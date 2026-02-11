Low-Cut Dress Advertisement Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

ADVERTISEMENT

An ad for a backless dress is making the rounds on social media, with users expressing a range of reactions, from confusion to discomfort.

The clip, which has amassed over 20 million views, shows a man approaching his girlfriend and placing his hand on her back, which is exposed due to the dress’ revealing design.

One of the top comments, liked by 1,500 users, came from a woman who wrote, “I would be mortified if my man grabbed my back fat like that.”



Highlights A backless dress ad went viral with 20M+ views, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

The ad drew body-shaming comments and discussions about how women feel about their bodies in front of their partners.

Some users suspect the ad was AI-generated, noting strange visuals.

Woman wearing a green low-cut dress turning toward the camera in a softly lit bedroom by a window.

This backless dress ad has set social media ablaze—but not for the dress itself



Image credits: blairbinii/TikTok

“My brain cannot comprehend how she is just chilling with him touching that. If I am just slightly bloated and my husband grazes my tummy I have a mini seizure,” another user shared.

“That’s excess skin from when she was bigger. Nothing to be insecure about,” one woman commented.

The video also received a number of body-shaming comments that made fun of the woman’s loose back skin.

“He likes her spare side b**bs. Just goes to show there’s someone for everyone,” one comment read, while a separate critic said, “She definitely needs undergarments, even for her back.”

Woman wearing a low-cut dress with floral back tattoos, standing in a kitchen with a man touching her shoulder.

Image credits: TaraBull/X

Another group questioned whether the two people in the video were actually real.

While the clip had no community note on X, many suspected it was created using artificial intelligence.

“You know it’s AI generated right?” one viewer said.

“It doesn’t look real,” another typed.

“Something tells me this is Ai, just can’t prove it,” a separate commenter agreed.

Woman wearing a low-cut dress with tattoos on her back, embraced by a man in a white long-sleeve shirt in a cozy kitchen setting.

Many viewers suspected that the ad was created using artificial intelligence



Image credits: TaraBull/X

A TikTok user who goes by @soyaunh has posted dozens of similar videos on their account. They all feature a couple, with the man approaching the woman in the kitchen, touching her back, and whispering something in her ear about how sensual she looks in the dress.

In one of them, in which the man embraces his girlfriend in the bathroom, the woman’s “reflection” in the mirror shows her with a beard.

A similar blonde woman appears in many videos posted on the account with different back tattoos and body types.



User tweet expressing confusion in response to a viral low-cut dress advertisement causing controversy online.

Image credits: michmink3

Screenshot of a tweet expressing confusion over the viral low-cut dress advertisement and its portrayal of a woman's body.

Image credits: ohjearbear

On social media, influencer Blair Bini posted videos of herself modeling the backless design in different colors.

Research from the IAB shows that 83% of ad executives now use AI in the creative process, up from 60% just two years ago.

This technological shift has led to quicker, cheaper ads, allowing brands to respond to trends within hours. For viewers, however, it often leaves them scratching their heads and questioning whether they’re looking at real people and objects.

Woman smiling in a low-cut dress with tattooed back while a man stands close behind her in a cozy kitchen setting.

Image credits: TaraBull/X

Additionally, mimicking human warmth and emotion is still tricky for AI, and ads that feel too artificial may not achieve the same impact as human-created campaigns.

Even Nike and Coca-Cola have used AI in social media ad campaigns, according to Metricool. The athletic brand used it to simulate a series of matches between two versions of Serena Williams from different eras.

In 2024, Coca-Cola chose not to hire actors for three of its holiday commercials, instead creating them with generative AI.

Woman adjusting low-cut dress outdoors with greenery and white pillars in the background, showcasing low-cut dress fashion style.

An increasing number of marketing experts are using AI at some point in their creative process



Image credits: soyaunh/TikTok

Tweet from user Bridge expressing discomfort about a man grabbing back fat, related to low-cut dress advertisement controversy.

Image credits: DntBurnYoBridge

Social media post from Bree Nicole replying about a low-cut dress advertisement causing viral reactions online.

Image credits: hiitsbreen

However, when a brand is lesser-known, the use of AI can lead to consumers being scammed.

Some online sellers are using the technology to generate products that do not exist yet and likely won’t look the same when they’re produced.

To ensure a product is real, Kolina Koltai, who received her PhD from the University of Texas’ School of Information, recommends checking if the image on the listing has a “sheen” or an inconsistent look that makes it seem strange, as well as seeing whether the product has photos from different angles.

New low cut dress ad featuring couple goes viral pic.twitter.com/Tgg0uBmmi7 — TaraBull (@TaraBull) February 9, 2026

She also recommends thoroughly reading descriptions to check the product’s dimensions (its size and whether it’s two- or three-dimensional) and whether the seller discloses that they are using AI-generated photos.

Moreover, some sellers may purposely use vague descriptions of their product’s materials, such as “crystal-like” or “mineral-inspired,” suggesting that the item was not made with actual crystals or minerals.

To avoid falling for fake reviews, she also advises looking for ones that include a realistic image of the product taken by a buyer.

Tweet reaction to low-cut dress advertisement going viral for all the wrong reasons, featuring emojis and casual tone.

Viewers found the ad odd, funny, or even triggering



Image credits: l_3G3ND_

Twitter reply from user @VivaLaBlaxican expressing frustration about inappropriate behavior in a viral low-cut dress advertisement discussion.

Image credits: VivaLaBlaxican

Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on a low-cut dress advertisement that went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Image credits: Winston__G

Tweet from Juanita Broaddrick reacting with laughter, related to low-cut dress advertisement going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Image credits: atensnut

Twitter comment discussing reactions to a viral low-cut dress advertisement causing controversy online.

Image credits: ChristinaKille7

Tweet from Viral Video Vortex replying with a sarcastic comment about a low-cut dress advertisement going viral.

Image credits: Vid_Vortex

Screenshot of a viral tweet showing a user commenting on a low-cut dress advertisement causing unexpected reactions online.

Image credits: BrawlReels

Twitter reply from user kel reacting to a viral low-cut dress advertisement with a humorous personal comment.

Image credits: yaginosenshii

Tweet discussing rapid weight loss showing a reaction related to a low-cut dress advertisement controversy.

Image credits: Mackieangrybea2

Screenshot of a tweet mentioning a humorous bra fitting issue, linked to a viral low-cut dress advertisement.

Image credits: TFO4real

Tweet by Sapna Madan criticizing the low-cut dress in a viral advertisement for lacking proper undergarments.

Image credits: sapnamadan

User tweet expressing emotional reaction to low-cut dress advertisement going viral for all the wrong reasons

Image credits: mizz_bossi1

Screenshot of a tweet reacting humorously to a low-cut dress advertisement that went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Image credits: JustPunforfun

Screenshot of a social media reply with a humorous comment on a low-cut dress advertisement that sparked viral reactions.

Image credits: Mothstreamx

Tweet by user Sara reacting emotionally to a controversial low-cut dress advertisement causing online backlash.

Image credits: itsaramuat