Experts Reveal Why Gen Z Is Chasing Kim Kardashian’s Big Curves And Tiny-Waist Body

The idea of the “perfect” body has evolved dramatically over the years, shaped by cultural, social, and media influences. While Hollywood icons like Marilyn Monroe popularized the hourglass figure in the 1950s, there is no denying Kim Kardashian’s influence on the most sought-after frames today.

Technology and the rise of beauty influencers have profoundly reshaped our concept of the “ideal” female body, with airbrushing, endless filters, and artificial intelligence playing an irreversible influence.

“Social media and digital manipulation have played a significant role in shaping beauty standards, with influencers and celebrities influencing perceptions of beauty. If you think of reality stars today, there is a common look, almost AI,” Surgeon Mark Solomos, MD, told the Daily Mail.

Kim Kardashian has an undeniable influence on body image and beauty trends, shaping the self-perception of impressionable youngsters

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim has had an undeniable influence on body image and the beauty industry, particularly with her signature curvaceous figure, characterized by a prominent butt and a tiny waist.

Today, Gen Z aspires to achieve the “slim-thick” body ideal, a look that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has popularized through a combination of digital manipulation and waist-slimming techniques.

The SKIMS founder has mastered digital manipulation and the art of choosing from endless filters, which are shaping the beauty landscape today

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

“The choice for big over inflated lips, big eyes, strong eyebrows, tiny waist, full yet not overly large breasts, larger bottoms seems to be a ‘look’ many generation Z aspire to have, if you then throw in filters, airbrushing and Photoshop, then the look appears to be very similar,” Mark said about the digital manipulation.

In addition to a strict fitness regimen and cosmetic procedures, celebrities like the SKIMS founder are known to use waist trainers, which are tight-fitting corsets worn for extended periods to help shape the midsection into a narrower waist.

“She’s influenced the plastic surgery industry. She’s influenced makeup, makeup artists, what’s trendy, what’s cool right now to wear,” said one social media influencer

Kenzie Brenna, self love advocate and influencer, previously spoke to Yahoo Life about the influence on impressionable youngsters made by celebs like Kim, who have “more followers on social media than politicians.”

“…When Kim [posts edited content], it doesn’t matter if I look at that ad or if I look at her stuff or not. There is a Kardashian industrial complex that we actually do need to be talking about,” Brenna told the outlet. “She influences beauty trends. She influences body trends. She’s influenced the plastic surgery industry. She’s influenced makeup, makeup artists, what’s trendy, what’s cool right now to wear. So whether or not I look at her stuff, I am still impacted by her and you cannot minimize that.”