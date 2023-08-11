Kylie Jenner Turns 26, Receives A Heart-Warming Birthday Tribute From Mom

Last night, billionaire makeup mogul and star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kylie Jenner, turned 26.

While Kylie saw herself enjoying the crystal-clear ocean and sunsets straight from a ‘Greetings from…’ card, as shared on her already-viral Instagram post, her mother, Kris Jenner was among the first family members to celebrate the birthday girl.

“Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!! You may be the youngest but sometimes you are much wiser and more mature than me!!!!” Thank you for giving me another chapter at motherhood… you are one of my life’s biggest blessings and I am so proud of the woman you have grown into,” Kris, who also acts as her daughter’s agent, wrote on her birthday post.

“You surprise me every day with your wisdom, love, sensitivity, and compassion. You are the most amazing daughter, mother, sister, auntie, granddaughter, and BFF to everyone you know! I am so proud of you.”

The video homage that complements Kris’ birthday tribute showcases a montage of clips chronicling Kylie’s journey into adulthood and subsequently, into motherhood.

These include footage of baby Kylie taking her first steps, enjoying her first thrilling horse rides and trying on her mom’s clothes.

Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, was one of the first members of the family to pay the birthday girl a touching tribute

You can watch a heart-touching montage of Kylie’s journey below

Kylie’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, who recently finalized her divorce with controversial rapper Kanye West, also took to Instagram to commemorate her 26th birthday.

“My baby! I see these pics and my heart melts! You are so silly and always knew what you wanted out of life!” Kim began, her tribute followed with a couple of selfies from Kylie’s teenage years.

“You never ever wavered and that’s just like you today! The most beautiful eyes and sweetest freckles and I can hear baby Kylie’s voice still! I love being your big sister and will always be here for you no matter what!!!! Happy 26th Birthday @kyliejenner.”

Kim Kardashian also took to Instagram to wish her little sister birthday wishes with cheeky high-school pics

Khloe Kardashian also wrote a heartfelt homage to the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, whom she referred to as the embodiment of “love, peace, patience, grace, understanding.”

“To the mother of all mothers. To the girl who can make anyone feel as if the universe is on their side,” Khloe wrote on Instagram.

“To the girl who makes everyone and anyone feel special and seen. You are a safe space. A space of love and serenity…. Happy birthday sweet @kyliejenner.”

Another of Kylie’s sisters, Khloé, also penned a touching tribute

