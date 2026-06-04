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The Brits have an uncanny ability to scream out their nationality without saying a single word. Some of their quirks are so quintessential that they may as well come with their own passport.

Tea cosies, egg cups, cucumber sandwiches and the most perfect, orderly queues seem to be a staple across the pond. Where else would you find a gentleman apologizing to a chair after bumping into it? Or a lady checking the weather through the window, while drinking tea with her pinky finger sticking out? They'll say "I'm not bothered," while being extremely bothered, and "interesting" when what they're really thinking is, "utterly awful."

Someone posted, "Tell me you're British without telling me you're British" and the crowd went wild - with a poker straight face, of course. From the person who admitted to forming a "queue of one" right next to the bus stop, to another who said they travel with their teabag wallet, our posh friends are proving that you can take the Brit out of Britain, but you'll never take Britain out of the Brit. Here are some of the funniest responses...

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#1

Two men talking and holding drinks at a social indoor event A perfect icebreaker at a party is commenting on how small Wagon Wheels are these days.

morrissey1974 , August de Richelieu/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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ixangacancun avatar
Ixanga Cancun
Ixanga Cancun
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would be acceptable too to discuss wagon wheels v jammy dodgers. Less jam in the middle these days too.

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    #2

    Man in brown coat waiting at a night bus stop under street lamps I stand right next to the bus stop, even when I’m the only person there, forming a queue of one.

    hans_van84 , MART PRODUCTION/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #3

    Traditional British breakfast with bacon, bread, and spreads on table I'll see your teapot and cosy and raise you a butter dish and egg cups

    kels1407 , julie aagaard/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #4

    Elderly man wearing a winter coat standing on a street Saying “they won't sell many ice creams going at that speed” when they see an emergency vehicle with blue lights going.

    alexboydinstafart , Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    ixangacancun avatar
    Ixanga Cancun
    Ixanga Cancun
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never heard that, but it made me laugh out loud.

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    #5

    Pouring hot water from a thermos into drip coffee filters outdoors i have a teabag wallet, i take it with me when traveling 😊

    carmen_emay_ , Marta Dzedyshko/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #6

    Person inspecting green leaves of potted plants indoors Wandering around my garden in my dressing gown after I wake up with a mug of tea in my hand, inspecting my pot plants!!

    anniesgrazingboxes , Greta Hoffman/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Smoking a joint in my underwear as I water my garden in the summer. A Canadian, B.C. comparison.

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    #7

    Pouring milk into a floral tea cup on a vintage tray for tea time If you put the milk in the tea first, you owe me an apology.

    scarletspider85 , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    holddown69 avatar
    Alfred
    Alfred
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you put milk in tea at all, you owe everyone an apology.

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    #8

    Hand stirring tea in a mug among several cups on a table Morning cuppa without thinking about it then unintentionally having more tea later cause I can 😂

    smallen20 , Yan Krukau/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #9

    British delivery man handing parcel to smiling man at the front door I answer the door to people who are promoting or selling something because I feel rude if I didn't 🤣

    thesadlerslibrary , Kampus Production/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How else will you tell them to go away...

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    #10

    Living room interior with sofa and British flag pillows I own a full tea set and a teacosy - and I don't even drink tea.

    jackiecatwoman , Maria Orlova/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But your guests might. If you can't offer a guest a cup of tea they take away your passport...

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    #11

    Plate of breakfast pancakes with jam and cream I eat my crumpets with bovril 💪

    puffthehemperor , Katerina/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #12

    Friends raising drinks and smiling in a pub setting If someone smashes a glass in a pub, the only response is “weeeeyyyyy”

    gg_robingv , Pressmaster/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #13

    Man serving salad at outdoor meal with grilled vegetables “Very exotic”
    Brits when chefs use any kind of seasoning

    williamodegard , Julia M Cameron/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    holddown69 avatar
    Alfred
    Alfred
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should be much higher

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    #14

    Whenever I’m in a station that has both the underground and overground, I hum the Wombles theme tune to myself

    jim_jam_jen Report

    3points
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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Northern line Wimbledon or District line Wimbledon..?

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    #15

    Man with glasses looking out window on rainy day If it’s chucking it down someone will
    always say “Oh but it will be good for the garden though.”

    delilahord , Kelvin França/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Bit nippy today innit

    escapetheshark Report

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    #17

    Vintage metal teapot on portable gas stove with stitched leather base I have a spare kettle, in case of power cuts, that goes on the gas hob. Powercuts are miserable but without tea it’s a crisis

    rceebear , Uriel Mont/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #18

    Two men moving a green sofa in a bright room with wooden ceiling If anyone says “to me” I will respond with “to you”.

    itcambo , RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly one of them is no longer with us. Now it's just "To me. To me. To me."

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    #19

    Woman reading a grocery list inside a store The cost of freddos is scandalous

    educatingbeany , Kampus Production/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #20

    Man in pajamas standing by window drinking tea indoors I look at the weather through the window.
    Then I check the Met Office.
    Then I look at the percentage of rain forecast.
    Then I rationalise it to the positive.
    ‘60% chance of rain, oh that means there’s 40% it won’t’
    Barbecue then …

    colleen13032003 , Thirdman/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    holddown69 avatar
    Alfred
    Alfred
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cookout, not barbecue. No Brit can do a proper barbecue.

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    #21

    Hand dipping biscuit into a cup of tea on a wooden table Nothing tests courage like trying to catch a collapsing Hobnob before it dissolves into the tea.

    cuppa_creativitea , Teona Swift/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nonsense. A Hobnob will survive nuclear war...

