ADVERTISEMENT

infuriating-annoying-things-pics

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hiked 2 Hours To Reach The Lava Flow. Asked Someone For A Picture, This Is What I Got

Person outdoors at night with blurry snow and glowing fire in the background, illustrating mildly infuriated moments that ruined mood.

DayDfoto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
tasher1952 avatar
Doofnuts
Doofnuts
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's probably what you would have got if you asked me, so give 'em a little slack.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

RELATED:
    #2

    Received A Call From The Hoa Lawyer Threatening A Lawsuit Because Our Garage Is A “Hoarder Garage”

    Empty residential garage with scattered items on sides, illustrating a mildly infuriated mood ruined by clutter and disorganization

    Unhappy_Raspberry_21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How dare you hoard all that empty space!! (I want some.)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    The Way The Utility Company Restored The Pavement After Breaking It Open

    Mismatched pavement bricks creating a visually irritating patch, illustrating what mildly infuriated people shared about ruined moods.

    Borrel17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    I Let My Colleague Borrow My Laptop Charger For A Meeting. This Is How He Returned It

    Close-up of a hand holding a cracked charging cable causing mildly infuriated mood frustration.

    CowboyLikeMemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    This Lady, Who Insisted On Being The Only Person Standing At The Concert

    Audience obstructed by standing person inside ornate theater during live concert, illustrating mood-ruining moment in event.

    alejandroacantilado Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me and a guy at a Motley Crue concert in Texas had a , well, I'll just call it an issue for exactly this.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Guess Who Had To Walk Home In The Rain, Courtesy Of Pinky

    Bicycle locked awkwardly with a pink combination lock on a metal railing, illustrating mildly infuriated moments.

    MaltDizney Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Bought A New TV And They Put One Of Those Terrible Paper Stickers On The Screen

    Sticker with barcode stuck on a glass window, mildly infuriating people shared what ruined their mood in a living room setting.

    I_dont_know_you_pick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Hair Constantly Getting Stuck And Ripped Out By My Glasses

    Close-up of black eyeglass frame with hairs stuck around the hinge, illustrating a mildly infuriated mood moment.

    Novel-Adeptness-4603 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    My Key Broke Inside My Apartment Lock

    Hand holding a key that does not fit a brass door lock, an example of mildly infuriated people sharing what ruined their mood.

    Arcanas1221 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    This Spaghetti Container That’s Too Short For Spaghetti

    Clear container filled with uncooked spaghetti, lid not fully closed, a mildly infuriated mood ruiner in the kitchen.

    Mammoth-Captain1308 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Wife Bought Socks, On The Packaging Seemed Like Full Socks. Was Not Expecting To Get Half Socks. Wtf Is This LOL

    Black no-show socks with torn packaging lying on wooden floor, illustrating a mildly infuriated mood moment.

    m3kkis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Told The Seller I Was Missing The Ctrl Key And He Sent Me This

    Mechanical keyboard missing the Ctrl key, illustrating a common annoyance shared by mildly infuriated people who ruined their mood.

    Iamthehottestman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    My Mom Planted Regular Carrot Seeds And This Is What She Harvested

    Freshly picked carrots with green tops laid on a table beside a hand, illustrating mildly infuriated people’s gardening mood ruined.

    Robsta_20 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Why Do Fake Pockets Even Exist?

    Close-up of a coat pocket showing a poorly aligned flap, illustrating a mildly infuriated mood ruined by small annoyances.

    okbutdidiask_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    One Of My Grocery Items Was Delivered In A Locked Security Box

    Hand holding an empty container with a return label, illustrating a mildly infuriated moment that ruined someone's mood.

    mopspops Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    I See This Every Day And It Drives Me Mad

    Uneven sidewalk with a metal grate that doesn't align, showing a common detail that ruined mood for mildly infuriated people.

    Brramble Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thanks for the post. i'm probably going to be dreaming about this abomination all night tonight.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    I Spent Twenty Minutes Of My Life Taking An Iq Test, Just For This

    Pricing plans for IQ test completion with options including basic, certificate, and complete assessments shown clearly.

    swagelinee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    I Drove 10 Hours And Spent $400 On A Trip For A Meet And Greet With My Favorite Band. This Is The Picture I Got

    Blurred group photo under blue lights showing mildly infuriated people sharing moments that ruined their mood.

    Shanimal1229 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    My Sister Thought These Mangas Were Coloring Books

    Colored manga panels with characters showing expressions that mildly infuriated people shared, illustrating ruined moods.

    hauntedbytheghost_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    It’s A Public Road With Street Parking And They Were Parked In Front Of My House So I Parked In Front Of Them

    Blue car window with a handwritten message saying dont park in front of my house, illustrating mood-ruining moments shared by infuriated people.

    Limp-Replacement1403 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    I’m In A Wheelchair And This Is The Only Elevator

    Person holding parking remote unable to access elevator due to three steps, illustrating a mildly infuriated moment.

    venomsulker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Go really, really fast and you might face plant on the upper deck where you can pull yourself up. (just kidding, I'm not really that big of a d**k)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    The Price Increase Of Disney+ Over The Past 4 Years

    Billing history screen showing yearly Disney+ Premium charges increasing over four years, frustrating mildly infuriated users.

    ziggygersh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    My 8oz Bag Of Cheese Was Only 4oz

    Package of shredded cheese labeled 8 oz weighed only 4.1 oz on digital scale, illustrating mildly infuriated moments.

    TheParadox3b Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Filling error. Contact the company, show that it's not been opened, and note the weight difference, and they'll either send you a refund, or coupons for a free bag.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    These “Blackout” Curtains I Bought From Target

    Dark curtains partially open with light seeping through, illustrating a scene from mildly infuriated people who shared ruined mood moments.

    greasymctitties Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, they do look black. The light coming through kinda highlights that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #25

    I Ironed This Dress Right Before Leaving For A Funeral. 10 Minutes Into The Drive, I Realized It Already Has Permanent Wrinkles From My Lap

    Wrinkled black skirt and a tight seat causing discomfort, illustrating mildly infuriated people’s ruined mood moment.

    Grumpy_Waffle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    I Keep Getting Holes In The Same Spot On My Sneakers. I Think My Right Big Toe Is Longer Than The Other

    Worn and damaged shoes on wooden floor showing what mildly infuriated people shared that ruined their mood.

    EnGeeUU Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Only Had Two Sips

    Hand resting on a cup holder with a popcorn container labeled FORK, showing a mildly infuriated mood moment.

    ttazzyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Bought Ripped Jeans For Summer, Mom Sewed The Holes

    Ripped blue jeans with frayed threads over the knee, illustrating a mildly infuriated moment that ruined the mood.

    longerdistancethrow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    My Alarm Didn't Ring "Due To An Unknown Reason", And Now I'm Late For School

    Person facing illuminated building at night with phone notification showing missed alarm, a common mood ruiner.

    salaheisa6580 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Every Pair Of Jeans I Own Has Gotten A Hole Worn Into The Groin

    Worn-out jeans with multiple tears and holes in the crotch area, showing a common mood-ruining clothing issue.

    mixedmercury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    Apartment Complex Filled Our Pool With Dirt… Then Raised The Rent

    Empty pool filled with dirt and soil instead of water, a mildly infuriated scene that ruined the mood outdoors.

    ohsweetdeezus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Filling pools in like this, typically happens when the complex's insurance company raises their rates because a pool is determined to be dangerous. Typically, they get declared that because the pool doesn't meet updated state or city safety regulations, like having child proof netting around the perimeter of the pool to prevent drownings.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    16 Years As A Graphic Designer, 8 Years As A Photographer, Ruined By AI

    Collage of surreal photos showing people in unusual settings, illustrating mildly infuriated reactions that ruined their mood.

    I've been a digital artist since I was 10, I learned photoshop, taught myself everything, went to college, university, started my own business, created everyday, now everyone thinks my art is AI generated.

    karloroberts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry partner. my daughter is a defense contracter program analyst. Just waiting to see what happens.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    Enjoying My Cone Until I Got To The Middle And It Was Empty. The Clerk Told Me This Is How They Were Trained To Serve Ice Cream

    Hand holding an ice cream cone with a melted and broken top, a mildly infuriated moment captured in a new pic.

    Ginger_cat_emilio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    My Wife Lost Her Apple Pencil Four Months Ago. After Replacing It, We Just Found It

    Close-up of a chair blocking view of a stack of papers on a wooden stand, illustrating mildly infuriated mood ruined moments.

    No_Ad7646 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    I Walked Through A Tick Nest

    Close-up of fabric with small brown bumps ruining the mood of a mildly infuriated person outdoors near boots and leaves.

    a_face_of_dirt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    The Self Awareness

    Spotify app screen showing a message about inability to change payment method, mildly infuriated people mood ruined.

    kronicwaffle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    My New Oven Doesn’t Heat Evenly

    Partially burnt pie crust with two heart-shaped cutouts revealing filling, illustrating mildly infuriated mood ruined by cooking fail.

    brokenorchids Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    The Microwave Claimed Two Lives Today. One That Came With The Microwave, And Another That Was "Microwave Safe"

    Broken microwave plate and cracked dirty dish inside, showcasing a mildly infuriated moment that ruined someone's mood.

    Minirow230x Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    My Granddad Won't Remove The Plastic Because It "Protects The Buttons"

    Fire TV remote with worn-out sticky tape on directional pad, illustrating a mildly infuriated mood ruined by damage.

    Bailey_45 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Wow Such Hygienic. Please Just Let The Toilet Be

    Toilet seat with worn-out blue covers in a bathroom, showing a common mildly infuriated moment from daily life.

    Abject-Chemistry6247 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    So I Disassembled My USB-C Dongle, And Look What’s Been Hiding

    Partially disassembled USB hub exposing internal ports on wooden surface, illustrating what ruined their mood for mildly infuriated people.

    Ristler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    62 Socks Without A Match After Laundry Day

    Pile of unmatched socks scattered on wooden floor, illustrating a common mildly infuriated mood-ruining situation.

    aolmailguy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    What Does A Screen Protector Have To Do With AI?

    Packaging for iPhone 16 Pro showing a label optimized for AI, highlighting product features that mildly infuriated shoppers.

    bewbs4lyf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    My Sister Is A Teacher And She Wasn't Happy With The Picture The School Chose For Her

    Angry illustrated character labeled Gillian on a wooden board from mildly infuriated people mood-ruining collection.

    sKullsHavezzz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    This “Bonus Free” Battery Pack

    Energizer Max AA batteries in a 2+1 bonus pack on a store shelf causing mild infuriation for what ruined mood.

    duonganh2306 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Want To Buy Two Tickets, But Ticketmaster Has Other Ideas

    Seat selection screen showing error message about single seat left open, illustrating mildly infuriated people’s ruined mood.

    2 is a pretty common number of tickets to want to buy. This is acompletely asinine requirement when the row only had three seats left in it.

    HalcyonicDays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    When People You Match With Have The Conversation Skills Of A Pet Rock

    Chat conversation showing delayed and minimal responses causing mild frustration, illustrating what ruined mood.

    Interstellore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    I Have To What

    Subscription cancellation instructions from Australian Community Media, highlighting support team contact details and hours.

    WeinerSlaaav Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Preventing Others From Holding The Pole

    Crowded subway scene showing a hand gripping a pole behind a person, highlighting mildly infuriated crowd mood moments.

    Busy commute to work and this woman is leaning against the pole, on her phone, taking up as much room as possible preventing people from getting on the train while leaning on my hand the entire commute. She turned around and angrily stared at me like I was invading her personal space. The entitlement is simply incredible to witness.

    TigerRaiders Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Closed Road. Should Be A 10 Minute Drive

    Map showing a 1 hour 27 minute route with stops including Arabygdi, Rauland, Krossen, and Vinje in mildly infuriated mood context.

    I'm using a rented car for a drone photography centered roadtrip, and got fucked by the agency who capped my car to 2000 km. And the weather here is pretty bad. So I can't move a lot, and can't do anything when there's rain. Was kind a counting on going there.

    nxekcbeicneicneci Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Alright I’m Done Being Nice

    Dark backyard at night with bright light glare near fence, creating a mood-ruling scene shared by mildly infuriated people.

    My nightmare neighbors — the ones who constantly park in front of my driveway, take up all the street parking in front of my house, using trash cans to save their parking spots, and even threatened to catch my cat ( and do who knows what to it ) because they claim it’s been pooping in their yard. They couldn’t even describe the cat, and there are at least five different cats roaming the neighborhood.

    This past weekend, they took things to a new level and installed these obnoxiously bright floodlights — one in the front yard and another in the back — with the back one aimed directly into my yard. I’ve owned this home for about 9 months now; they’ve been renting here for over 15 years and act like they own the block.

    I’ve officially had it with their inconsiderate, passive-aggressive behavior. So, I’m here for suggestions. Hit me with your pettiest, most vile (but legal) ideas to make them realize I’m not the one to mess with. Here’s a pic of the lights for reference.

    thin_whiteline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Simple, you file a nuisance complaint with the city code enforcement. There's no way that those lights are up to code.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    AI Burgers On Uber Eats. Upsetting

    Classic burgers menu with chicken fillet, Zingi, Zingi Tower, grill chicken burger, and cheese options with prices and ratings.

