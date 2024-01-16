Influencer Known For Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation Startles Internet With Sudden Passing At 35

ADVERTISEMENT

A Brazilian weight loss influencer known for her post-gastric bypass surgery journey has died at the young age of 35 from a suspected cardiac arrest, leaving behind a grieving community of influencers and fans.

Mila De Jesus suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday (January 12), following a notable career documenting her impressive weight loss journey on social media.

A post published on her Instagram page written by her daughter Anna Clara read: ”I, Anna Clara, am posting this condolence note.

“We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother. We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us. Thank you.”

Mila De Jesus suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday (January 12), following a notable career documenting her impressive weight loss journey on social media

Share icon

Image credits: miladejesusoficial

“In this moment of pain, respect [our] family and friends and we will express our respect to Mila, who will be greatly missed,” her daughter wrote

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌟Mila De Jesus (@miladejesusoficial)

A text on the photo read, ”Note of regret. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mila De Jesus this Friday.

“In this moment of pain, respect [our] family and friends and we will express our respect to Mila, who will be greatly missed.”

One of Mila’s children, Pedro Marçal, also paid tribute to his late mother, writing: “Rest, mom. I love you so much and no one will ever love me like you. God bless you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is reportedly unclear what led to her cardiac episode.

Mila died at the young age of 35 from a suspected cardiac arrest

Share icon

Image credits: miladejesusoficial

Just months before the heartbreaking announcement, Mila had revealed to her nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram that she had been suffering from psoriasis, a skin disease that causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches, since July 2023, as per the New York Post.

She wrote in October on social media: “It’s been three months dealing with this situation, 80% of my body is affected. Juggling doctors, medications, ointments, and taking a deep breath.”

But her public health journey really began six years ago, when the Bahia-born influencer underwent a major weight loss surgery, which she commemorated in a November Instagram post juxtaposing pics of herself before and after the procedure, the Post reported.



Her public health journey began six years ago, when the Bahia-born influencer underwent a major weight loss surgery

Share icon

Image credits: miladejesusoficial

She wrote: “Six years since a decision that changed my life in various aspects.

“On one side, the 22-year-old Mila, and on the other, the 35-year-old Mila.”

The Brazilian was especially famous for her makeup tutorials, which she posted for her over 100,000 followers on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mila had revealed to her nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram that she had been suffering from psoriasis since July 2023

Share icon

Image credits: miladejesusoficial

Mila now leaves behind her husband, George Kowszik, whom she had just married, and four children from a previous marriage, the DailyMail reported.

While cardiac complications are rare after bariatric surgery, their occurrence is associated with increased length of stay, hospital charges, and mortality, a study published on ScienceDirect states. Moreover, the study suggests that older age, male sex, cardiopulmonary co-morbidities, and fluid or electrolyte disorders are predictive of major adverse cardiac events.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Gastric bypass, also called Roux-en-Y (roo-en-wy) gastric bypass, is a type of weight-loss surgery that involves creating a small pouch from the stomach and connecting the newly created pouch directly to the small intestine.



Mila now leaves behind her husband, George Kowszik, whom she had just married, and four children from a previous marriage

Share icon

Image credits: miladejesusoficial

After gastric bypass, swallowed food will go into this small pouch of the stomach and then directly into the small intestine, thereby bypassing most of your stomach and the first section of your small intestine.

Gastric bypass is one of the most commonly performed types of bariatric surgery. It is done when diet and exercise haven’t worked or when people have serious health problems because of their weight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mila’s close friends and fans mourned her loss and thanked her for being an “inspiration”

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon