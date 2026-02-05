ADVERTISEMENT

There are all kinds of people in the world who can get under our skin. Slow walkers, for example. Folks who don’t understand the concept of wearing headphones on public transport. Travelers who clap when the plane lands. The list goes on.

But as annoyed as we get, we don’t always show it. Most of the time, we bite our tongue and keep the judgment to ourselves—at least in person.

On TikTok, though, one woman invited people to confess the things they silently judge others for but would never admit out loud. Here are some of the best replies.

#1

Family of six walking hand in hand through a forest with bare trees at sunset, illustrating people silently judge others. People having more kids than they can afford.

miz , Orlando Allo Report

Kristy Marion
Kristy Marion
This is a hard one, bc some people with alot of kids manage very well (manage kids expectations rather than finances). Others have alot of kids and can't afford the lifestyle they thought they could provide. I've seen both sides.

    #2

    Two people exchanging a wrapped gift near a decorated Christmas tree, reflecting silent judgment moments. Not saying please or thank you 😩 ugh this one bothers me bad

    lolcourt , Julia Larson Report

    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    Kindness, empathy and respect are free people! One of the last things left on this planet that we are in control off and costs us nothing. Be kind. Be curious. Be gracious and humble. All freeeeeeeeee

    #3

    Young woman with tears streaming down her face, illustrating how people silently judge others in emotional moments. People who post videos of them just crying

    emsussil , Nicoleta S. Report

    1-800-OMG-STFU
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    So cringe. Ugh. I felt too cringy just saying that.

    #4

    Teen boy standing silently in a room while a blurred couple argues in the background, illustrating silent judgment concepts. Struggling couples who decide to have kids

    RetroGard , cottonbro studio Report

    #5

    Child wearing a plaid jacket is being photographed laughing in a cafe, illustrating silent judgment behavior in social settings. People who post ALL they business on social media, I mean literally everything.

    Treasure Larinaa , Alina Matveycheva Report

    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    I'm not on SM other than BP and Reddit. I got off everything mainly for this reason.

    #6

    Woman and boy sitting on a couch using smartphones, illustrating people silently judge others in everyday situations. Parents that make instagram pages for their toddlers.

    Simone , Ivan S Report

    #7

    Man in tan coat and jeans looking at smartphone, illustrating people silently judge others in everyday situations. People that play their videos on full volume in public spaces.

    Mikaela🦖 , cottonbro studio Report

    #8

    Child in a bunny costume gently holding a small white dog dressed with pink bunny ears and bow, showing silent judgment behavior. People who think their kid’s destructive/ violent behavior towards small animals is cute.

    🖤EdGeYbOiS🖤 , Katya Wolf Report

    #9

    A couple sitting on a bed looking upset, illustrating people silently judging others based on behavior. People who stay in relationships or marriages for their kids

    Manarrr , Kampus Production Report

    #10

    People who don’t hold the door for others and those who don’t say thank you when someone holds the door for them

    j o ✨ Report

    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Ooh this annoys me. My child held the door for a family, about 7 people walked through and not one of them said thank you. Then as the last person walked through the door, he grabbed the door as if to hold it for us and deliberately let go of the door so it slammed in our faces. They smirked and congratulated themselves afterwards. These people were aged between 20 and 70 years old

    #11

    Young woman raising hand in classroom setting, illustrating people admit they silently judge others behavior concept. People who aren’t figure-outers. Stop asking me questions you can Google.

    Vanessa Wilder , Kübra Arslaner Report

    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    I'm Gen X. Stop asking questions you haven't referenced via an encyclopaedia and a thesaurus. Critically think and question every side before coming to a conclusion

    #12

    Young woman in white pajamas coughing in bed, illustrating people admit they silently judge others behavior. Not covering their mouths when coughing or sneezing

    carrie_contrary , Getty Images Report

    Person shopping in a grocery store aisle, illustrating common behaviors people silently judge others for doing. People that have no situational awareness- stopping in the middle of an aisle, blocking other people’s paths, etc

    Kristin , Andrea Bova Report

    7points
    Multigenerational diverse family gathering outdoors, illustrating silent judgment people admit when others do certain things. Poor people having 8 kids.

    xxccbbss , Rajiv Perera Report

    1-800-OMG-STFU
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    But how else spotless they get government assistance? At my first job, I had a coworker who was planning on having another kid because the gov'ment world party for it. Even at 16, I thought that was terrible.

