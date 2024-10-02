"I'm Ozempic In A Bottle": Christina Aguilera's Drastic Weight Loss Sparks Concerns Among Fans

ADVERTISEMENT

Christina Aguilera sparked heated debates over her dramatic weight loss. On September 26, the 43-year-old singer visited Barry’s gym in West Hollywood, California, USA. She was celebrating the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album and her limited edition Fuel Bar shake named “Genie in a Blender,” inspired by her 1999 hit Genie in a Bottle.

Taking to her Instagram page on September 27, Christina, who sported a skintight black bodysuit and thigh-high black leather boots, shared clips of herself posing while holding the shake in the gym and café area.

At one point, the Dirrty hitmaker was seen lifting a dumbbell while posing under an illuminated Barry’s WeHo sign.

Christina wrote in the caption: “Thank you for having me @barrys.” Nevertheless, her video left many people divided as an Instagram user commented: “Promoting a gym when the reason she got so skinny has nothing to do with exercise hahaaha.”

Christina Aguilera sparked heated debates over her dramatic weight loss

Share icon

Image credits: xtina

Share icon

Image credits: xtina

A person commented: “I’m sorry I’m gonna probably get hate for this, but I think she’s too thin.”

Someone else penned: “She’s in her 20s again lol.”

“I don’t think she works out,” a netizen countered. “She just doesn’t eat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 26, the 43-year-old singer visited Barry’s gym in West Hollywood, California, USA

Share icon

Image credits: xtina

Share icon

Image credits: xtina

An observer noted: “In her fitness influencer era.”

A commentator added: “Her unhealthy weight loss isn’t from working out it’s from taking this ridiculous diet the celebrities are doing right now and she doesn’t look good for it either.”

A separate individual chimed in: “I believe the genie from the bottle granted her the three wishes to be that beautiful.”

Christina was celebrating the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album

Share icon

Image credits: xtina

Christina also appeared in the TikTok video of a Barry’s gym goer who filmed the popstar seemingly greeting fans.

Nevertheless, the clip ignited just as many concerns as a TikTok user commented: “Honestly she was never skinnier and it doesn’t look good at all. This is not pretty even her face is so strange…”

ADVERTISEMENT

A viewer quipped: “I‘m [a] Genie in an Ozempic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)

Ozempic is an injectable prescription medicine used in combination with diet and exercise to help manage blood sugar levels, the European Medicines Agency states.

It can be used on its own or in addition to other diabetes medications, such as metformin, sulphonylureas, or insulin.

Ozempic can also help reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease.

The songstress was also celebrating her limited edition Fuel Bar shake named “Genie in a Blender”

While Ozempic is not approved for weight loss, some physicians prescribe it for this purpose, as per UC Davis Health. Ozempic can help with weight loss by reducing appetite, which can lead to the consumption of fewer calories.

In recent years, Ozempic has become a notable favorite among celebrities, many of whom have opened up about using the drug or been exposed for taking it in secret.

In fact, celebrity use and social media promotion of Ozempic have reportedly contributed to a shortage of the drug, which is intended to treat diabetes.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: xtina

“The broad shortage of Ozempic seen currently, and GLP-1s in general, has been attributed to the misuse and self-administering of the drug by celebrities and social media influencers who are seeking rapid weight loss,” Dr. Ahmed AK Hassoun, consultant of endocrinology at Fakeeh University Hospital, recently explained.

GLP-1s is the class of medications to which Ozempic belongs. “This inappropriate off-label use of Ozempic has led to an unprecedented surge in demand among the general population, resulting in difficulties for diabetics accessing the medication,” Dr Hassoun added.

Despite Ozempic use accusations, Christina brushed off speculations, telling Glamour ​​​in August that the media’s obsession with her weight was particularly painful.

“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” Christina previously said

Share icon

Image credits: Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

She further said that much of her self-esteem in the early 2000s was based on “how skinny I was.”

The Grammy Awards winner admitted: “When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’

Share icon

Image credits: xtina

“Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”

She continued: “I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f**k about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on.

“It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”

“What happened?” a Tiktok user questionned

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon