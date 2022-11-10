Our next installment in our trivia series is a long-awaited and cherished one. Wanna guess the topic? Yup, you are right; it’s cartoon trivia! And, to make it even better, most of it is ‘90s cartoon trivia, so brush the cobwebs off your VHS, pop one with Blinky Bill on it to create the perfect atmosphere, and let’s play!

You can be sure that most of the iconic cartoons are mentioned in the list and have their own dedicated cartoon trivia questions and answers. There’s The Simpsons, The Flintstones, and Tom and Jerry, just to name a few. A real trip down memory lane; however, we are pretty sure that you’ll remember all of the answers to these cool questions once the game is on. After all, we bet that you’ve watched and re-watched these old (and new!) cartoons dozens of times, so the knowledge is definitely somewhere in there. And if you’d like to play this game with your kids, there are also plenty of cartoon trivia questions about cartoons and animated movies that graced the screens just recently, so just skip to those if your kiddo is too young to remember all the characters from Rainbow Brite.

So, ready to test your knowledge with these fun questions? If so, just scroll down below and check them out. Once you are there, rank the questions as you’d like by giving them your vote, and share this article with your friends so they can prepare for the upcoming match of wits. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Which cartoon series holds the longest TV series and sitcom in terms of episodes and seasons in the United States?

Report

9points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: The Simpsons

1
1point
reply
#2

What strange reason was Donald Duck banned in Finland?

Report

9points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: He never wore his pants

1
1point
reply
#3

Who is Bambi’s love interest?

Report

9points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Faline

1
1point
reply
#4

What cartoon character lives in a pineapple under the sea?

Report

9points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago (edited)

Answer: Spongebob SquarePants

1
1point
reply
#5

Michael Jordan was featured in what animated film?

Report

8points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Space Jam

1
1point
reply
#6

What is Ned Flanders’s wife’s name in the Simpsons?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Maude

1
1point
reply
#7

What is an alternative name for Mickey Mouse?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Mortimer Mouse

1
1point
reply
#8

The word “Simba” originated from which language in “The Lion King”?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Swahili

1
1point
reply
#9

Which cartoon character serves as the official mascot for Warner Bros Entertainment?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Bugs Bunny

1
1point
reply
#10

Slowpoke Rodriguez is cousins with which cartoon mouse?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Speedy Gonzales

1
1point
reply
#11

What is the name of the snowman created by Anna and Elsa in “Frozen”?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Olaf

1
1point
reply
#12

Which muscular character is based on Elvis Pressley, who spends his time failing to get the girls to date him?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Johnny Bravo

1
1point
reply
#13

Who is Belle’s father in the movie Beauty and the Beast?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Maurice

1
1point
reply
#14

Which actor did the voice for the Bolt’s character in the Disney movie Bolt?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: John Travolta

1
1point
reply
#15

Which actor did the voice for Lightning McQueen in the movie Cars?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Owen Wilson

1
1point
reply
#16

What is the dog’s name in the show “Doug”?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago (edited)

Answer: Porkchop

1
1point
reply
#17

What type of animal was Rocko in Rocko’s Modern Life?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Wallaby

1
1point
reply
#18

In Tiny Toons, there is a girl who is obsessed with petting and chasing animals. She also wears a skull bow in her hair. What is her name?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Elmyra

1
1point
reply
#19

Which two popular cartoon characters were performed by the same actor voice?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck

1
1point
reply
#20

In the Lion King, what is the name of the father king lion?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Mufasa

1
1point
reply
#21

What is the name of the city where The Simpsons live?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Springfield

1
1point
reply
#22

What year did Optimus Prime and his hero friends make their first appearance?

Report

7points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: 1987

0
0points
reply
#23

The Last Airbender features four elements that they can manipulate. They are what?

Report

6points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Earth, Air, Water, and Fire

0
0points
reply
#24

Who is Winnie the Pooh's best friend?

Report

6points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Piglet

0
0points
reply
#25

What was the favorite food of the talking orange cat, Garfield?

Report

6points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Lasagne

0
0points
reply
#26

Which show, controversial for its dark humor and adult jokes, has two main characters who are a chihuahua and a cat?

Report

6points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Ren and Stimpy

0
0points
reply
#27

The Red Guy, is a cartoon devil, who antagonizes the two animal siblings of which Cartoon Network show?

Report

6points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Cow and Chicken

0
0points
reply
#28

The Flintstones is one of the most popular cartoons in history, but which period is the series based?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: The Stone Age

0
0points
reply
#29

What vegetable type does Popeye utilize as a last-minute source of strength?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Spinach

0
0points
reply
#30

Winnie the Pooh is one of the more iconic cartoons of all time, but what is Winnie Pooh’s original name?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Edward Bear

0
0points
reply
#31

Anger criticizes which city for ruining pizza in the cartoon “Inside Out”?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: San Francisco

0
0points
reply
#32

What is Everest’s favorite food in the cartoon series “PAW Patrol”?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Liver

0
0points
reply
#33

Who is Mickey Mouse’s girlfriend?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Minnie Mouse

0
0points
reply
#34

Which character’s life quest is to hunt down the Road Runner?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Wily E. Coyote

0
0points
reply
#35

What is the name of Dick Dastardly dog sidekick in “Wacky Races”?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Muttley

0
0points
reply
#36

Who is Yogi Bear’s best friend?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Boo-Boo

0
0points
reply
#37

Which show has characters named Phil, Chuckie, Tommy, and Lil?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Rugrats

0
0points
reply
#38

What are the names of the seven dwarves?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Doc, Dopey, Bashful, Grumpy, Happy, Sneezy, and Sleepy

0
0points
reply
#39

What is the name of the clumsy dog, a close friend of Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Goofy

0
0points
reply
#40

Who is the supernatural demon antagonist of the Cartoon Network character Samurai Jack?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Aku

0
0points
reply
#41

What are the three names of the Powerpuff Girls?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Blossom, Bubbles, Buttercup

0
0points
reply
#42

The show “Angry Beavers” follows the lives of two younger animal brothers called?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Norbert and Daggett

0
0points
reply
#43

Which character wears the green dress in Cinderella?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Cinderella’s stepsister, Drizella

0
0points
reply
#44

What was the name of the first film that Disney created?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Steamboat Willie

0
0points
reply
#45

Which character is famous for the quote “fish are friends, not food” in Finding Nemo?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Bruce the shark

0
0points
reply
#46

What did Peter leave behind in Wendy’s room in the film Peter Pan?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: His own shadow

0
0points
reply
#47

Pocahontas’ father gifted her a necklace, but who did it originally belong to?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Her mother

0
0points
reply
#48

What are the three fairies' names in Sleeping Beauty?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Fauna, Flora, Merryweather

0
0points
reply
#49

What chef inspires Remy’s creative genius in Ratatouille?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Gusteau

0
0points
reply
#50

Which cartoon featured a character with the last name, “Funny”?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Doug

0
0points
reply
#51

What is the name of the quirky teacher in the Magic School Bus?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago (edited)

Answer: Ms. Frizzle

0
0points
reply
#52

What object was named Old Rusty in the show Recess?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Jungle Gym

0
0points
reply
#53

Where does the show CatDog take place?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Nearburg

0
0points
reply
#54

In Captain Planet, Planeteers each possess a power related to the elements: wind, earth, water, fire, and what?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Heart

0
0points
reply
#55

Who is the creator of The Simpsons?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Matt Groening

0
0points
reply
#56

What year was the first episode of The Simpsons?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: 1989

0
0points
reply
#57

How many cartoon characters exist in The Simpsons universe?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: 3,600 to 3,700

0
0points
reply
#58

What year did the first Mickey Mouse episode air?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: 1928

0
0points
reply
#59

The Magic School Bus was a cartoon that aired on what TV network?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: PBS

0
0points
reply
#60

What year was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles first aired?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: 1990

0
0points
reply
#61

Bugs Bunny is always avoiding what hunter cartoon character?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Elmer J. Fudd

0
0points
reply
#62

The name of the Warner Brothers cartoon series was what?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Looney Tunes

0
0points
reply
#63

What cartoon dog first appeared in the Mickey Mouse film, "The Chain Gang?"

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Pluto

0
0points
reply
#64

Which animated series features a pet chimpanzee?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Curious George

0
0points
reply
#65

What was the first film to be made out of cartoon characters?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: The Enchanted Drawing

0
0points
reply
#66

Twister, Squid, and Platinum are nicknames from what cartoon TV series?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Rocket Power

0
0points
reply
#67

Who lived with their Grandparents at the Sunset Arms boarding house?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Hey Arnold!

0
0points
reply
#68

Which was founded first, Nickelodeon or Cartoon Network?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Cartoon Network

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

What was the color of Johnny Bravo's T-shirt?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Black

0
0points
reply
#70

This 90s cartoon featuring 4 adolescent boys became infamous for its profanity and dark, surreal humor aimed more toward an adult audience.

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: South Park

0
0points
reply
#71

Who was Spongebob SquarePants best friend?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Patrick Star

0
0points
reply
#72

What is the competent, purple-haired, one-eyed captain of the Planet Express Ship in Futurama called?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Turanga Leela

0
0points
reply
#73

A member of which iconic rock band had a recurring voice role in The Wild Thornberrys?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael Peter Balzary (AKA Flea!)

0
0points
reply
#74

An episode of which a child-friendly cartoon was banned due to excessive use of profanity?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Dexter's Laboratory

0
0points
reply
#75

Which cartoon series holds the Guinness World Record for 'Most swearing in animated series.'?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: South Park

0
0points
reply
#76

Which classic cartoon character was portrayed by Robin Williams in a 1980 live-action movie?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Popeye

0
0points
reply
#77

Which slow-moving and lethargic cartoon character first appeared in the 1943 cartoon “Dumb-Hounded”?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Droopy

0
0points
reply
#78

Which Nickelodeon series follows the adventures of a boy called Timmy Turner?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: The Fairly OddParents

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#79

Which show features a boy who becomes a human-ghost hybrid after an accident, and then saves the world from ghost attacks using his supernatural powers?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Danny Phantom

0
0points
reply
#80

Which show features a ten-year-old boy who has a watch-style alien device called the “Omnitrix”, which he uses to transform into various alien creatures?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Ben 10

0
0points
reply
#81

In which show does the main character Mac have an imaginary friend called Bloo who lives in an orphanage?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends

0
0points
reply
#82

What is the first name of Pinocchio’s cricket friend in the Disney cartoon movie?

Report

5points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Jiminy

0
0points
reply
#83

When the Tasmanian Devil made his debut, who starred in the cartoon?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Bugs Bunny

0
0points
reply
#84

What is the real identity of the Riddler in the Batman comics?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Edward Enigma E Enigma

0
0points
reply
#85

Which musical band turned down the part of the vultures for the cartoon “The Jungle Book”?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: The Beatles

0
0points
reply
#86

Who is the antagonist in the “Lion King”?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Scar

0
0points
reply
#87

Who was the person responsible for the original version of Mickey Mouse’s voice?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Walt Disney

0
0points
reply
#88

Which cartoon series features futuristic flying cars in each of the episodes?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: The Jetsons

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#89

What is the dog’s name in the series “Tom and Jerry”?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Spike

0
0points
reply
#90

Which cartoon series showcases a fighter trapped in the future who must conquer a demon to return home?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Samurai Jack

0
0points
reply
#91

Which cartoon duck character made a debut in the 1937 classic “Porky’s Duck Hunt”?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Daffy Duck

0
0points
reply
#92

Which character from Looney Tunes did Senator Beauregard Claghorn inspire?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Foghorn Leghorn

0
0points
reply
#93

What is the pet name of the family in The Wild Thornberrys?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Darwin

0
0points
reply
#94

What is the name of Dexter’s rival and competitive boy-genius in Dexter’s Laboratory?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Mandark

0
0points
reply
#95

Who is the original antagonist of I.M. Weasel?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: I.R. Baboon

0
0points
reply
#96

Who are the three nephews of Donald Duck?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Huey, Dewey, and Louie

0
0points
reply
#97

What is the name of Goofy’s son in The Extremely Goofy Movie?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Max

0
0points
reply
#98

Where is Aladdin’s home?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Agrabah

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#99

What three wishes is the Genie not allowed to grant to Aladdin?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: He cannot bring anyone back from the dead, cannot make anyone fall in love, and he cannot kill anyone

