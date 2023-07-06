As much as they might hate to admit it, some people can get pretty judgemental. And while a few might tell you exactly as it is, others are likely to keep their comments of disapproval to themselves. Or at least behind your back.

Redditor u/gotwire was curious to find out what’s something people secretly judge others for. They posed the question to the ‘Ask Reddit’ community and received plenty of answers, ranging from disapproving of one’s parenting style to judging people who wouldn’t clean up after their dog. Scroll down to find more of redditors’ replies and see what they simply can’t let slide without a comment—even if only to themselves.

#1

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Letting their kids roam around and destroying things in stores or restaurants.
Also letting them hurt others physically, it happened to my fiancé when we were at a birthday party, this 8 year old kept hitting him as hard as she could and he didn’t do anything in fear that it would cause drama.

Vanity-della23 , Anton Belitskiy Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mum had to 'stretch a leg' in a restaurant once, shame the kid running around was just passing the table at the time

#2

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry People crying in front of the camera and posting it on social media.

mllnnlmnmlst , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait wait, I’m about to have an emotional breakdown, let me record this next to the window

#3

People who can't have a conversation without bringing religion into it... I get it... you think you're being nice by saying your godly pleasantries, but please stop spiritualizing everything.

Lizcervantes88 Report

#4

Parents that don’t teach their kids boundaries.

slaptac Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Basically people who don't parent their children at all then.... There are way too many of these about

#5

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Giving a sentimental gift to someone and recording their emotional response. Even with permission, it feels like it takes away from the genuine gesture and turns it into something exploitative.

OsirusIris , Antoni Shkraba Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"AGAIN! There wasn't much emotion"

#6

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry How they treat complete strangers out in public.

anon , cottonbro studio Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This for me is a huge indicator of their character. How you treat others (strangers, servers etc.) gives others a massive insight on whether you are an a r s e h o l e or not.

#7

If you play your music without headphones, you are for sure going to The Bad Place.

Redqueenhypo Report

#8

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Face tattoos, especially words or phrases.

Not "you must be a criminal" but "You followed a really stupid trend in an effort to seem authentic".

Bribase , cottonbro studio Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Plain stupid. You have a whole body to colour in....leave your face for god's sake! (Yes I have tattoos ...large ones...bit on my body)

#9

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Parents who are constantly yelling at their kids.

TheGracetoGetThere , Kindel Media Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Plus parents who don't care to engage their children at all, too busy with social media

#10

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Bad driving. No turn signal, tailgating, treating the drive like a race.

Maren_Boyle , Tobi Report

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don’t forget the courteous driver, can’t stand when you have your turn signal way ahead and they speed up

#11

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Being over the top with any belief or affilliation they have.

You are a Christian? Cool with me, just don't shove your religion down my throat.

You came out as gay? Good for you. Don't want to hear about it all the time but not really a problem to me.

You like this politician but not the other? Okay, i don't know either of them so don't waste your breath explaining.

Vegan? Interesting choice, won't force you to eat anything you don't want, as long as you don't do the same to me.

GabeStop42 , Christina Morillo Report

#12

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry 1) How they treat their pets; 2) How they treat the waitstaff.

BlitheringEediot , Kelly Report

#13

People who wear their mask below their nose.

My f*****g god it's been how many years since we've had to normalize mask wearing and people still can't get it the f**k right? It's not even mandatory to wear now! Just don't wear one!

Disig Report

#14

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry When people do good for others and video it to put online. I get that Aristotle says that the greatest good is a good that helps both parties.. but it doesn't sit well with me. In my experience, those who go out of their way to showcase how much a good person they are, are rarely a good person once you scratch past the thin mask.

AcrobaticDig5710 , MART PRODUCTION Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Self promotion leaves me cold ..... Helping genuine causes is amazing and I get that some want to highlight the cases that are close to their heart/in greatest need to show others how they can/should help....but to film oneself doing it, gives me the ick .

#15

People who don't say thank you or please.

cysche Report

Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I sometimes forget to say please. I tend to phrase my requests as questions ‘will you get me X item?’ ‘Can I have some of your… whatever?’ That way people can say no, which I think is nicer, it’s giving them the option to say yes or no, I’m not forcing the decision. I always, always say thank you, though

#16

Smoking.

bigtex2003 Report

Puck
Puck
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Smoking in the car with kids in the backseat, smoking in crowded area's, smoking in restaurants, smoking directly outside public buildings,... And vapers..... vaping is just stupid... terrible smell...

#17

When people film s**t and don't help when something bad happens. Like if someone is hurt. Why are you still filming? Help them!

iatecthulhusass Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like that poor bloody kid who got stabbed and literally bled out and died surrounded by people filming his last moments on their phones.

#18

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Anyone with an of the mostly right wing stickers on their car. These stickers include but are not limited to: molon labe, thin blue line, punisher, Calvin pissing on anything, let's go brandon, #FJBLGB (that was a new one to me the other day), or 3%er. You get the idea.

Burninator05 , Alex Urezkov Report

Briana Kessler
Briana Kessler
Community Member
2 hours ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Far left and far right are equally annoying.

#19

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Teens that do TikTok dances in the middle of the shopping centre and get pissed when people keep walking in their shots. Like take it outside or do it at home.

Wynonna99 , Artem Podrez Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a bit of a laugh to see if I'm honest.....I'd rather see kids dancing than getting off their t i t s on drugs/alcohol

#20

People who are Karen’s, Kevin’s, are entitled, claim to be influencers, ……

kiwimuz Report

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're as bad as people who think plurals need apostrophes...

#21

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Hygiene. I had a coworker who pinched a loaf in the stall next to mine (our bathroom only had two stalls). It smelled terrible. When she was finished, she left without washing her hands and went straight to the break room fridge. She started touching and moving things around in there. From then on, I never put my food in the fridge and just kept it in an insulated bag at my desk. F*ck that s**t. Nasty people!

milkcustard , Anna Shvets Report

LinManuelMiranda
LinManuelMiranda
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I CANNOT STAND UNHYGIENIC PEOPLE. If you have the resources to be clean then USE THEM

#22

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Not cleaning up after your dog. If you do this, I believe you to be an a*****e. Cleaning off my shoe, or my kid's shoe, blasts a 15 minute hole in my already crazy busy day, all because you don't want to spend 5 seconds cleaning your dog's s**t. And don't fool yourself that nobody is going to step there. Kids, especially, step everywhere.

mikeymikeymikey1968 , Zen Chung Report

Carrie Laughs
Carrie Laughs
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Saw a woman letting her dog poo on a path in a small wooded area immediately by a school where children play. I was walking my dog. So I challenged her about it 'and what's it got to do with you?' 🙄 Well, everything quite frankly! It has to do with everyone. No one should have to run the risk of stepping in dogs mess. I certainly don't want to! Outside a school and where children play?? Disgusting.

#23

Talking on the phone in public, while being obnoxiously loud then bi**hing at everyone else for “violating their privacy”.

Seer77887 Report

#24

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry What they name their kids.
 
wblack79 replied:
If it’s a normal name with a weird spelling, I’m judging so hard.
 
MissFuzzyPants replied:
Try Quartney. Really. A teacher’s kid.

starglitter , Maël BALLAND Report

LinManuelMiranda
LinManuelMiranda
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always feel so bad for the kids who have to constantly correct people about their name's spelling

#25

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry People who cut in lines.

BeastoftheBlackwater , Cindy Shebley Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Especially on Public transport and those who try to get on before letting people off

#26

People obsessed with getting married and planning their life around it. They judge me for not wanting to get married and have kids and I judge them for the opposite.

Low_Shake8476 Report

#27

Those who feel superior to others when they don't indulge in junk food or television.

Soft_Machine4264 Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Live and let live....that's the power of living your own life. I don't have to agree with anything you do, but as soon as you project that c**p on me, I will address it. In big words. Ones you probably won't understand. And humiliation will inevitably make you worse....

#28

Having kids by the dozens and then cry/beg/rant you don't got s**t for them or that you DESERVE for others to step up to take care of YOUR kids. B***h bye.

