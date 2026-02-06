ADVERTISEMENT

Social media platforms have turned photography into an almost universal skill —everyone is taking photos, editing them and trying to stand out. Our standards are higher than ever and we’ve become harder to impress.

But there are still some images that manage to stop us in our tracks — whether it’s the first moon landing, the Wright brothers’ first flight, or just a random picture of a soldier playing with a butterfly.

Recently, netizens were asked to share some of the most powerful photos that left them speechless, and honestly, their replies did not disappoint.

Not all of these iconic photos are perfectly framed or taken by professionals. Some are taken by amateurs, some are blurry and some technically imperfect.

What makes these photos so incredible is that everything just clicks at the right moment — the timing, the emotions and the people behind the camera.

#1

A photo capturing the lunar module above the moon's surface with Earth rising in the dark space background. The astronaut who took this photo is the only human, alive or [not] that isn't in the frame of this picture, pretty amazing when you think about it.

Photo taken by astronaut Michael Collins.

Tom_Bombadilll Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Astronaut smiling inside spacecraft cockpit with control panels, a powerful photo that hit many people hard. Neil Armstrong after his moonwalk.

    The look and emotion on his face brings me to tears sometimes.

    brethil Report

    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think I've seen this picture before. He kinda looks Dutch, ja?

    #3

    Astronaut floating in space above Earth with vast darkness surrounding in a photo that hit people hard. Bruce McCandless making the first untethered spacewalk.

    ehenningl , nasa Report

    Some of these images are wonderful and some just horrific and heartbreaking — but what’s common among them is that they tell us a story and pull us into a moment we were never a part of.

    Another similar pattern among these pictures is that they focus on emotional and very human moments.

    Even though we might not be able to completely relate with the subjects or understand what they went through, the simplicity of these pictures makes it easier for us to form an immediate emotional connection
    #4

    Linemen sharing an emotional moment on a utility pole, capturing a photo that hit them hard with deep human connection. As a linemen myself, and everyday having to put something in my hands that could potentially [end] me instantly. This picture gets to me.

    The photo was taken in 1967 by Rocco Morabito called The Kiss of life.

    J.D Thompson is the one giving the mouth to mouth, Randall G. Champion is the one who made contact. The photo was taken in 1967 by Rocco Morabito called The Kiss of Life. Champion went on to live an extra 35 years and died in 2002. Thompson is still alive today.

    For those who don't know when someone makes contact, it means they made a simple mistake which can happen to anybody in this line of work and made contact with probably 7500 volts. Based on what it looks like to distribution, if it would have been transmission, he wouldn't be with us.

    TheRealScrilla Report

    #5

    Black and white photos of elderly women wearing medals, sitting at tables with tea cups, reflecting on impactful memories. The most poignant "Past And Present" pic I've seen to date.

    turnaboutisfairplay Report

    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Life-long friends... Aging is a bizarre thing.

    #6

    Young soldier wearing a helmet with war is hell written on it, capturing a powerful moment that hit people hard. American Soldier during Vietnam and his take on war.

    jonboy345 Report

    When we see these images, it makes us think and question their background.

    American photojournalist Ami Vitale says: “Images should have a story, meaning, and reveal truths. You have to go deep and show something original and unexpected, something that teaches and surprises, but also reveals those universal truths that everyone can understand and feel.”
    #7

    39 People Shared That One Photo That Hit Them Hard The Thousand-Yard Stare. Just [pains] me every time to think what these guys must have gone through. It looks as if they all lost a piece of themselves.

    maiorano84 Report

    #8

    Man sleeping on the sidewalk outside a cafe window where two women inside smile and wave, a photo that hit many hard. Are we allowed to submit original photos? Here is a homeless man I took in Milwaukee.
    Photographer: Collin Rodefer

    anon Report

    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's an interesting juxtaposition with the women waving.

    #9

    Collage of diverse moments showing education, labor, healthcare, and community scenes in impactful photos shared by people. "The pictures that were put on the voyager spacecraft. If the human race manages to [destroy] itself, this is the only thing other life in the universe will be know about us. This would be the imprint we leave on the entire universe."
    All 116 images.

    dh5alph Report

    These images also challenge us to respond — they can make us cry, laugh, feel heartbroken or even give us butterflies.

    Contemporary photographer Anton Corbijn has put it simply but powerfully: “The best photographs are the ones that make you feel something, that evoke a strong emotional response… They can make us even feel a profound sense of awe.”
    #10

    Child helping adult up on a dusty ground near a worn red wooden fence, capturing a photo that hit them hard. A boy tries to wake up his alcoholic father.

    ForToday Report

    #11

    Tower surrounded by huge crashing waves, capturing a powerful moment that hit people hard in a dramatic ocean scene I'm not 100% sure where this is but I always thought it was amazing.
    Huge wave hitting lighthouse.

    anon Report

    vernon_bear avatar
    Gavin Johnson
    Gavin Johnson
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    La Jument is a historic lighthouse in Brittany, France, built on a rock near the island of Ushant. It is famous for its dramatic photos taken by Jean Guichard during a storm in 1989. So now you know 😀

    #12

    Black and white photo showing a young African American girl facing hostility while walking to school, a powerful impactful photo. Elizabeth Eckford walking to class.

    selkiee Report

    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A courageous young woman... shame on the harassers.

