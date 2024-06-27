Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week
Celebrities, Entertainment

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori… No, not Bianca Censori. Katy Perry stunned in an outfit that left little to the imagination when she arrived at the Balenciaga show in Paris, France, on Wednesday (June 26). People were quick to draw comparisons between the singer and Kanye “Ye” West’s wife as a result of her infamous sense of fashion.

Katy donned an all-black braless outfit for her latest appearance at Haute Couture Fashion Week in the French capital, The Daily Mail reported on Thursday (June 27).

Highlights
  • Katy Perry wore an all-black braless outfit at the Balenciaga show in Paris.
  • People compared Katy's outfit to Bianca Censori's fashion style.
  • Katy's look was meant to hide her c-section scar from giving birth to Daisy.

A clip of the starlet shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) sparked criticism, as a person wrote: “Katy Perry is giving Bianca Censori.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

“When did Katy Perry start to channel Bianca Censori and Kanye West?” an X user commented. “She used to be so fun and cool. Now, all I see is another Kanye West handmaid. #Balenciaga.”

Katy Perry stunned in an outfit that left little to the imagination when she arrived at the Balenciaga show in Paris on Wednesday (June 26)

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

Image credits: voguemagazine

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: voguemagazine

A separate individual chimed in: “Katy Perry stole Kanye’s wife Bianca Censori‘s look.”

Ye’s wife has earned the notorious nickname “Un-Censori” as a result of her numerous appearances wearing controversial outfits, often exposing her near-naked body in public.

But Katy has ignited some controversy of her own lately, as she was recently accused of using a weight-loss drug, such as the infamous Ozempic medication, after revealing the new cover art of her record Woman’s World.

ADVERTISEMENT

But people were quick to draw comparisons between the singer and Kanye “Ye” West’s wife, Bianca Censori

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

Image credits: E! News

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tatianawaterford

Seemingly entering a new era, as popstars often do, the 39-year-old vocalist appeared to embrace her barely-there Balenciaga look.

In a clip shared by the Katy Perry Today X fan account on Wednesday, the music star humorously talked about her outfit choice, joking: “I had two options. I wanted to be very simple, sexy, and sensual. Simple, but chic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The video furthered Bianca comparisons, as an X user penned: “I guess it’s straight from Kanye’s revolution with ‘copy’ ‘paste’ so cliche though the headlines Bianca got and Katy’s I guess the notion of a Blackman manipulating a white ‘naive’ girl played well along many readers!!! Nevertheless hypocrisy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy donned an all-black braless outfit for her latest appearance at Haute Couture Fashion Week in the French capital

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

Image credits: derekblasberg

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, others seemed to appreciate this daring look, as a fan commented: “Definitely hit the Sexual, Sensual mark with this outfit choice, @KatyPerry!

“Glad to know it was the look you were going for because you look smokin hot like the weather in Georgia!”

Katy revealed her style purposely hid her c-section scar from giving birth to her child Daisy, who she shares with Orlando Bloom

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Peter White/Getty Images

The songstress’ Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024–2025 outfit proved to be tailored for a specific need.

As per Buzzfeed, the Dark Horse hitmaker revealed her style purposely hid her c-section scar from giving birth to her child Daisy, who she shares with Orlando Bloom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca earned the notorious nickname “Un-Censori” as a result of her numerous appearances wearing controversial outfits

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

Image credits: kanyewest

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

“I wanted to wear my nylon right above my c-section scar,” she explained. “That’s the lowest I was gonna go. Right there.”

A throng of other celebrities also arrived at the fashion event in Paris, including Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour, Naomi Watts, Ashley Graham, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Teyana Taylor, and Lisa Rinna, TMZ reported on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Can’t wait until clothes come back in style,” a reader commented

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry Mocked For “Copying Bianca Censori” After Showing Up Topless To Paris Fashion Week

ADVERTISEMENT
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

19

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

0

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda