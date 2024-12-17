For some, it’s their choice of clothing or the cars they drive. For others—it’s the way people handle themselves in public or the things they do behind closed doors. You get the idea—the reasons are ample. Members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community recently discussed such reasons, after one netizen asked them about that one thing they secretly judge people for. If you’re curious to see what it is that Redditors can’t tolerate , scroll down to find their answers on the list below and feel free to upvote the reasons—if any—that might make you, too, a little judgmental.

While some people are needlessly and excessively judgmental, many of us have likely ‘rewarded’ someone with a judgy look at least once or twice in our lives. Sometimes it’s difficult not to! But despite the same emotion, the reasons for judging others tend to differ quite significantly with each person.

#1 People who don't pick up their dog's poop. Especially in public parks or in communities where kids would want to play.

#2 The aspects of their private life they share on social media.

#3 Having zero situational awareness.

#4 Switching lanes without the blinker.

#5 How they treat service workers. 😌.

#6 How they parent. It’s very hard to ignore when kids are involved.

#7 Being mean to other people for enjoying things, like brightly colored clothes, piercings, or sweatpants. I mean, I might be more comfortable in earth toned dress clothes, but to each their own. Stop tearing other people down for ENJOYING C**P. .

#8 Not saying please and thank you.



Good manners cost nothing

#9 Chewing with their mouth open.

#10 Not washing their hands enough/at all after using the bathroom.

#11 Gossiping about others. That tells me they’d gossip about me too.

#12 Littering! Garbage or cigarettes.

#13 Not putting their shopping cart back.

#14 Selfie-obsessed people. Enough already. SMH.

#15 People who take pride in never reading a book after high school.

#16 Taking a phone call by speaker phone.

I automatically think the person is selfish and trash.

#17 Spelling “lose” as “loose”.

#18 The way they treat their pets; when they kind of ignore them or treat the pet like an accessory instead of making some kind of small acknowledgement of the pet even just scratching the head as the dog walks by. Or people that yell at their dogs. It just rubs me the wrong way.

#19 Thinking that they're so cool when they are mean to people, especially at school. And not even blatantly mean...even just if you, for example, try and catch a ball in PE and you drop it. They'll be like haha its okay, but you see them laughing to their friends out of the corner of your eye. It f*****g pisses me off because the meanest people are considered popular most of the time...it's just a bunch of b******t because they just lie and manipulate and cause so much drama to get to the top, and people are too scared to say something because they make people feel like s**t.



It is not cool to make people feel like s**t.

#20 Brand names they are always flashing.

#21 Licking their fingers before handing someone cash. big yucko.

#22 People living their lives through their phone camera. Like, you're at a concert and instead of watching it, you record it to watch later. Why??

You watch a beautiful moment and record it to watch later. Why?? Just put down your f*****g phone and EXPERIENCE it!!

#23 Responding in the group chat but ignoring my individual texts.

#24 Smoking around their kids.

#25 Unruly kids in restaurants. Or airports.

#26 Having an imperialistic mentality. They do everything right. Everyone else is doing it wrong. “I would have done it this way” trying flex trivial/boring information. Bragging about how they have better s**t than you.

#27 Too much facial filler. Especially the big lips

Also snuffleupagus eyelashes.

#28 Not re-racking weights at the gym.

#29 Not trimming their nails.

#30 How they spend their money. Don't complain you have no money and don't get paid enough when you told me last week you ordered door dash everyday for every meal. 🙄.

#31 When people pronounce “especially” as “expecially”.

#32 Road rage



Sure, its annoying seeing stupid drivers. But why get pissed off and start swearing about it. Especially hate people who follow other drivers just to have a shouting match or sometimes a fight.



Wow you got cut off, or somone overtook you. Who cares. Just get on with your day. Don't go to prison over driving a car





I guess also people who drink and drive or speed in general. If they only ever hurt themselves I wouldn't care. But too many times you see families being killed because one twat didn't care.

#33 People boasting their body counts and the conquests they've had.



Super cringe.

#34 How they like their steak. If it's more than medium well, I'm Judgy McJudgerson.

#35 Sharing religious posts but having a horrible personality.

#36 Whistling in public. For some reason it just really pisses me off.

#37 When they treat their kids like social media accessories. They don't actually parent. They just post their kids every move and every thought and every everything on social media. Actually I'm not so sure I secretly judge that part. I'm pretty open about it.

#38 BIG me, little you attitude. Rubs me the wrong way.

#39 Conversation skills.



If they're quiet or shy that's fine, I get it, I'm an introvert and fairly private. But if they are dominating the conversation with constant talk of only themselves and not contributing in a meaningful way, I am absolutely judging.

#40 Using "seen" instead of "saw". Example: "I seen that car the other day".

#41 I'm a member of Alcoholics Anonymous, and when I'm in meetings there's always one person who shows up talks about their "war stories," how many times they've been to jail, how many times they OD, and how many substances they have to consume in order to be unresponsive. It's like they're glorifying their addiction, and I try my best to have compassion but with this particular type of person I find it exceedingly difficult.

#42 How loud they are. I don't like people who don't have an indoor voice.

#43 Using retractable leashes for their dogs. Especially on busy roads. Good way to get your dog smoked by a car when they run into the road and there’s no tension to stop them….

#44 Adding salt to food before tasting it.

#45 Fishing for praise. I pretend not to notice their “discreet” begging for compliments and keep moving the convo forward. Preferably away from their favorite topic — themselves lol.

#46 When they treat their religion like fact. believe what you want, but if you can’t recognize that your religion has the same chance of being correct as the other thousands of religions in the world then i simply cant trust your judgement.

#47 Watching a video/listening to music/podcasts/audiobooks without headphones in public. Same goes for speakerphone and for having a phone call where you’re talking very loudly.



Not training their dogs. If your dog is so out of control that you have to physically keep it from lunging at someone who’s literally just walking past, you have a problem. (If your dog is just trying to say hi that’s fine).

#48 Having fat dogs.

#49 I have mixed feelings about this, but it's when I see a parent constantly shouting at their kids (even when they're still baby) and being loud and negative, especially when it happens in public transport.

#50 Their music taste.

#51 How they treat my kid who has special needs.I unapologetically judge people who are unkind. That behavior speaks volumes to me.

#52 Cutting in lines.

#53 Having too many kids.