    #15

    A couple sharing a close moment, illustrating how people silently judge others in everyday interactions. people who don’t know how to stay single.

    user200068906 , Jonathan Borba Report

    #16

    Man wearing sunglasses speaking into a smartphone, illustrating people silently judge others if they do these things. Talking on speaker phone in public, IRKS ME

    Harlee Hunt , Eren Li Report

    1-800-OMG-STFU
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    Have folks forgotten how to properly use a phone for private conversations? Don't get me started on Bluetooth in a motor vehicle. You can here it clearly from the outside.

    When people are rude at restaurants to the server

    brooklynn Report

    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    I work in service. Have done for 30 years. I love it and see it is as a vocation. But the moment a customer makes me feel like I'm below them and a servant, I switch off. I serve to host you. I serve to enhance your experience. I don't serve bc you think you're above me. I treat every guest as if they are welcome in my home and I am the host. If you try and pull some wanky hierarchy over me, I'm done.

    People who blame everyone but themselves for their problems

    JP0620 Report

    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    It's annoying but they become a victim for a reason. None usually good

    #19

    Man in black suit silently judging others while using phone, seated with feet up near laptop in bright office space Lowkey refusing to work at work

    JessSmuck , Mikhail Nilov Report

    #20

    Young smiling woman holding cash fanned out near her face, illustrating people silently judge others with money. People who say money doesn’t buy happiness

    Byibrahimjaber , Karolina Grabowska Report

    Woman caring for child on sofa, illustrating people silently judge others if they do certain things concept. Moms who don’t wipe their kids noses when they are dripping snot.

    Cody & Hannah , cottonbro studio Report

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    W*F isn't she teaching them to blow their dratted noses?

    Smartphone screen showing social media apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, X, Snapchat, and TikTok icons. Having Snapchat after a certain age.

    boudraugh , Ingmar Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Both of the guys I worked with in the office had that app, one of them was early 30s the other was almost 40.

    #23

    Young boy wearing glasses and a white shirt, looking intently at smartphone, highlighting people silently judge others concept. Parents who let screens raise their children

    Sarah Z. , cottonbro studio Report

    #24

    Person sitting alone by the water with hair blowing in the wind, reflecting on silent judgment from others doing 97 things People that cant be ALONE. Finding peace within yourself is a powerful thing.

    spam , Ayomal Herath Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    A woman I know calls it "learning to like your own company".

    Empty shopping cart abandoned in a parking lot symbolizing people silently judging others based on everyday actions. people leaving shopping carts in random parking areas instead of putting them back where they go outside.

    ash , Paul Seling Report

    1-800-OMG-STFU
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    Which countries make you pay a "deposit" - just some change - for a trolly and get they change back once you return the trolly? America needs this BAD.

    Woman in sunglasses and dark hoodie walking outdoors holding a drink, illustrating silent judgment of others behavior. People who judge other people for going out in comfy clothes.

    Sky🎀 , mahdis Report

    When parents give their kids unlimited screen time

    booabby Report

    people sitting next to or near me when there were plenty of untaken seats that were a nice distance away from mine

    hsivirap Report

    People who have no comprehension of personal space in public.

    Montana Jones Report

    Y'all are gonna hate me... people who go out in pajamas

    gabs ꩜ Report

    Parents who tolerates their second child’s bad behavior while on the other hand, the oldest gets beaten up or disciplined in a hard or bad way just because of the tone of your voice.

    Tamara Report

    Ppl who drive slow in the fast lane & WILL not move over - even if multiple cars have passed them

    Kylie 🩵 Report

    People who walk side by side on a sidewalk and will not move for other people

    cecemocacino Report

    People that treat customer service employees poorly

    kelliefromthekingdom Report

    Hand holding a Samsung phone with notifications visible, illustrating silent judgment through digital behaviors. People who uses their own photo for their phone wallpaper

    _j_a_y , EVG Kowalievska Report

    1-800-OMG-STFU
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    I only have the galaxy as my wallpaper. I have a husband, kids, and pets. But I never use their likeness on such a public device.

