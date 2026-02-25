As it turns out, plenty of people have tiny, irrational, and sometimes hilariously petty judgments they keep tucked away in the back of their minds. So when someone asked netizens about the things the secretly judge others for, they did not hold back. As usual, we have gathered some of the funniest, most painfully relatable , and slightly savage confessions for you to enjoy, and maybe quietly agree with.

Judging people is one of those things we all pretend we don’t do, right up there with telling people not to worry about something when they should, in fact, worry. We’d love to believe we move through life as enlightened, open-minded beings, but then someone says or does something and we come full-on critics.

#1 People who use social media as a diary. No sense of privacy, posting their children with those boards with what grade and teacher, overly sharing.



Also people who put a tablet in their child’s hands as soon as they can grab.

RELATED:

#2 People who give their kids r/tragedeigh names like Mykkynslee or Jaxxson. You might think the name is cute while they’re a kid, but it’s gonna be kind of odd when they’re in their 60’s.

#3 People who say they hate all animals.



Like yeah, people have preferences, so I know it's wrong to judge - but it just screams "psychopath" to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

It turns out that our tendency to judge others is more than just a quirky personality trait, it’s wired into the way our brains operate. According to Mind Voyage, humans rely on fast mental shortcuts, or heuristics, to navigate a complex world efficiently. These snap judgments aren’t deliberate malice, they help us process information quickly and conserve mental energy for bigger decisions. The result? We sometimes come off as harsh or critical, even when our brains are just trying to streamline reality.

#4 Having more kids than they can afford. I don’t mean people who fell on hard times, but when someone who is on social assistance and can barely afford rent announces a pregnancy, I judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 People on speaker phone really loud.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Hustle culture, it's just so brainwashed to me, like oh no my value as a person is exclusively determined by how much money I make, meanwhile upwards mobility is pretty much a myth, so hustle culture is just capitalism apologists drinking more of the Kool Aid and they won't even succeed. They very desperately need to believe in a meritocracy but are really just burning themselves out. It's sad to me, because I've seen people get destroyed by it. And Shark Tank is basically hustle culture, the TV show, so many many desperate employees coming up with desperate ideas so they can join the ownership class, because they realize no one got rich off of a job.



Hustle culture just makes us all sick, tired and desperate without making anyone richer. It's absolute propaganda.

However, judging others isn’t only about efficiency, it also reflects how we see ourselves. Licensed therapist Kristen Jacobson points out that cognitive dissonance plays a role: when our actions clash with our beliefs, projecting criticism onto others can ease the inner tension. ADVERTISEMENT Someone who values punctuality but often arrives late, for example, might call out others’ tardiness to feel better about their own behavior. In this way, judgment often mirrors our insecurities, helping reconcile the gap between what we do and what we value.

#7 People with poor grammar who are in leadership roles and make way more money than me.



Screaming children.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 When they're not controlling their kids in public.



I know it's difficult being a parent, and the lack of sleep and burnout is real, but darn it, how do I hate when kids do that screeching thing they sometimes do.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Posting their kids and where they go to school. Using small kids for content creation. I'm so sorry, I don't want to judge other people's parenting. But I just hate it.

Social psychology offers yet another layer of explanation. Harley Therapy highlights the actor-observer bias, which shows that we interpret other people’s behavior as a reflection of character while excusing our own based on situational factors. Because we lack full context on others’ lives, it’s easy to default to personality-based judgments, while we see our own actions as justified. Put together, these mental shortcuts and biases create a perfect storm for judging others, often without even realizing it.

#10 People who let their dog bark and bark and bark.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 People stopping shopping carts in an aisle and then standing in the other side of the same aisle, blocking the passage of everyone else trying to shop. Extra hatred if they also hold onto their cart with their extended arm.

#12 Being uneducated. In the year 2025, with smartphones and nearly unlimited knowledge a few taps away in your pocket.. it just makes me think the person has no common sense. How can anyone just blindly trust something they are told or hear without checking for sources, or researching themselves? Idk if it makes me elitist honestly. even most people experiencing homelessness have phones..

ADVERTISEMENT

Even when we do notice our judgments, stopping isn’t so simple. Research from Psychological Science describes a self-awareness trap: we recognize that criticizing others clashes with our self-image as kind people, but awareness alone rarely changes the habit. Instead, we rationalize our judgments to ease guilt, allowing the snap evaluations to continue. In other words, knowing you’re being “a bit of a jerk” doesn’t automatically prevent it, our brains are wired to judge quickly, and justification helps us sleep at night.

