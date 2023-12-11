ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, has stunned once again in a see-through outfit attending Art Basel Miami on Sunday (December 10).

According to a video obtained by TMZ, the 28-year-old Aussie flaunted her amazing figure as she and the rapper, now known as “Ye”, arrived at a gallery in Miami for the international contemporary art fair.

The Yeezy architect left little to the imagination as she wore a figure-hugging nude bodysuit, which she paired with clear heels.

The recent appearance seemingly suggested a new trend she was setting, as Bianca accessorized her revealing look with a stuffed animal, this time a huge polar bear.

Image credits: TMZ/Backgrid

As extravagant as her outfit was, the event’s attendees told TMZ that the couple had made a relatively low-key entrance alongside several security guards.

Moreover, the outlet also reported that neither Bianca nor Ye appeared to speak to anyone at the event — or even to each other.

Last month, the married pair was spotted at fashion designer Amina Muaddi’s pop-up store in Dubai, UAE, where they have reportedly been spending some quality time together, partaking in a series of celeb-charged events.

Image credits: TMZ/Backgrid

Bianca was seen wearing a short and neutral-colored dress completed with a fur hat.

She completed her unusual look with a pair of kitten heels, as Ye wore a contrasting outfit, donning an all-black ensemble.

The 46-year-old rapper and his wife partook in the Jordanian-Romanian shoe designer’s event which was also attended by actress Nadine Nassib Njeim, models Chanel Ayan and Nat Morcos, along with stylist Anthony Liguer-Laubhouet.

Bianca’s recent appearance seemingly suggested a new trend she was setting, as she had appeared before with another stuffed animal

Image credits: jeen__yuhs_

In footage of the evening, Bianca was seen clinging to a pillow which resembled a stuffed animal, the DailyMail reported.

Moreover, she reportedly kept the cushion close to her chest while meeting with guests at Amina’s pop-up store.

Image credits: jeen__yuhs_

As Bianca has been displaying unwavering support for her infamous husband, her loved ones have reportedly staged an intervention to make her spend some time apart from him, as per the New York Post.

“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” an insider initially told the US Sun.

The source continued: “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him.

“She’s been all about Ye.”

Image credits: jeen__yuhs_

People couldn’t help but point to Bianca’s ironic last name “Censori” with her “uncensored” sense of style

