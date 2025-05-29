70 Mildly Infuriated People Shared What Ruined Their Mood (New Pics)
Hiked 2 Hours To Reach The Lava Flow. Asked Someone For A Picture, This Is What I Got
Received A Call From The Hoa Lawyer Threatening A Lawsuit Because Our Garage Is A “Hoarder Garage”
The Way The Utility Company Restored The Pavement After Breaking It Open
I Let My Colleague Borrow My Laptop Charger For A Meeting. This Is How He Returned It
This Lady, Who Insisted On Being The Only Person Standing At The Concert
Guess Who Had To Walk Home In The Rain, Courtesy Of Pinky
Bought A New TV And They Put One Of Those Terrible Paper Stickers On The Screen
Hair Constantly Getting Stuck And Ripped Out By My Glasses
My Key Broke Inside My Apartment Lock
This Spaghetti Container That’s Too Short For Spaghetti
Wife Bought Socks, On The Packaging Seemed Like Full Socks. Was Not Expecting To Get Half Socks. Wtf Is This LOL
Told The Seller I Was Missing The Ctrl Key And He Sent Me This
My Mom Planted Regular Carrot Seeds And This Is What She Harvested
Why Do Fake Pockets Even Exist?
One Of My Grocery Items Was Delivered In A Locked Security Box
I See This Every Day And It Drives Me Mad
I Spent Twenty Minutes Of My Life Taking An Iq Test, Just For This
I Drove 10 Hours And Spent $400 On A Trip For A Meet And Greet With My Favorite Band. This Is The Picture I Got
My Sister Thought These Mangas Were Coloring Books
It’s A Public Road With Street Parking And They Were Parked In Front Of My House So I Parked In Front Of Them
I’m In A Wheelchair And This Is The Only Elevator
The Price Increase Of Disney+ Over The Past 4 Years
My 8oz Bag Of Cheese Was Only 4oz
Filling error. Contact the company, show that it's not been opened, and note the weight difference, and they'll either send you a refund, or coupons for a free bag.
These “Blackout” Curtains I Bought From Target
I Ironed This Dress Right Before Leaving For A Funeral. 10 Minutes Into The Drive, I Realized It Already Has Permanent Wrinkles From My Lap
I Keep Getting Holes In The Same Spot On My Sneakers. I Think My Right Big Toe Is Longer Than The Other
Only Had Two Sips
Bought Ripped Jeans For Summer, Mom Sewed The Holes
My Alarm Didn't Ring "Due To An Unknown Reason", And Now I'm Late For School
Every Pair Of Jeans I Own Has Gotten A Hole Worn Into The Groin
Apartment Complex Filled Our Pool With Dirt… Then Raised The Rent
Filling pools in like this, typically happens when the complex's insurance company raises their rates because a pool is determined to be dangerous. Typically, they get declared that because the pool doesn't meet updated state or city safety regulations, like having child proof netting around the perimeter of the pool to prevent drownings.
16 Years As A Graphic Designer, 8 Years As A Photographer, Ruined By AI
I've been a digital artist since I was 10, I learned photoshop, taught myself everything, went to college, university, started my own business, created everyday, now everyone thinks my art is AI generated.
Enjoying My Cone Until I Got To The Middle And It Was Empty. The Clerk Told Me This Is How They Were Trained To Serve Ice Cream
My Wife Lost Her Apple Pencil Four Months Ago. After Replacing It, We Just Found It
I Walked Through A Tick Nest
The Self Awareness
My New Oven Doesn’t Heat Evenly
The Microwave Claimed Two Lives Today. One That Came With The Microwave, And Another That Was "Microwave Safe"
My Granddad Won't Remove The Plastic Because It "Protects The Buttons"
Wow Such Hygienic. Please Just Let The Toilet Be
So I Disassembled My USB-C Dongle, And Look What’s Been Hiding
62 Socks Without A Match After Laundry Day
What Does A Screen Protector Have To Do With AI?
My Sister Is A Teacher And She Wasn't Happy With The Picture The School Chose For Her
This “Bonus Free” Battery Pack
Want To Buy Two Tickets, But Ticketmaster Has Other Ideas
2 is a pretty common number of tickets to want to buy. This is acompletely asinine requirement when the row only had three seats left in it.
When People You Match With Have The Conversation Skills Of A Pet Rock
I Have To What
Preventing Others From Holding The Pole
Busy commute to work and this woman is leaning against the pole, on her phone, taking up as much room as possible preventing people from getting on the train while leaning on my hand the entire commute. She turned around and angrily stared at me like I was invading her personal space. The entitlement is simply incredible to witness.
Closed Road. Should Be A 10 Minute Drive
I'm using a rented car for a drone photography centered roadtrip, and got fucked by the agency who capped my car to 2000 km. And the weather here is pretty bad. So I can't move a lot, and can't do anything when there's rain. Was kind a counting on going there.
Alright I’m Done Being Nice
My nightmare neighbors — the ones who constantly park in front of my driveway, take up all the street parking in front of my house, using trash cans to save their parking spots, and even threatened to catch my cat ( and do who knows what to it ) because they claim it’s been pooping in their yard. They couldn’t even describe the cat, and there are at least five different cats roaming the neighborhood.
This past weekend, they took things to a new level and installed these obnoxiously bright floodlights — one in the front yard and another in the back — with the back one aimed directly into my yard. I’ve owned this home for about 9 months now; they’ve been renting here for over 15 years and act like they own the block.
I’ve officially had it with their inconsiderate, passive-aggressive behavior. So, I’m here for suggestions. Hit me with your pettiest, most vile (but legal) ideas to make them realize I’m not the one to mess with. Here’s a pic of the lights for reference.
Simple, you file a nuisance complaint with the city code enforcement. There's no way that those lights are up to code.
AI Burgers On Uber Eats. Upsetting
Happens Every Time I Make Eggs
Season or oil your pan you heretic. This looks like you have one of those hybrid cast iron pans... and unless you actually season it, anything you cook in it is going to stick.
This Clock At My Dentists's Office
Wife Has To Take 1/3 Of This Pill A Day, And It Has To Be Accurate Or She Was Told She Can Get Sick. Couldn’t Make It Easy, Could They?
My Mail Lady Bends Every Package Marked "Do Not Bend"
Netflix Has Seasons 1, 2, 3 And 5 Of The Series I'm Watching. I Only Realised When It Skipped Ahead
I Am On A Flight. I Look Down, These Are Not My Feet
After A Year, I Finally Finished My 1,997 Piece Puzzle
My Kid Got Frustrated, So He Just Decided To "Cheat". At First I Was Upset With Him, Then I Realized He Was Right
Bakery Used The Description For The Cake A Bit Too Literally
These Ants Are Eating Away The Paint Of My Wall
Someone Put Bubble Gum In The Phone Charger
A Moldy, Fungus Infected Spider Got Into My Friends Hair
Going to have to shave their head. There is no other way to be sure the spider (and possible eggs) are gone