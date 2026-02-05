People Admit They Silently Judge Others If They Do These 97 Things
There are all kinds of people in the world who can get under our skin. Slow walkers, for example. Folks who don’t understand the concept of wearing headphones on public transport. Travelers who clap when the plane lands. The list goes on.
But as annoyed as we get, we don’t always show it. Most of the time, we bite our tongue and keep the judgment to ourselves—at least in person.
On TikTok, though, one woman invited people to confess the things they silently judge others for but would never admit out loud. Here are some of the best replies.
People having more kids than they can afford.
This is a hard one, bc some people with alot of kids manage very well (manage kids expectations rather than finances). Others have alot of kids and can't afford the lifestyle they thought they could provide. I've seen both sides.
Not saying please or thank you 😩 ugh this one bothers me bad
Kindness, empathy and respect are free people! One of the last things left on this planet that we are in control off and costs us nothing. Be kind. Be curious. Be gracious and humble. All freeeeeeeeee
People who post videos of them just crying
Struggling couples who decide to have kids
People who post ALL they business on social media, I mean literally everything.
I'm not on SM other than BP and Reddit. I got off everything mainly for this reason.
Parents that make instagram pages for their toddlers.
People that play their videos on full volume in public spaces.
People who think their kid’s destructive/ violent behavior towards small animals is cute.
People who stay in relationships or marriages for their kids
People who don’t hold the door for others and those who don’t say thank you when someone holds the door for them
Ooh this annoys me. My child held the door for a family, about 7 people walked through and not one of them said thank you. Then as the last person walked through the door, he grabbed the door as if to hold it for us and deliberately let go of the door so it slammed in our faces. They smirked and congratulated themselves afterwards. These people were aged between 20 and 70 years old
People who aren’t figure-outers. Stop asking me questions you can Google.
I'm Gen X. Stop asking questions you haven't referenced via an encyclopaedia and a thesaurus. Critically think and question every side before coming to a conclusion
Not covering their mouths when coughing or sneezing
People that have no situational awareness- stopping in the middle of an aisle, blocking other people’s paths, etc
Poor people having 8 kids.
But how else spotless they get government assistance? At my first job, I had a coworker who was planning on having another kid because the gov'ment world party for it. Even at 16, I thought that was terrible.
people who don’t know how to stay single.
Talking on speaker phone in public, IRKS ME
Have folks forgotten how to properly use a phone for private conversations? Don't get me started on Bluetooth in a motor vehicle. You can here it clearly from the outside.
When people are rude at restaurants to the server
I work in service. Have done for 30 years. I love it and see it is as a vocation. But the moment a customer makes me feel like I'm below them and a servant, I switch off. I serve to host you. I serve to enhance your experience. I don't serve bc you think you're above me. I treat every guest as if they are welcome in my home and I am the host. If you try and pull some wanky hierarchy over me, I'm done.
People who blame everyone but themselves for their problems
It's annoying but they become a victim for a reason. None usually good
Lowkey refusing to work at work
People who say money doesn’t buy happiness
Moms who don’t wipe their kids noses when they are dripping snot.
W*F isn't she teaching them to blow their dratted noses?
Having Snapchat after a certain age.
Parents who let screens raise their children
People that cant be ALONE. Finding peace within yourself is a powerful thing.
people leaving shopping carts in random parking areas instead of putting them back where they go outside.
Which countries make you pay a "deposit" - just some change - for a trolly and get they change back once you return the trolly? America needs this BAD.
People who judge other people for going out in comfy clothes.
When parents give their kids unlimited screen time
people sitting next to or near me when there were plenty of untaken seats that were a nice distance away from mine
People who have no comprehension of personal space in public.
Y'all are gonna hate me... people who go out in pajamas
Parents who tolerates their second child’s bad behavior while on the other hand, the oldest gets beaten up or disciplined in a hard or bad way just because of the tone of your voice.
Ppl who drive slow in the fast lane & WILL not move over - even if multiple cars have passed them
People who walk side by side on a sidewalk and will not move for other people
People that treat customer service employees poorly
People who uses their own photo for their phone wallpaper
I only have the galaxy as my wallpaper. I have a husband, kids, and pets. But I never use their likeness on such a public device.
Parasocial relationships are being too normalized on social media
Blaming everything bad or negative about themselves on their zodiac sign.
Not saying please or thank you for anything.
People who bring their children to adult hangouts where alcohol is present, while also making their baby the centerpiece of their entire identity.
When they don't know the difference between your, you're, their there and they're
Its and it's. Where, wear, ware, were (therianthrope).
people who literally hate their spouse yet won't leave them
People chewing with their mouth open
People who only talk about themselves and their problems but when you start talking about yours they immediately loose interest
Ppl who rush to get into the elevator without letting the other ppl out
Or push onto trains and buses before the other people get out.
Normal people who have unnecessarily elaborate weddings and make it their whole life - probably going into debt for it. Bonus points if they have a content creator for the day and like 800 followers.
People that cross the street with no urgency.
People who pull out their phone for every concert/wedding/event they go to, instead of actually experiencing something through their own eyes.
People who wear loungewear every time they leave the house
People who show up late to literally everything. So done with it.
Old people who judge younger people for doing things differently
people who are loud, always involved in drama, shout, curse
People who post EVERYTHING on social media to prove how “happy” they are
Parents who allow their child to disrespect them & or curse at them.
people who speak loudly when receiving calls especially in public
The people who now accept compliments on their AI photos
For the love of god please just bring SOMETHING, when invited to a party or dinner! Can just be flowers from your garden, a wine to be shared or a small gesture of gratitude towards the hosts
couples who pretend prank each other for social media
People who own a dog but have zero understanding of a dog's behavior, needs, and problems.
Please don't hate, but I believe anyone who has a small child should have a pit bull. That breed alone cause over 60% of fatalities. No one seems to know what makes them suddenly 'turn.'
People bringing kids into this world intentionally right now
If they want them, have the smarts to be able to raise them, and can support them, who TF is anyone to say that they shouldn't "right now". MYOFB, do what you can do to bring about the change you want to see and don't judge other people for their choices simply because it's not what you would do.
People posting that they’re in the hospital.
People with no ambition but still expect luxury results/life outcome.
When people use the " boys will be boys " phrase to justify bad behavior
People who post any AI-generated photos
Couples obsessed with Harley Quinn and the Joker
People spitting on the ground
People forgiving cheating and getting back together with their partner.
Gentle parenting.
Picky eaters like the type that won’t even try something / say they don’t like it even though they’ve never had it
people who set up the camera and pretend to wake up or to do stuff
Actually, some are kinda comical. There's a Scottish guy with a YT channel who goes on hiking adventures and films them. He does that business of setting up a camera to record his walking away from the camera. Overall, his stuff is interesting but those setups are comical, even if they aren't meant that way.
People who stand still in the middle of isles or walkways
People who take a newborn to Disneyland or tbh anywhere too public
People who publicly degrade their spouse in a joking manner. Don’t care if it’s a joke. I know that’s a real convo happening behind closed doors.
people who complain all the time about everything..
People who don’t want their child on social media, but still post them with a giant heart covering the face
People who’ve NEVER been single???do y’all love urself or is it because you’re afraid of being alone….
Hot take, but people who are religious
Laying on your bed with the clothes you've been out with
What about if you undress then lay on the bed with the clothes you went out with? Yes, a smidge sarcy but I don't tend to take my clothes out with me.
People who complain about their spouse . I DON'T GET IT
Parents who let their kids "run wild" in public places
People who use the word “hubby”
People who compare having pets to having kids
having children on purpose without a ring.
Slow walkers when they are perfectly capable of walking at a decent pace
Some people enjoy the world around them and aren’t always in a hurry.
everyone chewing so obnoxiously
Constantly negative people. When they don’t have one nice thing to say. Puts u in a mood too
kids not dressing like kids.
people with too much urgency like calm down the world is still spinning
people who will not watch a movie or show just because its not in English and they don't want to read subtitles
People who start dating right after meeting each other
Shoes in the house. I’ll say it out loud idc but when people who wear shoes they’ve worn out in public places and then go straight through the whole house with them on. Nahr mate
People who don't put their wheelie bin back in on the same day it is emptied
People that post about their depression a lot
People that let their pets sleep in the bed with them
Where else are they going to sleep? Why bother having pets you aren't going to treat them like family?
people that sit together in silence on their phones and call it hanging out
People who don’t shave their armpits