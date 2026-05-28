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As kids (or even as broke university students), there’s something oddly exciting about getting ready for a new semester. Maybe it’s buying fresh notebooks, a cute pencil case, colorful pens, or finally getting that backpack you’ve been eyeing for months. Somehow, even studying feels a tiny bit more motivating when you have the right vibe around you. And honestly, the atmosphere matters too. Walking into a dull classroom is one thing, but stepping into a creative, colorful, thoughtfully designed space can genuinely make learning feel more fun and inspiring.

Thankfully, some schools and universities truly understand the assignment. From quirky classroom designs and genius student-friendly ideas to surprisingly wholesome details around campus, some learning spaces go way beyond boring white walls and uncomfortable chairs. So, we went digging through the internet to find some of the coolest and most creative things students have spotted at their schools — and honestly, some of these deserve extra credit on their own. Keep scrolling, Pandas, because these campuses clearly understood the vibe.

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#1

Service Dog Receives His Master's Degree In Occupational Therapy From Clarkson University After He Attends Every Class With His Owner

Graduation ceremony with therapy dog and female graduate in cap and gown

mel_lindell Report

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    #2

    This Is Teddy. Therapy Cat For Finals At A Washington State University

    Therapy cat with blue eyes walking on campus pavement among students

    manuelv19 Report

    14points
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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I might actually need this particular cat.

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    #3

    Some Of The Trees At My College Have Outlets On Them

    Laptop plugged into outdoor tree socket for charging in school yard

    sematico Report

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    Often, not just as students but even as adults, we notice how much the weather affects our mood. On gloomy, rainy days, many of us suddenly feel lazy, sleepy, unmotivated, or just a little “off.” But the second the sun comes out, everything somehow feels lighter and more energetic. And no, that’s not just in your head. Reduced sunlight can lower serotonin levels (the hormone linked to happiness, calmness, and emotional balance), which is why darker months can contribute to seasonal affective disorder in some people. So honestly, that instant happiness you feel on a bright sunny morning? Science says it’s very real.

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    #4

    College Has These Signs On The Cafeteria Tables, It Flips To Red If You Don't Want Strangers Sitting At Your Table

    Sign encouraging shared seating in school with flip card for privacy option

    alghost9 Report

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    #5

    These Tables At My College Campus Use Solar Panels As Shade, Which In Turn Provide Power For The Charging Ports On The Table

    Outdoor school picnic table with solar panel canopy providing shade

    Gadevin Report

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    #6

    My University's Solution To Poison Ivy

    Three goats grazing behind a fence on university grounds

    FalseWallaby9 Report

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    And while natural sunlight is incredibly important, indoor lighting matters just as much too — especially since many of us spend most of our day inside classrooms, offices, libraries, or homes. Lighting isn’t only about helping us “see” properly. Research shows it also affects concentration, alertness, mood, productivity, and even physical well-being. Bright, comfortable lighting can make a space feel warm, welcoming, and energizing, while harsh or dim lighting can make people feel drained and uncomfortable without even realizing why. In schools especially, students may spend six to eight hours every day under artificial lighting, which means the environment around them can genuinely shape how they feel and perform.

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    #7

    My University Sent Me A Wallet-Sized Diploma

    Hand holding a miniature Wilkes University diploma card

    frankp0013 Report

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    #8

    My University Library Has A Dispenser For Study Utensils

    School vending machine stocked with supplies including calculators and notebooks

    Horatius420 Report

    12points
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    #9

    My University Had A Coke Machine That Accepted Hugs As Payment

    Person interacting with Coca-Cola vending machine at university event

    GalacticLawnmower Report

    12points
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    When it comes to schools, studies conducted in elementary and high schools have consistently shown that students in well-lit classrooms tend to perform better academically. Researchers found that students exposed to better lighting often demonstrate faster reading speeds, improved concentration, higher test scores, and even fewer behavioral problems in class. Part of the reason is simple: when students feel more awake and comfortable physically, their brains are better able to absorb and retain information. Natural daylight in classrooms has also been linked to improved mood and reduced stress among students. And honestly, it makes sense; it’s much easier to stay focused in a bright, pleasant classroom than in a dim room that makes everyone feel half asleep by 10 a.m.

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    #10

    My University Has A Bike Repair Station

    Fishing rod rack installed outdoors on college campus sidewalk

    TheWingMaiden Report

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    #11

    My Old College Had A Door Competition With Fahrenheit 451 Theme. This Is Entrance To An Office

    Classroom door decorated with Fahrenheit 451 book pages and burnt edges

    up-white-gold Report

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    #12

    My College Has A Jail Inside It

    Students standing near open jail-style doors in a school hallway setting

    AndradexXx Report

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    Scientific studies in recent years have continued highlighting how classroom lighting can directly impact student success and engagement. If lighting is too dim, uneven, or constantly flickering overhead, students may struggle to focus for long periods of time. Their eyes tire faster, attention drifts more easily, and processing information becomes mentally harder than it needs to be. Even subtle issues like glare from screens or overly harsh fluorescent lights can quietly affect learning without teachers or students realizing it immediately. That’s why modern schools and universities are increasingly paying attention to creating brighter, more comfortable learning environments that actually support concentration and productivity.

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    #13

    Robots At Oregon State University Deliver Food And Drink To Students On Campus

    Autonomous delivery robot on campus with starship beavers label

    gecko324 Report

    12points
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    #14

    My School Hatched Some Ducklings. They Are Only A Week Old. Very Photogenic

    Three ducklings standing inside enclosure with hay and toys

    mrivera5115 Report

    12points
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    #15

    My University Has Apartments For Stray Cats That Live On Campus

    Miniature therapy cat houses set outdoors on mulch surrounded by greenery

    Dog7500 Report

    12points
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    For students, poor lighting doesn’t just feel annoying; it can genuinely affect how the brain works during learning. When visibility is poor, the brain has to spend extra energy simply processing visual information and trying to stay attentive. That means fewer mental resources are left for understanding lessons, solving problems, remembering details, or participating actively in class. This is one reason students often appear drowsy, distracted, or mentally checked out in dark classrooms, even if they got enough sleep the night before. A bright and comfortable environment helps the brain stay alert naturally, making studying and learning feel a little less exhausting overall.

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    #16

    My University Has These Little Bridges For Pedestrians When The Streets Start Flooding

    Students crossing small bridge over flooded street preventing water on campus

    lwiggle Report

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    #17

    My College Has A Pizza Vending Machine Now

    Red pizza vending machine offering hot fresh pizza 24 hours in a university setting

    unknown Report

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    #18

    My School Library Has A Secret Book Section

    Hidden library bookshelf with books and a secret compartment in a school

    FrenchFruits Report

    12points
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    Poor lighting can also impact teachers and faculty members more than people realize. Educators spend long hours standing, reading, grading, teaching, and working under classroom lighting every single day. Dim, harsh, or uncomfortable lighting can contribute to eye strain, headaches, fatigue, low energy, and even reduced motivation over time. And naturally, when teachers feel tired or mentally drained, it can affect the overall classroom atmosphere too. A motivated and energized teacher often creates a more engaging learning environment for students. So in many ways, proper lighting doesn’t just benefit students; it improves the entire educational experience for everyone involved.
    #19

    Found In A School Library

    Miniature fairy door and fence under a library bookshelf

    SlenderClaus Report

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    #20

    Kermit The Frog Was The Commencement Speaker At University Of Maryland Today

    Kermit puppet delivering speech at University of Maryland event

    atown09 Report

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    #21

    My University Has A Rack For People To Lock Their Skateboards

    Skateboard rack with umbrella roof on university campus

    heidiblooms Report

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    #22

    This Elevator At My University Has Feet Buttons

    Elevator controls on the floor with up and down buttons for accessibility

    Chrnan6710 Report

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    Clearly, lighting is far more important than most of us realize. It affects mood, energy, focus, sleep, learning ability, and even the emotional feel of a space. Something as simple as brighter classrooms, natural sunlight, cozy study corners, or thoughtfully designed spaces can genuinely make student life feel more enjoyable and less stressful. Sometimes the little environmental details around us quietly shape our experiences more than we notice in the moment.
    #23

    The Lab Coat Storage In My University Lab Is The Periodic Table

    Storage cubbies arranged in the shape of a pixelated video game character

    GW43125 Report

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    #24

    My Computer Science University Has Vending Machines For Spare Parts

    Electronics vending machine with resistors and capacitors in a school setting

    Gammaknight008 Report

    11points
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    #25

    My University Converted A Nearby Church Into A Lecture Hall

    Students attending a lecture in a university classroom with projector screen

    RandomUser3248 Report

    11points
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    #26

    My College Used To Be A Shopping Mall

    College campus interior showing directory sign and round tables with chairs

    Colecaliber Report

    11points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great use for a former shopping mall.

