On TikTok , though, one woman invited people to confess the things they silently judge others for but would never admit out loud. Here are some of the best replies.

But as annoyed as we get, we don’t always show it. Most of the time, we bite our tongue and keep the judgment to ourselves—at least in person.

There are all kinds of people in the world who can get under our skin. Slow walkers, for example. Folks who don’t understand the concept of wearing headphones on public transport. Travelers who clap when the plane lands. The list goes on.

#1 People having more kids than they can afford.

#2 Not saying please or thank you 😩 ugh this one bothers me bad

#3 People who post videos of them just crying

#4 Struggling couples who decide to have kids

#5 People who post ALL they business on social media, I mean literally everything.

#6 Parents that make instagram pages for their toddlers.

#7 People that play their videos on full volume in public spaces.

#8 People who think their kid’s destructive/ violent behavior towards small animals is cute.

#9 People who stay in relationships or marriages for their kids

#10 People who don’t hold the door for others and those who don’t say thank you when someone holds the door for them

#11 People who aren’t figure-outers. Stop asking me questions you can Google.

#12 Not covering their mouths when coughing or sneezing

#13 People that have no situational awareness- stopping in the middle of an aisle, blocking other people’s paths, etc

#14 Poor people having 8 kids.

#15 people who don’t know how to stay single.

#16 Talking on speaker phone in public, IRKS ME

#17 When people are rude at restaurants to the server

#18 People who blame everyone but themselves for their problems

#19 Lowkey refusing to work at work

#20 People who say money doesn’t buy happiness

#21 Moms who don’t wipe their kids noses when they are dripping snot.

#22 Having Snapchat after a certain age.

#23 Parents who let screens raise their children

#24 People that cant be ALONE. Finding peace within yourself is a powerful thing.

#25 people leaving shopping carts in random parking areas instead of putting them back where they go outside.

#26 People who judge other people for going out in comfy clothes.

#27 When parents give their kids unlimited screen time

#28 people sitting next to or near me when there were plenty of untaken seats that were a nice distance away from mine

#29 People who have no comprehension of personal space in public.

#30 Y'all are gonna hate me... people who go out in pajamas

#31 Parents who tolerates their second child’s bad behavior while on the other hand, the oldest gets beaten up or disciplined in a hard or bad way just because of the tone of your voice.

#32 Ppl who drive slow in the fast lane & WILL not move over - even if multiple cars have passed them

#33 People who walk side by side on a sidewalk and will not move for other people

#34 People that treat customer service employees poorly

#35 People who uses their own photo for their phone wallpaper

#36 Parasocial relationships are being too normalized on social media

#37 Blaming everything bad or negative about themselves on their zodiac sign.

#38 Not saying please or thank you for anything.

#39 People who bring their children to adult hangouts where alcohol is present, while also making their baby the centerpiece of their entire identity.

#40 When they don't know the difference between your, you're, their there and they're

#41 people who literally hate their spouse yet won't leave them

#42 People chewing with their mouth open

#43 People who only talk about themselves and their problems but when you start talking about yours they immediately loose interest

#44 open marriages

#45 Ppl who rush to get into the elevator without letting the other ppl out

#46 Normal people who have unnecessarily elaborate weddings and make it their whole life - probably going into debt for it. Bonus points if they have a content creator for the day and like 800 followers.

#47 People that cross the street with no urgency.

#48 People who pull out their phone for every concert/wedding/event they go to, instead of actually experiencing something through their own eyes.

#49 People who wear loungewear every time they leave the house

#50 People who show up late to literally everything. So done with it.

#51 Old people who judge younger people for doing things differently

#52 people who are loud, always involved in drama, shout, curse

#53 People who post EVERYTHING on social media to prove how “happy” they are

#54 Parents who allow their child to disrespect them & or curse at them.

#55 people who speak loudly when receiving calls especially in public

#56 The people who now accept compliments on their AI photos

#57 For the love of god please just bring SOMETHING, when invited to a party or dinner! Can just be flowers from your garden, a wine to be shared or a small gesture of gratitude towards the hosts

#58 couples who pretend prank each other for social media

#59 People who own a dog but have zero understanding of a dog's behavior, needs, and problems.

#60 People bringing kids into this world intentionally right now

#61 People posting that they’re in the hospital.

#62 People with no ambition but still expect luxury results/life outcome.

#63 When people use the " boys will be boys " phrase to justify bad behavior

#64 People who post any AI-generated photos

#65 Couples obsessed with Harley Quinn and the Joker

#66 People spitting on the ground

#67 People forgiving cheating and getting back together with their partner.

#68 Gentle parenting.

#69 Picky eaters like the type that won’t even try something / say they don’t like it even though they’ve never had it

#70 people who set up the camera and pretend to wake up or to do stuff

#71 People who stand still in the middle of isles or walkways

#72 People who take a newborn to Disneyland or tbh anywhere too public

#73 People with like 3 different baby dads...

#74 People who publicly degrade their spouse in a joking manner. Don’t care if it’s a joke. I know that’s a real convo happening behind closed doors.

#75 people who complain all the time about everything..

#76 People who don’t want their child on social media, but still post them with a giant heart covering the face

#77 People who’ve NEVER been single???do y’all love urself or is it because you’re afraid of being alone….

#78 Hot take, but people who are religious

#79 Laying on your bed with the clothes you've been out with

#80 People who complain about their spouse . I DON'T GET IT

#81 Parents who let their kids "run wild" in public places

#82 People who use the word “hubby”

#83 People who compare having pets to having kids

#84 having children on purpose without a ring.

#85 Slow walkers when they are perfectly capable of walking at a decent pace

#86 everyone chewing so obnoxiously

#87 Constantly negative people. When they don’t have one nice thing to say. Puts u in a mood too

#88 kids not dressing like kids.

#89 people with too much urgency like calm down the world is still spinning

#90 people who will not watch a movie or show just because its not in English and they don't want to read subtitles

#91 People who start dating right after meeting each other

#92 Shoes in the house. I’ll say it out loud idc but when people who wear shoes they’ve worn out in public places and then go straight through the whole house with them on. Nahr mate

#93 People who don't put their wheelie bin back in on the same day it is emptied

#94 People that post about their depression a lot

#95 People that let their pets sleep in the bed with them

#96 people that sit together in silence on their phones and call it hanging out

#97 People who don’t shave their armpits

