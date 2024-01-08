ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, sparked controversy with a racy birthday outfit in Las Vegas amidst friends expressing concerns that the rapper is allegedly attempting to model her after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

While celebrating her 29th birthday in Las Vegas on Saturday (January 6), Bianca was photographed strolling around a casino in a tiny string bikini top, which barely covered her breasts, alongside the 46-year-old music artist who has been going by “Ye.”

The undersized top looked exactly like the one Bianca wore last week, which Ye unveiled in a series of suggestive posts on Instagram, declaring “no pants this year.”

The Australian architect paired her revealing bikini top with a simple above-the-knee-length skirt as she was captured walking barefoot through the crowded hallway of the hotel, all while holding hands with the Ye.

Bianca had visibility coiffed her jet black pixie cut bob back, revealing a simple and light homogenous makeup look.

homogenous makeup look.

Ye was more covered than his wife, sporting his signature all-black ensemble, composed this time of a long-sleeved top matched with dark jeans and sneakers.

“To the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist,” Ye wrote

The lovebirds traveled to Sin City on Friday (January 5) for Bianca’s birthday celebration and were seen navigating their way through a packed hotel lobby in a clip, the DailyMail reported.

The Grammy-award winner marked the special day by taking to his social media to share a series of throwback photos while making a cute birthday tribute in which he referred to his wife as the “best stepmother to our children,” referring to North, 10; Saint, 8; Chicago, 5; and Psalm, 4, whom he shares with Kim.



Bianca could be seen enjoying an intimate dinner with Ye in the same outfit, grinning as she blew out candles on a birthday cake

The Yeezy founder included a close-up portrait of Bianca with a lengthy caption reading: “Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side every day when half the world turned their backs on me.”

Social media users rushed to the comment section to share their confusion as to the reference of Bianca seemingly sharing Kim and Ye’s children.

“Our kids? Is he confused?” a person wrote.

Another individual penned: “Our children? You mean ‘Your children?’ SMH.”

A separate user chimed in: “Imagine Kim posted ‘Our children’ with another guy though.”



In another picture uploaded to social media, the now-29-year-old could be seen enjoying an intimate dinner with Ye in the same outfit, grinning as she blew out candles on a birthday cake.

The Heartless hitmaker shared an additional personal photo of his wife, who could be seen smiling again as she sat on a couch. “I miss you when I wake up before you,” Ye captioned.

Ye previously shared suggestive Instagram posts of Bianca wearing a tiny string bikini top, declaring “no pants this year,” prompting speculation and criticism

Ye’s birthday tributes to Bianca follow the questionable Instagram pictures revealing his nearly naked wife, which Bianca’s friends reportedly claimed were just to garner attention for his upcoming album.

Sources close to the couple revealed that Bianca’s friends had been concerned that Ye was trying to turn her into a clone of his ex-wife.

Insiders told the DailyMail that Bianca’s “foul” husband shared “sexually inappropriate” pictures of her in a “disgusting” attempt to promote his new album.

Some people believe Kanye has “zero respect” for his wife

