ADVERTISEMENT

Some things are just blatantly overpriced.

In the latest news of unnecessarily expensive items, luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has sparked outrage after coming out with their line of exorbitantly priced bathroom textile products, prompting a hilarious comeback from Ikea.

The Spanish fashion house, notable for its ready-to-wear footwear and handbags, just launched a unisex, beige, terry-cotton towel skirt marketed at a pricey $925.

You read that right: it is a literal towel meant to be worn like a long skirt.

Balenciaga recently launched a $925 skirt in the shape of a towel, prompting a hilarious response from IKEA

Image credits: Balenciaga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IKEA UK (@ikeauk)

Part of its 2024 spring collection, the “​​Balenciaga Towel Skirt” is 100% made of cotton, and comes in small and medium sizes.

According to its website, the garment features two buttons at the waistline and has a Balenciaga logo embroidered on the front.

There is, however, a silver lining in this madness. It will now be considered fashionable, and even of a high-end standard to lock yourself out of your home wearing only a towel after showering, or roam the streets in pajamas.

IKEA cleverly promoted its Vinarn towels, priced at $17

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: IKEA

Image credits: Balenciaga

As a result of Balenciaga’s new questionable item retailed at a whopping price, Ikea has taken to its Instagram to post an amusing response, promoting its own line of not-so-fashionable towels.

The Swedish chain known for selling affordable ready-to-assemble furniture promoted Vinarn, a bath towel that also comes in a beige color.

In the post, a man wearing sunglasses and a hoodie sported the Vinarn towel around his waist, mimicking Balenciaga’s towel skirt.

Balenciaga previously sold a bag worth $2,145, bearing a striking resemblance to IKEA’s iconic 99-cent Frakta tote bag

Image credits: Balenciaga/Gigazine

The Swedish brand didn’t miss the opportunity to poke fun at the pricier alternative of their famous bag

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: acne_family

The picture was humorously captioned: “Introducing the new VINARN Towel Skirt.

“A 2024 Spring fashion essential”

But more so, it also displayed the low-cost price of £16 (around $17 in the US), which will undoubtedly reassure those who might’ve worried they would have to spend just under $1000 to keep up with ridiculous fashion trends.

Image credits: Daniel Lee/Unsplash

This isn’t the first time Ikea has cleverly taunted Balenciaga for selling eccentric articles.

In 2017, the luxury brand released a bag worth $2,145 bearing a striking resemblance to Ikea’s iconic Frakta tote bag, the big blue durable one that costs 99 cents.

Naturally, this prompted the internet’s best memes, but also a comical response from Ikea.

Enlisting the help of Acne, a Stockholm-based Swedish creative agency, the furniture giant released a hilarious advert that helps people to differentiate between Ikea’s original Frakta and Balenciaga’s expensive impostor.

People online thought IKEA’s response was brilliant

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT