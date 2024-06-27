Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori… No, not Bianca Censori. Katy Perry stunned in an outfit that left little to the imagination when she arrived at the Balenciaga show in Paris, France, on Wednesday (June 26). People were quick to draw comparisons between the singer and Kanye “Ye” West’s wife as a result of her infamous sense of fashion.

Katy donned an all-black braless outfit for her latest appearance at Haute Couture Fashion Week in the French capital, The Daily Mail reported on Thursday (June 27).

A clip of the starlet shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) sparked criticism, as a person wrote: “Katy Perry is giving Bianca Censori.”

“When did Katy Perry start to channel Bianca Censori and Kanye West?” an X user commented. “She used to be so fun and cool. Now, all I see is another Kanye West handmaid. #Balenciaga.”

Katy Perry stunned in an outfit that left little to the imagination when she arrived at the Balenciaga show in Paris on Wednesday (June 26)

Image credits: voguemagazine

Image credits: voguemagazine

A separate individual chimed in: “Katy Perry stole Kanye’s wife Bianca Censori‘s look.”

Ye’s wife has earned the notorious nickname “Un-Censori” as a result of her numerous appearances wearing controversial outfits, often exposing her near-naked body in public.

But Katy has ignited some controversy of her own lately, as she was recently accused of using a weight-loss drug, such as the infamous Ozempic medication, after revealing the new cover art of her record Woman’s World.

But people were quick to draw comparisons between the singer and Kanye “Ye” West’s wife, Bianca Censori

Image credits: E! News

Image credits: tatianawaterford

Seemingly entering a new era, as popstars often do, the 39-year-old vocalist appeared to embrace her barely-there Balenciaga look.

In a clip shared by the Katy Perry Today X fan account on Wednesday, the music star humorously talked about her outfit choice, joking: “I had two options. I wanted to be very simple, sexy, and sensual. Simple, but chic.”

The video furthered Bianca comparisons, as an X user penned: “I guess it’s straight from Kanye’s revolution with ‘copy’ ‘paste’ so cliche though the headlines Bianca got and Katy’s I guess the notion of a Blackman manipulating a white ‘naive’ girl played well along many readers!!! Nevertheless hypocrisy.”

Katy donned an all-black braless outfit for her latest appearance at Haute Couture Fashion Week in the French capital

Image credits: derekblasberg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Nevertheless, others seemed to appreciate this daring look, as a fan commented: “Definitely hit the Sexual, Sensual mark with this outfit choice, @KatyPerry!

“Glad to know it was the look you were going for because you look smokin hot like the weather in Georgia!”

Katy revealed her style purposely hid her c-section scar from giving birth to her child Daisy, who she shares with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry talked about her outfit choice for the Balenciaga haute couture show: “I had two options. I wanted to be very simple, sexy, and sensual. Simple, but chic.” pic.twitter.com/M5o4SR8ID9 — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) June 26, 2024

Image credits: Peter White/Getty Images

The songstress’ Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024–2025 outfit proved to be tailored for a specific need.

As per Buzzfeed, the Dark Horse hitmaker revealed her style purposely hid her c-section scar from giving birth to her child Daisy, who she shares with Orlando Bloom.

Bianca earned the notorious nickname “Un-Censori” as a result of her numerous appearances wearing controversial outfits

Image credits: kanyewest

Image credits: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

“I wanted to wear my nylon right above my c-section scar,” she explained. “That’s the lowest I was gonna go. Right there.”

A throng of other celebrities also arrived at the fashion event in Paris, including Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour, Naomi Watts, Ashley Graham, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Teyana Taylor, and Lisa Rinna, TMZ reported on Wednesday.

“Can’t wait until clothes come back in style,” a reader commented

