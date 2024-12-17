Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Katy Perry Appears “Sick” As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors
Celebrities, News

Katy Perry Appears “Sick” As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

Katy Perry renewed rumors that she’s using the popular weight loss drug Ozempic, after appearing at iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA on Monday (December 16). The popstar dazzled in an “Asymmetric Paneled Draped Sequin” Alex Perry gown on the red carpet, before taking the stage in a silver mini dress. 

Highlights
  • Katy Perry's appearance at iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball sparked Ozempic weight loss rumors.
  • Katy stunned in an “Asymmetric Paneled Draped Sequin” Alex Perry gown which revealed her slim waist.
  • The singer previously seemed to mock Ozempic rumors.

The 40-year-old songstress stunned in the sheer red dress, revealing a significantly slimmer waistline.

Katy’s dress sparked divided reactions, as a Facebook user commented: “I don’t know what she looked like before, but there is nothing at all wrong with her face that lighter lipstick wouldn’t put right.”

A person wrote: “She looked fine before.”

    Katy Perry renewed rumors that she’s using the popular weight loss drug Ozempic

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: Lisa Lake/Getty Images

    Someone else penned: “Oh wow she looks sick.”

    An observer wondered: “She looks older indeed or maybe the make-up?”

    “She is on Ozempic, you can not deny the Ozempic face,” a netizen argued. “I have not lost weight on it but, I have the Ozempic face.”

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: katyperry

    Katy was at iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA on Monday (December 16)

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    A commentator echoed: “She’s definitely taking Ozempic!”

    A separate individual chimed in: “She is such a pretty woman, she doesn’t need to look this thin it ages her.”

    The singer went on to change her outfit during the event, delivering a captivating performance in a silver mini dress from Retrofête’s Spring 2025 collection.

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: katyperry

    Katy has previously denied using Ozempic

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: katyperry

    The California Gurls hitmaker paired her dress with Retrofête’s “Kada” leather jacket and silver chrome leather boots from Le Silla.

    Katy has previously denied using Ozempic—a medication used to manage type 2 diabetes—which has become a celebrity trend for rapid weight loss.

    Celebrating her 40th birthday in Geneva, Switzerland, the starlet gave out goodie bags which included an empty mini-syringe emblazoned with the word OzempiKP in a party themed around the 1940s.

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    An insider recently claimed that the secret behind Katy’s visible loss was the result of her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: katyperry

    Moreover, an insider recently told The Daily Mail that the secret behind Katy’s visible loss was the result of her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom.

    The source said: “She loves savory food, she loves chicken nuggets and sugary food, but recently she has been way more disciplined and has chosen to follow Orlando’s diet.

    “She has been working out more because she wants to do some shows to support her upcoming album, so now is the time to look great.”

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: katyperry

    “She loves savory food, she loves chicken nuggets and sugary food,” a source said of Katy

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Image credits: katyperry

    “Orlando has been her right-hand man and has helped her out. They eat the same and work out the same. 

    “She has cut out tons of processed food and doesn’t drink that much. She has been looking incredible because she is sticking to the new routine.”

    In recent years, numerous celebrities, including Post Malone, Christina Aguilera, and Lizzo, have faced accusations of using Ozempic for weight loss.

    Katy’s recent appearance at the Jingle Ball continued to draw criticism

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Katy Perry Appears "Sick" As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    miss-dianne avatar
    MindNumbinglyBoringJob
    MindNumbinglyBoringJob
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we fu*k right off with the Ozempic shamming. This is just another way to put women down. AND shame on BP for bringing in "writers" that continue to post this idiotic drivel. I would rather watch paint dry then read another one these uninteresting posts.

    miss-dianne avatar
    MindNumbinglyBoringJob
    MindNumbinglyBoringJob
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we fu*k right off with the Ozempic shamming. This is just another way to put women down. AND shame on BP for bringing in "writers" that continue to post this idiotic drivel. I would rather watch paint dry then read another one these uninteresting posts.