0
0points
reply
#100

What is the Jonas Brothers’ band name in the movie Camp Rock?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Connect 3

0
0points
reply
#101

The piece of sky that fell in Chicken Little’s room was what shape?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Octagon

0
0points
reply
#102

When Kronk and Yzma were searching for Kuzco in the jungle, what game did they play?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Exotic Bird Bingo

0
0points
reply
#103

Disney’s famous car, Herbie, has what number written on the front of it?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: 53

0
0points
reply
#104

In Disney’s animated recreation of The Three Musketeers, which three characters are used?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck

0
0points
reply
#105

In the movie Monsters Incorporated, what is the slogan for the company?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: “We scare because we care.”

0
0points
reply
#106

What activity did Pinky and The Brain participate in every night?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Attempt to take over the world

0
0points
reply
#107

What was the show name of Taz’s cartoon?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Taz-Mania

0
0points
reply
#108

What masked vigilante did the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles occasionally work with?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Casey Jones

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#109

Who were Tommy and Dil’s parents in Rugrats?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Didi and Stu Pickles

0
0points
reply
#110

Where does Arnold live in the show Hey Arnold?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Hillwood

0
0points
reply
#111

Who was Gambit’s romantic interest in X-Men The Animated Series?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Rogue

0
0points
reply
#112

What is the name of Goofy’s cat in Goof Troop?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Waffles

0
0points
reply
#113

What was the Australian mouse name with a mustache in the show Chip & Dale’s Rescue Rangers?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Monterey Jack

0
0points
reply
#114

Who is the owner of the air-service business in Tailspin?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Rebecca

0
0points
reply
#115

What phrase does Fenton Crackshell mention when he wants to transform into Gizmoduck?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Blatherin’ Blatherskite

0
0points
reply
#116

What is the name of Wakko and Dots’ third sibling?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Yakko

0
0points
reply
#117

How many Powerpuff Girls are there?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Three

0
0points
reply
#118

In the Wild Thornberrys, the father has what type of job?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Studying wild animals

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#119

Cartoon Network created a "for adults" TV series named what?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Adult Swim

0
0points
reply
#120

What cartoon character is featured swimming in an ocean of gold coins?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Scrooge McDuck

0
0points
reply
#121

What year did Donald Duck first appear on television?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: 1934

0
0points
reply
#122

What is the name of the underwater city where Spongebob, Patrick, and Mr. Crabs live?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Bikini Bottom

0
0points
reply
#123

What cartoon features the superhero "Beast Boy?"

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Teen Titans

0
0points
reply
#124

Hewey, Dewie, and Louie are the lead characters of which classic 90s cartoon?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: DuckTales

0
0points
reply
#125

What is Hank's live-in niece called in the 90s cartoon King of the Hill?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Luanne

0
0points
reply
#126

Who owns a very tatty barbie-type doll named Cynthia?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Angelica Pickles

0
0points
reply
#127

What was the name of the award-winning American animated horror-comedy TV series about a kind canine that wasn't very brave?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Courage the Cowardly Dog

0
0points
reply
#128

Johnny Depp and Marlon Brando loved to do impressions of characters from which 90s cartoon while on set for their movie Don Juan DeMarco?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Beavis and Butt-Head

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#129

Sound effects were taken from Star Trek to use in which cartoon?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Futurama

0
0points
reply
#130

Which cartoon character’s catchphrase was “I tawt I taw a puddy tat!”?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Tweety Pie

0
0points
reply
#131

The name of which adversary of Bugs Bunny is taken from an American National Park?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Yosemite Sam

0
0points
reply
#132

Which show follows the escapades of a boy and girl who have the Grim Reaper as their unwilling best friend?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy

0
0points
reply
#133

Which two Disney cartoon animal brothers’ names are a pun on the name of an 18th-century cabinet maker?

Report

4points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago

Answer: Chip ‘n’ Dale

0
0points
reply
#134

What is the name of Pinocchio’s best cricket friend in the famous cartoon movie?

Report

3points
POST
Aivaras Kaziukonis
Aivaras Kaziukonis
BoredPanda Staff
3 days ago

Answer: Jiminy

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!