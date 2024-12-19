Christina Aguilera, 44, Stuns In ‘Birthday Suit’ After Denying Ozempic Claims: “Looks Hotter Now”

ADVERTISEMENT

Christina Aguilera celebrated her 44th birthday on Wednesday (December 18) by sharing a bold Instagram photo of herself. Taking to her Instagram page, Christina uploaded a black and white photograph where she appeared to pose in leather hot pants, heels, and a hat. Moreover, she stunned in a topless pose.

The songstress captioned the snap, which has since amassed over 314,000 likes: “Birthday Suit #44.”

Several fans were left in awe, as an Instagram user commented: “44 NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD.”

Another wrote: “Getting older in years, but younger in appearance is what I’m talking about!!!”

RELATED:

Christina Aguilera celebrated her 44th birthday on Wednesday (December 18)

Share icon

Image credits: xtina

The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker was born 44 years ago in Ocean Breeze, New York, USA, at Staten Island University Hospital, to Shelly Loraine and Fausto Wagner Xavier Aguilera.

Christina is now a mother of two children: son Max Liron Bratman, born in 2008, from her previous marriage to music executive Jordan Bratman, and daughter Summer Rain Rutler, born in 2014, with her fiancé Matthew Rutler, a film producer whom she met on the set of Burlesque in 2010.

Despite embracing her 40s, the Grammy Awards winner has faced significant backlash amid rumors that she was using Ozempic to lose weight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)

Ozempic is an injectable prescription medicine used in combination with diet and exercise to help manage blood sugar levels, the European Medicines Agency states.

ADVERTISEMENT

It can be used on its own or in addition to other diabetes medications, such as metformin, sulphonylureas, or insulin.

Ozempic can also help reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease.

She shared a bold Instagram photo of herself

Share icon

Image credits: Steve Jennings / Getty

While Ozempic is not approved for weight loss, some physicians prescribe it for this purpose, as per UC Davis Health. Ozempic can help with weight loss by reducing appetite, which can lead to the consumption of fewer calories.

Christina previously sparked heated debates over her dramatic weight loss as On September 26, she visited Barry’s gym in West Hollywood, California.

She was celebrating the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album and her limited edition Fuel Bar shake named “Genie in a Blender,” inspired by her 1999 hit Genie in a Bottle, Bored Panda previously reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)

Taking to her Instagram page on September 27, Christina, who sported a skintight black bodysuit and thigh-high black leather boots, shared clips of herself posing while holding the shake in the gym and café area.

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point, Christina was seen lifting a dumbbell while posing under an illuminated Barry’s WeHo sign.

Christina wrote in the caption: “Thank you for having me @barrys.” Nevertheless, her video left many people divided as an Instagram user commented: “Promoting a gym when the reason she got so skinny has nothing to do with exercise hahaaha.”

Taking to her Instagram page, Christina uploaded a black and white photograph

Share icon

Image credits: The Tonight Show With Jay Leno

The post ignited scrutiny, with certain netizens noting that the singer looked “too thin” and that she “doesn’t eat” but rather used Ozempic.

In recent years, Ozempic has become a notable favorite among celebrities, many of whom have opened up about using the drug or been exposed for taking it in secret.

In fact, celebrity use and social media promotion of Ozempic have reportedly contributed to a shortage of the drug, which is intended to treat diabetes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)

Several celebrities, such as Elon Musk, Amy Schumer, and Oprah Winfrey, have confessed to having used it at one point or another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christina is notable for being a powerhouse vocalist, performer, and cultural icon.

Bursting onto the scene with her self-titled debut album in 1999, she captivated audiences with several hits including What a Girl Wants.

Despite embracing her 40s, Christina has faced significant backlash amid rumors that she was using Ozempic to lose weight

Share icon

Image credits: xtina

The vocalist, famous for her four-octave range, has earned numerous accolades, including five Grammy Awards, two Latin Grammy Awards, six ALMA Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and a Billboard Music Award.

In January 2008, she was ranked 19th on Forbes‘ list of Top-Earning Women in Music of 2007 with earnings of $20 million.

Additionally, in August 2022, Christina’s net worth was reported to be $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Christina’s birthday post continued to draw attention

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon