Bianca Censori’s See-Through “Poncho” Causes A Stir—But Not As Much As Flying Economy

ADVERTISEMENT

Just when you thought Bianca Censori may have embraced modesty as her new fashion style, one close look at her latest ensemble proves otherwise. Un-Censori is back, tricking onlookers’ eyes again in her country of origin: Italy.

Bianca and her hubby, Kanye “Ye” West, were recently photographed on a fancy night out in Florence, dining at a restaurant called Il Palagio, which is a coveted Michelin star venue.

Highlights Bianca and Kanye were spotted dining at the Michelin-starred Il Palagio restaurant in Florence.

Bianca wore a see-through poncho that caused a stir, reminiscent of a nude outfit she wore in Los Angeles.

Kanye and Bianca avoided alcohol, with Kanye sipping on water and Coke, and Bianca enjoying tea.

“One of the couple’s fellow diners tells us — despite Kanye being glued to his phone during their date last week — they still seemed to be having a blast together throughout the night,” TMZ reported on Thursday (June 13).

At one point, the Grammy award winner reportedly shot videos of his 29-year-old spouse strutting around their table as she rocked a cloak-style outfit.

Bianca Censori and her hubby, Kanye “Ye” West, were recently photographed on a fancy night out in Florence, Italy

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID

Share icon

Image credits: brandon.doggett

The poncho might’ve seemed modest at first glance, TMZ reported, but “take a closer look … it’s totally sheer.”

Indeed, the Aussie left very little to the imagination, embracing, yet again, another outfit that flaunted her nude body, reminiscent of the raincoat she wore back in February in Los Angeles, USA.

According to the tabloid news organization, the couple steered clear of alcohol, as Ye sipped on water and Coke while Bianca enjoyed some tea.

The couple was dining at a restaurant called Il Palagio, which is a coveted Michelin-star venue

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: brandon.doggett

The lovebirds stayed at the venue for about two hours, “and we’re told, at one point, a guest swung by their table … and Kanye greeted him with a handshake and they laughed and chatted away for a bit,” TMZ reported.

In other West news, the pair were recently spotted flying economy, stunning fellow passengers.

Taking to his TikTok page on Sunday (June 9), Brandon Doggett posted a clip of the 47-year-old hip-hop star and his wife crammed into two seats in the first row of a small plane.

Bianca left very little to the imagination, embracing another outfit that flaunted her nude body

Share icon

Image credits: j.ace.m

In the video, which amassed over 2,400 views, Ye was seen catching some Zs while Bianca appeared to be busy on her phone.

Judging by their maxi-beige conservative outfits, the video appears to have been taken on the same day the couple were observed arriving at Narita International Airport in Japan.

The cost-effective travel choice comes just days after it was revealed that Ye’s home in Calabasas, California, is in ruins, Page Six reported on Thursday.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: arkangel

The American tabloid shared pictures showing the Gold Digger hitmaker’s 320-acre estate standing completely vacant, with parts of the property being completely torn down.

In October 2022, the rapper reportedly lost his billionaire status following a fallout with his business partners over his antisemitic rants.

Despite still owning the desolate Calabasas ranch and a separate five-bedroom, four-bathroom house in Hidden Hills, California, that cost him $4.5 million, Ye and Bianca currently pay $20,000 a month for a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom penthouse in West Hollywood, California, Page Six reported.

“Restaurants should not allow this behavior,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT