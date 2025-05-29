#1 Hiked 2 Hours To Reach The Lava Flow. Asked Someone For A Picture, This Is What I Got Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Received A Call From The Hoa Lawyer Threatening A Lawsuit Because Our Garage Is A “Hoarder Garage” Share icon

#3 The Way The Utility Company Restored The Pavement After Breaking It Open Share icon

#4 I Let My Colleague Borrow My Laptop Charger For A Meeting. This Is How He Returned It Share icon

#5 This Lady, Who Insisted On Being The Only Person Standing At The Concert Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Guess Who Had To Walk Home In The Rain, Courtesy Of Pinky Share icon

#7 Bought A New TV And They Put One Of Those Terrible Paper Stickers On The Screen Share icon

#8 Hair Constantly Getting Stuck And Ripped Out By My Glasses Share icon

#9 My Key Broke Inside My Apartment Lock Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 This Spaghetti Container That’s Too Short For Spaghetti Share icon

#11 Wife Bought Socks, On The Packaging Seemed Like Full Socks. Was Not Expecting To Get Half Socks. Wtf Is This LOL Share icon

#12 Told The Seller I Was Missing The Ctrl Key And He Sent Me This Share icon

#13 My Mom Planted Regular Carrot Seeds And This Is What She Harvested Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Why Do Fake Pockets Even Exist? Share icon

#15 One Of My Grocery Items Was Delivered In A Locked Security Box Share icon

#16 I See This Every Day And It Drives Me Mad Share icon

#17 I Spent Twenty Minutes Of My Life Taking An Iq Test, Just For This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I Drove 10 Hours And Spent $400 On A Trip For A Meet And Greet With My Favorite Band. This Is The Picture I Got Share icon

#19 My Sister Thought These Mangas Were Coloring Books Share icon

#20 It’s A Public Road With Street Parking And They Were Parked In Front Of My House So I Parked In Front Of Them Share icon

#21 I’m In A Wheelchair And This Is The Only Elevator Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 The Price Increase Of Disney+ Over The Past 4 Years Share icon

#23 My 8oz Bag Of Cheese Was Only 4oz Share icon

#24 These “Blackout” Curtains I Bought From Target Share icon

#25 I Ironed This Dress Right Before Leaving For A Funeral. 10 Minutes Into The Drive, I Realized It Already Has Permanent Wrinkles From My Lap Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 I Keep Getting Holes In The Same Spot On My Sneakers. I Think My Right Big Toe Is Longer Than The Other Share icon

#27 Only Had Two Sips Share icon

#28 Bought Ripped Jeans For Summer, Mom Sewed The Holes Share icon

#29 My Alarm Didn't Ring "Due To An Unknown Reason", And Now I'm Late For School Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Every Pair Of Jeans I Own Has Gotten A Hole Worn Into The Groin Share icon

#31 Apartment Complex Filled Our Pool With Dirt… Then Raised The Rent Share icon

#32 16 Years As A Graphic Designer, 8 Years As A Photographer, Ruined By AI Share icon I've been a digital artist since I was 10, I learned photoshop, taught myself everything, went to college, university, started my own business, created everyday, now everyone thinks my art is AI generated.



#33 Enjoying My Cone Until I Got To The Middle And It Was Empty. The Clerk Told Me This Is How They Were Trained To Serve Ice Cream Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 My Wife Lost Her Apple Pencil Four Months Ago. After Replacing It, We Just Found It Share icon

#35 I Walked Through A Tick Nest Share icon

#36 The Self Awareness Share icon

#37 My New Oven Doesn’t Heat Evenly Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 The Microwave Claimed Two Lives Today. One That Came With The Microwave, And Another That Was "Microwave Safe" Share icon

#39 My Granddad Won't Remove The Plastic Because It "Protects The Buttons" Share icon

#40 Wow Such Hygienic. Please Just Let The Toilet Be Share icon

#41 So I Disassembled My USB-C Dongle, And Look What’s Been Hiding Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 62 Socks Without A Match After Laundry Day Share icon

#43 What Does A Screen Protector Have To Do With AI? Share icon

#44 My Sister Is A Teacher And She Wasn't Happy With The Picture The School Chose For Her Share icon

#45 This “Bonus Free” Battery Pack Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Want To Buy Two Tickets, But Ticketmaster Has Other Ideas Share icon 2 is a pretty common number of tickets to want to buy. This is acompletely asinine requirement when the row only had three seats left in it.



#47 When People You Match With Have The Conversation Skills Of A Pet Rock Share icon

#48 I Have To What Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Preventing Others From Holding The Pole Share icon Busy commute to work and this woman is leaning against the pole, on her phone, taking up as much room as possible preventing people from getting on the train while leaning on my hand the entire commute. She turned around and angrily stared at me like I was invading her personal space. The entitlement is simply incredible to witness.



ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Closed Road. Should Be A 10 Minute Drive Share icon I'm using a rented car for a drone photography centered roadtrip, and got fucked by the agency who capped my car to 2000 km. And the weather here is pretty bad. So I can't move a lot, and can't do anything when there's rain. Was kind a counting on going there.



ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Alright I’m Done Being Nice Share icon My nightmare neighbors — the ones who constantly park in front of my driveway, take up all the street parking in front of my house, using trash cans to save their parking spots, and even threatened to catch my cat ( and do who knows what to it ) because they claim it’s been pooping in their yard. They couldn’t even describe the cat, and there are at least five different cats roaming the neighborhood.



This past weekend, they took things to a new level and installed these obnoxiously bright floodlights — one in the front yard and another in the back — with the back one aimed directly into my yard. I’ve owned this home for about 9 months now; they’ve been renting here for over 15 years and act like they own the block.



I’ve officially had it with their inconsiderate, passive-aggressive behavior. So, I’m here for suggestions. Hit me with your pettiest, most vile (but legal) ideas to make them realize I’m not the one to mess with. Here’s a pic of the lights for reference.



ADVERTISEMENT

#52 AI Burgers On Uber Eats. Upsetting Share icon

#53 Happens Every Time I Make Eggs Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 This Clock At My Dentists's Office Share icon

#55 Wife Has To Take 1/3 Of This Pill A Day, And It Has To Be Accurate Or She Was Told She Can Get Sick. Couldn’t Make It Easy, Could They? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 My Mail Lady Bends Every Package Marked "Do Not Bend" Share icon

#57 Netflix Has Seasons 1, 2, 3 And 5 Of The Series I'm Watching. I Only Realised When It Skipped Ahead Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 I Am On A Flight. I Look Down, These Are Not My Feet Share icon

#59 After A Year, I Finally Finished My 1,997 Piece Puzzle Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 My Kid Got Frustrated, So He Just Decided To "Cheat". At First I Was Upset With Him, Then I Realized He Was Right Share icon

#61 Bakery Used The Description For The Cake A Bit Too Literally Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 These Ants Are Eating Away The Paint Of My Wall Share icon

#63 Someone Put Bubble Gum In The Phone Charger Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 A Moldy, Fungus Infected Spider Got Into My Friends Hair Share icon

#65 The Bar Behind My Condo Dumps Their Cigarette Butts In The Grass Across The Street From Them Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 I Cannot Type “One Piece” Without Apple Trying To Make It All Caps. I Am Trying To Add Punctuation To The End. It Won’t Work Share icon

#67 My Apartment Complex Decided To Hire A Construction Company To Paint The Buildings And Did Not Notify Me To Move My Car Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 First Time Watching K-Drama And I Thought It Had A Slower Pace For Dramatic Effect. I Was Watching On 0.5x Speed For The First 6 Minutes Share icon

#69 My Mom Says We Dont Have Enough Money, But I Catch Her Giving Thousands Of Dollars Monthly To A Megachurch Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT