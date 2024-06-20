Kylie Jenner Breaks Down In Tears After Internet Trolls Mock Her Looks In Unedited Pics

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner broke down as she had a heart-to-heart with her sister on Season Five, Episode Five, of The Kardashians.

The 26-year-old reality star shed tears over the critical eyes with which the world sees her and her family.

As she had a candid conversation with her sister Kendall Jenner, 28, on the show, she spoke about dealing with body-shamers since she was a child.

“It’s a miracle that I still have confidence and can still look in the mirror and think that I am pretty,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said on the Thursday, June 20, episode.

The young entrepreneur went on to talk about a picture of herself that was clicked during the Paris Fashion Week and went viral in January this year. At the time, she opted for a more simple look instead of a makeup-heavy one. However, internet trolls said she looked “old” in the pictures and claimed she used too much filler in her cheekbones.

You May Also Like:

Kylie Jenner broke down on a new episode of The Kardashians as she spoke about the hurt she feels while reading comments about her looks online

Share icon

Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner went to Paris Fashion Week and people think she looks ‘old’ https://t.co/qVtaVZDnXY pic.twitter.com/yudoWArqJ1 — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) January 25, 2024

“Because I just feel like after Paris, there was this picture, which for the first time, I was like, ‘We are not going to wear a lot of makeup.’ So when I’m wearing too much makeup [I get told], ‘You’re wearing too much makeup,’” she told her sister, as quoted by Us Weekly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Then, when I’m not wearing a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light. You can look at pictures when I was 13, and I just have these lines, but I have had them since I was a child,” she added.

Even though she grew up in the glaring and overly scrutinizing eyes of the public, she admitted to her sister that it is still “exhausting” to hear “nasty” comments all the time.

“I just hear nasty things about myself all the time. I think after 10-plus years of hearing about this, it just gets exhausting,” she said.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder confided in her sister, Kendall Jenner, and she grew emotional over the “nasty things” people say about her

Share icon

Image credits: Kylie

Share icon

Image credits: Hulu

In recent years, the beauty mogul has addressed the whirlwind of rumors about her lip fillers and the misconceptions around them. She touched upon them once again during her sit-down with her model sister.

“I am so numb to people talking about my looks at this point. I just want to know why on the internet no one says anything or they think that it is OK,” she went on to say on the show. “I went on a journey last year dissolving half of my lip filler. I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again because it feels like it’s a waste of my breath. I think with me, it is never going to change.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie was only about 9 years old when she first appeared on TV with the kickoff of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show that follows the lives of her ultra-famous family.

“I am so numb to people talking about my looks at this point. I just want to know why on the internet no one says anything or they think that it is OK,” the reality star and entrepreneur said

Share icon

Image credits: Hulu

Share icon

Image credits: Hulu

As Kendall tried to comfort her sibling, she touched upon how the Kardashians have been “dehumanized” by the audience over the years.

“I think that is a general thing with our family. We are dehumanized, and they don’t think that there’s any rules with you,” the older sister said.

“Whereas if you talked the same way you talk about us to any other woman, people would come to their defense all day long. But for some reason, with us, they don’t think we have any feelings,” she added.

The younger Jenner then went on to quote some of the mean comments that she has received from people and how some will say she “did it to herself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why do people think it is OK to talk about me? I have never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me,” she told her sister. “And then I will see some comments or someone saying, ‘This is really mean. Why are we talking about her looks? This is 2024.’ And the other comment will be like, ‘Because she did it to herself. She f—ked up her face and had so much surgery.’”

The older Jenner sibling attempted to comfort her sister and spoke about how her ultra-famous family had been “dehumanized” by the audience over the years

Share icon

Image credits: Hulu

A mother to her 6-year-old daughter Stormi and 2-year-old son Aire, Kylie has previously said she was “always the most confident person in the room.”

She admitted in an interview with HommeGirls Vol. 9 last year that she had insecurities about her lips but has enjoyed self-assurance otherwise.

“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!” she said and added, “Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up … I was the girl performing for everyone.”

A TikToker shared a clip of the exchange between the two Jenner siblings and said, “her cries broke my heart”

ADVERTISEMENT

The fashion icon said she began appreciating herself more after becoming a mother to her two kids, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.

“It’s made me love myself more,” she said. “I see my features in my daughter and my son now.”

“My daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me,” she added.

She also said she hopes her daughter will inherit some of her self-security and know that “she’s perfect the way that she is. Be confident, always be confident in yourself,” she told the outlet.

Netizens weren’t too sympathetic after the beauty mogul broke down on the episode and said she will be “laughing all the way to the bank”

ADVERTISEMENT