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    #22

    Young man enjoying a meal during a casual gathering indoors I eat my tea at 6pm underneath the big light!

    lesleyburke9442 , Mizuno K/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #23

    Dog walking through lush green garden path surrounded by trees Jesus Christ, Fenton!!

    simply_annieb , Elina Volkova/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #24

    Silhouette of person looking through bright window with a cityscape outside I can’t believe how light it’s getting these days!

    mummylikestoliftandrun , Aykut Aktaş/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #25

    Cozy British kitchen with wooden countertops and a skylight window above appliances That's what I need a tea cosy! My washing machine is in my kitchen

    eventicegifts , Magda Ehlers/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #26

    Tea set with glass teapot and candles on woven tray indoors I asked for a tea cosy for my birthday 😂🙈

    lantrolphia , betül nur akyürek/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #27

    Aerial night view of illuminated house and parked cars ‘It’s like Blackpool illuminations in this house’ to my husband when he forgets to switch the lights off in the hall and landing

    menopauserunner , Ollie Craig/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #28

    Woman reading magazine with laptop and coffee cup outdoors The week before any holiday, you'll often hear me say "this time next week we'll be (add appropriate activity/place).

    hamaflo , Leeloo The First/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #29

    Metropolitan police car parked on street in London city scene Whenever I see a responding police car with its blues and twos going, I can't stop myself saying "Ayup, someone's late for their lunch."

    mindyourlingo , Dom J/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #30

    I slap my thighs and say “right” when getting up from a chair ready to leave

    rceebear Report

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    #31

    Man opening door, showing British hospitality atmosphere I hold the door open for people then when they say nothing...I say out loud, doing this for my own good then am I.

    just_ginga_ , RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or just say "thank you then" in a calm but passive aggressive tone...

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    #32

    I am outraged if anyone pushes in front of me when I am at the bar or in a shop. I have categorised my biscuits into everyday, fancy and treat. There are rules about which sauces go with different meals and I have eye rolled so hard I pulled a muscle.

    dystopiemma Report

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    #33

    Basket of assorted bread rolls for British breakfast I call a bread roll a barmcake

    thecoachingblacksmith , Calvin Seng/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would you call a Cob a Barmcacke...

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    #34

    Woman raising hand in discussion, representing British humor Language, Timothy!

    davrick59 , RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

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    #35

    Last night when I was walking the dog I saw a cat walk into the road and lie down. I said- out loud, in a public place, to an animal- "can't park there mate"

    gempire_bat Report

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    #36

    Countryside landscape with horses grazing at sunset This is my evening walk

    hrsloanexo Report

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    #37

    Two men in suits with measuring tape in clothing store Suits You Sir

    little_rebel_8 Report

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    #38

    My tutting has reached peak levels after 40 plus years of practice.

    samtwitchen Report

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    #39

    Taking some teabags in a suitcase with me, try to remember to carry a umbrella in my bag unless complete sun is forecast & if abroad and I wear shorts - the white legs give it away 🤣

    emjade_8 Report

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    #40

    “You can't tell me what to do, you ain't my mother!"

    nadzkaleem10 Report

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    #41

    Loosely formed queues send me into a mild anxiety attack

    creativedestructionasia Report

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    #42

    I have a kettle in the kitchen, and I've seen 4 seasons in 1 day today

    kevtekcook Report

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    #43

    There's choc ices in the freezer

    beach.pebble14 Report

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    #44

    As a Brit living in the Pacific Northwest US - my cupboard has at a minimum marmite, Branston, a couple of cans of Heinz and some mango chutney. I still call Gyro (US) a kebab and thirty years hear still have to mentally translate “chips” doesn’t mean I need to reach for vinegar (malt vinegar they call it here). Same I look at zucchini and think courgette, and egg plant and think aubergine.

    naturalartistryphoto Report

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    #45

    Whilst I am now also an Aussie citizen I would be easily recognised by the number of times I apologise 😂😂

    samdwithkids Report

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    #46

    “You started it!”
    “No I didn’t! You invaded Poland!”
    🥴😬

    papalazarou1979 Report

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    #47

    I wear sardonic wit like an overcoat in summer.

    davidkent68 Report

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    #48

    Stew and dumplings or steak and kidney pudding

    odriscoll.shaun Report

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    #49

    Oi mush who’s coat is this hat jacket hanging up there on floor, will it be there now in a minute like

    tonyjones8816 Report

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    #50

    Drinka Pinta Milka Day!
    And
    That’s nearly an armful. I’m not going around with an empty arm

    bonkersblonde Report

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    #51

    My mum MAKES tea cozy’s

    sashainthesix Report

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    #52

    I preferred the chocolate Angel Delight

    suzbun11 Report

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    #53

    “Born in a barn?”

    whitehouse.stuart Report

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    #54

    Saying “someone’s on a promise” when a car is going at speed

    rceebear Report

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    #55

    I made a full Sunday roast at 3am once 🤷🏼‍♀️
    Is that British enough?

    marzmooz Report

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    #56

    Christmas puddings are always made on the weekend after Granny's birthday.
    I am now the Granny in question

    sand1_batts467 Report

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    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends when Granny's birthday is, how long they'll have to mature before Christmas.

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    #57

    I got into an argument with a colleague over whether dinner was lunch, tea was super and what the actual chuff counted a supper

    bertchalmers Report

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    #58

    Knowing upper deck of a double decker bus is not dangerous 😂😂

    852opticien Report

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    #59

    See someone washing their windows and tell them "You've missed a bit"
    Also to anyone washing their car "You can do mine next"

    hazelinireland Report

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    #60

    God save our noble king god save our gracious king god save the king
    *fanfare*
    SEND HIM VICTORIOUS HAPPY AND GLORIOUS

    badiestudios_ Report

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