#13 People who don’t leash their dogs or who have their dogs on leashes but still let them walk up on ppl or other dogs. Not everyone wants dog slobber on them and some people are afraid. Some dogs might attack. Like keep your dog to yourself!

#14 Only knowing one language and making fun of those who speak multiple.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 People who buy dogs that shouldn’t have been bred. Double Merle’s and fluffy frenchies and the like. I love all dogs and it’s not their fault but man have we failed them.

At the end of the day, these secret judgments say less about strangers and more about the wonderfully flawed humans we all are. We’d love to think we move through life unbothered and unbiased, but sometimes it only takes one loud chewer or chronic oversharer to test that theory. Of course, not all judgments are created equal. Some are harmless quirks we roll our eyes at internally, while others might reveal deeper preferences, values, or pet peeves we didn’t even realize we had. So as you keep scrolling through these hilariously honest confessions, you might find yourself nodding along or suddenly feeling very called out.

#16 I hate it when people have extremely poor literacy skills and are paid thousands more than me a year 😅 I KNOW it's not a real indicator of their intelligence but I was always drilled at school that I would never do well unless I had good grammar and could spell.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 People who are overly patriotic. Like i get it, you can think your country is nice and everything but usually when people think that it is because it's the only country they know. Or they have been so heavily propagandised that they can't see the good elsewhere while being unable to see the bad where they live.

#18 Bad driving. It’s kind of a jerk move on my part because my driving is just as bad, if not worse at times. We all speed or cut people off by accident sometimes, but there’s definitely a subconscious bias of believing it’s fine when you do it and deplorable when anyone else does, lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 When they don't even attempt to park in between the lines. Idk what their story is but I wanna know who signed off on giving them a drivers license. 😂🙄.

#20 People who get married too young. If you marry at 22, how do you even know who you *are*? It's such an easy way to ruin your life.



Or



Getting married just because someone is pregnant. What the hell. We do not need to be doing this.



Edit: I might just have marriage issues lol.

#21 When a middle class person has an overly expensive car or truck. I ask myself “who are you trying to impress”. ? You should put that extra money into your retirement account. I know.Me bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 If they don’t read anything other than text messages or social media.

#23 Confrontationally political shirts.

#24 People who smoke cigarettes and then whine about how broke they are - particularly if they are prioritising money for smokes over other needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 When they are obsessed with astrology and make their sign their whole personality .

#26 Picky eaters.



And before everyone comes at me about sensory processing issues - yes, neurodivergence is a real issue, and it isn’t a choice.



But if your inability to eat anything other than steak and chips at a restaurant goes hand in hand with a loud disdain for “foreign muck,” then I’m sorry, there’s a 90%+ chance that your mummy has made you chicken nuggies for supper your entire life and you were either raised by racists or just spoiled.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 People who propose the table to split the bill evenly.

#28 People who have nice hair cuts, nails done, lips done, new tattoos, brand name everything while their kids are in a coat 4 sizes too small with ripped school shoes. Even more when it’s the middle of winter and the kid doesn’t have a hat or coat while they’re swanning around in a brand new parka.



That and smoking at the school gate.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 People who don’t spay and neuter their pets.

#30 People who go out drinking. And I mean that’s all they want to do. Once in a while with friends, sure of course. But you want to go out and get drunk EVERY time we hang out? Like people make drinking their personality at that point and you can’t even hold a proper conversation with these certain individuals without them having a little buzz. It’s like, am I actually talking to the real you?

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 When someone says something not very godly or someone’s behavior isn’t very Christian. Not every body is Christian Karen.

#32 If they have more than 4 kids. Barely anyone in this country can reliably raise that many children, and most still end up not being good parents because they spread themselves too thin.

#33 People who will watch videos in public with their volume up really high…. I don’t wanna hear that😭.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 People who dont speak to kids with respect or awareness to what they have the capacity for, developmentally. Like, meet them where they're at; stop trying to "handle" them because you lack your own emotional regulation.

#35 Loud cars and trucks. You sound horrible, and you look like an idiot.

#36 Women with artificial eyelashes big enough to cause a tornado: You look so much better without them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Expecting me to go ga ga over your dog. Like sorry no, move it away from me. I don't want my leg licked.

#38 People who don't use any of the following correctly:



* They're/There/Their

* Then/Than

* Were/Where/We're

* Its/It's

* Are/Is

* Whose/Who's (saying 'whos')



There's probably more to be added to this list.

And I'm not even an english speaker...

#39 People who get on huge waiting lists to buy designer dogs from a breeder. People who get divorced and are immediately in a new relationship with zero reflection time.

ADVERTISEMENT