Competitive-Age-7469 Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or those parents who think they have a monopoly on being tired purely because they have multiple children; and those who don't have children couldn't possibly ever be as tired as a parent.

#29

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Not neutering their dog 🐶.

aking0120 , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

#30

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry The attention seekers on Facebook that post things like : (google maps screen shot of the local hospital) “well that was crazy!” And then they just watch the likes and the comments pour in, but they don’t respond to anything or give any details as to what happened.
 
nakedwithoutmyhoodie replied:
Vagueposting!

AkKik-Maujaq , cottonbro studio Report

#31

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Cheating on a SO.

RedandDangerous , Anastasia Shuraeva Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unacceptable. Plain and simple. And before anyone says what about ...? (Poly/open etc) don't think that counts as *cheating* where other agreements are in place

#32

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Daily selfies. Makes me cringe. Okay, we get it, you think you look cute….again.

dresstoopure , Polina Tankilevitch Report

#33

People who make fun of those who mispronounce something. You never know a person's history. Maybe they learned that word reading. Maybe English isn’t their first language. Maybe …

sillylittlebean Report

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree wholeheartedly. Same goes for mistakes made in writing, misspelled words have so many reasons, and grammar nazies can go to hell.

#34

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Using crystals for healing.

Perlax , Alina Vilchenko Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yay pretty stones will fix my broken leg -_-

#35

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Making politics a core part of their identity.

Secret because getting into a conversation about it with those types is utterly exhausting and I'd rather avoid it.

Cyrakhis , August de Richelieu Report

John Harrison
John Harrison
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also, people who know absolutely nothing about politics, and say, "I'm just not into that." Yes, you're already "into that", Duane. You're a citizen and you have a responsibility to go to the voting booth and make informed choices.

#36

If you drive a big, loud a*s truck. It kills me. They sound like they're really going fast and then you look and they're going 12 mph.

PipBoyDmo Report

SpaceFrog
SpaceFrog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I got stink eyed for this once. My old truck is annoying loud when it refuses to shift 😂

#37

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Fat parents stuffing their young children with bad food.

dickbrained_forever , cottonbro studio Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so painful....that unhealthy foods are inherently cheaper also dives me crazy. Education plays a huge part in knowing what "good / bad" foods are too. The parents lay their poor habits on to the kids and the cycle continues unabated.

#38

Talking about their Religion like they are better than everyone else just for believing in it.

CreepyBlueAnimals84 Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Talking about their religion at all.

#39

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry If their cat is an "outside cat". More likely to die early by getting hit by a car, eaten by a predator, or catching a disease or parasite. Also very harmful to the bird population.

tacobuenofreak , Jody Parks Report

Alex Luiz
Alex Luiz
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a cultural difference. Here in the UK it is more normal to have a cat that lives indoors and can get in and out via a catflap than it is to have an indoor cat, although more and more people are starting to keep them in. When I went to get mine from the cat rescue,they required me to have outdoor access because it was considered cruel not to have it!

#40

Older people when they can’t control their anger. 30+ and unable to control your anger: throw fits, regularly get visibly angry, no coping skills, etc.

Yeah, I’m judging you. Grow up.

MooseAndPandaMan Report

#41

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Immediately believing one side of the story just because they heard it first.

SaturdayNightCity , nappy Report

#42

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Using words incorrectly: effect/affect, principal/principle, there/their/they're, your/you're, whose/who's, etc

Hora_Moan , Marcus Aurelius Report

#43

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry If can’t turn off the corporate/HR jargon in a casual setting.

whopty , Buro Millennial Report

#44

Walking a dog without a leash outside of the designated areas, also, if you can not control your dog when it's off the leash in the designated areas, don't take it off the leash.
Doesn't matter what the size, breed, or temperament of your dog is. If you don't understand why, or still think it doesn't apply to you, you don't deserve a dog.

Tempus_Maximus Report

SpaceFrog
SpaceFrog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get in fights with people in my neighborhood about this all the time. I've stopped walking around that area because of this 😑

#45

Neglecting the Oxford Comma.

ImCrossingYouInStyle Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The whole point about our, its very name, is that it's a preference, more common in some academic circles than others.

#46

People who park like a******s.

Successful_Square_99 Report

#47

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Whether they have manners or not.

XenomorphXx121 , fauxels Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They cost nothing my nana used to tell me, so use them everyday, everywhere

#48

I don't like people who don't return their shopping carts, but I never say anything...

anon Report

#49

People who will whip their phone out to start video recording you and anything else, for everything and anything.

chibinoi Report

#50

Not being able to be on time. I don’t mean running late every once in a while. I’m talking about people who literally cannot bring themselves to be on time ever for anything. Get up earlier, set a timer, do something to fix it, or stop apologizing for being late because you clearly aren’t sorry. ETA I have ADHD. Being on time is important to me because if I didn’t prioritize it, I’d be late all the time. You’re allowed to be offended by being judged for it, but people are also allowed to be frustrated by you always being late. Trying to manage symptoms is part of having a healthier relationship with yourself and your disorders, especially if you expect people to empathize with them. I don’t openly shame people for being late, which is why this was my answer to “secretly judging,” but neurotypical or not, when a person is consistently late and makes no changes to better the situation, it’s extremely frustrating for and hurts the people around them.

babythrottlepop Report

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every time you are making others wait for you, you are stealing their life. I hate people being late but I also respect that some cultures are just late as a rule, I can adjust to the costomery fifteen minutes in the region I live in, but if someone is always late they are telling me that they don't care about anyone but themselves and I won't be making arrangements with them again.

#51

Spreading info that isn't true and acting like they know what they're talking about (even though they clearly don't) just because their opinion fits their narrative.

QuothTheRaven713 Report

#52

Their ability to listen without cutting people off in group conversation.

NinoCrown Report

#53

Apostrophe’s for plural word’s.

what_happens_larry Report

SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apostrophe for plural word is what? Over

#54

Obese pets.

leera07 Report

SpaceFrog
SpaceFrog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh it's a top 5 worst!! Poor pets can't make this decision for themselves and it's horrible.

#55

Overly macho men.

Limp-Direction-5668 Report

#56

People who litter are as trashy as they come. I’m not secret about it though.

So3Dimensional Report

#57

Having their buttcrack out.

A little slip is fine if you realize immediately and then pull your pants up, but if you’re sitting at a table with several inches out for an extended period of time…how do you not feel the breeze going through that canyon??

Supermassive_weiner Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they don't notice they have to be really stupid

#58

Using sunbed shops.

Ch3micallyImbalanced Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let them give themselves cancer if it makes them happy ....Sheesh...if they haven't got the message about how dangerous sunbeds are, nothing is getting thro that thick skull!

#59

*Blatantly* stupid financial decisions.

When I hear someone tell me they max out multiple credit cards at the casino when they're already poor, a little part inside me dies.

MTVChallengeFan Report

#60

Lots of interest in celebrities.

JoeBourgeois Report

#61

Heavy drinking, even if not alcoholism.

anon Report

#62

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Lipfiller, Botox

It screams lack of self-esteem to me.

ms-wunderlich , Anna Shvets Report

SpaceFrog
SpaceFrog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have very tough friends getting botox and it's blehhhh. Just enjoy the wrinkles. Alternatively, migraine help from Botox, chat judge it 🤷🏼‍♀️

#63

If they push their chair in when they’re done or not.

overgrowncheese Report

#64

Being a selfish, disconnected, neglectful parent who complains about being a parent even though they don't do jack s**t for their kids.

Appropriate-Grand-64 Report

#65

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Loud chewing of food.

grumpyoldmanBrad , Athena Report

#66

If they honor their word or not. Taking charge of your words when you are not in the mental state to take charge of your emotions, is very much respectable.

Hyderabadi__Biryani Report

#67

When someone constantly tries to finish your sentences for you. Especially when they in fact do not do it correctly 🙄

Appropriate_Day_8721 Report

#68

Passive aggressiveness always annoyed me.

King-Boo-Gamer Report

#69

Adults who wear pajamas in public.

Ineffable7980x Report

Captain Kyra
Captain Kyra
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am guilty of this, chronic pain sometimes makes it necessary. Occasionally I'll arrange pajama movie trips with friends, that is best when they have feet and everything. Edit: the pajamas have feet

#70

Having bad breath or crazy B.O. If you DO NOT have medical conditions that cause them or you can afford to bathe everyday but choose not to, you're just irresponsible in my book lol

wrexmason Report

#71

Those wooden signs they have in their homes that say “Gather”, or some s**t like that.
 
Jules_Noctambule
A friend bought a house with 'EAT' painted in the kitchen and she kept it because her cabinet redesign makes it look like 'FAT' and the idea of a judgmental kitchen amuses her.

Edgar_Allens_Toe Report

sisceal
sisceal
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"the idea of a judgmental kitchen amuses her" - I relate! Edit: punctuation

#72

Asking questions they would know the answer to if they used their brains for two seconds.

ThePaddedCashier Report

#73

When they say “I seen something” instead of saw.

PARAVEN Report

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I have ran" is the one that gets me. I work in software, and the number of people I work with who tell me they "have ran" something is incredible. It's "have RUN" not "have RAN".

#74

“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 89 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry Dirty fingernails.

wolfieei , Czapp Árpád Report

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the hands are clean I've got nothing against dirty fingernails. Dirt and old motor oil is difficult to clean out, and mechanics and farmers are important people.

#75

People who ask Facebook s**t they could just Google.

discobaII Report

#76

Gossip.

KaylaPrettyFeet Report

#77

Being two-faced, acting smart while struggling even with basic stuff, crying about boredom and not doing anything about it other than crying even more, straight out inability to think outside of the box.

Just to name few.

killer89_ Report

#78

The length of their dog's nails//general husbandry of their pets.

imgunnamaketoast Report

#79

Being obese. Used to be 280-300 pounds. Judge might be the wrong word, but more strongly empathize and wish I could help, which eventually leads me to getting angry. It's not very rational, especially because I know exactly how it happens. I just wish these people realized what a better quality of life is available to them. Especially younger children, in those cases I do judge the parents.

sagan96 Report

#80

The cleanliness of their car. Or lack thereof.

StupidOldAndFat Report

#81

When people don’t wave after you let them let them in front of you while driving.

lexylu79 Report

#82

I’m old school I judge people when I shake their hand. Weak hand shake and won’t look me in the eye. It’s going to take a lot longer to gain my trust.

I do make exceptions for different cultures. I worked for a Japanese company it’s not quite as common.

captainkrakin Report

#83

People who wear shoes in the house.

Ok_Entrepreneur_9868 Report

Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t allow shoes in my house. I have cats. It’s a lot less painful for them if I accidentally stand on them without shoes on (and standing on them is something that happens fairly regularly. They move so fast!)

#84

How they speak. When people consistently use incorrect grammar I can't help but feel like they're not that intelligent.

Edit: I was specifically talking about how people speak, not how they spell. I realize there are many people who have issues with spelling and my dad is one of them. He is very well spoken, he just has issues with spelling and always has. I don't think of him as unintelligent and never have. I don't judge people whose English isn't their first language either. Like I mentioned in the replies, it is a pet peeve of mine when people who I know should know better, use incorrect grammar. The OP asked what we SECRETLY judge people for, meaning we keep that judgement to ourselves. I won't say anything to the person regardless of how many grammar errors they make.

Elle12881 Report

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP sounds like they've never met a person speaking a second or third language.

#85

When every story somebody tells me is negative. Even if the negativity is always a story about somebody else's bad behavior. At that point it's not juicy gossip, you're just depressing to be around.

centroid_of_the_mech Report

#86

I will judge any grown woman with a Chihuahua.

HGMIV926 Report

#87

For adults, fitness and diet: after moving out from your parents' place, it is 100% up to you and no one else.

Dontsleeponlilyachty Report

#88

Any adult who uses the word “yummy” is immediately suspect.

EradiKate Report

SpaceFrog
SpaceFrog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But my dog knows that word, it's too late to change it up now 😬

#89

Too many sexual partners.

Inevitable-Land7614 Report

Death’s Entropy
Death’s Entropy
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s a bit subjective. How many is too many? 3? 5? 10? 100? 5487?

