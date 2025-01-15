ADVERTISEMENT

Comfort shows for me are the ones that don’t require you to use your brain—all you have to do is sit, watch, and unwind. While Derry Girls, Brooklyn 99, and Modern Family definitely top my list, I also love to watch some of those nonsensical K-dramas.

Different people have different choices when it comes to such comfort shows, so, when Reddit user CamillesSecrets asked them to list the ones they can watch over and over, folks didn’t hold back. What did we do? We compiled a list of the best ones for you, of course! Just scroll down, and check them out!

More info: Reddit