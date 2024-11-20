Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

A viral video of Katy Perry sparked rumors of a heated altercation related to her controversial collaboration with Dr. Luke. The singer was celebrating her 40th birthday with an elaborate 1940s-themed party in Geneva, Switzerland. However, Katy’s Murder on the Orient Express-themed train ride seemingly turned sour when she was filmed during a screaming match with another woman.

Highlights Katy Perry celebrated her 40th birthday with a 1940s-themed party in Geneva.

A video showed Perry in a heated argument with a woman on a themed train ride.

Fans debated if the argument was about Perry's Dr. Luke collaboration.

The incident sparked further backlash against Perry's work with Dr. Luke.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday (November 18), Breck Lombardi, a fashion director, posted a carousel of Katy’s birthday party on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train.

The post, which showcased guests dressed in the War Years era, featured a clip of Katy yelling at a woman.

In a clip, the woman in question could be heard frantically telling the songstress: “It was an awful situation, it was a terrible mistake, but it wasn’t purposeful, please.”

A viral video of Katy Perry sparked rumors of a heated altercation

Share icon

Image credits: katyperry

Share icon

Image credits: katyperry

In response, the newly 40-year-old singer exclaimed: “It wasn’t just a CNTRL ALT DELETE, b*tch.”

Although the original video provided no further context about the apparent argument, the clip quickly went viral on social media, igniting a wave of fresh speculation.

A person shared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter), captioning: “Katy Perry confronted the woman who urged her team to collaborate with Dr. Luke, calling it ‘a terrible mistake.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people thought the fight was related to Katy’s controversial collaboration with Dr. Luke

Share icon

Image credits: zPopDrug

“Katy shot back, saying, ‘It wasn’t a CTRL ALT DELETE situation, it couldn’t just be undone’.”

Katy has been facing backlash for collaborating with producer Dr. Luke following allegations from singer Kesha, who accused him of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse.

Share icon

Image credits: zPopDrug

The musician denied involvement in the legal dispute, but her continued work with Dr. Luke drew criticism from fans and advocates supporting Kesha.

Nevertheless, a slew of fans read the situation differently, as a Threads user commented: “This is her birthday party for her 40th nothing to do with that! Stop spreading lies!”

A person wrote: “Honestly, it looks like one of those role-playing murder mystery parties.”

The singer was celebrating her 40th birthday with an elaborate 1940s-themed party in Geneva, Switzerland

ADVERTISEMENT

🚨Katy Perry confronted the woman who urged her team to collaborate with Dr. Luke, calling it “a terrible mistake.” Katy shot back, saying, “It wasn’t a CTRL ALT DELETE situation, it couldn’t just be undone. pic.twitter.com/U10I6xkfbg — Pop Drug (@zPopDrug) November 18, 2024

Someone else penned: “Why does this feel like a murder mystery party??? And they’re acting a scene.”

Meanwhile, a Facebook user shared: “Maybe it is true if the shoe fits famous people have rights to of called someone that maybe she had it coming.”

“Does this really surprise anyone?” a netizen asked.

Share icon

Image credits: Katy Perry

A separate individual chimed in: “Put all elites in jail spread their wealth to the people.”

The ordeal is said to have happened as Katy celebrated her 40th birthday on October 25, Unilad reported on Tuesday (November 19).

To mark the occasion, the American Music Awards winner reportedly organized a 1940s-themed celebration at the Ritz-Carlton in Geneva, Switzerland.

Katy’s Murder on the Orient Express-themed train ride seemingly turned sour when she was filmed during a screaming match with another woman

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: applemusic/katyperry

Moreover, Katy reportedly had a Murder on the Orient Express-themed party on a train that was traveling across Europe.

For her birthday, the Teenage Dream hitmaker also humorously addressed previous rumors about her weight loss by including mini syringes labeled “OzempiKP” in guest party bags.

Guests also received Monopoly Deal card games, a bottle of Moët champagne, blue sweets, and a 1940s-style newspaper article marking Katy’s milestone birthday, The Standard reported on October 30.

Share icon

Image credits: katyperry

ADVERTISEMENT

The starlet was reportedly joined by her fiancé Orlando Bloom, and Lauren Sanchez, fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, at the event held at the Ritz-Carlton in Geneva.

Katy also rented out CERN’s Globe of Science and Innovation, offering her friends a private tour of the research center along with boat rides on the Léman Lake, according to The Standard.

Bored Panda has contacted Breck and Katy’s representatives for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why is everyone dressed up?” a reader asked

Share icon

Image credits: lostboy7808

Share icon

Image credits: cuckedpapi

Share icon

Image credits: emilysears

Share icon

Image credits: vulnerablexgirl

Share icon

Image credits: luuuuuuks

Share icon

Image credits: TheMicahRose

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: pol_chrtsn

Share icon

Image credits: izzyjoshuadavis

Share icon

Image credits: marbieminaj

Share icon

Image credits: thebritneyjean

Share icon

Image credits: HOWMYDEMONSLUCK

Share icon

Image credits: KatyPerry8574

Share icon

Image credits: phantertainment

ADVERTISEMENT