    Young woman smiling while looking at her phone, illustrating people silently judging others based on actions. Parasocial relationships are being too normalized on social media

    izzy weinberg , Kawê Rodrigues Report

    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    My peeve is the word parasocial.

    Person in white sweater holding an orange mug featuring a lion design, reflecting silent judgment and social behavior. Blaming everything bad or negative about themselves on their zodiac sign.

    elderemox , lil artsy Report

    Hand holding a thank you note with a smiley face, illustrating people silently judge others through small actions. Not saying please or thank you for anything.

    user1153092122222 , Taylor Daugherty Report

    Mother holding baby reaching for colorful balloons, illustrating how people silently judge others through small actions. People who bring their children to adult hangouts where alcohol is present, while also making their baby the centerpiece of their entire identity.

    positivity , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    When they don't know the difference between your, you're, their there and they're

    Ivan Report

    1-800-OMG-STFU
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    Its and it's. Where, wear, ware, were (therianthrope).

    people who literally hate their spouse yet won't leave them

    Bria Wyler Report

    HelyerT
    HelyerT
    Sometimes you can’t leave.

    People chewing with their mouth open

    101 Report

    People who only talk about themselves and their problems but when you start talking about yours they immediately loose interest

    Madalena Toureiro Report

    open marriages

    _K.ene🐅 Report

    Ppl who rush to get into the elevator without letting the other ppl out

    sarah Report

    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Or push onto trains and buses before the other people get out.

    Normal people who have unnecessarily elaborate weddings and make it their whole life - probably going into debt for it. Bonus points if they have a content creator for the day and like 800 followers.

    user273883399 Report

    A person walking alone on a crosswalk, representing silent judgment by people in everyday situations. People that cross the street with no urgency.

    yyelnvtss , Thiago Calamita Report

    Person holding smartphone recording a live concert with colorful lights, reflecting silent judgment themes on behavior and people. People who pull out their phone for every concert/wedding/event they go to, instead of actually experiencing something through their own eyes.

    Cherry , Chase R. Smith Report

    Person wearing a brown tracksuit standing outdoors near a modern building, illustrating silent judgment of others behavior. People who wear loungewear every time they leave the house

    EmJC , Natalia Blauth Report

    People who show up late to literally everything. So done with it.

    Taylor Bradbury Report

    #51

    Old people who judge younger people for doing things differently

    2.Triniti.and.beyond Report

    people who are loud, always involved in drama, shout, curse

    candy k Report

    People who post EVERYTHING on social media to prove how “happy” they are

    tanya. Report

    Parents who allow their child to disrespect them & or curse at them.

    MzBreezy._. Report

    people who speak loudly when receiving calls especially in public

    fé🕸️⚡ Report

    The people who now accept compliments on their AI photos

    Rach | RI Esthetician 🧚 Report

    For the love of god please just bring SOMETHING, when invited to a party or dinner! Can just be flowers from your garden, a wine to be shared or a small gesture of gratitude towards the hosts

    mantarayappreciator Report

    couples who pretend prank each other for social media

    housewivesvault Report

    People who own a dog but have zero understanding of a dog's behavior, needs, and problems.

    Eve_ NedGo Report

    1-800-OMG-STFU
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    Please don't hate, but I believe anyone who has a small child should have a pit bull. That breed alone cause over 60% of fatalities. No one seems to know what makes them suddenly 'turn.'

    People bringing kids into this world intentionally right now

    Poetaster Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    If they want them, have the smarts to be able to raise them, and can support them, who TF is anyone to say that they shouldn't "right now". MYOFB, do what you can do to bring about the change you want to see and don't judge other people for their choices simply because it's not what you would do.

    People posting that they’re in the hospital.

    Layla Report

    People with no ambition but still expect luxury results/life outcome.

