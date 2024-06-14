Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bianca Censori’s See-Through “Poncho” Causes A Stir—But Not As Much As Flying Economy
Celebrities, News

Bianca Censori's See-Through "Poncho" Causes A Stir—But Not As Much As Flying Economy

Just when you thought Bianca Censori may have embraced modesty as her new fashion style, one close look at her latest ensemble proves otherwise. Un-Censori is back, tricking onlookers’ eyes again in her country of origin: Italy.

Bianca and her hubby, Kanye “Ye” West, were recently photographed on a fancy night out in Florence, dining at a restaurant called Il Palagio, which is a coveted Michelin star venue.

  • Bianca and Kanye were spotted dining at the Michelin-starred Il Palagio restaurant in Florence.
  • Bianca wore a see-through poncho that caused a stir, reminiscent of a nude outfit she wore in Los Angeles.
  • Kanye and Bianca avoided alcohol, with Kanye sipping on water and Coke, and Bianca enjoying tea.

“One of the couple’s fellow diners tells us — despite Kanye being glued to his phone during their date last week — they still seemed to be having a blast together throughout the night,” TMZ reported on Thursday (June 13).

At one point, the Grammy award winner reportedly shot videos of his 29-year-old spouse strutting around their table as she rocked a cloak-style outfit.

Bianca Censori and her hubby, Kanye “Ye” West, were recently photographed on a fancy night out in Florence, Italy 

Image credits: BACKGRID

Image credits: brandon.doggett

The poncho might’ve seemed modest at first glance, TMZ reported, but “take a closer look … it’s totally sheer.”

Indeed, the Aussie left very little to the imagination, embracing, yet again, another outfit that flaunted her nude body, reminiscent of the raincoat she wore back in February in Los Angeles, USA.

According to the tabloid news organization, the couple steered clear of alcohol, as Ye sipped on water and Coke while Bianca enjoyed some tea. 

The couple was dining at a restaurant called Il Palagio, which is a coveted Michelin-star venue

Image credits: brandon.doggett

@brandon.doggett was not expecting to see kanye when i walked out of the bathroom to say the lease #fyp #fypシ゚viral #kanyewest #biancacensori ♬ sad SpongeBob music – michael

The lovebirds stayed at the venue for about two hours, “and we’re told, at one point, a guest swung by their table … and Kanye greeted him with a handshake and they laughed and chatted away for a bit,” TMZ reported.

In other West news, the pair were recently spotted flying economy, stunning fellow passengers.

Taking to his TikTok page on Sunday (June 9), Brandon Doggett posted a clip of the 47-year-old hip-hop star and his wife crammed into two seats in the first row of a small plane.

Bianca left very little to the imagination, embracing another outfit that flaunted her nude body

Image credits: j.ace.m

In the video, which amassed over 2,400 views, Ye was seen catching some Zs while Bianca appeared to be busy on her phone.

Judging by their maxi-beige conservative outfits, the video appears to have been taken on the same day the couple were observed arriving at Narita International Airport in Japan.

The cost-effective travel choice comes just days after it was revealed that Ye’s home in Calabasas, California, is in ruins, Page Six reported on Thursday.

Image credits: arkangel

The American tabloid shared pictures showing the Gold Digger hitmaker’s 320-acre estate standing completely vacant, with parts of the property being completely torn down.

In October 2022, the rapper reportedly lost his billionaire status following a fallout with his business partners over his antisemitic rants.

Despite still owning the desolate Calabasas ranch and a separate five-bedroom, four-bathroom house in Hidden Hills, California, that cost him $4.5 million, Ye and Bianca currently pay $20,000 a month for a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom penthouse in West Hollywood, California, Page Six reported.

“Restaurants should not allow this behavior,” a reader commented

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I'm a journalist who works for Bored Panda's News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light".

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Fat Harry (Oi / You)
Fat Harry (Oi / You)
Can we stop giving this odious couple the oxygen of publicity, please? Ideally, let's stop giving them the oxygen of oxygen (to paraphrase the late, great Linda Smith)

Slapdash1
Slapdash1
WHO CARES? The woman dresses up in various types of bedding and BP reports on it every few days as if it's some breaking news. She's a minor celebrity wrapped in a window curtain. Get over it BP. Seriously.

Dimp1961
Dimp1961
Economy so that more people can gawp! I hope restaurants put a towel or something on seats, unhygienic to say the least.

Slapdash1
Slapdash1
WHO CARES? The woman dresses up in various types of bedding and BP reports on it every few days as if it's some breaking news. She's a minor celebrity wrapped in a window curtain. Get over it BP. Seriously.

