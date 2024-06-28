Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Criticizes European Cafes For No-Laptops Policy, Gets Humbled By Internet
News, Work & Money

Man Criticizes European Cafes For No-Laptops Policy, Gets Humbled By Internet

A man’s claim that American coffee shops were superior to European ones due to their laptop usage positivity totally backfired. Amid growing reports of coffee shops across the European continent implementing a total laptop ban in their venues, the man’s viral rant sparked outrage.

Taking to their X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday (June 24), a man going by the username “Levelsio” ignited some heated debate after posting an image of a sign placed in what is alleged to be a French café forbidding the use of laptops.

Highlights
  • A man’s claim that American coffee shops are superior to European ones due to laptop usage totally backfired.
  • The viral image of a sign banning laptops in a French café received over 8.8 million views.
  • Observers ridiculed the man for reducing the entire continent of Europe into one problem in one country.

The sign, which received over 8.8 million views, cited “massive abuse” and, consequently, laptops were “no longer permitted in [the] shop.”

The X user wrote in the caption: “In Europe, many don’t allow laptops anymore.”

A man’s claim that American coffee shops were superior to European ones due to their laptop usage positivity totally backfired

Image credits: Caleb Minear/Unsplash

Image credits: levelsio

“In America they usually do and people are working on something cool!”

A handful of people seemingly agreed with Levelsio, as a person commented: “What I learned over 30 years of running my own company is that new ideas are viewed very skeptically throughout Europe. 

“The mantra is: ‘Change is bad!’”

Reports of coffee shops across the European continent implementing a total laptop ban have grown

Image credits: Tom_Engels_Desk

Image credit: gotitatguineys

Another X user wrote: “Europe is turning into a retirement spot.”

However, many other observers not only ridiculed Levelsio for reducing the entire continent of Europe into one problem in one particular country but also pointed to the “laptop squatters” impacting business.

Someone argued: “This is because people buy one coffee and take the table for hours with the laptop.”

“Laptop squatters” have become a problematic phenomenon in Europe’s most touristic spots

Image credits: Atemkristall

Image credits: Janesca/Unsplash

A netizen quipped: “Cafes are for having a small coffee and 4 cigarettes in the mid-afternoon not working on your bulls**t startup that sells underpants for dogs.”

The viral image seemed to have resurfaced from an initial rant posted on the Digital Nomad Reddit community two years ago.

Sharing the same sign, a Redditor wrote: “It’s happened several times already this past month alone.”

Many observers ridiculed Levelsio for reducing the entire continent of Europe into one problem in one particular country

Image credits: kmh

Image credits: ManojG7

“It’s almost becoming a thing in Paris

“Has anyone else encountered laptop hostility at cafes and coffee shops elsewhere as of late?”

As it turns out, the use of laptops in coffee shops has become a problematic phenomenon that has increased, particularly in Europe’s most touristic spots, over the years.

“This is because people buy one coffee and take the table for hours with the laptop,” someone argued

Image credits: Roman Kraft/Unsplash

Image credits: Joshua Rodriguez/Unsplash

For instance, in Spain, remote workers and their laptops have become undesirable customers, Euronews reported in May 2024.

According to the news outlet, bars and cafes in Valencia, Santiago, and Barcelona have been cracking down on digital nomads who overstay their welcome.

Owners have reportedly said that teleworkers have been hogging tables for hours, sometimes for the price of a single coffee.

As a result, coffee shops and snack bars from Paris to Berlin have already established rules for so-called “laptop squatters.”

The viral rant continued to ignite heated debates

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that). In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
