Christina Aguilera’s Latest Appearance Fuels Ozempic And Surgery Rumors
Christina Aguilera in white dress and sunglasses posing in front of floral wall fueling Ozempic and surgery rumors.
Celebrities, News

Christina Aguilera’s Latest Appearance Fuels Ozempic And Surgery Rumors

Christina Aguilera’s latest appearance on the 2025 Airbnb 2025 Summer Release event left many of her fans scratching their heads at what they believed to be the end result of her much discussed body transformation.

“She looks amazing, but I can’t help wondering what’s behind the transformation,” one fan wrote on social media. “Ozempic? Surgery? Whatever it is, it’s working.”

Highlights
  • Christina Aguilera's latest red carpet look sparked fans' speculation.
  • Plastic surgeons suggest Aguilera has likely had Botox, a subtle nose job, and a deep-plane facelift for a more mature, angular face shape.
  • While some praised her, others believe Aguilera has gradually erased all traces of her unique features.

Her red carpet moment alongside longtime fiancé Matthew Rutler marked a new chapter in what fans are calling a “shockingly slimmed-down” era for the Grammy-winning singer, marked by speculation by both fans and plastic surgeons.

“Why does she have a different face every time we see her?” one user asked.

RELATED:

    Christina Aguilera’s latest appearance has left many fans scratching their heads as they try to figure out why she looks so different

    Close-up of Christina Aguilera with sleek blonde hair and bold makeup fueling Ozempic and surgery rumors.

    Image credits: xtina

    The 44-year-old pop icon turned heads during the event—which unveiled three new services in the Airbnb brand—in a figure-hugging white gown that accentuated her hourglass silhouette.

    While most fans praised her, others noted how different the singer looked when compared to previous years.

    Christina Aguilera in a white dress and sunglasses posing at an event, sparking Ozempic and surgery rumors.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Aguilera completed the look with beige open-toe heels adorned in jeweled mesh, a furry black handbag, sunglasses, and an appropriately elegant hairstyle that framed her meticulously made-up face.

    Christina Aguilera with blonde hair and sunglasses at event sparking Ozempic and surgery rumors in stylish white dress.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Her appearance follows a photoshoot she did for the French magazine Carcy two weeks ago. In the associated interview, she talked about the new album she’s been working on which she said is the result of more than 4 years of research. 

    “I want new music and, honestly, to continue surprising myself, and my fans,” she said.

    Christina Aguilera wearing a purple gown on the red carpet sparking Ozempic and surgery rumors at 2022 Grammy event.

    Image credits: Mindy Small/Getty Images

    The accompanying photoshoot was widely celebrated by fans, showing a seemingly ageless and seductive Aguilera in a mock-interview session with a male model. 

    Despite being well-received, many noticed that the singer looked markedly different, prompting some news outlets to review the images alongside plastic surgeons.

    Some fans lamented that the singer had lost her unique features and now looks like “every other celebrity”

    Comment by Thomas Rawding saying "Proves we are all beautiful, we’re just broke" on a social media post about Christina Aguilera Ozempic surgery rumors.

    Comment mentioning weight loss, Ozempic face, and loss of muscle tone related to Christina Aguilera's latest appearance rumors.

    A Facebook comment discussing Christina Aguilera's weight loss and changes fueling Ozempic and surgery rumors.

    Some went as far as to suggest the chameleonic pop star now looks like “an amalgamation of other pop culture blondes and not herself.”

    “I couldn’t even recognize her before reading the title. Of course there are touch ups here and there, but a quick research shows how plastic surgery has changed her face drastically,” one user confidently wrote.

    “I’m sorry, I hate this era of celebrity. Everybody looks the same, they’re all photoshopped to hell and go to the same plastic surgeon,” another replied. 

    “And now, thanks to Ozempic, everyone has the same body too. It’s such a bummer.”

    Christina Aguilera with platinum blonde hair wearing a black leather jacket sparking Ozempic and surgery rumors.

    Image credits: xtina

    “She looks incredible,” said Dr. Michael Bassiri-Tehrani, a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City.

    “I think her face now looks a little bit more mature compared to 1999. She’s always had great mid-face volume, so her cheeks were always pretty full, and she had a very strong jawline and chin, which now looks even more, I would say, accentuated.”

    According to Bassiri-Tehrani, the singer has been injecting Botox into her forehead and eye-area to create a more angular appearance.

    Surgeons speculated that Aguilera has undergone several facial plastic surgeries over the years

    Christina Aguilera in a black lace dress posing by a mirror, fueling Ozempic and surgery rumors.

    Image credits: xtina

    Dr. Thomas Barnes, a board-certified surgeon in California went a step further and suggested that the singer may have undergone a deep-plane facelift to lift her eyes.

    The procedure, described as “more advanced than a traditional facelift,” involves repositioning deep layers of facial tissue to achieve a more natural result when compared to more traditional lifting methods.

    Christina Aguilera posing against glittery backdrop, sparking Ozempic and surgery rumors with her latest appearance.

    Image credits: xtina

    “You’ll notice that the nasolabial folds in the picture are very flat, and the only way you can really change that is to have a deep plane facelift,” Barnes explained while looking at her pictures. 

    “And you’ll notice in front of her tragus, which is in front of that left ear area, there seems to be a little crease, which is very common after having had a facelift through that area.”

    Christina Aguilera poses in festive plaid suit and a corset outfit, sparking Ozempic and surgery rumors in recent appearances.

    Image credits: xtina/xtina

    She’s also had a nose job, but it’s very subtle, giving her a more pointed look to her nose and a slimmer look.” Barnes added.

    Christina Aguilera stylishly walking in a hallway, sparking Ozempic and surgery rumors with her latest appearance.

    Image credits: xtina

    Dr. Brian Reagan chimed in to bring attention to the singer’s lips, which seem much fuller and with a different shape than how she looked in the early days of her career.

    According to Reagan, the change in appearance is the result of using Botox on the upper lip to “flip it,” enhancing the area’s volume.

    “Gorgeous.” Regardless of methods, most netizens praised the singer for her “new look”

    Comment defending Christina Aguilera's appearance, addressing Ozempic and surgery rumors, emphasizing body positivity and self-care.

    Comment on social media praising Christina Aguilera’s beauty and talent, sparking Ozempic and surgery rumors.

    Christina Aguilera at event, sparking Ozempic and surgery rumors with her latest appearance.

    Comment about Christina Aguilera’s weight gain and speculation on Ozempic use fueling surgery rumors.

    Facebook comment by Juan Ma Moreno discussing Christina Aguilera's appearance and Ozempic and surgery rumors.

    Comment by Paul Nation praising a gorgeous lady, expressing admiration with emojis and receiving likes and hearts.

    Comment on social media about Christina Aguilera's appearance sparking Ozempic and surgery rumors.

    Comment from Jonny Maina expressing happiness about Christina Aguilera's new transformation amid Ozempic and surgery rumors.

    Christina Aguilera’s latest appearance sparks Ozempic and surgery rumors, showing her striking new look in public.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing public obsession with bodies amid Christina Aguilera Ozempic surgery rumors.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Christina Aguilera's latest appearance and rumors about Ozempic and surgery.

    Comment discussing Christina Aguilera's latest appearance fueling Ozempic and surgery rumors online.

    Comment discussing Christina Aguilera's appearance sparking Ozempic and surgery rumors among celebrities.

    Comment by Clint Connor questioning why people care about rumors regarding Christina Aguilera's latest appearance fueling Ozempic and surgery speculations.

    Commenter discussing Ozempic and diabetes amid Christina Aguilera surgery rumors in an online social media post.

    Comment on social media post with text about body positivity, rejecting Ozempic and surgery rumors.

    Alt text: Comment discussing Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors related to Christina Aguilera's appearance.

    Comment on social media post reading Ozempic face, referencing Christina Aguilera's appearance and related Ozempic and surgery rumors.

    Comment bubble with text Its called money by user Ulusoy Damla in a social media style layout.

    Comment stating she definitely has the Ozempic face, fueling Ozempic and surgery rumors about Christina Aguilera.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
