, including “body exposure.”

The art world paid touching tributes to Helphenstein, known for her satirical commentary on the industry.

An investigation was soon launched, with police searching her room in hopes of finding clues that could lead to a culprit. But the only things they found were pills, a glass, and an empty bottle of vodka.

“We’ve lost one of the good ones. I’m devastated,” commented one of her followers.

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Hilde Lynn Helphenstein was previously hospitalized for substance use

Image credits: Getty/Dave Benett

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Helphenstein was better known as her social media pseudonym, Jerry Gogosian, influenced by the names of art critic Jerry Saltz and mega art broker Larry Gagosian.

Anonymously launching the satirical art commentary platform on Instagram in 2018, she had amassed more than 154,000 followers in the last eight years.

According to the Brazilian magazine Globo, her plastic surgeon contacted the hotel after he was unable to reach her.

Image credits: Rosewood São Paulo

He stated that she had been in Brazil for around three weeks at that point, undergoing the cosmetic procedure under his supervision.

The plastic surgeon also revealed that Helphenstein used substances, and he had taken her to an Urgent Care Unit previously after a possible overd*se.

After the hotel management found Helphenstein’s body, Brazil’s Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) was called, and the medical personnel declared her deceased at the scene.

Image credits: Getty/Dave Benett

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According to reports, the case was registered as a “suspicious de*th” at the city’s 78th Police District in Jardins. In legal terms, it means any unexpected demise whose cause or circumstances are unexplained, inadequately explained, or suggest the potential involvement of foul play.

São Paulo authorities are currently withholding the specifics of the cosmetic procedure she received and other details due to the sensitive nature of the case and out of respect for her family.

Helphenstein was allegedly intoxicated the night before, causing “embarrassment” in public

Image credits: Rosewood São Paulo

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Rosewood São Paulo confirmed Helphenstein’s demise in a media statement, saying they were fully cooperating with the authorities.

The Globo report mentioned that the previous night, a complaint had been registered with the hotel against Hilde and her friends, claiming they were visibly intoxicated and allegedly behaving erratically.

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The complaint alleged that they were engaged in “intimate displays in public that escalated into a situation of partial body exposure, causing embarrassment to other guests.”

Helphsenstein set out on her career after realizing the industry had deep-seated flaws, such as “morally bankrupt collectors” being attracted to art for “gross reasons,” she told the Avenue magazine in March 2025.

Image credits: jerrygogosian

In her own description, she stated that she offered “a critical look at the commodification of art and rampant performative activism.”

A graduate of the San Francisco Art Institute, Hilde hosted the podcast Art Smack, dedicated to discussing behind-the-scenes of the art market. She also served as the editor-in-chief of the newsletter The Jerry Report and graduated from the NYU Stern School of Business with an Executive MBA degree in 2025.

The art world paid respect to Hilde Lynn Helphenstein after her demise

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Image credits: jerrygogosian

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Art Critic Jerry Saltz, one-half of the inspiration behind Helphenstein’s pseudonym, was among the many who shared heartfelt tributes.

“I feel shocked by this,” Saltz wrote on Instagram. “Her writing always had a real suspiciousness, knowingness, and even cynicism to it. But the art world beat a path to her byline. I was very touched by and able to chuckle at knowing of her choice of my first name as hers.”

Image credits: jerrygogosian

Mexican filmmaker Leopoldo Gout said, “I hope she inspired many others to be wild and p*nk rock and jazz and be more Miles Davis and less crypto dork who are taking over it all.”

Art auctioneer Simon de Pury said he was “saddened and shocked to hear about Hilde,” sharing the two instances he met her.

New York City art gallery owner Georges Bergès wrote, “She was a friend, and her loss will be felt deeply by the art world… I hope I was able to help her weather the storm, even if in the end it consumed her. A great tragedy.”

Image credits: jerrygogosian

“Thank you for your honesty, your humor, and your courage to say what many others would not,” said art columnist Luning Wang in an Instagram story.

Helphenstein’s final Instagram post, posted a day before her demise, was flooded with comments offering condolences within hours.

“An important critical voice in the art world has been lost,” commented Dutch artists Lonneke Gordijn and Ralph Nauta’s account, Studio Drift. “You will be missed.”

“Very strange.” Netizens questioned the circumstances of Hilda Lynn Helphenstein’s demise