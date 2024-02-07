Bianca Censori Photographed Trying To Cover Herself In See-Through Raincoat Beside Masked Kanye

ADVERTISEMENT

Who needs clothes so long as your body is kept dry, right?

Highlights Bianca Censori wore a see-through raincoat with nothing underneath, accompanied by Kanye West in LA.

Fans expressed concern for Bianca's wellbeing, questioning her choice of outfits.

Ye's controversial fashion choices may be a strategic marketing move for his brand.

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, proved again that less is more, arriving at a Los Angeles, USA, music studio on Monday (February 5) in nothing but a see-through rain poncho.

The 29-year-old Australian architect was completely naked underneath her raincoat, yet she managed to hide some part of her legs with a pair of knee-high black boots.

A sizeable brand logo positioned across the front of the coat hid Bianca’s chest. However, her lower modesty had to be shielded by her hand. Meanwhile, her other hand held onto her husband, better now known as “Ye,” who wore more clothes.

Battling the Pineapple Express storm pummelling the West Coast, the 46-year-old artist donned an oversized khaki poncho with black rain boots, as per the Daily Mail. Ye went a step further to cover himself as he covered his face with what appeared to be a black latex mask.

With the couple consistently sparking outrage for exposing themselves in questionable outfits, fans have started to express fears for Bianca’s wellbeing, with a person commenting: “Somebody rescue this lost woman please! Anybody out there who can help her?”, as per the Daily Mail.

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were seen in Los Angeles in questionable outfits, sparking worry

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID

Another individual penned: “Where is her family? She needs rescuing.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Blink if you need help.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Just last month, the Yeezy creator was accused of perpetuating “emotional abuse” against his Bianca after posting questionable pictures of her on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, followed by 18.6 million people, Ye posted pictures of his wife where she could be seen in a kitchen wearing just a nude string thong one-piece.

Bianca had paired the nearly completely nude look with a seemingly fetish latex mask that covered her entire head.

A sizeable brand logo positioned across the front of her see-through coat barely hid Bianca’s chest

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID

In the picture, she also appeared to be facing away from the camera as she looked to be preparing some sort of dish or potentially eating it.

Bianca and Ye’s new public appearance follows antisemitism accusations against the rapper.

Earlier this week, comedian Bill Maher claimed that he had recorded an episode of his podcast Club Random interviewing the Grammy-award-winning artist, but stated that he would never release it because he didn’t want to expose young people to his political views.

In December 2023, Ye apologized for his various antisemitic outbursts, which saw him expressing support for Adolf Hitler and resulted in him losing a string of lucrative endorsement deals and being dropped by his talent agency, the Daily Mail reported.

“Such actions challenge traditional boundaries and provoke public discourse, aligning with Kanye’s reputation as a boundary-pushing artist,” a PR expert told Bored Panda

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID

Bill recalled: “I thought it was going to be a learning moment. We were here for two hours. By the way, we had an amazing, fun time.” Nevertheless, the 68-year-old liberal comic left believing the rapper to be a “charming antisemite,” the British tabloid reported.

Ye’s questionable fashion statement might be an elaborate marketing strategy, seeing as last month, paparazzi photos of Bianca wearing a white tank top that read “WET” in bold capitalized letter had gone viral, Hot New Hip Hop reported.

Bianca’s tank top was part of her husband’s Yeezy brand, retailing at $28.

According to James Crawford, managing director of the award-winning PR Agency One, Ye’s approach to self-presentation and marketing is deeply intertwined with his artistic identity, blurring the lines between personal expression and strategic brand development.

James told Bored Panda in an email: “His autonomy in decision-making, undiluted by external advisors or consultants, allows for a pure, albeit unfiltered, manifestation of his vision.

“This independence is a double-edged sword, offering both the freedom to innovate and the risk of controversy.”

Ye’s questionable fashion statement might be an elaborate marketing strategy

Share icon

Image credits: yeezy

According to the PR expert, the provocative use of revealing outfits and other symbols in public appearances can be seen as a multifaceted statement, echoing the darker, more complex undertones of sexuality and perception, similar to Prince’s iconic decision to change his name to an unpronounceable symbol, back in 1993.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Such actions challenge traditional boundaries and provoke public discourse, aligning with Kanye’s reputation as a boundary-pushing artist,” James said.

The managing director further explained: “The clarity of the messages conveyed through these actions is often obscured by the nature of Kanye’s public communications.

“His interviews, marked by their incoherence, leave much open to interpretation, making it challenging to definitively unpack the intent behind his statements and actions.

“This ambiguity, whether intentional or a byproduct of his mental health struggles, adds another layer of complexity to his brand image.”

James continued: “Despite the controversies, Kanye’s actions consistently achieve significant media attention, ensuring his continued relevance in the public eye.

“This ‘scorched earth’ marketing strategy, while effective in maintaining visibility, has not been without its consequences.

“The dissolution of high-profile partnerships, such as his deal with Adidas, underscores the potential risks of a strategy that prioritizes shock value and headline generation over sustainable brand relationships.”

“How is this even allowed?” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT