Christina Aguilera’s Latest Appearance Fuels Ozempic And Surgery Rumors

Christina Aguilera’s latest appearance on the 2025 Airbnb 2025 Summer Release event left many of her fans scratching their heads at what they believed to be the end result of her much discussed body transformation.

“She looks amazing, but I can’t help wondering what’s behind the transformation,” one fan wrote on social media. “Ozempic? Surgery? Whatever it is, it’s working.”

Highlights Christina Aguilera's latest red carpet look sparked fans' speculation.

Plastic surgeons suggest Aguilera has likely had Botox, a subtle nose job, and a deep-plane facelift for a more mature, angular face shape.

While some praised her, others believe Aguilera has gradually erased all traces of her unique features.

Her red carpet moment alongside longtime fiancé Matthew Rutler marked a new chapter in what fans are calling a “shockingly slimmed-down” era for the Grammy-winning singer, marked by speculation by both fans and plastic surgeons.

“Why does she have a different face every time we see her?” one user asked.

Christina Aguilera’s latest appearance has left many fans scratching their heads as they try to figure out why she looks so different

Image credits: xtina

The 44-year-old pop icon turned heads during the event—which unveiled three new services in the Airbnb brand—in a figure-hugging white gown that accentuated her hourglass silhouette.

While most fans praised her, others noted how different the singer looked when compared to previous years.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Aguilera completed the look with beige open-toe heels adorned in jeweled mesh, a furry black handbag, sunglasses, and an appropriately elegant hairstyle that framed her meticulously made-up face.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Her appearance follows a photoshoot she did for the French magazine Carcy two weeks ago. In the associated interview, she talked about the new album she’s been working on which she said is the result of more than 4 years of research.

“I want new music and, honestly, to continue surprising myself, and my fans,” she said.

Image credits: Mindy Small/Getty Images

The accompanying photoshoot was widely celebrated by fans, showing a seemingly ageless and seductive Aguilera in a mock-interview session with a male model.

Despite being well-received, many noticed that the singer looked markedly different, prompting some news outlets to review the images alongside plastic surgeons.

Some fans lamented that the singer had lost her unique features and now looks like “every other celebrity”

Some went as far as to suggest the chameleonic pop star now looks like “an amalgamation of other pop culture blondes and not herself.”

“I couldn’t even recognize her before reading the title. Of course there are touch ups here and there, but a quick research shows how plastic surgery has changed her face drastically,” one user confidently wrote.

“I’m sorry, I hate this era of celebrity. Everybody looks the same, they’re all photoshopped to hell and go to the same plastic surgeon,” another replied.

“And now, thanks to Ozempic, everyone has the same body too. It’s such a bummer.”

Image credits: xtina

“She looks incredible,” said Dr. Michael Bassiri-Tehrani, a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City.

“I think her face now looks a little bit more mature compared to 1999. She’s always had great mid-face volume, so her cheeks were always pretty full, and she had a very strong jawline and chin, which now looks even more, I would say, accentuated.”

According to Bassiri-Tehrani, the singer has been injecting Botox into her forehead and eye-area to create a more angular appearance.

Surgeons speculated that Aguilera has undergone several facial plastic surgeries over the years

Image credits: xtina

Dr. Thomas Barnes, a board-certified surgeon in California went a step further and suggested that the singer may have undergone a deep-plane facelift to lift her eyes.

The procedure, described as “more advanced than a traditional facelift,” involves repositioning deep layers of facial tissue to achieve a more natural result when compared to more traditional lifting methods.

Image credits: xtina

“You’ll notice that the nasolabial folds in the picture are very flat, and the only way you can really change that is to have a deep plane facelift,” Barnes explained while looking at her pictures.

“And you’ll notice in front of her tragus, which is in front of that left ear area, there seems to be a little crease, which is very common after having had a facelift through that area.”

Image credits: xtina/xtina

She’s also had a nose job, but it’s very subtle, giving her a more pointed look to her nose and a slimmer look.” Barnes added.

Image credits: xtina

Dr. Brian Reagan chimed in to bring attention to the singer’s lips, which seem much fuller and with a different shape than how she looked in the early days of her career.

According to Reagan, the change in appearance is the result of using Botox on the upper lip to “flip it,” enhancing the area’s volume.

“Gorgeous.” Regardless of methods, most netizens praised the singer for her “new look”

