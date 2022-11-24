So, ready to dig into these exciting Breaking Bad trivia questions and answers? If so, please reply, ‘Yeah, female dog!’ and let’s begin the game. No, wait a second - before you announce the beginning of your trivia game match, please rank these questions, as for now, they are all jumbled up. Oh, and you might also want to share this article with your friends!

Now, you might be wondering whether these Breaking Bad trivia questions will catch you, a hardened fan of the show, off guard. We’re pretty proud to answer that yes, these questions will make you look deep into your memories of the show because some of them are both pretty sneaky and demand a thorough knowledge of the iconic show. However, if you only had the time to watch the series just once for now, worry not - there are also some pretty basic questions to which you’ll definitely know the right answers. So, as usual, a pretty darn well-rounded selection of questions.

It’s a big day for us - we’re venturing into new grounds with our trivia questions and answers series. A day that will mark a new era of trivia games, catered exclusively to the fans of the finer things in the omnipresent pop culture. That’s right, we’re opening the gates for TV series trivia, and to mark such a glorious occasion, we had to make a choice for the first topic very carefully. And you’ll be the judge of our efforts, but we think we couldn’t really go wrong with putting our Breaking Bad trivia list as our frontier in this new series. So, here it is, our brand spanking new Breaking Bad trivia quiz.

#1 When Walt retired from the drug game, how much money did he walk away with?

#2 “They’re not rocks, Marie! They’re…”?

#3 Before Gray Matter Technologies became a multi-billion dollar company, how much did Walt sell his share for?

#4 In Walt's own words, he is in "The...?

#5 Which dream of Skyler’s went unrealized?

#6 What was Mike Ehrmantraut’s career before working with Gus?

#7 Breaking Bad was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series four times at the Emmys. How many has times did it win?

#8 Gus kills his junior henchman, Victor, and replaces him with…?

#9 Which year was Breaking Bad first aired?

#10 Gus Fring's meth Superlab is based underneath a warehouse. What does the above-ground business specialise in?

#11 What are the last words spoken in the series?

#12 What nickname does Jesse go by before he joins up with Mr. White?

#13 What nickname does Walter White Jr. prefer to be called?

#14 What stolen item first brings Marie’s kleptomania to a head?

#15 Frustrated after failing to get into his family’s house with a mealtime peace-offering, Walt throws what on the roof?

#16 What plant did Walt use to poison a child?

#17 What is the name of Skinny Pete's accomplice?

#18 Name the actor who plays Walt Jr.

#19 Two elements from the periodic table – Br and Ba – are used in the Breaking Bad title image. What are those elements called?

#20 What does Skyler do for work after Walter White flees the state in the final season?

#21 In the season two episode titled "Grilled", what does Hector Salamanca see Walter White do that makes him angry?

#22 When we last see Saul Goodman, what does he say is his "best case scenario" following his escape from New Mexico?

#23 What is Hank's new hobby?

#24 What distracts Walt from absorbing the news of his cancer diagnosis?

#25 What primitive weapon do Tuco’s murderous cousins favor?

#26 What is Marie’s favorite color?

#27 "Brick" and "Looper" director Rian Johnson stepped behind Breaking Bad’s camera three times. Aside from season five’s “Ozymandias” and “Fifty-One,” which other episode did he direct?

#28 Lydia Rodarte-Quayle helps Walt expand his empire overseas by shipping his goods to…?

#29 What song does Skyler sing to Ted Beneke?

#30 Which famous poet has Breaking Bad referenced numerous times?

#31 Which famous author's book did Hank read to discover Walt's true identity?

#32 At the beginning of the series, Walter must work a second job at a car wash to make ends meet. Later in the series, Walt and Skyler buy the car wash as a money laundering front for Walt's criminal activities. What is the name of this car wash?

#33 Hank gets his first, unwitting clue that Walter is "the one" when he discovers a piece of lab equipment in the desert and has it analyzed. What does Hank discover that leads back to Walter?

#34 Skyler concocts a story to justify being able to buy the carwash. From what casino game has Walt supposedly made all of his money?

#35 What does Saul insist Walt put his money in before Skyler convinces him mto buy the car wash?

#36 What does Walter White buy to help him remember where he buried his money in the final season?

#37 What character never met Jesse Pinkman through the show's entire run?

#38 What does Jesse’s license plate initially say?

#39 What was Walt's pre-Heisenberg vehicle, the one he ran over gangsters with?

#40 Where is Gus Fring from?

#41 Jesse’s girlfriend Andrea had a son. What’s his name?

#42 Saul Goodman's birth name was…?

#43 What is Jesse’s old dream?

#44 Who does Declan the drug dealer look like, according to one of Todd’s neo-Nazi uncles?

#45 Who was poisoned with ricin?

#46 Who was originally supposed to die by the end of season one?

#47 Bogdon sells Walt and Skyler the carwash “as-is,” but tries to leave with the first dollar his company ever earned. Walt takes the dollar and…?

#48 Which of Jesse’s acquaintances can play piano?

#49 How many episodes of Breaking Bad were aired?

