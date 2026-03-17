Banksy Fans Convinced His Art Will Plummet In Value After Bombshell Investigation Unmasked His True Identity

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The investigation unveiling Banksy’s identity has sparked questions about whether he will remain a powerful name in the street art world.

People claim that the elusive graffiti star will see the value of his work plummet following the revelations linking a name and face to the art.

Last week, Reuters published an investigation into Banksy’s identity that drew information from several sources, including interviews with witnesses who saw him in Ukraine and a signed police report in which he confessed to making a “humorous adjustment” to a billboard.



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Highlights A Reuters investigation identified Banksy as Robin Gunningham, a 51-year-old British man.

Many fans fear Banksy's artwork value will plummet now that the mystery behind his identity has been revealed.

The artist’s work has reportedly sold for $25 million, with Hollywood celebrities among his collectors.

The investigation into Banksy’s identity has sparked speculation that the mystique and million- dollar price tags c ould collapse

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Confirming past reports about his moniker, the publication concluded that the individual behind the politically charged artworks is a 51-year-old man named Robin Gunningham.

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Immediately after the investigation was published, many fans took to social media to echo the same sentiment: “Watch the value of Banksy artwork plummet.”

“The mystery was 90% of the art. By unmasking him, you haven’t found a man, you’ve just k*lled a legend,” lamented another.

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“As soon as I saw him, I immediately knew the value of his pieces was going down because he had lost the most important part of his brand,” someone else shared.

Banksy artworks, which first emerged in the street art scene in the late 1990s, have sold for eye-watering sums in recent years.

A Reuters investigation p oints to Robin Gunningham, a 51- year- old long suspected of being the elusive street artist



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In 2018, the anti-establishment creator staged a live destruction of a framed painting of his Girl with Balloon at Sotheby’s auction house moments after it was sold for over $1 million.

The piece, shredded by a device Banksy had secretly built into its frame, was renamed Love is in the Bin and sold three years later for about $25 million.

“Some people think the auction house was in on it. They weren’t,” Banksy wrote on Instagram days after the sale.

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The graffiti artist uses his social media page to claim ownership of works found on the street and to dissuade imitators.

In December, he confirmed he was behind a mural depicting two children lying on the ground dressed in boots, coats, and winter bobble hats, one of them pointing upwards towards the sky.

Painted on a wall above a row of garages on Queen’s Mews, the artwork was seemingly created to make a statement about child homelessness.

The artist’s stunt of partially shredding Girl with Balloon to create Love Is in the Bin sent the piece’s price soaring

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Among his collectors are celebrities like pop star Christina Aguilera, who bought Banksy works for $32,000, and actor Brad Pitt, who spent a whopping $1.2 million on works by the British “guerrilla artist” at a contemporary art sale in London.

In October 2019, a Banksy painting depicting the British Parliament as monkeys reportedly sold at auction for $12.7 million.

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According to John Brandler, director of Brandler Art Galleries, the Banksy brand would survive even if the artist was unmasked.

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“To the art world, it doesn’t matter anymore. The brand is so big now. His people have made the brand Banksy such an incredible thing; it wouldn’t make any difference now,” Brandler told the BBC in 2024.

“His statements are so strong. It’s brilliant marketing. People are buying by brand.

“[When he started] being anonymous helped him stand out – the masked crusader – but now it doesn’t matter anymore.”



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The expert noted that Banksy is “very clever” and a “brilliant businessman” because he hasn’t flooded the market with his artworks.

Many fans shared this view, stressing that even if the latest investigation provided more substantial evidence, the name Robin Gunningham has been linked to Banksy for years.

Back in 2008, The Daily Mail linked Banksy to Gunningham, “a former public schoolboy brought up in middle-class suburbia.”

Banksy’s work criticizes capitalism, war, and social injustice

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According to Reuters, the creative changed his name to David Jones, one of the most common monikers in Britain, some years ago to protect his identity.

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Mark Stephens, the artist’s lawyer, told Reuters that his client “does not accept that many of the details contained within your enquiry are correct.”

Banksy, who has never publicly confirmed his identity, is known for his provocative and often satirical street art. His work critiques capitalism and consumer culture, as well as war and immigration issues.

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He is also known for his public stunts, such as erecting a life-size sculpture of a Guantanamo Bay inmate at Disneyland and tampering with Paris Hilton albums in music stores, replacing them with his own remixes featuring track titles like Why Am I Famous?, What Have I Done?, and What Am I For?

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In 2013, Forbes estimated Banksy’s net worth at upwards of $20 million.

“Many call him a sell-out; however, if it was not for his early (and very profitable) successes, he would not have the financial freedom to use his artwork and notoriety to get his point of view across,” the magazine noted.

People shared their thoughts on how the recent investigation could affect the value of Banksy’s work

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