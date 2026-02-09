William Shatner made a real commitment to Kellogg's when he allowed the words “Will Shat” to be used over and over and over again in their Raisin Bran commercial.



The message of the commercial was clear: their high-fiber cereal was great in helping with digestion and bowel movements. And William Shatner’s name was used to drive that point home.



“Kellogg's wanted to do a Super Bowl commercial talking about fiber, which makes you crap really well — you s--- really well with fiber. And the problem was: how do you make that amusing? How do you get a laugh on that? And that's what they worked on,” he told Entertainment Weekly.



“To their benefit, the advertising company started off with my name, and I kept saying, ‘Can you do that? Does that mean it's me sitting on a toilet?’ So we worked on refining what was in decent taste, if not good taste, about what is amusing about going to the bathroom,” he went on to say.



The actor admitted that “Will Shat” used to be the name his bullies used to call him in school. He used to get into fights in the locker room over the name, and it became a “sore spot” for him as a child, he said.



Viewers joined in on the fun and left a load of poop-related puns in the comments section of the ad.



“Holy Shat,” one said, while another quipped, “Doody Calls!



“At the ripe old age of 94, this captain knows how to sit upright in a captain’s chair and eat Kellogg”s Raisin Bran at the same time,” a fan said. “I’m impressed.”



“You know he don't need the money. He's just having fun,” said another.



One asked, “Are we laughing at him or is he laughing at us?”

