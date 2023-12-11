Bianca Censori Flaunts Provocative Ensemble At Art Basel Miami, Leaving Little To The Imagination
Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, has stunned once again in a see-through outfit attending Art Basel Miami on Sunday (December 10).
According to a video obtained by TMZ, the 28-year-old Aussie flaunted her amazing figure as she and the rapper, now known as “Ye”, arrived at a gallery in Miami for the international contemporary art fair.
The Yeezy architect left little to the imagination as she wore a figure-hugging nude bodysuit, which she paired with clear heels.
The recent appearance seemingly suggested a new trend she was setting, as Bianca accessorized her revealing look with a stuffed animal, this time a huge polar bear.
Bianca Censori attended Art Basel Miami with Ye wearing a see-through dress and holding a stuffed polar bear
As extravagant as her outfit was, the event’s attendees told TMZ that the couple had made a relatively low-key entrance alongside several security guards.
Moreover, the outlet also reported that neither Bianca nor Ye appeared to speak to anyone at the event — or even to each other.
Last month, the married pair was spotted at fashion designer Amina Muaddi’s pop-up store in Dubai, UAE, where they have reportedly been spending some quality time together, partaking in a series of celeb-charged events.
Bianca was seen wearing a short and neutral-colored dress completed with a fur hat.
She completed her unusual look with a pair of kitten heels, as Ye wore a contrasting outfit, donning an all-black ensemble.
The 46-year-old rapper and his wife partook in the Jordanian-Romanian shoe designer’s event which was also attended by actress Nadine Nassib Njeim, models Chanel Ayan and Nat Morcos, along with stylist Anthony Liguer-Laubhouet.
Bianca’s recent appearance seemingly suggested a new trend she was setting, as she had appeared before with another stuffed animal
In footage of the evening, Bianca was seen clinging to a pillow which resembled a stuffed animal, the DailyMail reported.
Moreover, she reportedly kept the cushion close to her chest while meeting with guests at Amina’s pop-up store.
As Bianca has been displaying unwavering support for her infamous husband, her loved ones have reportedly staged an intervention to make her spend some time apart from him, as per the New York Post.
“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” an insider initially told the US Sun.
The source continued: “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him.
“She’s been all about Ye.”
Who in the absolute f*****g f**k gives a flying f**k whatsoever? Stop with this celebrity garbage.
...And yet, here we are, giving fůcks about it. What a waste of time. HEY THERE GOES MY BUS! NO WAIT STOOOOOP
this isn't like even interesting. It's just a bunch of people walking around in rather unnecessarily 'fashionable' clothes. and tbh, I don't think this deserves the attention(both feed and negative comments)
We need more pics of dogs, insects, cats, comics, fun stuff. But no celeb nor affiliate links for shopping....!