#50 The highest-rated episode on IMDB – scoring a perfect 10/10 with over 110,000 votes – shares its name with the work of famous poet Percy Shelley. How is the episode called?

#51 What is the name of Walt's and Skyler's infant daughter?

#52 Complete the iconic Walt phrase: "You clearly don't know who you're talking to, so let me clue you in. I am not in danger, Skyler. I am the danger! A guy opens his door and gets shot and you think that of me? No. I am ____!”

#53 When Walter White is diagnosed with cancer and decides to make "the goods" for money, he approaches former student Jesse Pinkman to help him distribute the product. What does he threaten to do if Jesse refuses to go into business?

#54 Walt and Jesse kill two rivals. Walt decides to dispose of one of the bodies in acid, but Jesse's error causes it to go horribly wrong. What did Jesse do wrong?

#55 Walter White is the main character in the show. What is the name of the actor who portrays him?

#56 Jane is the next door neighbor of Jesse who becomes his love interest in season 2 of Breaking Bad. What is the occupation of Jane's father, who becomes the subject of a major plot line in the final episode of the season?

#57 What kind of car does Gretchen Schwartz drive?

#58 After Walter Jr. is arrested for trying to buy beer underage, what does Hank tell him is "not cool"?

#59 Elliot Schwartz is a friend of Walter White's who now runs a hugely successful technology company that Walter helped start. What is the name of the company that was invented by combining the surnames of Elliot and Walter?

#60 When Hank takes Walt, Jr. to Pollos Hermanos, he intends to somehow get Gus' fingerprints. When Gus asks them if they would like a refill, Hank finds his chance. What drink does Hank ask for?

#61 Saul Goodman is a criminal defense lawyer with his face all over town and uses the catchphrase "Better Call Saul!" Later, he becomes Walter's personal lawyer and suggests that Walter may want to use a "guy" he has that can make Walter disappear. What is the type of business that serves as a front for this disappearance service?

#62 What substance is Lydia always asking for, for her tea, that eventually ends up being linked to her likely death in the final episode of the series?

#63 Who was Gus' partner in Los Pollos Hermanos and was killed by Hector "Tio" Salamanca?

#64 Trying to alleviate his guilt over shooting Gale, Jesse tells his Narcotics Anonymous group that he killed what kind of animal?

#65 Who kills Tuco in season 2?

#66 Who is credited with creating the series "Breaking Bad"?

#67 How do Jesse and Walt determine who will dissolve Emilio's body ?

#68 Whose death causes Skinny Pete to quit dealing drugs and makes Jesse start using heroin?

#69 By the last episode of season two, how much money did "savewalterwhite.com" raise?

#70 In the show’s final stretch, Jesse snorts something off a CD to pump himself up before attempting to burn Walt’s house down. When else did he do this?

#71 Gale Boetticher’s go-to karaoke song is…?

#72 Madrigal Electromotive’s fast-food division was working on a special condiment at the time of Gus Fring’s death. It was…?

#73 What kind of R.V. do Walt and Jesse cook their goods in?

#74 Saul Goodman's goons are named…?

#75 Why does Tuco freak out and beat one of his men to death in the junkyard at the end of season one?

#76 A season two episode opens with a music video about Heisenberg. What’s the song — and episode — called?

#77 In season five’s “Hazard Pay,” Skyler walks in on Walt, Walter Jr., and Holly watching…?

#78 What street do Walt and Skyler live on?

#79 Which artist do Jesse and Jane go see an exhibition of?

#80 What word does Jesse say over and over in the metal song we hear him sing from his days in "TwaüghtHammër"?

#81 Danny Trejo appeared as a cartel mole with a nickname based on his particular style of moving messages across the border. What was that nickname?

#82 How many victims died in the Wayfarer 515 plane crash?

#83 After escaping Tuco’s desert hideout, Walt opts to walk into a grocery store naked. The doctors chalk it up as…?

#84 What does DEA stand for?

#85 Which area of science does Walt teach at school?

#86 What nickname does Jesse give to the RV he uses with Walt to cook their goods?

#87 Lydia Rodarte-Quayle was the Head of Logistics at which fictional global conglomerate?

#88 After taking care of Emilio, Walter kills Krazy-8 after much hesitation. What finally made up Walter's mind to kill Krazy-8?

#89 While waiting in the refrigerated truck, Mike gets grazed by a bullet in what body part?

#90 Walt's former colleague, Elliot Schwartz, offers him a job. Why does Walter turn Elliot down?

#91 After an unfortunate experience with their original distributors, who do Walt and his partner start doing business with next?

#92 What does Mike remove from Don Eladio's body to prove that he is dead?

#93 What's the name of the fast food franchise run by drug kingpin Gus Fring as a front?

#94 What causes Walt to shut down his goods production to prevent contamination in season 3?

#95 What do Walter and Jesse use to destroy Gus' laptop held as evidence in season 5?

#96 What gift does Gustavo Fring give Don Eladio when he visits him in Mexico?

#97 What was the name of Jesse’s younger brother?

#98 What posession does Walt leave on a payphone in the series finale?