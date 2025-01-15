ADVERTISEMENT

Comfort shows for me are the ones that don’t require you to use your brain—all you have to do is sit, watch, and unwind. While Derry Girls, Brooklyn 99, and Modern Family definitely top my list, I also love to watch some of those nonsensical K-dramas.

Different people have different choices when it comes to such comfort shows, so, when Reddit user CamillesSecrets asked them to list the ones they can watch over and over, folks didn’t hold back. What did we do? We compiled a list of the best ones for you, of course! Just scroll down, and check them out!

More info: Reddit

#1

Two characters in an office setting, with one reading a paper aloud, representing a beloved TV show scene. Brooklyn 99.

    #2

    Two men in suits at a public meeting with signs saying, "Are you better off than a year ago?" Parks and Rec.

    #3

    A man in a suit points while sitting at a desk cluttered with office supplies, a scene from a beloved comedy show. The Office.

    As you scroll through the list, you might spot your favorite show as well, 'cause I sure did, and I totally agree with netizens when it comes to bingeing them over and over. That's the power good stories have; they leave such a strong impression on you that you can't help but fall in love with them and the fictional characters that make them so amazing.

    To talk more about these comfort shows, Bored Panda got in touch with Rishaya Palkhivala—a writer and filmmaker—for an interview. She mentioned that a comfort show should be an easy, feel-good watch.

    "For me, it should be both enjoyable and a relaxing watch," she added.

    #4

    Animated characters from a beloved show sit around a green table in a futuristic setting. Futurama.

    #5

    Five people standing around a kitchen table with wine glasses, from a beloved show known for comedy. Friends!

    #6

    Animated character in orange robe smiling at an elder, representing beloved shows enjoyed repeatedly. Avatar: The Last Airbender.

    Rishaya also spoke about how shows that are either relatable or have what people want to relate to, could be timeless rewatches. She believes that epic funny scenes that are memorable don't lose their charm over multiple watches.

    Speaking about the storytelling elements that make a show feel comforting, our expert claimed that apart from stories of friendship, sitcoms, or romances, she feels like shows with strong yet entertaining relationships work well—whether romantic, friendly, or familial. "Comedy elements always help, but that's just me. I'm sure some people find murder mysteries comforting," Rishaya added.

    #7

    Cast of a beloved comedy show standing together in a living room setting. Modern Family.

    #8

    Children surprised outside a house, a scene from a beloved show known for its comedy. Malcolm in the Middle.

    #9

    Animated family enjoying dinner in a cozy kitchen, from a beloved comedy series. Bob’s Burgers.

    Well, if you think about it, we all have these comfort shows, and these can miraculously unite us in ways we can't even imagine. That's why fandom meets are such magical events where you meet strangers who share the same affinity as you towards a show. That sounds incredible, doesn't it?

    While people share love for the same stories, we wanted to know why they gravitate toward comfort shows during times of stress or uncertainty.

    Rishaya expressed, "They're stress busters as they are entertaining and don't require too much mental investment. In times of uncertainty, having your comfort show can be one certain thing that doesn't change each time you return to it. You can revisit the same people and circumstances, mouth the well-known dialogues, and re-experience a world that's a little more in your control."
    #10

    A man at an airport, smiling and heading toward a taxi, representing beloved shows from thrillers to comedy. Arrested development.

    #11

    "The X-Files poster featuring two main characters with a mysterious background, promoting a 6-episode event." The X-Files.

    #12

    "Star Trek The Next Generation crew in space, featuring iconic characters in a classic sci-fi setting." Star Trek TNG.

    Anything Star Trek for me. :) DS9 and Voyager I love although I know people are not fond of DS9.

    Lastly, while concluding the interview, we had some fun with Rishaya. We asked her about her comfort show, and if her life also turned into one, which would it be.

    She replied, "The show I have rewatched most often has got to be Friends—possibly the most common comfort show. Back in the day, rewatches were also mandated by what TV channels did re-runs of, but now, our watching patterns are a little more self-regulated."

    "If someone turned my life into a comfort show it would probably be a coming-of-age story of a girl trying to figure her life and messy self out with a dose of chaos. I'm not sure it would always be comforting, but perhaps there is something universal about it," Rishaya wisely narrated.
    #13

    Man in blue shirt at a lively party, talking with a woman, representing beloved shows enjoyed repeatedly. Community.

    #14

    Two women from a popular comedy show scene in the kitchen, one wearing a blue suit and the other in a yellow jacket. The Golden Girls. Helps with anxiety.

    #15

    Two men in a dramatic scene from a beloved show, one holding a stethoscope. House M.D.

    Well, that's it from our end and we hope you enjoy the rest of the list. We would also love to hear what comfort show your life would be if it was turned into one. Go on now, and spill the tea.

    Also, if you have any other ones that our list might have missed, don't forget to let us know in the comments!
    #16

    Promotional image for "Supernatural" showing two main characters in a dramatic setting, highlighting the beloved show's appeal. Supernatural.

    #17

    Cast of a beloved comedy show posing on a red couch, with a title above them. How I met your mother.

    #18

    Two characters from a beloved comedy show, one in a bright yellow suit and the other looking surprised. It Always sunny in Philadelphia.

    #19

    Young woman in a diner, looking concerned, from a beloved show watched millions of times. Gilmore Girls. Judge me.

    #20

    Cast of "Firefly" standing under spaceship with Earth in the background. Firefly .

    #21

    Animated character sitting in a boat, holding a fishing net on a serene lake, capturing a beloved show scene. The Simpsons, I usually watch it from season 1 to the latest episode three times in one year, but last year it was only 2.5 times as they keep adding more episodes.

    #22

    Star Trek Deep Space 9.

    #23

    A young man and woman in a forest setting, representing beloved shows people can watch repeatedly. Buffy the Vampire Slayer and also Angel.

    #24

    Cast of the beloved show Scrubs in white outfits, standing together for a promotional photo. Scrubs. Makes me laugh, makes me cry, makes me remember simpler times.

    #25

    Woman in a casual plaid shirt standing indoors, part of a beloved show enjoyed by viewers multiple times. The Good Place. I have watched the entire series about a dozen times.

    #26

    Man at a press conference table, speaking into microphones, with a blue backdrop showing various sponsor logos. Ted Lasso.

    #27

    Seinfeld.

    #28

    SpongeBob anyone?!

    #29

    Two people in a cluttered office, highlighting beloved shows enjoyed repeatedly. The IT crowd.

    #30

    Group of four people sitting on a sofa, engaged in conversation, scene from a beloved show. Schitt's Creek.

    #31

    "Animated group of characters from King of the Hill, a beloved show watched repeatedly by fans." King of the Hill.

    #32

    The Great British Baking Show.

    #33

    South Park.

    #34

    Frasier is my go to.

    #35

    Archer.

    #36

    Curb your enthusiasm.

    #37

    Trailer park boys.

    #38

    Two people lying on a floral bed, showcasing a scene from beloved shows watched repeatedly. 30 Rock. There are **so many jokes** that on a rewatch you'll always catch new ones you have underappreciated or didn't fully process, every episode.

    #39

    People enjoying a scene from a beloved show, featuring a colorful outdoor backdrop. Derry Girls.

    #40

    New Girl.

