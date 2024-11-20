Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate
News

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

9

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

A viral video of Katy Perry sparked rumors of a heated altercation related to her controversial collaboration with Dr. Luke. The singer was celebrating her 40th birthday with an elaborate 1940s-themed party in Geneva, Switzerland. However, Katy’s Murder on the Orient Express-themed train ride seemingly turned sour when she was filmed during a screaming match with another woman.

Highlights
  • Katy Perry celebrated her 40th birthday with a 1940s-themed party in Geneva.
  • A video showed Perry in a heated argument with a woman on a themed train ride.
  • Fans debated if the argument was about Perry's Dr. Luke collaboration.
  • The incident sparked further backlash against Perry's work with Dr. Luke.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday (November 18), Breck Lombardi, a fashion director, posted a carousel of Katy’s birthday party on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train.

The post, which showcased guests dressed in the War Years era, featured a clip of Katy yelling at a woman.

In a clip, the woman in question could be heard frantically telling the songstress: “It was an awful situation, it was a terrible mistake, but it wasn’t purposeful, please.”

A viral video of Katy Perry sparked rumors of a heated altercation 

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: katyperry

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: katyperry

In response, the newly 40-year-old singer exclaimed: “It wasn’t just a CNTRL ALT DELETE, b*tch.”

Although the original video provided no further context about the apparent argument, the clip quickly went viral on social media, igniting a wave of fresh speculation.

A person shared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter), captioning: “Katy Perry confronted the woman who urged her team to collaborate with Dr. Luke, calling it ‘a terrible mistake.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people thought the fight was related to Katy’s controversial collaboration with Dr. Luke

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: zPopDrug

“Katy shot back, saying, ‘It wasn’t a CTRL ALT DELETE situation, it couldn’t just be undone’.”

Katy has been facing backlash for collaborating with producer Dr. Luke following allegations from singer Kesha, who accused him of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. 

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: zPopDrug

The musician denied involvement in the legal dispute, but her continued work with Dr. Luke drew criticism from fans and advocates supporting Kesha.

Nevertheless, a slew of fans read the situation differently, as a Threads user commented: “This is her birthday party for her 40th nothing to do with that! Stop spreading lies!”

A person wrote: “Honestly, it looks like one of those role-playing murder mystery parties.”

The singer was celebrating her 40th birthday with an elaborate 1940s-themed party in Geneva, Switzerland

ADVERTISEMENT

Someone else penned: “Why does this feel like a murder mystery party??? And they’re acting a scene.”

Meanwhile, a Facebook user shared: “Maybe it is true if the shoe fits famous people have rights to of called someone that maybe she had it coming.”

“Does this really surprise anyone?” a netizen asked.

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: Katy Perry

A separate individual chimed in: “Put all elites in jail spread their wealth to the people.”

The ordeal is said to have happened as Katy celebrated her 40th birthday on October 25, Unilad reported on Tuesday (November 19).

To mark the occasion, the American Music Awards winner reportedly organized a 1940s-themed celebration at the Ritz-Carlton in Geneva, Switzerland.

Katy’s Murder on the Orient Express-themed train ride seemingly turned sour when she was filmed during a screaming match with another woman

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: applemusic/katyperry

Moreover, Katy reportedly had a Murder on the Orient Express-themed party on a train that was traveling across Europe.

For her birthday, the Teenage Dream hitmaker also humorously addressed previous rumors about her weight loss by including mini syringes labeled “OzempiKP” in guest party bags. 

Guests also received Monopoly Deal card games, a bottle of Moët champagne, blue sweets, and a 1940s-style newspaper article marking Katy’s milestone birthday, The Standard reported on October 30.

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: katyperry

ADVERTISEMENT

The starlet was reportedly joined by her fiancé Orlando Bloom, and Lauren Sanchez, fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, at the event held at the Ritz-Carlton in Geneva.

Katy also rented out CERN’s Globe of Science and Innovation, offering her friends a private tour of the research center along with boat rides on the Léman Lake, according to The Standard.

Bored Panda has contacted Breck and Katy’s representatives for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why is everyone dressed up?” a reader asked

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: lostboy7808

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: cuckedpapi

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: emilysears

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: vulnerablexgirl

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: luuuuuuks

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: TheMicahRose

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: pol_chrtsn

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: izzyjoshuadavis

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: marbieminaj

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: thebritneyjean

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: HOWMYDEMONSLUCK

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: KatyPerry8574

Katy Perry Screams At Woman And Cusses Her Out In New Leaked Video, Sparks Heated Debate

Image credits: phantertainment

ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

9

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

9

Open list comments

2

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda