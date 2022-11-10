So, ready to test your knowledge with these fun questions? If so, just scroll down below and check them out. Once you are there, rank the questions as you’d like by giving them your vote, and share this article with your friends so they can prepare for the upcoming match of wits.

You can be sure that most of the iconic cartoons are mentioned in the list and have their own dedicated cartoon trivia questions and answers. There’s The Simpsons, The Flintstones, and Tom and Jerry, just to name a few. A real trip down memory lane; however, we are pretty sure that you’ll remember all of the answers to these cool questions once the game is on. After all, we bet that you’ve watched and re-watched these old (and new!) cartoons dozens of times, so the knowledge is definitely somewhere in there. And if you’d like to play this game with your kids, there are also plenty of cartoon trivia questions about cartoons and animated movies that graced the screens just recently, so just skip to those if your kiddo is too young to remember all the characters from Rainbow Brite.

Our next installment in our trivia series is a long-awaited and cherished one. Wanna guess the topic? Yup, you are right; it’s cartoon trivia! And, to make it even better, most of it is ‘90s cartoon trivia, so brush the cobwebs off your VHS, pop one with Blinky Bill on it to create the perfect atmosphere, and let’s play!

#1 Which cartoon series holds the longest TV series and sitcom in terms of episodes and seasons in the United States?

#2 What strange reason was Donald Duck banned in Finland?

#3 Who is Bambi’s love interest?

#4 What cartoon character lives in a pineapple under the sea?

#5 Michael Jordan was featured in what animated film?

#6 What is Ned Flanders’s wife’s name in the Simpsons?

#7 What is an alternative name for Mickey Mouse?

#8 The word “Simba” originated from which language in “The Lion King”?

#9 Which cartoon character serves as the official mascot for Warner Bros Entertainment?

#10 Slowpoke Rodriguez is cousins with which cartoon mouse?

#11 What is the name of the snowman created by Anna and Elsa in “Frozen”?

#12 Which muscular character is based on Elvis Pressley, who spends his time failing to get the girls to date him?

#13 Who is Belle’s father in the movie Beauty and the Beast?

#14 Which actor did the voice for the Bolt’s character in the Disney movie Bolt?

#15 Which actor did the voice for Lightning McQueen in the movie Cars?

#16 What is the dog’s name in the show “Doug”?

#17 What type of animal was Rocko in Rocko’s Modern Life?

#18 In Tiny Toons, there is a girl who is obsessed with petting and chasing animals. She also wears a skull bow in her hair. What is her name?

#19 Which two popular cartoon characters were performed by the same actor voice?

#20 In the Lion King, what is the name of the father king lion?

#21 What is the name of the city where The Simpsons live?

#22 What year did Optimus Prime and his hero friends make their first appearance?

#23 The Last Airbender features four elements that they can manipulate. They are what?

#24 Who is Winnie the Pooh's best friend?

#25 What was the favorite food of the talking orange cat, Garfield?

#26 Which show, controversial for its dark humor and adult jokes, has two main characters who are a chihuahua and a cat?

#27 The Red Guy, is a cartoon devil, who antagonizes the two animal siblings of which Cartoon Network show?

#28 The Flintstones is one of the most popular cartoons in history, but which period is the series based?

#29 What vegetable type does Popeye utilize as a last-minute source of strength?

#30 Winnie the Pooh is one of the more iconic cartoons of all time, but what is Winnie Pooh’s original name?

#31 Anger criticizes which city for ruining pizza in the cartoon “Inside Out”?

#32 What is Everest’s favorite food in the cartoon series “PAW Patrol”?

#33 Who is Mickey Mouse’s girlfriend?

#34 Which character’s life quest is to hunt down the Road Runner?

#35 What is the name of Dick Dastardly dog sidekick in “Wacky Races”?

#36 Who is Yogi Bear’s best friend?

#37 Which show has characters named Phil, Chuckie, Tommy, and Lil?

#38 What are the names of the seven dwarves?

#39 What is the name of the clumsy dog, a close friend of Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck?

#40 Who is the supernatural demon antagonist of the Cartoon Network character Samurai Jack?

#41 What are the three names of the Powerpuff Girls?

#42 The show “Angry Beavers” follows the lives of two younger animal brothers called?

#43 Which character wears the green dress in Cinderella?

#44 What was the name of the first film that Disney created?

#45 Which character is famous for the quote “fish are friends, not food” in Finding Nemo?

#46 What did Peter leave behind in Wendy’s room in the film Peter Pan?

#47 Pocahontas’ father gifted her a necklace, but who did it originally belong to?

#48 What are the three fairies' names in Sleeping Beauty?

#49 What chef inspires Remy’s creative genius in Ratatouille?

#50 Which cartoon featured a character with the last name, “Funny”?

#51 What is the name of the quirky teacher in the Magic School Bus?

#52 What object was named Old Rusty in the show Recess?

#53 Where does the show CatDog take place?

#54 In Captain Planet, Planeteers each possess a power related to the elements: wind, earth, water, fire, and what?

#55 Who is the creator of The Simpsons?

#56 What year was the first episode of The Simpsons?

#57 How many cartoon characters exist in The Simpsons universe?

#58 What year did the first Mickey Mouse episode air?

#59 The Magic School Bus was a cartoon that aired on what TV network?

#60 What year was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles first aired?

#61 Bugs Bunny is always avoiding what hunter cartoon character?

#62 The name of the Warner Brothers cartoon series was what?

#63 What cartoon dog first appeared in the Mickey Mouse film, "The Chain Gang?"

#64 Which animated series features a pet chimpanzee?

#65 What was the first film to be made out of cartoon characters?

#66 Twister, Squid, and Platinum are nicknames from what cartoon TV series?

#67 Who lived with their Grandparents at the Sunset Arms boarding house?

#68 Which was founded first, Nickelodeon or Cartoon Network?

#69 What was the color of Johnny Bravo's T-shirt?

#70 This 90s cartoon featuring 4 adolescent boys became infamous for its profanity and dark, surreal humor aimed more toward an adult audience.

#71 Who was Spongebob SquarePants best friend?

#72 What is the competent, purple-haired, one-eyed captain of the Planet Express Ship in Futurama called?

#73 A member of which iconic rock band had a recurring voice role in The Wild Thornberrys?

#74 An episode of which a child-friendly cartoon was banned due to excessive use of profanity?

#75 Which cartoon series holds the Guinness World Record for 'Most swearing in animated series.'?

#76 Which classic cartoon character was portrayed by Robin Williams in a 1980 live-action movie?

#77 Which slow-moving and lethargic cartoon character first appeared in the 1943 cartoon “Dumb-Hounded”?

#78 Which Nickelodeon series follows the adventures of a boy called Timmy Turner?

#79 Which show features a boy who becomes a human-ghost hybrid after an accident, and then saves the world from ghost attacks using his supernatural powers?

#80 Which show features a ten-year-old boy who has a watch-style alien device called the “Omnitrix”, which he uses to transform into various alien creatures?

#81 In which show does the main character Mac have an imaginary friend called Bloo who lives in an orphanage?

#82 What is the first name of Pinocchio’s cricket friend in the Disney cartoon movie?

#83 When the Tasmanian Devil made his debut, who starred in the cartoon?

#84 What is the real identity of the Riddler in the Batman comics?

#85 Which musical band turned down the part of the vultures for the cartoon “The Jungle Book”?

#86 Who is the antagonist in the “Lion King”?

#87 Who was the person responsible for the original version of Mickey Mouse’s voice?

#88 Which cartoon series features futuristic flying cars in each of the episodes?

#89 What is the dog’s name in the series “Tom and Jerry”?

#90 Which cartoon series showcases a fighter trapped in the future who must conquer a demon to return home?

#91 Which cartoon duck character made a debut in the 1937 classic “Porky’s Duck Hunt”?

#92 Which character from Looney Tunes did Senator Beauregard Claghorn inspire?

#93 What is the pet name of the family in The Wild Thornberrys?

#94 What is the name of Dexter’s rival and competitive boy-genius in Dexter’s Laboratory?

#95 Who is the original antagonist of I.M. Weasel?

#96 Who are the three nephews of Donald Duck?

#97 What is the name of Goofy’s son in The Extremely Goofy Movie?

#98 Where is Aladdin’s home?

#99 What three wishes is the Genie not allowed to grant to Aladdin?

#100 What is the Jonas Brothers’ band name in the movie Camp Rock?

#101 The piece of sky that fell in Chicken Little’s room was what shape?

#102 When Kronk and Yzma were searching for Kuzco in the jungle, what game did they play?

#103 Disney’s famous car, Herbie, has what number written on the front of it?

#104 In Disney’s animated recreation of The Three Musketeers, which three characters are used?

#105 In the movie Monsters Incorporated, what is the slogan for the company?

#106 What activity did Pinky and The Brain participate in every night?

#107 What was the show name of Taz’s cartoon?

#108 What masked vigilante did the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles occasionally work with?

#109 Who were Tommy and Dil’s parents in Rugrats?

#110 Where does Arnold live in the show Hey Arnold?

#111 Who was Gambit’s romantic interest in X-Men The Animated Series?

#112 What is the name of Goofy’s cat in Goof Troop?

#113 What was the Australian mouse name with a mustache in the show Chip & Dale’s Rescue Rangers?

#114 Who is the owner of the air-service business in Tailspin?

#115 What phrase does Fenton Crackshell mention when he wants to transform into Gizmoduck?

#116 What is the name of Wakko and Dots’ third sibling?

#117 How many Powerpuff Girls are there?

#118 In the Wild Thornberrys, the father has what type of job?

#119 Cartoon Network created a "for adults" TV series named what?

#120 What cartoon character is featured swimming in an ocean of gold coins?

#121 What year did Donald Duck first appear on television?

#122 What is the name of the underwater city where Spongebob, Patrick, and Mr. Crabs live?

#123 What cartoon features the superhero "Beast Boy?"

#124 Hewey, Dewie, and Louie are the lead characters of which classic 90s cartoon?

#125 What is Hank's live-in niece called in the 90s cartoon King of the Hill?

#126 Who owns a very tatty barbie-type doll named Cynthia?

#127 What was the name of the award-winning American animated horror-comedy TV series about a kind canine that wasn't very brave?

#128 Johnny Depp and Marlon Brando loved to do impressions of characters from which 90s cartoon while on set for their movie Don Juan DeMarco?

#129 Sound effects were taken from Star Trek to use in which cartoon?

#130 Which cartoon character’s catchphrase was “I tawt I taw a puddy tat!”?

#131 The name of which adversary of Bugs Bunny is taken from an American National Park?

#132 Which show follows the escapades of a boy and girl who have the Grim Reaper as their unwilling best friend?

#133 Which two Disney cartoon animal brothers’ names are a pun on the name of an 18th-century cabinet maker?