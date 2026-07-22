Mom Breaks Silence As Teen Son Faces Years In Thai Jail Over Alleged $100 Airport Crime

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A New Zealand mother, Natasha Rainger, has spoken publicly about the heartbreaking moment her 18-year-old son, Loukas Rainger, was arrested at a Thai airport over the alleged theft of a wristwatch worth less than $100.

Loukas spent a month travelling around Thailand with his best friend and was preparing to fly home when immigration officers stopped him at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on July 16.

Highlights An 18-year-old New Zealander was arrested at a Thai airport over the alleged theft of a wristwatch valued at under $100.

After six days in custody, he was released on bail and had a reunion with his mom.

The case sparked debate online, with some calling the potential punishment too harsh.

The offense that can carry a prison sentence of up to five years under Thai law.

One commenter wrote, “Should the kid have taken the watch? Absolutely not, but a 5-year prison sentence is insane.”

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An 18-year-old was arrested at Thailand Airport moments before boarding his flight home

Image credits: loukas.rainger

Loukas Rainger, from Tauranga, New Zealand, was stopped by Thai immigration officials while preparing to board his flight home from Bangkok’s Airport.

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According to his mother, Natasha, officers informed her son that there was a warrant out for his arrest.

The warrant was linked to an incident that allegedly happened on July 3 at Surat Thani Airport, where another traveller reported that her wristwatch had gone missing after passing through airport security.

Court documents described the missing item as a “Swatch women’s wristwatch with a silver-colored steel band”, valued at around $80.

Because the alleged offense happened inside an airport, prosecutors charged him with “theft at an airport,” a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of 20,000 to 100,000 Thai baht ($592 to $2,960 USD).

Natasha insisted her son never intended to steal anyone’s belongings

Image credits: Give A Little/Melissa Pronk

Loukas later explained to his mother that the watch had been sitting in the same airport security tray as his own possessions.

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“That watch… he told me it was on the airport tray with his belongings… so he just picked it up too,” Natasha said per court documents.

She continued, “He’s inexperienced, young. He’d been on a long boat trip just right before, and had been really sick. He should have left it, or handed it in, but that doesn’t deserve years in a Thai prison.”

Loukas has denied all charges during police questioning. He spent the night in a Bangkok police station before being transported back to Surat Thani, per Natasha.

She said the journey was extremely difficult.

Image credits: loukas.rainger

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“The next day he spent 12 hours handcuffed to a chair while being taken on a train from Bangkok back down to Surat Thani.”

His first request for bail was reportedly rejected because he did not have the appropriate visa to remain in Thailand while legal proceedings continued.

The court also required proof that he had accommodation for several months.

After spending six days in custody in Surat Thani, Loukas was eventually released when his family paid 100,000 Thai baht ($2,960 USD) in bail on July 21.

However, he must remain in Thailand, report to the local police station every two weeks, and wait for a court hearing scheduled for September 2026.

Natasha flew to Thailand as soon as she learned of her son’s arrest

Image credits: Give A Little/Melissa Pronk

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Unable to see him while he remained in custody, she said the experience was overwhelming.

“I haven’t rested or slept since this happened… I’m exhausted.”

When they were finally reunited, she said she barely recognised him.

According to Natasha, Loukas had lost 10 kilograms during his time behind bars and had his head shaved.

Image credits: Give A Little/Melissa Pronk

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She recalled the emotional moment he walked toward her. “He just walked into my arms, and his first words were, ‘Oh Mum, Mum, what are you doing here?'”

She added, “I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.”

The mother said not being able to see her son during those six days felt “like torture.”

Natasha said she will remain in Thailand while the legal process continues.

The watch has been returned and the family hopes the case can be resolved

Image credits: Give A Little/Melissa Pronk

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According to Natasha, Loukas has already apologized to the woman who owned the watch.

His lawyer, Werabhat Hemthansarp, said the watch has been returned and that the owner accepted both the apology and $1,000 in compensation.

The lawyer further alleged he personally arranged the payment and is also working to extend Loukas’s visa so he can legally stay in Thailand while awaiting trial.

Natasha claimed the woman now wants the case dropped, although the family has still been told Loukas must appear in court.

She said the situation remains difficult to process.

“This is just still too hard to digest for the moment.”

Image credits: loukas.rainger

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New Zealand lawyer Craig Tuck, who owns LawAid International, also believes such a severe punishment is unlikely.

“I don’t think any judge in Thailand would ever pursue what’s alleged and charge a penalty of five years in prison for a watch under $100.”

For now, the Rainger family has launched a fundraiser on July 21 to help with accommodation, flights, legal fees, and other expenses while they remain in Thailand.

As the case spread across social media, netizens shared very different opinions

Image credits: Paris Bilal/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Some felt the possible punishment was far too severe for a watch worth around $100.

One commenter wrote, “Should the kid have taken the watch? Absolutely not, but a 5-year prison sentence is insane.”

Others argued that travellers must understand the law of the countries they visit.

“I don’t know why people who travel to foreign countries don’t learn a little more about them before they go – the laws, the customs, etc,” wrote one user.

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Another added, “When you travel to other countries, respect their laws, and there is always a chance you may not make it home.”

A third shared, “Don’t take it if it’s not yours… problem solved!” while a fourth wrote, “Do the crime, do the time.”

“Don’t take if it’s not yours, problem solved,” wrote one user

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