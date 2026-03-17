Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Banksy Fans Convinced His Art Will Plummet In Value After Bombshell Investigation Unmasked His True Identity
Middle-aged man wearing sunglasses and a jacket, talking to another man in a fur-lined coat outdoors, Banksy art fans concern.
Art & Design, Visual Art

Banksy Fans Convinced His Art Will Plummet In Value After Bombshell Investigation Unmasked His True Identity

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
2

29

2

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation unveiling Banksy’s identity has sparked questions about whether he will remain a powerful name in the street art world.

People claim that the elusive graffiti star will see the value of his work plummet following the revelations linking a name and face to the art.

Last week, Reuters published an investigation into Banksy’s identity that drew information from several sources, including interviews with witnesses who saw him in Ukraine and a signed police report in which he confessed to making a “humorous adjustment” to a billboard.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A Reuters investigation identified Banksy as Robin Gunningham, a 51-year-old British man.
    • Many fans fear Banksy's artwork value will plummet now that the mystery behind his identity has been revealed.
    • The artist’s work has reportedly sold for $25 million, with Hollywood celebrities among his collectors.

    The investigation into Banksy’s identity has sparked speculation that the mystique and million-dollar price tags could collapse Empty gallery space with wall text The Art of Banksy, highlighting Banksy fans worried art value will plummet after investigation

    Image credits: Mike Kemp/Getty Images

    Confirming past reports about his moniker, the publication concluded that the individual behind the politically charged artworks is a 51-year-old man named Robin Gunningham.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Immediately after the investigation was published, many fans took to social media to echo the same sentiment: “Watch the value of Banksy artwork plummet.”

    The mystery was 90% of the art. By unmasking him, you haven’t found a man, you’ve just k*lled a legend,” lamented another.

    Black and white Banksy artwork of a man with a hula hoop next to a broken bicycle on a brick wall.

    Image credits: Vilmantas Bekesius/Unsplash

    “As soon as I saw him, I immediately knew the value of his pieces was going down because he had lost the most important part of his brand,” someone else shared.

    Banksy artworks, which first emerged in the street art scene in the late 1990s, have sold for eye-watering sums in recent years.

    A Reuters investigation points to Robin Gunningham, a 51-year-old long suspected of being the elusive street artist
    Framed Banksy artworks displayed on a gallery wall, highlighting concerns about Banksy art value declining after identity reveal.

    Image credits: 10News

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Melanie Usher predicting Banksy artwork value to plummet amid fans’ concerns after investigation reveals his identity.

    Image credits: mjgal

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2018, the anti-establishment creator staged a live destruction of a framed painting of his Girl with Balloon at Sotheby’s auction house moments after it was sold for over $1 million.

    The piece, shredded by a device Banksy had secretly built into its frame, was renamed Love is in the Bin and sold three years later for about $25 million.

    “Some people think the auction house was in on it. They weren’t,” Banksy wrote on Instagram days after the sale.

    Two men in winter jackets talking outdoors, with Banksy fans concerned about art value after investigation news.

    Image credits: Rex Features

    Tweet from user Pýpeas discussing Banksy’s long-lasting fame amid debates on his art value after identity revelation.

    Image credits: fjalladrengur

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The graffiti artist uses his social media page to claim ownership of works found on the street and to dissuade imitators.

    In December, he confirmed he was behind a mural depicting two children lying on the ground dressed in boots, coats, and winter bobble hats, one of them pointing upwards towards the sky.

    Painted on a wall above a row of garages on Queen’s Mews, the artwork was seemingly created to make a statement about child homelessness.

    The artist’s stunt of partially shredding Girl with Balloon to create Love Is in the Bin sent the piece’s price soaringPerson viewing a Banksy artwork with a shredded heart-shaped balloon, symbolizing concerns over art value decline.

    Image credits: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Among his collectors are celebrities like pop star Christina Aguilera, who bought Banksy works for $32,000, and actor Brad Pitt, who spent a whopping $1.2 million on works by the British “guerrilla artist” at a contemporary art sale in London.

    In October 2019, a Banksy painting depicting the British Parliament as monkeys reportedly sold at auction for $12.7 million.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to John Brandler, director of Brandler Art Galleries, the Banksy brand would survive even if the artist was unmasked.

    Tweet discussing Banksy fans convinced his art value will drop after investigation reveals his true identity.

