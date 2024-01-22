In A Dominatrix Mask And Little Else, Kanye Displays Wife To The Ire Of Fans And Critics Alike

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West has been accused of perpetuating “emotional abuse” against his wife, Bianca Censori, after posting questionable pictures of her on social media. Taking to his Instagram page followed by 18.6 million people, “Ye” posted pictures of Bianca where she could be seen in a kitchen wearing just a string nude thong one-piece.

The Australian architect paired the nearly completely nude look with a seemingly fetish latex mask that covered her entire head.

In the picture, Bianca appeared to be facing away from the camera as she looked to be preparing some sort of dish or potentially eating it.

The 46-year-old rapper captioned the post, which has amassed 1.5 million likes in the past 24 hours: “Cream of wheat”.

Other posts that were uploaded on Sunday (January 21) included a side profile snap of the 29-year-old model that showcased the mask, which featured a front cut-out so her face was visible.

Ye had also posted two other pictures, including one of Bianca covered up with a long black trench coat, black thigh-high boots, and the latex mask, and a second one displaying his wife in the nude one-piece once more.

As a result of the revealing shots of Bianca, people have started to express their concerns for her, as some argued that the Yeezy founder was attempting to degrade his wife.

A person commented: “What is wrong with you Kanye. Parading her around like a piece of meat, so degrading. Get some help because you have lost your mind!”

Another Instagram user wrote: “Someone save this woman from emotional abuse.”

A separate individual chimed in: “You should be ashamed of yourself Kanye!!! Putting that poor girl through stuff like this!!! Would you want someone to treat your daughters like this!!!”

An additional commentator penned: “What’s the purpose of exploiting your wife like this?”

Someone else added: “Your posts are disturbing, as well as how you are treating your girlfriend.”

Earlier this month, Bianca sparked controversy with a racy birthday outfit in Las Vegas amidst friends expressing concerns that the rapper has been allegedly attempting to model her after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

While celebrating her 29th birthday in Las Vegas on January 6, Bianca was photographed strolling around a casino in a tiny string bikini top, which barely covered her breasts, alongside the Gold Digger hitmaker.

The undersized top looked exactly like the one Bianca wore earlier this month, which Ye unveiled in a series of suggestive posts on Instagram, declaring: “no pants this year.”

Sources close to the couple revealed that Bianca’s friends have been concerned that Ye was trying to turn her into a clone of his ex-wife.

Insiders told the DailyMail that Bianca’s “foul” husband shared “sexually inappropriate” pictures of her in a “disgusting” attempt to promote his new album.

