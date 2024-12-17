ADVERTISEMENT

While some people are needlessly and excessively judgmental, many of us have likely ‘rewarded’ someone with a judgy look at least once or twice in our lives. Sometimes it’s difficult not to! But despite the same emotion, the reasons for judging others tend to differ quite significantly with each person.

For some, it’s their choice of clothing or the cars they drive. For others—it’s the way people handle themselves in public or the things they do behind closed doors. You get the idea—the reasons are ample. Members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community recently discussed such reasons, after one netizen asked them about that one thing they secretly judge people for. If you’re curious to see what it is that Redditors can’t tolerate, scroll down to find their answers on the list below and feel free to upvote the reasons—if any—that might make you, too, a little judgmental.

A dog on a leash walks beside a person on a gravel path, highlighting things people judge secretly. People who don't pick up their dog's poop. Especially in public parks or in communities where kids would want to play.

CandyParkDeathSquad Report

fortnitesuxsxd
"Disembodied voice"
"Disembodied voice"
Community Member
1 minute ago

Or they leave bagged poop wherever they want. Part of having a dog is cleaning up after them.

View more commentsArrow down menu
    #2

    Person applying a face mask while recording themselves, highlighting things people judge others for in beauty routines. The aspects of their private life they share on social media.

    DeathValleyOrb Report

    briandroste
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    Then there private life is no longer private anymore. It is a public life now.

    #3

    Two people in a cozy setting discussing things people secretly judge others for, sitting with a laptop nearby. Having zero situational awareness.

    Sea-Egg5843 Report

    hogeterprose
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    And demands attention when he walks in the room kinda guy.

    #4

    Heavy traffic at night, with cars lined up on a busy street, illustrating things people judge others for. Switching lanes without the blinker.

    Express-Recording-34 Report

    #5

    Server presenting a dish to a customer in a cafe, highlighting subtle judgments in dining experiences. How they treat service workers. 😌.

    _xSophiex Report

    #6

    Child crying on a man's shoulder, evoking themes of things people secretly judge others for in parenting. How they parent. It’s very hard to ignore when kids are involved.

    ExtensionExcellent55 Report

    hogeterprose
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    It's a good thing to care enough about how a child is being treated

    #7

    Two men at an outdoor market, one trying on a green coat, while surrounded by various clothing items, silently judged by style. Being mean to other people for enjoying things, like brightly colored clothes, piercings, or sweatpants. I mean, I might be more comfortable in earth toned dress clothes, but to each their own. Stop tearing other people down for ENJOYING C**P. .

    Goddaughterofthe60s Report

    itsjustme223
    Shane S
    Shane S
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    Making fun of unusual hair dye colors. At the end of the day, who cares? If it’s not your head, what difference does it make?

    #8

    People in a cafe, quietly judging each other while using their phones and talking with baristas. Not saying please and thank you.

    Good manners cost nothing

    No-Friendship-3666 Report

    #9

    Man in casual attire eating food from a container on the sidewalk, showcasing things people secretly judge others for. Chewing with their mouth open.

    texanhusky26 Report

    #10

    Hands being washed under a running tap, representing personal hygiene, a common aspect people judge others for. Not washing their hands enough/at all after using the bathroom.

    Repulsive-Main1878 Report

    #11

    Group chatting in an office, one man holding a coffee cup, illustrating social interactions people secretly judge others for. Gossiping about others. That tells me they’d gossip about me too.

    Ilovebeingdad Report

    erikah_
    Averysleepypanda
    Averysleepypanda
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    I disagree with this one only because I truly believe everyone gossips. I'd actually go as far to say that the people who claim not too are usually the biggest offenders.

    #12

    Plastic bottle floating on water, symbolizing things people secretly judge others for. Littering! Garbage or cigarettes.

    Illcarryon Report

    #13

    Shopping carts neatly arranged in a row, an example of things people judge others for when left unreturned. Not putting their shopping cart back.

    No-Sun-7878 Report

    erikah_
    Averysleepypanda
    Averysleepypanda
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited)

    Unless it is Costco because for whatever reason they have nowhere to put your cart in their football sized parking lots!!!

    #14

    Woman in a white dress taking a selfie with a smartphone, secretly judged by others for her social media habits. Selfie-obsessed people. Enough already. SMH.

    SkyZone0100 Report

    #15

    Person reading a book on a couch, wearing casual clothes, representing things people secretly judge others for. People who take pride in never reading a book after high school.

    Chumlee1917 Report

    kar_wo_li
    Mr.Mister
    Mr.Mister
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    Someone i know said this once:" If they want me to read a book, than they shoukld make a video game about it! I don't have time to stare all day long on some paper." But he have the time to stare all day long on his smartphone.....

    #16

    A person holding a smartphone in a crowd, wearing a gray sweater, engaging in a public setting. Taking a phone call by speaker phone.
    I automatically think the person is selfish and trash.

    mmazing-m Report

    kate-hall-04
    Chckn nuggie
    Chckn nuggie
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    In public, eh okay but if their home and working on smthn then I don't get it

    #17

    Woman typing on a laptop, hands with red nails, subtly reflecting judgmental perceptions. Spelling “lose” as “loose”.

    Datbooiii Report

    #18

    A calico cat being petted on a wooden surface, highlighting subtle judgments of affection towards animals. The way they treat their pets; when they kind of ignore them or treat the pet like an accessory instead of making some kind of small acknowledgement of the pet even just scratching the head as the dog walks by. Or people that yell at their dogs. It just rubs me the wrong way.

    suishipie Report

    annjeppesen
    Ann Jeppesen
    Ann Jeppesen
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    I don't like or even trust anyone who doesn't treat animals right. If you don't love them, why have them in the first place? You're responsible for them for their whole life. Not just a part of it.

    #19

    Student in a library, wearing headphones and writing, while others study quietly nearby. Thinking that they're so cool when they are mean to people, especially at school. And not even blatantly mean...even just if you, for example, try and catch a ball in PE and you drop it. They'll be like haha its okay, but you see them laughing to their friends out of the corner of your eye. It f*****g pisses me off because the meanest people are considered popular most of the time...it's just a bunch of b******t because they just lie and manipulate and cause so much drama to get to the top, and people are too scared to say something because they make people feel like s**t.

    It is not cool to make people feel like s**t.

    veronica_doodlesss Report

    #20

    Person taking a photo with a smartphone at an outdoor event, subtle judgment in people's expressions around. Brand names they are always flashing.

    Gettinbetterin Report

    #21

    Man in a casual setting wearing a jacket, biting his thumb, representing behaviors people secretly judge others for. Licking their fingers before handing someone cash. big yucko.

    barmi_ Report

    #22

    People living their lives through their phone camera. Like, you're at a concert and instead of watching it, you record it to watch later. Why??
    You watch a beautiful moment and record it to watch later. Why?? Just put down your f*****g phone and EXPERIENCE it!!

    Pers_Akkedis Report

    #23

    Woman walking outdoors, focused on her phone, holding a shopping bag; example of things people judge others for. Responding in the group chat but ignoring my individual texts.

    ashley21093 Report

    #24

    Smoking around their kids.

    exWiFi69 Report

    #25

    Unruly kids in restaurants. Or airports.

    epanek Report

    #26

    Having an imperialistic mentality. They do everything right. Everyone else is doing it wrong. “I would have done it this way” trying flex trivial/boring information. Bragging about how they have better s**t than you.

    Slugginator_3385 Report

    #27

    Too much facial filler. Especially the big lips
    Also snuffleupagus eyelashes.

    Joyful_Dreamer522 Report

    #28

    Rows of black dumbbells in a gym, a common subject of secret judgment among fitness enthusiasts. Not re-racking weights at the gym.

    Bpcpa1984 Report

    #29

    Person trimming toenails with scissors, a common focus in things people secretly judge others for. Not trimming their nails.

    Global-Jellyfish-222 Report

    #30

    Person holding a wallet with cash and cards, illustrating things people secretly judge others for. How they spend their money. Don't complain you have no money and don't get paid enough when you told me last week you ordered door dash everyday for every meal. 🙄.

    FuckoryFuckisz87 Report

    erikah_
    Averysleepypanda
    Averysleepypanda
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    This is mine. I have several friends that complain about money yet they're going to raves every weekend or bars and clubs. That s**t adds up

    #31

    Two women at a table with laptops, smiling and discussing their work. When people pronounce “especially” as “expecially”.

    Xshre8Uaaiu4 Report

    #32

    Person driving at night, surprised expression, red light, highlighting things people secretly judge others for. Road rage

    Sure, its annoying seeing stupid drivers. But why get pissed off and start swearing about it. Especially hate people who follow other drivers just to have a shouting match or sometimes a fight.

    Wow you got cut off, or somone overtook you. Who cares. Just get on with your day. Don't go to prison over driving a car


    I guess also people who drink and drive or speed in general. If they only ever hurt themselves I wouldn't care. But too many times you see families being killed because one twat didn't care.

    k8blwe Report

    erikah_
    Averysleepypanda
    Averysleepypanda
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    Swearing out loud is fine, just leave it there though and don't start acting crazy

    #33

    People boasting their body counts and the conquests they've had.

    Super cringe.

    purple-nomad Report

    #34

    How they like their steak. If it's more than medium well, I'm Judgy McJudgerson.

    Jabber_Tracking Report

    #35

    Sharing religious posts but having a horrible personality.

    Frosty_Interest_6740 Report

    itsjustme223
    Shane S
    Shane S
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    Bible versus in an email signature usually indicates a person is a total nightmare to work with.

    #36

    A busy street crowded with diverse people walking, highlighting things people secretly judge others for. Whistling in public. For some reason it just really pisses me off.

    Bargadiel Report

    abdullah_abd_rahman
    Abdullah Abd Rahman
    Abdullah Abd Rahman
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    It's ok if it's not too loud - and especially not on public transport. Happy people whistle.

    #37

    When they treat their kids like social media accessories. They don't actually parent. They just post their kids every move and every thought and every everything on social media. Actually I'm not so sure I secretly judge that part. I'm pretty open about it.

    Fresh_Distribution54 Report

    #38

    BIG me, little you attitude. Rubs me the wrong way.

    slrg123 Report

    #39

    Two women chatting at a table with a laptop, possibly discussing things people secretly judge others for. Conversation skills.

    If they're quiet or shy that's fine, I get it, I'm an introvert and fairly private. But if they are dominating the conversation with constant talk of only themselves and not contributing in a meaningful way, I am absolutely judging.

    CheshireAsylum Report

    #40

    Using "seen" instead of "saw". Example: "I seen that car the other day".

    G00DDRAWER Report

    #41

    I'm a member of Alcoholics Anonymous, and when I'm in meetings there's always one person who shows up talks about their "war stories," how many times they've been to jail, how many times they OD, and how many substances they have to consume in order to be unresponsive. It's like they're glorifying their addiction, and I try my best to have compassion but with this particular type of person I find it exceedingly difficult.

    karmens_a_bitch Report

    #42

    How loud they are. I don't like people who don't have an indoor voice.

    IdkGlx Report

    #43

    Using retractable leashes for their dogs. Especially on busy roads. Good way to get your dog smoked by a car when they run into the road and there’s no tension to stop them….

    kkhill_44 Report

    annjeppesen
    Ann Jeppesen
    Ann Jeppesen
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    I use retractable leash for my dogs, but if I'm near traffic it's always locked and shortened up. I would never forgive myself if my dogs were hit by a car. But the leashes are very nice when on a trail. Here in Denmark you can't have your dog off leash everywhere. Many places the dogs have to be on a leash, so they don't run after wildlife.

    #44

    Adding salt to food before tasting it.

    OkWeight6234 Report

    #45

    Fishing for praise. I pretend not to notice their “discreet” begging for compliments and keep moving the convo forward. Preferably away from their favorite topic — themselves lol.

    LittleGreyMouse56 Report

    #46

    When they treat their religion like fact. believe what you want, but if you can’t recognize that your religion has the same chance of being correct as the other thousands of religions in the world then i simply cant trust your judgement.

    Certain_Meeting_6612 Report

    leahc
    Leah C
    Leah C
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    I don't think this person understands what belief is.

    #47

    Watching a video/listening to music/podcasts/audiobooks without headphones in public. Same goes for speakerphone and for having a phone call where you’re talking very loudly. 

    Not training their dogs. If your dog is so out of control that you have to physically keep it from lunging at someone who’s literally just walking past, you have a problem. (If your dog is just trying to say hi that’s fine).

    FamineArcher Report

    #48

    Having fat dogs.

    Longjumping_Panic675 Report

    #49

    I have mixed feelings about this, but it's when I see a parent constantly shouting at their kids (even when they're still baby) and being loud and negative, especially when it happens in public transport.

    Derervmnatvra Report

    itsjustme223
    Shane S
    Shane S
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    Yelling is bad enough but it’s cursing at the child that seals it for me. I see it more in lower income families but things like ‘sit your a** down!’ or using the F word to emphasize commands. Teaches your kid that acting out of anger is ok.

    #50

    Their music taste.

    SlapDatBassBro Report

    #51

    How they treat my kid who has special needs.I unapologetically judge people who are unkind. That behavior speaks volumes to me.

    RunningInCali Report

    #52

    Cutting in lines.

    BarbaraLuxe61 Report

    #53

    Family smiling together outdoors, demonstrating things people judge others for, like appearance and fashion choices. Having too many kids.

    therackage Report

    #54

    Piercing their babies ears. I know it’s sometimes cultural but it’s just so trashy to me.

    Face_with_a_View Report

