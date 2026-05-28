Thankfully, some schools and universities truly understand the assignment. From quirky classroom designs and genius student-friendly ideas to surprisingly wholesome details around campus, some learning spaces go way beyond boring white walls and uncomfortable chairs. So, we went digging through the internet to find some of the coolest and most creative things students have spotted at their schools — and honestly, some of these deserve extra credit on their own. Keep scrolling, Pandas, because these campuses clearly understood the vibe.

As kids (or even as broke university students ), there’s something oddly exciting about getting ready for a new semester. Maybe it’s buying fresh notebooks, a cute pencil case, colorful pens, or finally getting that backpack you’ve been eyeing for months. Somehow, even studying feels a tiny bit more motivating when you have the right vibe around you. And honestly, the atmosphere matters too. Walking into a dull classroom is one thing, but stepping into a creative, colorful, thoughtfully designed space can genuinely make learning feel more fun and inspiring.

#1 Service Dog Receives His Master's Degree In Occupational Therapy From Clarkson University After He Attends Every Class With His Owner

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#2 This Is Teddy. Therapy Cat For Finals At A Washington State University

#3 Some Of The Trees At My College Have Outlets On Them

Often, not just as students but even as adults, we notice how much the weather affects our mood. On gloomy, rainy days, many of us suddenly feel lazy, sleepy, unmotivated, or just a little “off.” But the second the sun comes out, everything somehow feels lighter and more energetic. And no, that’s not just in your head. Reduced sunlight can lower serotonin levels (the hormone linked to happiness, calmness, and emotional balance), which is why darker months can contribute to seasonal affective disorder in some people. So honestly, that instant happiness you feel on a bright sunny morning? Science says it’s very real. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 College Has These Signs On The Cafeteria Tables, It Flips To Red If You Don't Want Strangers Sitting At Your Table

#5 These Tables At My College Campus Use Solar Panels As Shade, Which In Turn Provide Power For The Charging Ports On The Table

#6 My University's Solution To Poison Ivy

And while natural sunlight is incredibly important, indoor lighting matters just as much too — especially since many of us spend most of our day inside classrooms, offices, libraries, or homes. Lighting isn’t only about helping us “see” properly. Research shows it also affects concentration, alertness, mood, productivity, and even physical well-being. Bright, comfortable lighting can make a space feel warm, welcoming, and energizing, while harsh or dim lighting can make people feel drained and uncomfortable without even realizing why. In schools especially, students may spend six to eight hours every day under artificial lighting, which means the environment around them can genuinely shape how they feel and perform. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 My University Sent Me A Wallet-Sized Diploma

#8 My University Library Has A Dispenser For Study Utensils

#9 My University Had A Coke Machine That Accepted Hugs As Payment

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When it comes to schools, studies conducted in elementary and high schools have consistently shown that students in well-lit classrooms tend to perform better academically. Researchers found that students exposed to better lighting often demonstrate faster reading speeds, improved concentration, higher test scores, and even fewer behavioral problems in class. Part of the reason is simple: when students feel more awake and comfortable physically, their brains are better able to absorb and retain information. Natural daylight in classrooms has also been linked to improved mood and reduced stress among students. And honestly, it makes sense; it’s much easier to stay focused in a bright, pleasant classroom than in a dim room that makes everyone feel half asleep by 10 a.m. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My University Has A Bike Repair Station

#11 My Old College Had A Door Competition With Fahrenheit 451 Theme. This Is Entrance To An Office

#12 My College Has A Jail Inside It

Scientific studies in recent years have continued highlighting how classroom lighting can directly impact student success and engagement. If lighting is too dim, uneven, or constantly flickering overhead, students may struggle to focus for long periods of time. Their eyes tire faster, attention drifts more easily, and processing information becomes mentally harder than it needs to be. Even subtle issues like glare from screens or overly harsh fluorescent lights can quietly affect learning without teachers or students realizing it immediately. That’s why modern schools and universities are increasingly paying attention to creating brighter, more comfortable learning environments that actually support concentration and productivity. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Robots At Oregon State University Deliver Food And Drink To Students On Campus

#14 My School Hatched Some Ducklings. They Are Only A Week Old. Very Photogenic

#15 My University Has Apartments For Stray Cats That Live On Campus

For students, poor lighting doesn’t just feel annoying; it can genuinely affect how the brain works during learning. When visibility is poor, the brain has to spend extra energy simply processing visual information and trying to stay attentive. That means fewer mental resources are left for understanding lessons, solving problems, remembering details, or participating actively in class. This is one reason students often appear drowsy, distracted, or mentally checked out in dark classrooms, even if they got enough sleep the night before. A bright and comfortable environment helps the brain stay alert naturally, making studying and learning feel a little less exhausting overall.

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#16 My University Has These Little Bridges For Pedestrians When The Streets Start Flooding

#17 My College Has A Pizza Vending Machine Now

#18 My School Library Has A Secret Book Section

Poor lighting can also impact teachers and faculty members more than people realize. Educators spend long hours standing, reading, grading, teaching, and working under classroom lighting every single day. Dim, harsh, or uncomfortable lighting can contribute to eye strain, headaches, fatigue, low energy, and even reduced motivation over time. And naturally, when teachers feel tired or mentally drained, it can affect the overall classroom atmosphere too. A motivated and energized teacher often creates a more engaging learning environment for students. So in many ways, proper lighting doesn’t just benefit students; it improves the entire educational experience for everyone involved.