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    And honestly, just like lighting, there are so many other little things that can make school or university life feel more exciting, creative, and memorable. Whether it’s colorful hallways, relaxing student spaces, fun classroom ideas, or thoughtful campus details, these small touches can make students actually enjoy being there a little more. Just like the awesome things featured in these posts, they add personality and warmth to places where students spend such a huge part of their lives. So tell us, Pandas — which one of these do you wish your school or university had? And did your school ever have something unique or unexpectedly cool?
    #27

    My College’s Engineering Building Has A House Built On Its Roof

    University building with unique small house structure on rooftop against blue sky

    IgnoreeeMeee Report

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That doesn't make me anxious at all.

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    #28

    A Goose That Settled In A Stone Plant Pot At My College Has Started A Family

    Goose and goslings nesting in large planter on campus patio area

    GreyAreaInbetween Report

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    #29

    View From The Istanbul University

    Library interior with large windows overlooking historic building and students studying

    Triplous Report

    11points
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    #30

    The Tallest Mallard Duck To Have Ever Lived Known As "Long Boi" Lives On The Campus Of The University Of York, England. He Stands Just Over 1m Tall (3.5ft)

    Mallard ducks near university pond with modern buildings on campus

    Grey_Machii Report

    11points
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    #31

    University Of Tennessee’s First Corpse Flower Bloomed! The First Bloom Happens 7-10 Years After Planting

    University botanical exhibit featuring rare corpse flower bloom

    nursbear Report

    11points
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    #32

    Students In Kyoto University Are Allowed To Wear Whatever They Want During Their Graduation Ceremony

    Ceremonial event with person in therapy cat costume and audience in university auditorium

    Brown_Dissapointment Report

    11points
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    #33

    Every Year, The Seniors At Our Local High School Are Allowed To Paint Their Parking Spots

    Aerial view of a campus parking lot with colorful painted parking spaces

    AkumaBengoshi Report

    11points
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    #34

    The Pharmacy Building At My University Has A Mock CVS Pharmacy To Train Students

    CVS pharmacy storefront inside building hallway with clear glass walls

    Zirrkis Report

    11points
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    #35

    My University Has A Chicken Casually Walking Around The Campus

    Campus area featuring a chicken walking on tiled pavement near green hedges

    Kaggles_N533PA Report

    10points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Going to the other side of campus?

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    #36

    The Stairwell At My University; Each Floor Is Painted A Different Colour (This Is Looking Up)

    Colorful spiral stairwell viewed from below in school building

    ChipZip67 Report

    10points
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    #37

    My University Has Copies Of Scientific American From The 1890’s

    Old volumes of Scientific American bound in leather on library shelf

    Fencrier Report

    10points
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    #38

    My University Bathroom Has A Feminine Product Incinerator

    Vintage sanitary napkin incinerator mounted on bathroom tiled wall

    Quiet_College_9202 Report

    10points
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    #39

    This Old Phone In My University Only Accepts Input In The Form Of Morse Code

    Vintage beige telephone with emergency code instructions mounted on school wall

    EvTheSmev Report

    10points
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    #40

    This College Made A Water Bottle With A Map Of The Campus On It. It Also Shows Places Where You Can Fill It Up

    Water bottle with detailed university campus map and building names

    Nathan_Dupre Report

    10points
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    #41

    Students At My Town's College Rub This Statue's Nose When They Pass By, Going To Exams, For Good Luck

    Bronze sculpted bust inside university building with window reflections

    dublinp Report

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    #42

    The Countertops In This Bathroom At My University Are Made Out Of Metal Millings Encased In Resin

    Close-up of sparkling textured surface near university sink

    holycornflake Report

    10points
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    #43

    Library Of Humboldt University Berlin

    Modern university library with therapy cat among students studying at desks

    arijitdas Report

    10points
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    #44

    Someone At The University Of Minnesota Made A Parade Of Snow Ducks

    Small snow duck sculptures lined on snowy campus railing

    etymologynerd Report

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    #45

    Freddy The Mini-Dachshund Volunteers At My University To Help Reduce Stress In Students

