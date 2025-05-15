Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Doctor Sounds The Alarm On Ozempic’s Muscle Loss Side Effect Most People Don’t See Coming
Ozempic semaglutide injection pen on a marble surface highlighting muscle loss side effect concerns.
Beauty, Health

Doctor Sounds The Alarm On Ozempic’s Muscle Loss Side Effect Most People Don’t See Coming

Most people would agree they could shed a few pounds. Not everyone, however, is prepared to stick to a diet or put in the time at the gym. They’d rather take a shortcut, and one of those is Ozempic, hailed by influencers and celebrities as a miracle medicine.

Now a doctor has issued a warning, though. Apparently, a little-known side effect of the pharmaceutical can have a long-term impact on the health of people using it as a weight-loss aid, rather than its intended use as a method to manage diabetes.

RELATED:

    Originally developed for type 2 diabetes, Ozempic has surged in popularity – not just in doctors’ offices but across social media

    Ozempic injection pen labeled semaglutide, highlighting muscle loss side effects linked to the medication.

    Image credits: Haberdoedas / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Though approved by the FDA for diabetes, Ozempic quickly caught attention for an unintentional side effect: weight loss

    Originally developed for type 2 diabetes, Ozempic has surged in popularity – not just in doctors’ offices but across social media too. What began as a medical treatment is now a hot topic on TikTok and Instagram, with people touting dramatic weightloss results. So, what exactly is Ozempic, and how did it become so trendy?

    Ozempic is the brand name for semaglutide, a medication that helps regulate blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. It mimics a hormone called GLP-1, which helps the pancreas release insulin while reducing appetite. This combo makes it easier for patients to maintain blood sugar levels and, as it turns out, shed excess pounds too.

    Middle-aged man wearing glasses in a kitchen setting discussing Ozempic’s muscle loss side effect concerns.

    Image credits: DrUndoTattoo / YouTube

    However, now a doctor has warned that using it off-label for weight loss can come with risks, including pancreatitis and sarcopenia

    Though approved by the FDA for diabetes, Ozempic quickly caught attention for an unintentional side effect: weight loss. As more patients dropped pounds while controlling their diabetes, word spread fast. It wasn’t long before celebrities, influencers, and even tech moguls began whispering about it as a “miracle” weight-loss solution.

    The mechanism is fascinating: Ozempic slows down how quickly food leaves the stomach, helping people feel fuller longer. Combined with reduced appetite, it makes overeating less likely. People who’ve struggled for years with their weight suddenly found a medical ally; not a diet, not a workout plan, just a once-a-week injection.

    Doctor in white coat holding a stethoscope, highlighting concerns about Ozempic muscle loss side effects.

    Image credits: Ivan Samkov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    However, doctors warn that using it off-label for weight loss can come with risks. “Ozempic has got a host of problems, from pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas) and thyroid carcinoma (thyroid cancer), to causing gastric problems,” says Dr. Glenn Messina.

    Messina also warns of a phenomenon called sarcopenia or “muscle wasting,” where you lose muscle mass that’s very hard to regain.

    In an interview for Healthline, Dr. Rekha Kumar, a practicing endocrinologist in New York, says, “Any time people lose weight, one-quarter to one-third of that weight can be muscle, and the faster we lose, the more likely we are to lose muscle. While 20 percent reduction in muscle mass seems normal for someone losing weight, the problem is the length of time in which this muscle loss occurs.”

    Box of Ozempic injection pen on a marble surface highlighting concerns about muscle loss side effects.

    Image credits: David Trinks / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    That has done little to slow down the Ozempic frenzy, however, which has led to global shortages

    Dr. Annette Bosworth has also expressed her concerns, saying, “Ozempic has a remarkable weight loss, but what they didn’t focus on is that when these people are losing weight, they are losing muscle mass at a way higher rate than they should.”

    Still, demand skyrocketed. Pharmacies reported shortages, and some patients with diabetes couldn’t fill their prescriptions. Online forums became filled with people seeking black-market alternatives or hoping to get a prescription by exaggerating symptoms. The frenzy drew criticism, and concern, from medical professionals and patients alike.

    Young man lifting dumbbell in gym, highlighting muscle strength and concerns about Ozempic muscle loss side effects

    Image credits: Timothy / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Ozempic’s journey from a diabetes drug to a pop culture icon reveals a lot about our obsession with thinness and shortcuts. While it’s a legitimate medication for many, it’s also become a mirror reflecting our complicated relationship with health, beauty, and the power of viral trends.

    While it’s a legitimate medication for many, its also quickly become a mirror reflecting our complicated relationship with beauty, and netizens were happy to weigh in with their opinions

    Comment by Dominique Lopez discussing patient experiences and side effects related to medication, referencing Ozempic muscle loss concern.

    Facebook comment from Katie Sagittarius praising Ozempic for blood sugar control, not weight loss, highlighting muscle loss side effect concerns.

    Person named Chloe Dowdeswell commenting on side effects while wearing a red top and smiling in a social media post.

    Comment from Jen Harness saying zero side effects for me, discussing Ozempic muscle loss side effect concerns.

    Comment by Diane Whatley Krause discussing muscle loss and exercise related to weight loss and muscle mass concerns with Ozempic.

    User comment about Ozempic use for type 2 diabetes, mentioning weight loss and side effects over three years.

    Person using an injection pen on abdomen highlighting Ozempic muscle loss side effect concerns by a doctor

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Comment discussing Ozempic’s muscle loss side effect and the importance of strength training and medical supervision.

    Comment from Alvaro Rivera describing hunger pangs and appetite changes after stopping Ozempic, highlighting muscle loss side effect concerns.

    Facebook comment from Kathleen Pomales expressing feeling very sick after the first week dose, related to Ozempic muscle loss side effect.

    Comment from Tamu Malone stating a preference to sweat rather than heal or deal with side effects related to Ozempic muscle loss.

    Facebook comment from Cindy Vosloo stating a preference to lose weight the natural way regarding Ozempic muscle loss side effect.

    User comment on social media praising Ozempic for weight loss and blood pressure improvement, ignoring muscle loss side effect concerns.

    Facebook comment from Shirley Butchino Harrington sharing her experience with Ozempic controlling blood sugar over six months.

    Comment discussing Ozempic’s side effects, user switching medication due to muscle loss concerns and kidney function impact.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing weight loss and lowering A1C related to Ozempic’s muscle loss side effect warning.

    Comment from Michael Springer sharing his experience with Ozempic and its effects related to diabetes and weight loss.

    A person sharing a personal experience with muscle loss side effects related to Ozempic use.

    Comment from Barbara Imparato-marney discussing people's desire for a quick fix despite warnings about Ozempic muscle loss side effect.

    Woman commenting on Ozempic’s muscle loss side effect, warning about metabolism impact and weight gain risks.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Ozempic’s muscle loss side effect and its impact on users.

    Comment from Sherise Ulmer discussing the consequences of quick fixes related to Ozempic’s muscle loss side effect.

    Comment from Pamela Linning discussing Ozempic muscle loss side effects and gradual weight loss dosing advice.

    Doctor speaking seriously about Ozempic’s muscle loss side effect in a medical setting.

    Comment discussing concerns about Ozempic’s muscle loss side effect and unknown long-term risks of the medication.

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Emma London
    Emma London
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    What a crappy click-bait article. Should have known when it starts with an assumption that Ozempic-users are people who "rather take a shortcut." Ozempic doesn't cause muscle loss by itself. Losing weight, and especially losing weight fast, causes muscle loss. How come no-one talked against bariatric surgery using this same argument? Because that side effect is a small one compared to possibly saving the life of a severy obese person.