#19 Found In A School Library

#20 Kermit The Frog Was The Commencement Speaker At University Of Maryland Today

#21 My University Has A Rack For People To Lock Their Skateboards

#22 This Elevator At My University Has Feet Buttons

Clearly, lighting is far more important than most of us realize. It affects mood, energy, focus, sleep, learning ability, and even the emotional feel of a space. Something as simple as brighter classrooms, natural sunlight, cozy study corners, or thoughtfully designed spaces can genuinely make student life feel more enjoyable and less stressful. Sometimes the little environmental details around us quietly shape our experiences more than we notice in the moment.

#23 The Lab Coat Storage In My University Lab Is The Periodic Table

#24 My Computer Science University Has Vending Machines For Spare Parts

#25 My University Converted A Nearby Church Into A Lecture Hall

#26 My College Used To Be A Shopping Mall

And honestly, just like lighting, there are so many other little things that can make school or university life feel more exciting, creative, and memorable. Whether it’s colorful hallways, relaxing student spaces, fun classroom ideas, or thoughtful campus details, these small touches can make students actually enjoy being there a little more. Just like the awesome things featured in these posts, they add personality and warmth to places where students spend such a huge part of their lives. So tell us, Pandas — which one of these do you wish your school or university had? And did your school ever have something unique or unexpectedly cool?

#27 My College’s Engineering Building Has A House Built On Its Roof

#28 A Goose That Settled In A Stone Plant Pot At My College Has Started A Family

#29 View From The Istanbul University

#30 The Tallest Mallard Duck To Have Ever Lived Known As "Long Boi" Lives On The Campus Of The University Of York, England. He Stands Just Over 1m Tall (3.5ft)

#31 University Of Tennessee’s First Corpse Flower Bloomed! The First Bloom Happens 7-10 Years After Planting

#32 Students In Kyoto University Are Allowed To Wear Whatever They Want During Their Graduation Ceremony

#33 Every Year, The Seniors At Our Local High School Are Allowed To Paint Their Parking Spots

#34 The Pharmacy Building At My University Has A Mock CVS Pharmacy To Train Students

#35 My University Has A Chicken Casually Walking Around The Campus

#36 The Stairwell At My University; Each Floor Is Painted A Different Colour (This Is Looking Up)

#37 My University Has Copies Of Scientific American From The 1890’s

#38 My University Bathroom Has A Feminine Product Incinerator

#39 This Old Phone In My University Only Accepts Input In The Form Of Morse Code

#40 This College Made A Water Bottle With A Map Of The Campus On It. It Also Shows Places Where You Can Fill It Up

#41 Students At My Town's College Rub This Statue's Nose When They Pass By, Going To Exams, For Good Luck

#42 The Countertops In This Bathroom At My University Are Made Out Of Metal Millings Encased In Resin

#43 Library Of Humboldt University Berlin

#44 Someone At The University Of Minnesota Made A Parade Of Snow Ducks

#45 Freddy The Mini-Dachshund Volunteers At My University To Help Reduce Stress In Students

#46 My School Has An E-Sports Room

#47 My University Has A Hot Water Tap For Food And Drinks Located In The Bathroom

#48 Mario Mushroom At University Of Toronto

#49 There's A Satellite Parked On A Car At My University Campus

#50 Yesterday I Spotted An Emu In My University

#51 A Line Of Campus Bots Following Me At My College

#52 Ram Wreath On The IT Support Door In College

#53 The Floor In The Design Building At My College Is The Basketball Court It Used To Be

#54 University Therapy Cat Running For Board Of Directors

#55 My Kid’s School Has A Whole Room As A Time Capsule

#56 My School Has An Auto Shop And Has A Delorean In It Right Now

#57 My University Has Classes In A Movie Theatre And We Have Desks That Fit Into The Cupholders

#58 One Of My University Buildings Has A Teeny Door

#59 My College Has Chairs To Help With Stairway Evacuations

#60 Oregon State’s Elevator Buttons Are The School Mascot

#61 The Basement Of The Science Building At My Uni Has A Garfield Shrine

#62 Locker Rooms At My University Feature Names Of Fantasy Locations And Cities

#63 My University Campus Now Has A Separate Recycling Bin Specifically Meant For Pizza Boxes

#64 The View Of The Hogwarts Castle At Universal From My School

#65 Went To Volunteer At A Local High School And Saw This Masterpiece

#66 This Doorknob For A Maintenance Closet At My School Has Knurling On It To Prevent Slipping When Workers Have Gloves On

#67 My University Has This Building

#68 My Campus Has A Lot Of Friendly Deers

#69 The Room 1.57 In My University's Engineering Building Is Labelled As This

#70 Room 404 At My University's Library Is Unavailable

#71 My Uni's Ice Cream Shop Has A Talented Manager