“Who Is That”: Christina Aguilera’s Latest Diet Comments Ignite New Ozempic Overuse Speculation

ADVERTISEMENT

The conversation about Ozempic in show business continues as people grow concerned that Christina Aguilera may be using the medication to lose an unhealthy amount of weight.

The singer, who isn’t shy about flaunting her svelte figure, recently drew attention while promoting the stage adaptation of her musical film, Burlesque.

A few weeks ago, Christina attended the West End opening of Burlesque: The Musical at the Savoy Theatre in London, wearing a vintage Versace corset dress that accentuated her small frame.

Highlights Christina Aguilera’s weight loss has fueled speculation about Ozempic use, though reports credit her change to a Rainbow Diet and exercise.

She previously spoke about enduring industry pressure to remain thin after gaining weight in her 20s.

The star addressed speculation about her body in an Instagram post last year.

Despite reports that the Candyman hitmaker is following a strict “Rainbow Diet,” many online remain convinced that a GLP-1 medication is behind her transformation.

RELATED:

Christina Aguilera has sparked speculation about her possible use of Ozempic while promoting the theater adaptation of Burlesque

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Glamour / Christine Hahn

“Eyes already looking sunk in, and it’s definitely giving late stages of Ozempic ab*se…I wish she never chose to go that route,” lamented one fan.

“This industry just scars people. It’s sad .. I rather her be thicker like she was than this,” shared another.

“Too much Ozempic got her cheeks looking flaccid,” another person noted, referring to a term known as “Ozempic face” caused by rapid weight loss.

A fourth implored, “Someone take Ozempic away from her.”

Fans voiced concerns over her appearance, saying the star had lost too much weight on GLP-1 medications

Share icon

Image credits: Glamour / Christine Hahn

In 2023, Hello! reported that the 44-year-old followed a diet known as the Rainbow Diet to lose weight, shedding around 40-50 lbs (18-22 kg).

The diet involves eating different colorful fruits and vegetables each day. For instance, on orange food days, she would eat carrots, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin. On green food days, she would have broccoli, cabbage, kale, and spinach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Xtina reportedly limited her intake to just 1,600 calories a day and cut certain items from her diet, including condiments and alcoh*lic drinks.

Reports attribute her weight loss transformation to exercise and a “Rainbow Diet”

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok / Glamour

The mom of two complements her diet with physical exercise. Her personal trainer, Tee Sorge, shared with Glamour that she “does bicep curls with 15-pound dumbbells and chest presses with 20-pounder.”

Sorge explained: “I throw in a minute or two of jumping rope, stair climbing, or boxing after every few toning moves Christina does to keep her heart rate up and really maximize the number of calories she burns.”

The idea isn’t to “bulk up,” the trainer shared, but to help her build lean muscle and make her burn more calories each day to lose weight faster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christina said she was pressured to maintain the weight of a “skinny teenager” when she started “filling out” in her 20s

ADVERTISEMENT

Christina previously told Health that she “hated being super skinny” during the early stages of her career, and then began “loving” her curves when she got a bit older.

“Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty.”

Share icon

But her physical change did not sit well with her music bosses, who wanted her to look like an eternal teenager, the musician recently told Glamour magazine.

“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” Christina said in the cover interview, published in August 2024. “I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’

“Then I had industry people say, ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Instagram, the hitmaker said that “no one deserves an explanation” about her appearance

Share icon

Image credits: Glamour / Christine Hahn

At the time, she said, her self-esteem depended on how skinny she was. But as she grew older, she learned to tune out other people’s opinions about her body.

“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f**k about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on,” she told the magazine. “Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”

Share icon

Image credits: Getty / Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Which Christina Aguilera do you prefer? Before or after Ozempic? pic.twitter.com/gIj9g02d2U — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) October 18, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the constant commentary about her weight fluctuations, Christina emphasized that she owed no explanation to anyone.

“This is a reminder to everyone that you are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE. No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation,” she captioned an Instagram post featuring various screenshots of people speculating about her appearance, including her possible use of Ozempic.

She said she has reached a level of maturity where she “just doesn’t give a f**k” about people’s opinions

Share icon

Image credits: Glamour / Christine Hahn

“I am evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy and no one is perfect,” she continued.

“Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do. And/ or what you don’t do. Acceptance comes with accepting yourself first. And the difficult journey it takes sometimes to get there.”

Christina began her career in 1990 when she competed on the reality show Star Search. Three years later, she was selected for the All-New Mickey Mouse Club, which also featured Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer rose to fame in the 1990s, appearing on the Mickey Mouse Club before releasing her debut album

Share icon

Image credits: Glamour / Christine Hahn

After the Disney show ended, Christina recorded Reflection, the theme song for the animated film Mulan and released her self-titled debut album in 1999.

The album, which included singles Genie in a Bottle and What a Girl Wants, was a commercial success and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2010, she starred in the film Burlesque, earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Fifteen years later, she serves as a producer for the stage version of the film alongside its original director and writer, Steven Antin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christina is a five-time Grammy Award winner and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her ninth and most recent album, Aguilera, was released in 2022.

Fans voice concerns over Christina’s drastic appearance change

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon