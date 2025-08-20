ADVERTISEMENT

Female celebrities have been keeping up with their cosmetic routines lately, and many are now reflecting on the days before Botox lip flips entered their beauty playbooks.

The Cleveland Clinic describes the lip flip as a nonsurgical treatment that creates the illusion of fuller lips. While marketed as painless and affordable, the procedure can bring side effects ranging from nausea and dizziness to swelling and even bleeding. It also tends to be more affordable than traditional fillers (per Longevita).

Unlike lip fillers, which involve injecting hyaluronic acid directly into the lips for instant volume, a lip flip uses Botox to relax muscles in the upper lip. This creates a fuller appearance without actually increasing volume.

The fuller-lip effect typically kicks in after Botox is injected into the lip corners and edges, with final results appearing about a week post-procedure.

Lately, more celebrities have opened up about this faster, subtler alternative to fillers, sharing glam wins and not-so-glam lip mishaps with their fans.

As the lip flip trend continues to surge, here’s a look at 15 famous faces who tried it out.