    Hand petting therapy dog with brown fur indoors on a plaid blanket

    migo-the-buttmunch Report

    10points
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    #46

    My School Has An E-Sports Room

    Row of gaming computers and chairs in a school's esports lab

    fInLEy_iS_dUmB Report

    10points
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    #47

    My University Has A Hot Water Tap For Food And Drinks Located In The Bathroom

    Hot water faucet with caution sign for instant drinks in school bathroom sink

    deedlethebeatle Report

    10points
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    #48

    Mario Mushroom At University Of Toronto

    University building with a large Mario-themed mushroom decoration on top

    micthamidge Report

    10points
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    #49

    There's A Satellite Parked On A Car At My University Campus

    Car with antenna sculpture crashed on campus parking area

    The-Car-Guy Report

    9points
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    #50

    Yesterday I Spotted An Emu In My University

    Large emu standing inside school hallway near door slightly open

    megavet Report

    9points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lecturing on war history in Australia? ;-)

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    #51

    A Line Of Campus Bots Following Me At My College

    Line of small golf carts with headlights on at night on campus pathway

    Crusty_laptop Report

    9points
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    #52

    Ram Wreath On The IT Support Door In College

    Christmas wreath made of computer RAM sticks with holiday lights and greeting

    mewse14 Report

    9points
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    #53

    The Floor In The Design Building At My College Is The Basketball Court It Used To Be

    Hallway floor marked with multifunctional colored gym lines in educational building

    hermigerd Report

    9points
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    #54

    University Therapy Cat Running For Board Of Directors

    Campaign poster featuring cat for student board elections

    Ynaffit96 Report

    9points
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    #55

    My Kid’s School Has A Whole Room As A Time Capsule

    Elementary school time capsule door marked do not enter until 2039

    _Dihydrogen_Monoxide Report

    9points
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    #56

    My School Has An Auto Shop And Has A Delorean In It Right Now

    Classic car restoration project inside a school's automotive workshop

    x9spoons Report

    9points
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    #57

    My University Has Classes In A Movie Theatre And We Have Desks That Fit Into The Cupholders

    Rows of red cushioned seats with foldable trays in university lecture hall

    Bamres Report

    9points
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    #58

    One Of My University Buildings Has A Teeny Door

    Classroom door labeled B Baggins with star stickers in school hallway

    chickenwyr Report

    9points
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    #59

    My College Has Chairs To Help With Stairway Evacuations

    Yellow stairway evacuation chair cabinet against a wall in a school hallway

    blind_guy23 Report

    9points
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    #60

    Oregon State’s Elevator Buttons Are The School Mascot

    Elevator button featuring a University of Oregon logo lit up in an elevator panel

    Crunchyburrito22 Report

    9points
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    #61

    The Basement Of The Science Building At My Uni Has A Garfield Shrine

    Chair filled with assorted student items under a do not feed sign

    arc777_ Report

    9points
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    #62

    Locker Rooms At My University Feature Names Of Fantasy Locations And Cities

    School lockers with video game-themed names and combination locks

    potatohead657 Report

    8points
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    #63

    My University Campus Now Has A Separate Recycling Bin Specifically Meant For Pizza Boxes

    Blue recycling bin for pizza boxes placed next to trash can in school hallway

    Smerviemore Report

    8points
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    #64

    The View Of The Hogwarts Castle At Universal From My School

    View of campus baseball field and castle-like building framed by pavilion

    KorriDergal Report

    8points
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    #65

    Went To Volunteer At A Local High School And Saw This Masterpiece

    Kirby themed school parking spot painted blue with 2026 graduation year

    asapswole Report

    8points
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    #66

    This Doorknob For A Maintenance Closet At My School Has Knurling On It To Prevent Slipping When Workers Have Gloves On

    Textured metal doorknob in a school hallway

    kozman7 Report

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    #67

    My University Has This Building

    Historic school building at night with tall central tower and arched windows

    Capable-Operation-98 Report

    8points
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    #68

    My Campus Has A Lot Of Friendly Deers

    Deer grazing on a snowy hill near a school campus and buildings at dusk

    MNRanger007 Report

    8points
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    #69

    The Room 1.57 In My University's Engineering Building Is Labelled As This

    Door with pi over 2 sign and googly eyes for math humor on campus

    Cryo_Magic42 Report

    8points
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    #70

    Room 404 At My University's Library Is Unavailable

    Classroom door number 404 taped off with COVID-19 unavailable use sign

    HolyHypodermics Report

    7points
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    #71

    My Uni's Ice Cream Shop Has A Talented Manager

    Coffee and ice cream shop menu inside a school or university cafe

    OvaryActingJesus Report

    7points
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    #72

    My University's Print Of The R/Place Canvas

    Large colorful mosaic artwork displayed on school green wall

    A3C3 Report

    6points
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