It’s a big day for us - we’re venturing into new grounds with our trivia questions and answers series. A day that will mark a new era of trivia games, catered exclusively to the fans of the finer things in the omnipresent pop culture. That’s right, we’re opening the gates for TV series trivia, and to mark such a glorious occasion, we had to make a choice for the first topic very carefully. And you’ll be the judge of our efforts, but we think we couldn’t really go wrong with putting our Breaking Bad trivia list as our frontier in this new series. So, here it is, our brand spanking new Breaking Bad trivia quiz. 

Now, you might be wondering whether these Breaking Bad trivia questions will catch you, a hardened fan of the show, off guard. We’re pretty proud to answer that yes, these questions will make you look deep into your memories of the show because some of them are both pretty sneaky and demand a thorough knowledge of the iconic show. However, if you only had the time to watch the series just once for now, worry not - there are also some pretty basic questions to which you’ll definitely know the right answers. So, as usual, a pretty darn well-rounded selection of questions. 

So, ready to dig into these exciting Breaking Bad trivia questions and answers? If so, please reply, ‘Yeah, female dog!’ and let’s begin the game. No, wait a second - before you announce the beginning of your trivia game match, please rank these questions, as for now, they are all jumbled up. Oh, and you might also want to share this article with your friends! 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

When Walt retired from the drug game, how much money did he walk away with?

Report

11points
POST
#2

“They’re not rocks, Marie! They’re…”?

Report

11points
POST
#3

Before Gray Matter Technologies became a multi-billion dollar company, how much did Walt sell his share for?

Report

10points
POST
#4

In Walt's own words, he is in "The...?

Report

9points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: "The empire business."

0
0points
reply
#5

Which dream of Skyler’s went unrealized?

Report

9points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The dream of being a writer.

0
0points
reply
#6

What was Mike Ehrmantraut’s career before working with Gus?

Report

9points
POST
#7

Breaking Bad was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series four times at the Emmys. How many has times did it win?

Report

9points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Breaking Bad only won one Emmy for Outstanding Drama.

0
0points
reply
#8

Gus kills his junior henchman, Victor, and replaces him with…?

Report

9points
POST
#9

Which year was Breaking Bad first aired?

Report

9points
POST
#10

Gus Fring's meth Superlab is based underneath a warehouse. What does the above-ground business specialise in?

Report

9points
POST
#11

What are the last words spoken in the series?

Report

9points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Walt says "Well, goodbye Lydia" then nods to Jesse to end the series dialog.

0
0points
reply
#12

What nickname does Jesse go by before he joins up with Mr. White?

Report

9points
POST
#13

What nickname does Walter White Jr. prefer to be called?

Report

9points
POST
#14

What stolen item first brings Marie’s kleptomania to a head?

Report

8points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The tiara that Marie stole for Skyler's baby shower.

0
0points
reply
#15

Frustrated after failing to get into his family’s house with a mealtime peace-offering, Walt throws what on the roof?

Report

8points
POST
#16

What plant did Walt use to poison a child?

Report

8points
POST
#17

What is the name of Skinny Pete's accomplice?

Report

8points
POST
#18

Name the actor who plays Walt Jr.

Report

8points
POST
#19

Two elements from the periodic table – Br and Ba – are used in the Breaking Bad title image. What are those elements called?

Report

8points
POST
#20

What does Skyler do for work after Walter White flees the state in the final season?

Report

8points
POST
#21

In the season two episode titled "Grilled", what does Hector Salamanca see Walter White do that makes him angry?

Report

8points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: He sprinkles ricin into Tuco's burrito.

0
0points
reply
#22

When we last see Saul Goodman, what does he say is his "best case scenario" following his escape from New Mexico?

Report

8points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: "Managing a Cinnabon in Omaha."

0
0points
reply
#23

What is Hank's new hobby?

Report

8points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Collecting and cataloging minerals.

0
0points
reply
#24

What distracts Walt from absorbing the news of his cancer diagnosis?

Report

7points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Walt can't stop looking at the mustard on his doctor's coat.

0
0points
reply
#25

What primitive weapon do Tuco’s murderous cousins favor?

Report

7points
POST
#26

What is Marie’s favorite color?

Report

7points
POST
#27

"Brick" and "Looper" director Rian Johnson stepped behind Breaking Bad’s camera three times. Aside from season five’s “Ozymandias” and “Fifty-One,” which other episode did he direct?

Report

7points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Season three, "Fly".

0
0points
reply
#28

Lydia Rodarte-Quayle helps Walt expand his empire overseas by shipping his goods to…?

Report

7points
POST
#29

What song does Skyler sing to Ted Beneke?

Report

7points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

nswer: "Happy Birthday, Mr. President."

0
0points
reply
#30

Which famous poet has Breaking Bad referenced numerous times?

Report

7points
POST
#31

Which famous author's book did Hank read to discover Walt's true identity?

Report

7points
POST
#32

At the beginning of the series, Walter must work a second job at a car wash to make ends meet. Later in the series, Walt and Skyler buy the car wash as a money laundering front for Walt's criminal activities. What is the name of this car wash?

Report

7points
POST
#33

Hank gets his first, unwitting clue that Walter is "the one" when he discovers a piece of lab equipment in the desert and has it analyzed. What does Hank discover that leads back to Walter?

Report

7points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: A ventilator from Walter's chemistry classroom.

0
0points
reply
#34

Skyler concocts a story to justify being able to buy the carwash. From what casino game has Walt supposedly made all of his money?

Report

7points
POST
#35

What does Saul insist Walt put his money in before Skyler convinces him mto buy the car wash?

Report

7points
POST
#36

What does Walter White buy to help him remember where he buried his money in the final season?

Report

7points
POST
#37

What character never met Jesse Pinkman through the show's entire run?

Report

7points
POST
#38

What does Jesse’s license plate initially say?

Report

7points
POST
#39

What was Walt's pre-Heisenberg vehicle, the one he ran over gangsters with?

Report

6points
POST
#40

Where is Gus Fring from?

Report

6points
POST
#41

Jesse’s girlfriend Andrea had a son. What’s his name?

Report

6points
POST
#42

Saul Goodman's birth name was…?

Report

6points
POST
#43

What is Jesse’s old dream?

Report

6points
POST
#44

Who does Declan the drug dealer look like, according to one of Todd’s neo-Nazi uncles?

Report

6points
POST
#45

Who was poisoned with ricin?

Report

6points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: In the series finale, Walt poisons Lydia with ricin.

0
0points
reply
#46

Who was originally supposed to die by the end of season one?

Report

6points
POST
#47

Bogdon sells Walt and Skyler the carwash “as-is,” but tries to leave with the first dollar his company ever earned. Walt takes the dollar and…?

Report

6points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Uses Bogdan's first dollar to buy a soda.

0
0points
reply
#48

Which of Jesse’s acquaintances can play piano?

Report

6points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Skinny Pete knows how to tickle the ivories.

0
0points
reply
#49

How many episodes of Breaking Bad were aired?

Report

6points
POST
#50

The highest-rated episode on IMDB – scoring a perfect 10/10 with over 110,000 votes – shares its name with the work of famous poet Percy Shelley. How is the episode called?

Report

6points
POST
#51

What is the name of Walt's and Skyler's infant daughter?

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Complete the iconic Walt phrase: "You clearly don't know who you're talking to, so let me clue you in. I am not in danger, Skyler. I am the danger! A guy opens his door and gets shot and you think that of me? No. I am ____!”

Report

6points
POST
#53

When Walter White is diagnosed with cancer and decides to make "the goods" for money, he approaches former student Jesse Pinkman to help him distribute the product. What does he threaten to do if Jesse refuses to go into business?

Report

6points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Turn Jesse in to the police.

0
0points
reply
#54

Walt and Jesse kill two rivals. Walt decides to dispose of one of the bodies in acid, but Jesse's error causes it to go horribly wrong. What did Jesse do wrong?

Report

6points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Put the body in a bathtub instead of a plastic bin.

0
0points
reply
#55

Walter White is the main character in the show. What is the name of the actor who portrays him?

Report

6points
POST
#56

Jane is the next door neighbor of Jesse who becomes his love interest in season 2 of Breaking Bad. What is the occupation of Jane's father, who becomes the subject of a major plot line in the final episode of the season?

Report

6points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Air traffic controller.

0
0points
reply
#57

What kind of car does Gretchen Schwartz drive?

Report

6points
POST
#58

After Walter Jr. is arrested for trying to buy beer underage, what does Hank tell him is "not cool"?

Report

6points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Calling Hank instead of his Dad, Walter.

0
0points
reply
#59

Elliot Schwartz is a friend of Walter White's who now runs a hugely successful technology company that Walter helped start. What is the name of the company that was invented by combining the surnames of Elliot and Walter?

Report

6points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Grey Matter Technologies.

0
0points
reply
#60

When Hank takes Walt, Jr. to Pollos Hermanos, he intends to somehow get Gus' fingerprints. When Gus asks them if they would like a refill, Hank finds his chance. What drink does Hank ask for?

Report

6points
POST
#61

Saul Goodman is a criminal defense lawyer with his face all over town and uses the catchphrase "Better Call Saul!" Later, he becomes Walter's personal lawyer and suggests that Walter may want to use a "guy" he has that can make Walter disappear. What is the type of business that serves as a front for this disappearance service?

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

What substance is Lydia always asking for, for her tea, that eventually ends up being linked to her likely death in the final episode of the series?

Report

6points
POST
#63

Who was Gus' partner in Los Pollos Hermanos and was killed by Hector "Tio" Salamanca?

Report

6points
POST
#64

Trying to alleviate his guilt over shooting Gale, Jesse tells his Narcotics Anonymous group that he killed what kind of animal?

Report

6points
POST
#65

Who kills Tuco in season 2?

Report

6points
POST
#66

Who is credited with creating the series "Breaking Bad"?

Report

6points
POST
#67

How do Jesse and Walt determine who will dissolve Emilio's body ?

Report

6points
POST
#68

Whose death causes Skinny Pete to quit dealing drugs and makes Jesse start using heroin?

Report

6points
POST
#69

By the last episode of season two, how much money did "savewalterwhite.com" raise?

Report

6points
POST
#70

In the show’s final stretch, Jesse snorts something off a CD to pump himself up before attempting to burn Walt’s house down. When else did he do this?

Report

5points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Before trying to kill the gangbangers in season 3.

0
0points
reply
#71

Gale Boetticher’s go-to karaoke song is…?

Report

5points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: "Major Tom (Coming Home)"

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Madrigal Electromotive’s fast-food division was working on a special condiment at the time of Gus Fring’s death. It was…?

Report

5points
POST
#73

What kind of R.V. do Walt and Jesse cook their goods in?

Report

5points
POST
#74

Saul Goodman's goons are named…?

Report

5points
POST
#75

Why does Tuco freak out and beat one of his men to death in the junkyard at the end of season one?

Report

5points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The guy spoke for Tuco.

0
0points
reply
#76

A season two episode opens with a music video about Heisenberg. What’s the song — and episode — called?

Report

5points
POST
#77

In season five’s “Hazard Pay,” Skyler walks in on Walt, Walter Jr., and Holly watching…?

Report

5points
POST
#78

What street do Walt and Skyler live on?

Report

5points
POST
#79

Which artist do Jesse and Jane go see an exhibition of?

Report

5points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: O'Keeffe exhibition.

0
0points
reply
#80

What word does Jesse say over and over in the metal song we hear him sing from his days in "TwaüghtHammër"?

Report

5points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: He keeps saying "fallacies" in the song.

0
0points
reply
#81

Danny Trejo appeared as a cartel mole with a nickname based on his particular style of moving messages across the border. What was that nickname?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

How many victims died in the Wayfarer 515 plane crash?

Report

5points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The plane crash killed 167 people.

0
0points
reply
#83

After escaping Tuco’s desert hideout, Walt opts to walk into a grocery store naked. The doctors chalk it up as…?

Report

5points
POST
#84

What does DEA stand for?

Report

5points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Drug Enforcement Agency.

0
0points
reply
#85

Which area of science does Walt teach at school?

Report

5points
POST
#86

What nickname does Jesse give to the RV he uses with Walt to cook their goods?

Report

5points
POST
#87

Lydia Rodarte-Quayle was the Head of Logistics at which fictional global conglomerate?

Report

5points
POST
#88

After taking care of Emilio, Walter kills Krazy-8 after much hesitation. What finally made up Walter's mind to kill Krazy-8?

Report

5points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Walter discovered Krazy-8 was plotting to kill him.

0
0points
reply
#89

While waiting in the refrigerated truck, Mike gets grazed by a bullet in what body part?

Report

5points
POST
#90

Walt's former colleague, Elliot Schwartz, offers him a job. Why does Walter turn Elliot down?

Report

5points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Walter thinks it is a cover for charity and he is too proud to accept.

0
0points
reply
#91

After an unfortunate experience with their original distributors, who do Walt and his partner start doing business with next?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#92

What does Mike remove from Don Eladio's body to prove that he is dead?

Report

5points
POST
#93

What's the name of the fast food franchise run by drug kingpin Gus Fring as a front?

Report

5points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Los Pollos Hermanos.

0
0points
reply
#94

What causes Walt to shut down his goods production to prevent contamination in season 3?

Report

5points
POST
#95

What do Walter and Jesse use to destroy Gus' laptop held as evidence in season 5?

Report

5points
POST
#96

What gift does Gustavo Fring give Don Eladio when he visits him in Mexico?

Report

5points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: A rare bottle of tequila.

0
0points
reply
#97

What was the name of Jesse’s younger brother?

Report

5points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Jacob "Jake" Pinkman.

0
0points
reply
#98

What posession does Walt leave on a payphone in the series finale?

Report

5points
POST
Linas Simonaitis
Linas Simonaitis
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: His 51st birthday gift from Jesse, the Tag Heuer watch.

0
0points
reply
#99

Jesse’s special brand of goods is called…?

Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!