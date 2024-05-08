Unseen Footage Of Kim Kardashian After 2024 Met Gala Has Fans Pointing Out Wardrobe Malfunction

ADVERTISEMENT

Behind-the-scenes footage of Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala has gone viral, sparking speculation of a wardrobe malfunction as fans watched her struggling to walk in the suffocatingly tight dress.

The drama of the Met Gala did not end on the red carpet for Kim, who donned an off-the-shoulder metallic creation by John Galliano for Maison Margiela for the event held on Monday, May 6. The dress was topped off with a cashmere cardigan, which was draped delicately over her astonishingly tiny waist.

The 43-year-old reality star spoke about why she threw on a grey cardigan on top of the dazzling silver ensemble.

“This is like … the wildest night of my life in a garden,” she told Vogue.

Kim Kardashian was seen wobbling in her dress after the 2024 Met Gala in behind-the-scenes footage

Image credits: Gotham/Getty Images

“And I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater and threw it on and had to get to work, and my hair’s all messed up,” she continued.

In a video shared by Vogue, the SKIMS founder is pictured getting her hair and makeup done in the lead-up to the 2024 Met Gala, dubbed fashion’s biggest night.

“This year’s theme is ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.’ The dress code is ‘The Garden of Time,’” she explained in the video.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then went on to explain the fairy tale story behind her outfit and even revealed the significance of the “raggedy” cardigan.

“I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater,” the SKIMS founder said about the sweater being part of her silver outfit

“[Imagine] having the best night of your entire life with your most magical person, and you just are in a garden. You’ve overslept, you wake up after, like, literally the best night of your life, and I’m just running out …” she told the outlet. “My dress is falling off because it was one of those nights, and I just grab my boyfriend’s sweater to, like, run off to make it to where I have to be.”

The sweater had the internet buzzing with conversations and rumors.

“Now why is Kim wearing that raggedy a– pilled sweater with that nice dress?” one asked, while another said, “The ugly grey sweater is a BAD accessory and it’s pilled too!”

Some even said the piece looked like a “kindergarten teacher” sweater.

Behind-the-scenes footage of Kim from after the glitzy event showed the media mogul wobbling out of a car and struggling to walk, further adding to the speculation of whether the cardigan was meant to cover up a wardrobe malfunction.

“She ripped the side of the dress wow,” fans said after seeing the reality TV star in footage after the Met Gala

“She ripped the side of the dress wow,” one comment said, while another wrote, “I knew it was a malfunction!”

“That is why she had the sweater on it was not planned,” another said.

“This makes more sense. The dress may be broken or something,” read a fourth comment.

“Someone is getting fired” and “yeah her dress is ripped on the left” were also comments that appeared under the video.

“They are going to make this wardrobe malfunction a four-episode drama,” another joked.