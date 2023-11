Food safety is one of the key areas of focus in public health as it affects every person around the world. When something gets into food that shouldn’t be there it becomes unsafe to consume. This can happen through biological, chemical, and physical contamination.

Biological contamination occurs when disease-causing bacteria or viruses infect food that is later consumed. The toxins they release often lead to food poisoning and can be very dangerous. Products such as meat, seafood, eggs, and dairy are more vulnerable to bacterial growth and are considered high-risk. Properly storing, cleaning, and cooking these foods at the correct temperature can help reduce the risk of biological contamination.

Chemical contamination happens when substances like cleaning products, non-food grade plastics, and pesticides get into your food. Additionally, physical contamination involves foreign objects like hair, pests, various materials, and dirt entering the food