A Virgin Atlantic flight made an emergency landing in Nigeria after a passenger suffered a severe medical issue onboard.

A woman on the flight told Bored Panda that the passenger disembarked after landing in the West African country in the middle of the night.

The flight, VS 450, had departed from Johannesburg, South Africa, en route to London, England. It arrived at its destination on Monday (February 17), three hours behind schedule.

Before the incident, the woman heard Virgin Atlantic staff asking if there was a doctor onboard who could assist the ill passenger.

A Virgin Atlantic flight made an emergency landing in Lagos, Nigeria, to assist a "seriously ill" passenger



Image credits: Tristar1011/Flickr

“During dinner service, there was an announcement on the PA system where they asked whether there was a doctor on board,” shared the woman, who chose to remain anonymous.

“I didn’t think much of it. I took a little sleeping tablet to help me sleep. Watched a movie and went to bed.”

Then, an announcement was made by thecaptain “saying that a passenger, a child, had fallen seriously ill and that the doctor on board worked with the Virgin Medical team— I’m presuming by a phone or radio—and they’ve diagnosed a serious medical emergency.

“And in order to help the passenger, we would briefly land in Lagos, Nigeria.”

Image credits: Tomsickova/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

Due to data protection, the British airline did not provide any more details regarding thepassenger’s case.

The airline’s base of operations is in Lagos, so it was a convenient option for the emergency landing, and the crew said both London and Johannesburg were too far away given the urgency of the matter, the flyer added.

“One stewardess said that in 26 years with Virgin Atlantic, it’s the first time that this has happened or that she’d seen it happen and that it really was an emergency situation for the passenger.”

Before taking off from Lagos, the crew sprayed the cabin with insecticide for a second time in accordance with WHO (World Health Organization) recommendations.

The passenger was disembarked and taken to a local hospital, the British airline shared

Image credits: Matt Taylor/Flickr

Passengers were also informed that, due to the flight’s duration and the crew’s time on duty, staff would take turns resting to avoid exceeding their time limit.

“The flight proceeded as normal,” the woman continued. “We arrived three hours late, and there were a few upset passengers, especially because there was a slight reduction in the breakfast service.”

The frequenttraveler, who flies internationally between 8 and 10 times each year, highlighted the positive reaction from the Virgin Atlantic staff.

"We arrived three hours late, and there were a few upset passengers," one of the flyers told Bored Panda

Image credits: Tomek Baginski/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“They provided clear information, acted with transparency, and provided as much information as they could. And the staff throughout, even in apologizing to those passengers that were upset, were really professional.

“We can only hope that the passenger that was impacted is all right,” she concluded.

In a statement to Bored Panda, a spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic shared: “The aircraft was on the ground in Lagos for one hour and thirty minutes whilst the customer disembarked and was taken to a local hospital.

“The customer in question was an adult. Crew hours were not exceeded.”

The flight had departed from Johannesburg, South Africa, and was en route to London, England

Image credits: FlightRadar24

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always our number one priority and we apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the British airline added.



Less than two months into 2025, the world has witnessed an alarming number of plane incidents. Last Monday (February 17), aDelta Air Lines aircraft overturned during a crash-landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada. All 80 passengers survived, but 18 were left injured, including a child.

The flight, operated by the airline’s subsidiary, Endeavor Air, had taken off from Minneapolis, US. The cause of the crash remainsunder investigation.

Image credits: Matt Taylor/Flickr

Weeks before, anAmerican Airlines Flight 5342 collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter, killing all 67 passengers.

A Boeing EA-18G Growler Navy aircraft crashed into the San Diego Bay on February 13, but the US Coast Guard safely rescued both pilots. At the beginning of the month, aJapan Airlines jet collided with the tail of a parked Delta plane at the airport.

On Monday (February 17), a Delta Air Lines aircraft overturned during a crash-landing in Toronto, Canada

Image credits: John Nelson

Image credits: eggxit

There have been 87 aviation accidents in 2025 so far, according to data from the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board).

In 2024, there were 1,158 crashes,the NTSB noted. None of them involved the commercial aviation flights that most flyers count on.