    Subdued_851 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Happens Every Time I Make Eggs

    Pan with burnt and stuck scrambled eggs on a stove, a common moment from mildly infuriated people sharing what ruined their mood.

    Aggressive_Event6777 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Season or oil your pan you heretic. This looks like you have one of those hybrid cast iron pans... and unless you actually season it, anything you cook in it is going to stick.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    This Clock At My Dentists's Office

    Digital clock showing incorrect time with numbers 2 x 7 - 6 h 0:49 min, symbolizing mildly infuriated mood.

    KillandGrill900 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Wife Has To Take 1/3 Of This Pill A Day, And It Has To Be Accurate Or She Was Told She Can Get Sick. Couldn’t Make It Easy, Could They?

    Finger pointing at a tiny pill on a wooden table, illustrating a mildly infuriated mood ruined by small annoyances.

    Igniting_Chaos_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    My Mail Lady Bends Every Package Marked "Do Not Bend"

    Package labeled do not bend is bent, showing mildly infuriated people’s frustration with ruined mood due to damaged mail.

    Grumpy_Waffle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Netflix Has Seasons 1, 2, 3 And 5 Of The Series I'm Watching. I Only Realised When It Skipped Ahead

    Season selection menu on a streaming platform showing Season 1 through Season 5, highlighting mildly infuriated user interface issues.

    PeculiarPete Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    I Am On A Flight. I Look Down, These Are Not My Feet

    Shoes touching the back of a chair on a bus floor, illustrating a mildly infuriated moment that ruined someone's mood.

    Pubknight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    After A Year, I Finally Finished My 1,997 Piece Puzzle

    Two photos of a jigsaw puzzle with missing pieces showing a complex scene of people, frustrating for puzzle lovers.

    Cosophalas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    My Kid Got Frustrated, So He Just Decided To "Cheat". At First I Was Upset With Him, Then I Realized He Was Right

    Maze puzzle with incorrect path traced in blue pen, frustrating users trying to follow the letters to spell lizard.

    caynemorgan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Bakery Used The Description For The Cake A Bit Too Literally

    Cake with misspelled and awkwardly written message, highlighting a mildly infuriated mistake that ruined the mood.

    Decent-Confusion1486 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    These Ants Are Eating Away The Paint Of My Wall

    Close-up of ants damaging black paint on a wall surface, illustrating what ruined their mood for mildly infuriated people.

    Entity1080 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Someone Put Bubble Gum In The Phone Charger

    Damaged USB charger ports labeled 5V 2.1A on a floral patterned fabric, causing mild infuriation and mood ruin.

    DumbusMaxim0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    A Moldy, Fungus Infected Spider Got Into My Friends Hair

    Spider tangled in a person's messy hair, illustrating a mildly infuriated moment that ruined their mood.

    IcE_cHiLlEd_WaTeR Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Going to have to shave their head. There is no other way to be sure the spider (and possible eggs) are gone

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #65

    The Bar Behind My Condo Dumps Their Cigarette Butts In The Grass Across The Street From Them

    Large pile of cigarette butts scattered on dirt and grass, an example of what mildly infuriated people shared that ruined their mood

    Beatcanks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    I Cannot Type “One Piece” Without Apple Trying To Make It All Caps. I Am Trying To Add Punctuation To The End. It Won’t Work

    Text message asking if an item should stay together in one piece, illustrating mildly infuriated moments that ruined mood.

    The_Irish_Rover26 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    My Apartment Complex Decided To Hire A Construction Company To Paint The Buildings And Did Not Notify Me To Move My Car

    Black car covered with dust and spots, showing what mildly infuriated people shared that ruined their mood.

    Slothfor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    First Time Watching K-Drama And I Thought It Had A Slower Pace For Dramatic Effect. I Was Watching On 0.5x Speed For The First 6 Minutes

    Woman in traditional attire with a serious expression, representing mildly infuriated people and ruined moods.

    Distinct_Ad_69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    My Mom Says We Dont Have Enough Money, But I Catch Her Giving Thousands Of Dollars Monthly To A Megachurch

    Receipt page showing a $600 donation breakdown and a smiling couple in formal attire, mildly infuriated mood context.

    Scratchfangs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    It's 2025 And B**bed People Are Still Dealing With These Pads Coming Out Of The B**b Cups In The Wash And Having To Squish Them Back Into The Impossibly Small Hole And Reposition Them

    Hand holding broken bra strap with laundry on wooden table, illustrating what ruined mood for mildly infuriated people.

    hoodiemonster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!