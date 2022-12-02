Millennials and generations before may agree that birthdays stop being fun once you hit 25, the age when you are closer to your thirties than your twenties. From 25 onwards, you realize that every birthday brings you closer to treating joint pain as usual. Either way, whether you are looking forward to your birthday or not, it's a day worth celebrating. Whether you prefer a last-minute nonchalant celebration or a mega bash with fireworks, mark it in whatever way tickles your fancy. And if you are short on ideas of things to do on your birthday, you are in for a treat, as we've got plenty up our sleeve!

Whether you are looking for things to do on your birthday with friends or solo, there's a myriad of fun birthday activities to choose from. And while some birthday activities require beforehand planning, there's plenty that can be done impromptu. Hence whether you are celebrating tomorrow or in a few months' time, you are bound to find something worthwhile, from things to do on your birthday alone, such as taking yourself on a shopping spree, to a group birthday activity such as paintball.

Below, we've compiled a list of fun things to do on your birthday for any mood and circumstances. Psst, if you are on a budget or don't feel like leaving your dwelling, plenty of fun activities can be done inside the comforts of your own home! Whatever you prefer, celebrate yourself, even if it's just eating a piece of cake. You are worthy of being celebrated. A lot more than that. And if it happens to be your birthday at the time of reading this, Happy Birthday from 500+ Pandas!

How do you prefer to celebrate your birthday? Have more suggestions for fun things to do on your birthday with friends or solo? Leave them in the comments! Also, upvote all the ideas you would like to fulfill on your upcoming birthday!

#1

Purchase Tickets For A Special Event

#2

Plan A Trip To An Amusement Park

#3

Bar Hop Until Morning

#4

Go On The Perfect Picnic

#5

Go To The Bowling Alley Or Arcade

#6

Go On A Mini-Vacation

#7

Enjoy A Favorite Dinner At Home

#8

Dance Party Fun

#9

Host A Themed Party

#10

Sing Karaoke

#11

Get A Tattoo

#12

Go Camping (Or Glamping)

#13

Rent A Limo

#14

Send Flowers To Yourself

#15

Test Drive Your Dream Car

#16

Get Your Hair & Makeup Professionally Done

#17

Take A Pottery Class

#18

Visit An Indoor Rock Climbing Gym

#19

Go Paragliding

#20

Go Paddleboarding

#21

Stargaze With Friends

#22

Host A BBQ

#23

Go Canoeing Or Kayaking

#24

Go Roller Skating With Friends

#25

Go Out Clubbing

#26

Visit A Zoo

#27

Escape To The Beach

#28

Treat Yourself With A Shopping Spree

#29

Go On A Hike Or Trail Ride

#30

Visit A Foreign Country

#31

Go Skydiving

#32

Enjoy A Progressive Dinner

#33

Have A Sleepover

#34

Host Your Own Wine Tasting

#35

Play Video, Board, Or Card Games

#36

Attempt An Escape Room

#37

Do A Birthday Photoshoot

#38

Donate To A Charity Or Volunteer

#39

Go Horseback Riding

#40

Laugh Until You Cry At A Comedy Show

#41

Partake In A Fancy Tea Party

#42

Take A Cruise

#43

Take A Road Trip

#44

Whip Yourself Up A Cocktail

#45

Take Your Favorite Fitness Class

#46

Buy Your Favorite Treat

#47

Avoid Your Least Favorite Chores

#48

Enjoy A Staycation

#49

Wear A Show-Stopping Outfit

#50

Race Go-Karts

#51

Go Zip Lining

#52

Get A Piercing

#53

Go To A Music Festival

#54

Rent Jet Skis For A Day

#55

Try Scuba Diving

#56

Go Bungee Jumping

#57

Visit An Animal Shelter

#58

Make Fondue At Home

#59

Watch A Baking Show… And Then Re-Create It

#60

Learn To Play An Instrument

#61

Go To A Magic Show

#62

Go To A Water Park

#63

Visit A National Park

#64

Play Charades

#65

Host A Make Your Own Pizza Party

#66

Try Paintball With Your Friends

#67

Go To Cinema With Friends

#68

Take A Dance Class

#69

Try Snowboarding

#70

Play With Kittens And Puppies

#71

Visit A Botanical Garden

#72

Visit A Winery Or Brewery

#73

Spa Day Or Makeover

#74

Stay At A Luxurious Hotel

#75

Eat At A Special Restaurant

#76

Indulge In A Favorite Dessert

#77

Read A Favorite Book

#78

Have Your Own TV Marathon

#79

Buy Yourself A Gift

#80

Have An Ice Cream Social

#81

Rent A Food Truck Or Hire A Chef

#82

Create A Masterpiece At A Sip & Paint

#83

Eat Breakfast In Bed

#84

Gamble At A Casino

#85

Go Ice Skating

#86

Go On A Hot Air Balloon Ride

#87

Have A Bonfire

#88

Have A Pajama Party

Have A Pajama Party