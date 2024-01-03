Kanye West Is Slammed For “Humiliating” Wife Bianca Censori After Posting Risqué Pics Of Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West faced criticism for sharing provocative photos of his wife, Bianca Censori, in skimpy outfits.

The controversial rapper, who now goes by the moniker “Ye”, took to his Instagram on Tuesday (January 2) to unveil a series of suggestive pictures of Bianca, who was wearing nothing but teeny tiny black thongs and tops that barely covered her breasts.

In the first snap, Ye’s reflection appeared in a mirror selfie as his 28-year-old wife struck a pose while wearing some sort of micro top with a leather corset bottom, a long trench coat, and calf-high heeled boots.

The second picture showed a solo shot of Bianca in a marble bathroom looking down at the floor. The 46-year-old rapper captioned the picture: “Dropped sumn?”

The Yeezy founder went on to upload a third picture showing the Australian beauty sporting a black micro thong and a small fuzzy pink bandeau that hardly covered her chest, which he captioned, “No pants this year”.

The risqué snaps sparked divided reactions as in the first picture, a person wrote: “Bro your kids are on this app.”



“Ye”, took to his Instagram on Tuesday (January 2) to unveil a series of suggestive pictures of Bianca

“Are you done humiliating this woman or what?” an Instagram user commented.

The other pictures ignited just as much backlash as in the second picture, a person commented: “Looks like porn. He’s big on screaming how Kris Jenner sells her daughters for money and he doesn’t want that for his daughters, BUT these pictures are ok?

“Plus the fact that this woman looks like a Kardashian makes it more of a joke.”

Others pointed at Ye’s apparent double standards when it came to criticizing his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and the ways she dressed, as an individual noted in the third picture: ”Remember when Kanye was mad at Kim for wearing revealing clothes…”

The photos show the Australian architect dressed in micro bikinis and bodysuits

An additional person wrote: “Remember when you gave Kim shit because you thought her Mugler look for the Met gala was too sexy,” before quoting: “A corset is like a form of underwear. It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though? You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.”

In 2019, Ye criticized Kim for her wet-look dress that she wore at the Met Gala, telling her just before the ceremony that the outfit was “too sexy” and that he didn’t like her “showing off her body”.



In 2019, the rapper criticized his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for “showing off her body” in her famous Met Gala wet-look dress

Image Credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Image credits: bianca.censori.official

At the time, the rapper who shares four children with Kim said: “I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off’.”

As per Sky News, Ye further revealed: “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now… about to be four kids.

“A corset is a form of underwear; it’s hot, for who though? You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.”

Bianca previously sparked controversy for her new signature look consisting of wearing tiny dresses while accessorizing her looks with huge stuffed animals

Image credits: jeen_yuhs_

It would appear that these values have ceased to exist within Ye’s relationship with Bianca, whom he wed in December 2022.

Bianca’s risqué outfits made the headlines all throughout the summer last year after she was captured strolling around Europe and Japan wearing translucent bodysuits made of tights material alongside Ye.

Her barely-there looks were so controversial that Italians tried to get the Australian architect punished by the police. The most suggestive one was perhaps a nude tight suit that she wore in Florence while holding a purple hotel pillow in front of her cleavage.

Bianca has most recently sparked controversy for stepping out in public in what appeared to be her new signature look consisting of wearing tiny dresses that leave little to the imagination while accessorizing her looks with huge stuffed animals.

“Posting a pic of your wife like this is crazy,” a person noted

