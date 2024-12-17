Katy Perry Appears “Sick” As She Shows Off Tiny Waistline Amid Ozempic Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry renewed rumors that she’s using the popular weight loss drug Ozempic, after appearing at iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA on Monday (December 16). The popstar dazzled in an “Asymmetric Paneled Draped Sequin” Alex Perry gown on the red carpet, before taking the stage in a silver mini dress.

The 40-year-old songstress stunned in the sheer red dress, revealing a significantly slimmer waistline.

Katy’s dress sparked divided reactions, as a Facebook user commented: “I don’t know what she looked like before, but there is nothing at all wrong with her face that lighter lipstick wouldn’t put right.”

A person wrote: “She looked fine before.”

Image credits: Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Someone else penned: “Oh wow she looks sick.”

An observer wondered: “She looks older indeed or maybe the make-up?”

“She is on Ozempic, you can not deny the Ozempic face,” a netizen argued. “I have not lost weight on it but, I have the Ozempic face.”

Image credits: katyperry

Katy was at iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA on Monday (December 16)

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A commentator echoed: “She’s definitely taking Ozempic!”

A separate individual chimed in: “She is such a pretty woman, she doesn’t need to look this thin it ages her.”

The singer went on to change her outfit during the event, delivering a captivating performance in a silver mini dress from Retrofête’s Spring 2025 collection.

Image credits: katyperry

Katy has previously denied using Ozempic

Image credits: katyperry

The California Gurls hitmaker paired her dress with Retrofête’s “Kada” leather jacket and silver chrome leather boots from Le Silla.

Katy has previously denied using Ozempic—a medication used to manage type 2 diabetes—which has become a celebrity trend for rapid weight loss.

Celebrating her 40th birthday in Geneva, Switzerland, the starlet gave out goodie bags which included an empty mini-syringe emblazoned with the word OzempiKP in a party themed around the 1940s.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

An insider recently claimed that the secret behind Katy’s visible loss was the result of her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom

Image credits: katyperry

Moreover, an insider recently told The Daily Mail that the secret behind Katy’s visible loss was the result of her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom.

The source said: “She loves savory food, she loves chicken nuggets and sugary food, but recently she has been way more disciplined and has chosen to follow Orlando’s diet.

“She has been working out more because she wants to do some shows to support her upcoming album, so now is the time to look great.”

Image credits: katyperry

“She loves savory food, she loves chicken nuggets and sugary food,” a source said of Katy

Image credits: katyperry

“Orlando has been her right-hand man and has helped her out. They eat the same and work out the same.

“She has cut out tons of processed food and doesn’t drink that much. She has been looking incredible because she is sticking to the new routine.”

In recent years, numerous celebrities, including Post Malone, Christina Aguilera, and Lizzo, have faced accusations of using Ozempic for weight loss.

Katy’s recent appearance at the Jingle Ball continued to draw criticism

