Doctor Sounds The Alarm On Ozempic’s Muscle Loss Side Effect Most People Don’t See Coming

Most people would agree they could shed a few pounds. Not everyone, however, is prepared to stick to a diet or put in the time at the gym. They’d rather take a shortcut, and one of those is Ozempic, hailed by influencers and celebrities as a miracle medicine.

Now a doctor has issued a warning, though. Apparently, a little-known side effect of the pharmaceutical can have a long-term impact on the health of people using it as a weight-loss aid, rather than its intended use as a method to manage diabetes.

Image credits: Haberdoedas / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Originally developed for type 2 diabetes, Ozempic has surged in popularity – not just in doctors’ offices but across social media too. What began as a medical treatment is now a hot topic on TikTok and Instagram, with people touting dramatic weight–loss results. So, what exactly is Ozempic, and how did it become so trendy?

Ozempic is the brand name for semaglutide, a medication that helps regulate blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. It mimics a hormone called GLP-1, which helps the pancreas release insulin while reducing appetite. This combo makes it easier for patients to maintain blood sugar levels and, as it turns out, shed excess pounds too.

Image credits: DrUndoTattoo / YouTube

However, now a doctor has warned that using it off-label for weight loss can come with risks, including pancreatitis and sarcopenia

Though approved by the FDA for diabetes, Ozempic quickly caught attention for an unintentional side effect: weight loss. As more patients dropped pounds while controlling their diabetes, word spread fast. It wasn’t long before celebrities, influencers, and even tech moguls began whispering about it as a “miracle” weight-loss solution.

The mechanism is fascinating: Ozempic slows down how quickly food leaves the stomach, helping people feel fuller longer. Combined with reduced appetite, it makes overeating less likely. People who’ve struggled for years with their weight suddenly found a medical ally; not a diet, not a workout plan, just a once-a-week injection.

Image credits: Ivan Samkov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

However, doctors warn that using it off-label for weight loss can come with risks. “Ozempic has got a host of problems, from pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas) and thyroid carcinoma (thyroid cancer), to causing gastric problems,” says Dr. Glenn Messina.

Messina also warns of a phenomenon called sarcopenia or “muscle wasting,” where you lose muscle mass that’s very hard to regain.

In an interview for Healthline, Dr. Rekha Kumar, a practicing endocrinologist in New York, says, “Any time people lose weight, one-quarter to one-third of that weight can be muscle, and the faster we lose, the more likely we are to lose muscle. While 20 percent reduction in muscle mass seems normal for someone losing weight, the problem is the length of time in which this muscle loss occurs.”

Image credits: David Trinks / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

That has done little to slow down the Ozempic frenzy, however, which has led to global shortages

Dr. Annette Bosworth has also expressed her concerns, saying, “Ozempic has a remarkable weight loss, but what they didn’t focus on is that when these people are losing weight, they are losing muscle mass at a way higher rate than they should.”

Still, demand skyrocketed. Pharmacies reported shortages, and some patients with diabetes couldn’t fill their prescriptions. Online forums became filled with people seeking black-market alternatives or hoping to get a prescription by exaggerating symptoms. The frenzy drew criticism, and concern, from medical professionals and patients alike.

Image credits: Timothy / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Ozempic’s journey from a diabetes drug to a pop culture icon reveals a lot about our obsession with thinness and shortcuts. While it’s a legitimate medication for many, it’s also become a mirror reflecting our complicated relationship with health, beauty, and the power of viral trends.

While it’s a legitimate medication for many, it’s also quickly become a mirror reflecting our complicated relationship with beauty, and netizens were happy to weigh in with their opinions

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

