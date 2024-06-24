Kylie Jenner Roasted For Wearing “Mosquito Net” Over Face At Paris Fashion Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner’s outfit at the Paris Fashion Week got people talking—and joking—about her unusual headpiece.

The 26-year-old reality TV star surely knows how to make an entrance, and she did exactly that as she arrived at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, June 24.

Flaunting her famous hourglass figure, the makeup mogul stunned in a pink corset gown studded with thousands of silver gems. However, it wasn’t the dazzling dress that got people talking. It was her sheer face covering that got the most attention.

Highlights Kylie Jenner's headpiece at Paris Fashion Week was widely mocked on social media

Fans praised her pink corset gown but couldn't stop talking about the sheer face covering

Some social media users compared it to a 'mosquito net'

The reality TV star recently revealed that she struggles with internet criticism on a recent episode of The Kardashians

Kylie Jenner made a stunning entrance at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

“The dress is gorgeous but what is in your face girl,” said one social media user, while another asked, “What’s the mosquito net for?”

“I loved the mosquito net to protect the face from the ants. I’m going to join it because it’s drooling here,” said a third comment.

“When someone try to suffocate me but I’m stunning,” one said, while another agreed, “Suffocation but make it chic.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder looked stunning in a pink corset gown, but it was her unusual headpiece that had the internet buzzing

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kyliejenner

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

Last week, the Kylie Cosmetics founder broke down over the internet constantly criticizing her looks in a June 20 episode of The Kardashians.

“It’s a miracle that I still have confidence and can still look in the mirror and think that I am pretty,” the mother-of-two said while having a heart-to-heart with her sister, Kendall Jenner, 28.

“When someone try to suffocate me but I’m stunning,” one social media user joked about her Paris Fashion Week outfit

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

She went on to mention a picture of her taken during Paris Fashion Week festivities earlier this year. Internet trolls claimed she looked “old” in the pictures and that she used too much filler in her cheekbones.

“Because I just feel like after Paris, there was this picture, which for the first time, I was like, ‘We are not going to wear a lot of makeup.’ So when I’m wearing too much makeup [I get told], ‘You’re wearing too much makeup,'” she said and added, “Then, when I’m not wearing a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light. You can look at pictures when I was 13, and I just have these lines, but I have had them since I was a child.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans agreed that her dress at the Monday event was “gorgeous” but questioned her sheer headpiece

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT