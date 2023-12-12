ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, has sustained her new signature look after stepping out again wearing tiny dresses that leave little to the imagination while accessorizing her looks with huge stuffed animals.

However, her latest choice of stuffed animal might’ve been shade at Kanye’s, AKA Ye’s, ex-wife: Kim Kardashian.

Currently attending various artsy events in Miami, Bianca was spotted again wearing an extremely revealing outfit, barely covering her body with an elaborate silver string ensemble.

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, stepped out again wearing nearly nothing while clutching onto a stuffed animal, only this time, it might’ve been shade to Kim Kardashian

Image credits: Mega/VidaPress

Image credits: Mega/VidaPress

As she stepped out with Ye on Sunday (December 10), the 28-year-old Aussie showed her toned legs off as she strutted around in the glittering silver string bodysuit paired with a 1920s-inspired headpiece.

The Yeezy architect was photographed with a glammed makeup look consisting of smoky eyes and nude lip gloss, while she covered the front of her bare body with a stuffed cat.

You can watch the couple’s latest Miami outing below:

Image credits: Page Six

Image credits: livmiami

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old rapper completely contrasted Bianca’s look, as he always has, wearing a black covering over his head paired with a leather coat, black tee, and slouchy boots.

Ye later performed at LIV Miami’s, rapping tracks Runaway and Can’t Tell Me Nothing, the Daily Mail reported.

Kim was attacked by Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette after she attempted to bond with the feline so she could take it as her date to the Met Gala

Image credits: kimkardashian

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

As a result of Bianca’s latest choice of toy fashion accessory, speculations online have emerged suggesting that she may have been mocking Kim.

The 43-year-old reality TV star was attacked by Karl Lagerfeld’s $13 million cat Choupette on the last season of The Kardashians after she attempted to bond with the feline so she could take it as her date to the Met Gala, as per the Daily Mail.

“I want to spend some time with her, get to know her, and just see if we vibe. ‘Guys, is this cat gonna like me?’ ‘I literally feel like I’m going on a blind date,” Kim said

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

The 2023 Met Gala theme was Karl Lagerfeld, in honor of the German fashion designer who died in 2019 and infamously left $1.5 million to the cat in his will.

In the episode of the series, which aired on Disney+ in October, Kim was filmed sharing the process behind her Met Gala outfit in Paris.

The businesswoman recalled in the episode: “So we just left London, and our next leg on our soccer tour is to Paris, to see Paris Saint Germain play. And while I’m here, I have a little meeting with Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, because Choupette is supposed to be my date for the Met.

Image credits: choupetteofficiel

“I want to spend some time with her, get to know her, and just see if we vibe. ‘Guys, is this cat gonna like me?’ ‘I literally feel like I’m going on a blind date.’”

The socialite was then seen meeting Choupette’s agent Lucas Berullier and its caretaker, Françoise Caçote.

As Kim was filmed gently sitting on the couch to greet the white-haired cat, she said: “Hi baby. What a beautiful cat” while petting her. Suddenly, Choupette turned her head away and hissed before turning to Kim and hissing again.

Bianca was photographed in Miami covering the front of her bare body with a stuffed cat

Image credits: jeen__yuhs_

After an awkward exchange, trying to laugh it off and trying to get the cat to warm up to Kim, in vain, the cat’s agent admitted: “She’s not the biggest cuddler.”

Bianca’s side has yet to confirm whether wearing a massive fake cat as the segment of Kim and Choupette has been going viral is a coincidence or just a shady move.

While Ye and Bianca were in Miami, the rapper’s family appeared to snub his wife in their Christmas celebrations.



The 28-year-old architect had previously flaunted a tight outfit paired with a deer stuffed animal

Image credits: jeen__yuhs_

Kim recently shared clips on social media showing off her and Ye’s four children’s gingerbread houses, featuring names of family members.

The clips showed that “Ye” was included; however, “Bianca” didn’t appear in any of the photos.

Kim and Ye, who married in 2014 and split up in 2021, are now co-parenting their four children – North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.