    Image credits: SKSnFtL

    “To the art world, it doesn’t matter anymore. The brand is so big now. His people have made the brand Banksy such an incredible thing; it wouldn’t make any difference now,” Brandler told the BBC in 2024.

    “His statements are so strong. It’s brilliant marketing. People are buying by brand.

    “[When he started] being anonymous helped him stand out – the masked crusader – but now it doesn’t matter anymore.”

    Banksy graffiti art showing a soldier being frisked by a girl painted on a weathered concrete wall.

    Image credits: Dan Meyers/Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Banksy fans and the potential drop in value of his art after identity investigation.

    Image credits: dicas_de_ingles

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The expert noted that Banksy is “very clever” and a “brilliant businessman” because he hasn’t flooded the market with his artworks.

    Many fans shared this view, stressing that even if the latest investigation provided more substantial evidence, the name Robin Gunningham has been linked to Banksy for years.

    Back in 2008, The Daily Mail linked Banksy to Gunningham, “a former public schoolboy brought up in middle-class suburbia.”

    Banksy’s work criticizes capitalism, war, and social injusticeThree men install street art on a brick wall, with Banksy fans concerned art value may drop after identity reveal.

    Image credits: Rex Features

    According to Reuters, the creative changed his name to David Jones, one of the most common monikers in Britain, some years ago to protect his identity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mark Stephens, the artist’s lawyer, told Reuters that his client “does not accept that many of the details contained within your enquiry are correct.”

    Banksy, who has never publicly confirmed his identity, is known for his provocative and often satirical street art. His work critiques capitalism and consumer culture, as well as war and immigration issues.

    Tweet from Reasonably Radical Rants joking about Banksy fans and the impact on Banksy art value after identity revealed.

    Image credits: Austin_G_Wilson

    He is also known for his public stunts, such as erecting a life-size sculpture of a Guantanamo Bay inmate at Disneyland and tampering with Paris Hilton albums in music stores, replacing them with his own remixes featuring track titles like Why Am I Famous?, What Have I Done?, and What Am I For?

    Man wearing sunglasses and black shirt taking selfie in front of Banksy street art mural at London Zoo enclosure.

    Image credits: Stefan Rousseau/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2013, Forbes estimated Banksy’s net worth at upwards of $20 million.

    “Many call him a sell-out; however, if it was not for his early (and very profitable) successes, he would not have the financial freedom to use his artwork and notoriety to get his point of view across,” the magazine noted.

    People shared their thoughts on how the recent investigation could affect the value of Banksy’s workScreenshot of a tweet about Banksy fans reacting to the mystery of Banksy and its impact on art value.

    Image credits: _mosfet

    Tweet expressing disappointment as Banksy fans fear art value will drop after investigation reveals his true identity.

    Image credits: Millionsofmarks

    Tweet discussing perceptions of art and music linked to artist identity amid Banksy fans' concerns over art value drop.

    Image credits: TungstenBlock

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Banksy fans convinced his art value will plummet after identity revealed.

    Image credits: TresTilo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet mentioning Banksy fans and concerns about the value of Banksy art after a bombshell investigation revealed his identity.

    Image credits: JurreJanWeijer

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing skepticism about Banksy's identity amid fans fearing art value decline.

    Image credits: Edgar_Oakes

    Tweet by user Tminnzy responding about Banksy fans convinced his art will plummet in value after investigation reveals identity.

    Image credits: tminnzy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Banksy fans worried about the impact of his true identity on art value.

    Image credits: DylanSmythUK

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter user reacts to Banksy fans convinced his art will plummet in value after investigation unmasked identity.

    Image credits: FedUpLisa69

    Tweet discussing Banksy fans worried about his art value dropping after investigation reveals his true identity.

    Image credits: Imanurag11

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    29

    2

    29

    2

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Banksy didn't change. His message didn't change. The only thing that's changed is the fickled & feckless inclinations of greedy art consumers.

    2
    2points
    reply
    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The prices are not going to be impacted. The prices on art like this are fixed by a small group of galleries and collectors, who decide what it is worth as an "investment". They are never going to let the price truly drop, as that would devalue other pieces of his work they own

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Banksy didn't change. His message didn't change. The only thing that's changed is the fickled & feckless inclinations of greedy art consumers.

    2
    2points
    reply
    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The prices are not going to be impacted. The prices on art like this are fixed by a small group of galleries and collectors, who decide what it is worth as an "investment". They are never going to let the price truly drop, as that would devalue other pieces of his work they own

    1
    1point
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT