When ordering at a cafe or purchasing groceries, we typically don't expect to find surprises in our food. Yet, errors in production lines or daydreaming chefs can lead to inedible but intriguing things ending up in our food. Discovering items such as spiders, fishing hooks, or screws in your meal poses safety issues. Statistics show that approximately 600 million people fall ill after consuming contaminated food.Given these potential risks, the Bored Panda team has compiled a list of photos showcasing some of the most unexpected items people were shocked to find in their food. Luckily, these items were noticed long before reaching someone's mouth.It's a reminder to be extra observant the next time you sit down for a meal, and let’s hope you’re not snacking as you scroll through this list.

#1

Frog Flavor

JannikAhoi Report

Food safety is one of the key areas of focus in public health as it affects every person around the world. When something gets into food that shouldn’t be there it becomes unsafe to consume. This can happen through biological, chemical, and physical contamination. 

Biological contamination occurs when disease-causing bacteria or viruses infect food that is later consumed. The toxins they release often lead to food poisoning and can be very dangerous. Products such as meat, seafood, eggs, and dairy are more vulnerable to bacterial growth and are considered high-risk. Properly storing, cleaning, and cooking these foods at the correct temperature can help reduce the risk of biological contamination. 

Chemical contamination happens when substances like cleaning products, non-food grade plastics, and pesticides get into your food. Additionally,  physical contamination involves foreign objects like hair, pests, various materials, and dirt entering the food
#2

With Added Ferrum

reddit.com Report

#3

Got A Surprise In My Pizza Tonight

JumboJon85 Report

#4

I Bought Sausage, And Then Found This

prmhp Report

Bizarre way to try to get a date. Usually they send a picture of their sausage.

Nowadays, we automatically expect that our eaten goods will be hygienic and only contain the ingredients labeled on the packaging. However, natural produce is not grown in completely sterile conditions, which means that our diet might occasionally include traces of soil, animal hairs, mold, feces, and insects. This has been acknowledged by the US government in the publication of the Defect Levels Handbook which defines acceptable levels of food contamination from sources such as maggots, insect fragments, rodent hairs, and animal feces. Crushed oregano, for example, can contain 300 or more insect bits and about two rodent hairs for every 10 grams.

#5

He’s So Adorable, Is This My Starter Pokémon?

simoncurtis Report

Call the nearest zoo. Froggies are adorable 🥰🥰🥰

#6

My Chinese Food Has A Carrot That's Cut Up Like A Fish

mrbaoss Report

#7

Found A Perfect Salt Crystal In My Sea Salt Packet

c3r3n1ty Report

Environmental pollution, though often invisible, can also find its way into our food. It enters through plants or animals that have been exposed to pollution in the water and soil. For example, water pollution may accumulate and concentrate in fish. In Japan, the release of industrial waste into the sea resulted in locals eating seafood containing mercury and later suffering from the neurological disease Minamata.
#8

This Shell In My Sea Salt

codmac Report

That's some pretty strong provenance on it's authenticity right there.

#9

Potato In My Potato Chips

Bright-Tax5628 Report

bit sceptical about this one... seriously doubt that would have gone through the packing machine without being flagged

#10

Found This In My Dinner

thelegendxsonx Report

When we think of food poisoning, flowers rarely come to mind. Interestingly, a couple of species of rhododendron plants produce harmful toxins in their nectar. Bees collect it and produce honey that can lead to “mad honey disease”, causing symptoms such as hallucinations, nausea, and vomiting.

For this reason, these flowers were indirectly used to fight armies. In 67 BCE, Roman soldiers were deceived into consuming the honey, causing them to disorientate, which led to the deaths of over 1,000 troops. In Turkey, the same “mad honey” is available for purchase at 166 dollars per pound, and it is widely regarded as a long-standing tradition.
#11

Found The Spoon, Honey

reddit.com Report

OMG! A picture of one of my embarrassing attempts at baking!

#12

Found This In My Take-Out From My Favorite Chinese Restaurant

nthensome Report

#13

I Found This In My Bag Of Cheetos And I Have No Clue What It Is

DeafLizardX28 Report

Sell it on eBay. There's always some idiot who buys odd food items like this.

A quick look at any ingredients list will likely reveal a few strange substances, and although some might seem unappealing, they may not necessarily be harmful. For example, shellac, commonly used for nail polish, is also employed to add gloss to food, such as apples and candies (listed as additive number 904). Substances like silicon dioxide, known as sand, are often found in everyday items like salt, soup, and coffee creamer to prevent dry components from clumping. Additionally, cellulose, primarily derived from wood pulp, is added to shredded cheese to prevent the strands from sticking together. 
#14

Found A Live Spider In My Unopened Queso After Breaking The Seal

starbunny02 Report

I hope you put it outside instead of squishing the little survivor.

#15

My Ice Cream Was Solid Ice On The Inside

m4cc663 Report

#16

Found A Treble Clef In My Arby’s Curly Fries Once

bisforbodkin Report

#17

My Vegan Chicken Wing Had A Wooden Bone In It

Capital_Actuator_404 Report

they want you to have the same experience... also, and this is something that annoys the cräp out of me, if it's vegan how in the name of all that clucks is it a CHICKEN wing?

#18

My Wife Cut Open Some Squid While Making Dinner To Find The Squid's Dinner

Mr_Kealy Report

Not all manufacturers disclose chemical additives to the government or consumers. The Food and Drug Administration has introduced a law that considers certain common food ingredients, like vinegar and vegetable oil, generally safe without needing a formal check. Over time, it has become a loophole, allowing manufacturers to decide the safety of their new chemicals in food without informing the FDA. Despite the FDA’s attempts to encourage the industry to voluntarily share all ingredients, people become worried about ensuring food safety in the industry. At this point, it's nearly impossible to determine if common household products do not contain chemicals that could have harmful effects.

#19

Opened A Clif Builder Bar To Find A Piece Taken Out

Snowedin-69 Report

It wouldn't be so bad if it didn't look like one of the factory workers took a bite out of it. Maybe send a forensics team to the factory to check for bite sizes. 😉

#20

I Found These Crystals At The Bottom Of A Bottle Of Maple Syrup That Sat In The Back Of My Refrigerator For A Few Years

cutelyaware Report

#21

A Scorpion Tail Was Found In This Ice Cream

micheas08 Report

#22

My Oyster Had A Little Crab Inside Of It

3xTheSchwarm Report

Most of these unexpected discoveries in food could be prevented by taking some precautions. Gary Marnum, an instructor at the Marine Institute, advises that the safest thing you can do is to cook your food thoroughly and keep your dry products like flour in a dry environment. Fresh produce should be washed under running water with a good scrub, while items such as rice, grains, and beans can be soaked and cleaned in multiple changes of water. Though it might be challenging to avoid eating some dirt or a few bugs, taking these precautions can help increase your food safety.
#23

Found A Scorpion In A Crate Of Fruits From Mexico At The Restaurant I Work At

rainbowzky Report

#24

Today I Found A Tiny Shell In My Sea Salt

JustPonsie Report

#25

Found This Is In My Bag Of Peanuts Today

Californias0ul Report

#26

Just Found A Lug Nut In My Fruit Bar

HaemmerHead Report

#27

Found A Living Black Widow Between My Organic Grapes

flexdogwalk3 Report

#28

Found A Pearl In My Oysters

Wallywutsizface Report

#29

I Just Bit Down On A Screw In My Bagel From Noah’s Bagels

I felt a sharp pain as I bit down and couldn't believe what I just found. Location was in Sherman Oaks, CA.

aztechfilm Report

aztechfilm Report

This should be enough to close them down, until they've found the source!

#30

Found This Feathery Bastard Standing In My Dinner Last Night, He's Refusing To Move

drinkbeerwithastraw Report

#31

A Bullet Was Found In My Moose Ribeye

Hushi88 Report

#32

This Dijon Mustard Came Without A Lid, And The Expiration Date Was Printed Onto The Mustard Inside

EthanGLD Report

#33

My Bag Of Mixed Veggies

therealmikechadwick Report

#34

My Friend Ordered A Burger And It Arrived With A Metal Screw

poppukonvision Report

#35

Couldn't Get This Beer Open For 10 Minutes Straight. Pried Off The Top To Find Another Top

Caca5ta1n Report

#36

Found A Starfish In One Of My Mussels

DalhousieU23 Report

#37

Found A Yellow Airhead Bite But It Doesn't Exist According To The Flavor Guide

Moundsy Report

#38

Found This Steel Plate In My Papa John's Pizza Takeout

Peekatew Report

#39

My Kid Got A Box Of Onions Instead Of Nuggets In His Happy Meal

Pit_it_and_quit_it Report

#40

This Rotisserie Chicken My Sister Bought Came With The Rod Still Attached

reddit.com Report

#41

A Side That Wasn’t Expected

Luke10089 Report

Is he still alive? Better set him free or we're coming after you. 🐌

#42

My Mom Found A Whole Potato In The Bag Of French Fries Tonight

_dead_meat Report

#43

Found A Penny In My Lunch

TheOldManRust Report

#44

There Was A Hair In My Microwaved Meal When I Peeled Back The Lid

PubliclyDisturbed Report

#45

I Wondered Why My Chips Had No Flavor. All The Seasonings Were Clumped Together In The Shape Of A Rock

Fluffy-Bluebird Report

Take a little nibble every time eat a chip problem solved!

#46

My Frozen Pizza Had The Cardboard In Between The Toppings And The Crust

CF_Gamebreaker Report

#47

I Almost Ate A Praying Mantis That Was In My Salad

DirgeofElliot Report

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

#48

Finding Out That My Delicious Mug Of Tea Was Actually Earwig Tea

RandomBitFry Report

#49

I Ordered Some Food For Delivery Today And There's A Massive Metal Handle In My Food. Got A Partial Refund From DoorDash

breadiestbread Report

#50

I Just Found A Wing Nut In My Water At A Restaurant

PigsFly465 Report

#51

This Is How My Deli Turkey Was Delivered To My Work. Opened The Tattered Box And Saw A Piece Of Broken Pallet Stuck Right Into It

SoulLeakage Report

#52

I’m Very Patiently Waiting For My Fiancé To Wake Up So I Can Find Out Why There Is A Bite Mark In The Butter

ravens_revenge Report

#53

Found This In My Funyuns' Bag. What Is It?

Pure-College-3650 Report

#54

Found A Dead Bee Inside My Honey

remiUP Report

