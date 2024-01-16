Influencer Known For Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation Startles Internet With Sudden Passing At 35
A Brazilian weight loss influencer known for her post-gastric bypass surgery journey has died at the young age of 35 from a suspected cardiac arrest, leaving behind a grieving community of influencers and fans.
Mila De Jesus suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday (January 12), following a notable career documenting her impressive weight loss journey on social media.
A post published on her Instagram page written by her daughter Anna Clara read: ”I, Anna Clara, am posting this condolence note.
“We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother. We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us. Thank you.”
Mila De Jesus suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday (January 12), following a notable career documenting her impressive weight loss journey on social media
Image credits: miladejesusoficial
“In this moment of pain, respect [our] family and friends and we will express our respect to Mila, who will be greatly missed,” her daughter wrote
View this post on Instagram
A text on the photo read, ”Note of regret. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mila De Jesus this Friday.
“In this moment of pain, respect [our] family and friends and we will express our respect to Mila, who will be greatly missed.”
One of Mila’s children, Pedro Marçal, also paid tribute to his late mother, writing: “Rest, mom. I love you so much and no one will ever love me like you. God bless you.”
It is reportedly unclear what led to her cardiac episode.
Mila died at the young age of 35 from a suspected cardiac arrest
Image credits: miladejesusoficial
Just months before the heartbreaking announcement, Mila had revealed to her nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram that she had been suffering from psoriasis, a skin disease that causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches, since July 2023, as per the New York Post.
She wrote in October on social media: “It’s been three months dealing with this situation, 80% of my body is affected. Juggling doctors, medications, ointments, and taking a deep breath.”
But her public health journey really began six years ago, when the Bahia-born influencer underwent a major weight loss surgery, which she commemorated in a November Instagram post juxtaposing pics of herself before and after the procedure, the Post reported.
Her public health journey began six years ago, when the Bahia-born influencer underwent a major weight loss surgery
Image credits: miladejesusoficial
She wrote: “Six years since a decision that changed my life in various aspects.
“On one side, the 22-year-old Mila, and on the other, the 35-year-old Mila.”
The Brazilian was especially famous for her makeup tutorials, which she posted for her over 100,000 followers on YouTube.
Mila had revealed to her nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram that she had been suffering from psoriasis since July 2023
Image credits: miladejesusoficial
Mila now leaves behind her husband, George Kowszik, whom she had just married, and four children from a previous marriage, the DailyMail reported.
While cardiac complications are rare after bariatric surgery, their occurrence is associated with increased length of stay, hospital charges, and mortality, a study published on ScienceDirect states. Moreover, the study suggests that older age, male sex, cardiopulmonary co-morbidities, and fluid or electrolyte disorders are predictive of major adverse cardiac events.
According to the Mayo Clinic, Gastric bypass, also called Roux-en-Y (roo-en-wy) gastric bypass, is a type of weight-loss surgery that involves creating a small pouch from the stomach and connecting the newly created pouch directly to the small intestine.
Mila now leaves behind her husband, George Kowszik, whom she had just married, and four children from a previous marriage
Image credits: miladejesusoficial
After gastric bypass, swallowed food will go into this small pouch of the stomach and then directly into the small intestine, thereby bypassing most of your stomach and the first section of your small intestine.
Gastric bypass is one of the most commonly performed types of bariatric surgery. It is done when diet and exercise haven’t worked or when people have serious health problems because of their weight.
Mila’s close friends and fans mourned her loss and thanked her for being an “inspiration”
Unnecessary bariatric surgery is apparently easily available, according to a BBC investigation published yesterday. Difficult to fathom that people who are only slightly overweight come to regard this as an easy solution to get that perfect bod, with little or no understanding of the risks involved, https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-67949149
Gastric bypass surgery is ridiculous. And before all the social media experts come at me I’m a medical scientist with extensive and practical knowledge on the subject. Why we praise people getting it is beyond me, it’s just more body shaming. “Oh you’re thin now, congratulations”. Never mind your entire life involving food is now totally f’d up, you can’t even drink and eat at the same time, it’s now impossible for you to consume sufficient nutrients to sustain life without heavy supplementation and your risk of suicide has now sky rocketed.
And I know a couple of people who regained all the weight they lost over time. One is waiting to get approved for a revision surgery.
Unnecessary bariatric surgery is apparently easily available, according to a BBC investigation published yesterday. Difficult to fathom that people who are only slightly overweight come to regard this as an easy solution to get that perfect bod, with little or no understanding of the risks involved, https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-67949149
Gastric bypass surgery is ridiculous. And before all the social media experts come at me I’m a medical scientist with extensive and practical knowledge on the subject. Why we praise people getting it is beyond me, it’s just more body shaming. “Oh you’re thin now, congratulations”. Never mind your entire life involving food is now totally f’d up, you can’t even drink and eat at the same time, it’s now impossible for you to consume sufficient nutrients to sustain life without heavy supplementation and your risk of suicide has now sky rocketed.
And I know a couple of people who regained all the weight they lost over time. One is waiting to get approved for a revision surgery.
22
4