    Tori| UGC| Digital Marketing Report

    When people use the " boys will be boys " phrase to justify bad behavior

    .o.z.n.e Report

    Person silently judging others while scrolling through social media photos on a smartphone at a desk with a computer screen. People who post any AI-generated photos

    Rachel , Los Muertos Crew Report

    Couples obsessed with Harley Quinn and the Joker

    Chrissy ✈️ Report

    People spitting on the ground

    Lauren 💫 Report

    People forgiving cheating and getting back together with their partner.

    ur mom Report

    HelyerT
    HelyerT
    Wow. lol what’s it got to do with you. Marriage is hard and worth fighting for. We are only human.

    Gentle parenting.

    julestalluto Report

    Picky eaters like the type that won’t even try something / say they don’t like it even though they’ve never had it

    Kylie 🩵 Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Perhaps some folks have an aversion to textures.

    people who set up the camera and pretend to wake up or to do stuff

    Lostwithin Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Actually, some are kinda comical. There's a Scottish guy with a YT channel who goes on hiking adventures and films them. He does that business of setting up a camera to record his walking away from the camera. Overall, his stuff is interesting but those setups are comical, even if they aren't meant that way.

    People who stand still in the middle of isles or walkways

    Breanna Kerr-Lovelock𓆉 Report

    People who take a newborn to Disneyland or tbh anywhere too public

    coriners Report

    People with like 3 different baby dads...

    A Report

    People who publicly degrade their spouse in a joking manner. Don’t care if it’s a joke. I know that’s a real convo happening behind closed doors.

    brynlee📚🎧🥀 Report

    people who complain all the time about everything..

    H O D A N🫧 Report

    ~Shasta’s Life~ Report

    People who’ve NEVER been single???do y’all love urself or is it because you’re afraid of being alone….

    Hunny bunch sugar plum Report

    Hot take, but people who are religious

    North 🐞🌱 Report

    Laying on your bed with the clothes you've been out with

    N.S. Report

    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
    What about if you undress then lay on the bed with the clothes you went out with? Yes, a smidge sarcy but I don't tend to take my clothes out with me.

    People who complain about their spouse . I DON'T GET IT

    Zoe Lynn ✨ Report

    Children running a race outdoors, illustrating common behaviors people silently judge in everyday situations. Parents who let their kids "run wild" in public places

    Kassie Kay , RUN 4 FFWPU Report

    Couple sharing a tender moment with a colorful bouquet, illustrating how people silently judge others in relationships. People who use the word “hubby”

    Vivi , Hai Thanh Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Get a life. The OP is probably one of those folks who haven't used their SO's name since the word "babe" started being bandied about.

    Older woman smiling and holding a dog closely, illustrating how people silently judge others through actions. People who compare having pets to having kids

    TheHolyDemon , cottonbro studio Report

    HelyerT
    HelyerT
    It’s basically the same. They need love, food, care, education, make sure they’re safe.

    having children on purpose without a ring.

    EmilyPabo Report

    HelyerT
    HelyerT
    lol what does jewelry have to do with breeding?

    Slow walkers when they are perfectly capable of walking at a decent pace

    Jennifer Ann ✨ Report

    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Some people enjoy the world around them and aren’t always in a hurry.

    everyone chewing so obnoxiously

    lauren Report

    Constantly negative people. When they don’t have one nice thing to say. Puts u in a mood too

    ambermaley Report

    kids not dressing like kids.

    maymay 🫧🌺 Report

    people with too much urgency like calm down the world is still spinning

    ummmmmmmliv Report

    people who will not watch a movie or show just because its not in English and they don't want to read subtitles

    Kim Report

    People who start dating right after meeting each other

    brookeplifts Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    I wonder what would be the acceptable length of time to wait? 🤔

    Shoes in the house. I’ll say it out loud idc but when people who wear shoes they’ve worn out in public places and then go straight through the whole house with them on. Nahr mate

    AO Art Co. Report

    People who don't put their wheelie bin back in on the same day it is emptied

    Emma Sadler Report

    People that post about their depression a lot

    kristinbrown347 Report

    People that let their pets sleep in the bed with them

    urgirlzfav Report

    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Where else are they going to sleep? Why bother having pets you aren't going to treat them like family?

    people that sit together in silence on their phones and call it hanging out

    sarah Report

    People who don’t shave their armpits

    Ghalool Report