    Research shows that the most influential photos usually show conflict, struggle, or human suffering.

    Photojournalism has always been closely linked with politics and violence because cameras usually go where history is unfolding — in wars, protests, revolutions.

    It's because they show humanity at its most vulnerable and most real.

    Even in this list, many people shared pictures of profound historic moments.

    But not always. There are also pictures of the Woodstock music festival, or a picture of an old couple being lovey-dovey, and even one of a sky filled with beautiful lights.

    A war-torn street and a couple holding hands may look worlds apart, but both make us pause and reflect, and feel connected to something larger than ourselves.
    #13

    Soldier dramatically jumping over barbed wire during wartime checkpoint, illustrating a powerful photo that hit many hard. Conrad Schumann's defection to West Berlin. He's jumping the wire between West and East Berlin in 1961, just as the Berlin Wall is being built.

    adrunkeconomist Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When he returned to his home town in the former East Germany after Germany was reunited, he was treated by the residents as a traitor who had abandoned his family and community. A victim of depression, he hanged himself in1998.

    #14

    Person captured mid-air jumping across a large gap between two rock formations in a nature setting, impactful photo moment. The image used as proof that advanced shutter technology worked.

    I saw this during a random trip to the Wisconsin Dells. Taken in 1886, the photographer had his son jump between two rock formations to prove his new photography invention actually worked.

    I'm speechless when I see it now and I can't even imagine how I would feel if this was the first moving image I had ever seen.

    megshugs106 Report

    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if it looks less scary from a different angle. From this angle - yeeeesh.

    #15

    Faint multicolored streaks of light captured in space, representing one photo that hit people hard with emotional impact. Pale blue dot.

    Just the fact that all of life as we know it, and everybody's problems and loved ones are in this little tiny dot in a huge universe.

    GilmerInSpace Report

    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's mind-boggling, isn't it? Sure puts things into perspective.

    Sometimes, what makes a photo iconic has nothing to do with planning. A lot of the images in this list are completely spontaneous — someone just happened to be in the right place at the right time with a camera.

    This might not be so hard to believe in today’s world, where we can click a picture with our phone anytime, anywhere.
    #16

    A haunting photo of a large pile of animal skulls with two people standing nearby, conveying a powerful visual impact. Bison extinction.

    Edit: Yes, I know they are not extinct.

    anon Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And no longer endangered either. If you're a carnivore, try a bison burger. They're awesome (and healthier for you than a beef burger).

    #17

    Elderly couple sharing tender, emotional moments in a touching photo that hits hard for many people. I believe they were already married but couldn't afford to get any wedding photos, in fact I don't think they had any photos of themselves together at all. So a photographer took these photographs for them.

    bellavlad , koolajp Report

    #18

    Blurry landscape photo taken through a rain-covered window with trees and forest faintly visible outside. Robert Landsburg was about 7 miles from Mt St Helens when it erupted in 1980. He had only enough time to take a few photos before realising he was doomed. In an effort to protect his pictures his final act was to rewind the film in his camera, pack it in his bag and lay down on top of it before the fatal ash cloud reached him. These are the two most intact pictures of the three shots he had time to take.

    Musicmans Report

    It’s extraordinary to see that most of the pictures in the list are old, some of them even black and white, when cameras were few and far between and not everyone was a pro photographer.

    What’s more astonishing is that the pictures come without any filters or AI editing, and that’s what makes them even more powerful and awe-inspiring.
    #19

    Historic black and white photo of the Wright brothers' first successful airplane flight on a barren field. After winning the coin toss but crashing the plane on his attempt, Wilbur Wright looks on as his brother Orville makes history.

    I love the body language that Wilbur has as he watches his brother make the first heavier-than air, powered, manned flight (very specific, yes, but also pretty historic). You can see the footprints he left in the sand as he ran along, holding the wing of the glider up during its takeoff run. The photo has amazing quality, given the circumstances it was taken under.

    dog_in_the_vent Report

    #20

    39 People Shared That One Photo That Hit Them Hard Hopefully not too late, but a photo I took for my local paper (Tulsa World) of a homeless man with the most amazing eyes.

    imabuscus Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the look on his face makes us want to know what those eyes have seen.

    #21

    Colorful galaxies and stars scattered across deep space in a stunning photo that hit many people hard emotionally. Hubble Extreme Deep Field

    Why-so-delirious:

    This is the best picture, but it needs more context.

    The Hubble Extreme Deep Field is a picture taken by NASA over several weeks. They aimed the Hubble Telescope at a completely black spot in the night sky. A tiny, tiny area that is only a thousandth of the night sky, where they can't detect any stars. No light comes from that patch of night sky. There are no stars there.

    And then they waited weeks for the telescope to collect all the light that it could, and it returned that image.

    That is an image of a fraction of the night sky, a tiny, tiny portion, where there is already no visible light, and it is literally teeming with far-off galaxies.

    Each speck of light, each pixel in that picture that isn't black is another galaxy, just like our Milky way.

    So think about that for a minute. That view, except multiplies by literally thousands, and that is the scope of the universe close to us.

    Or even just imagine that this picture was taken by an alien race in a galaxy far away, and one of those specks in the distance is the Milky Way. And in the Milky Way are a hundred billion stars. And of those stars we are just a single planet orbiting a regular ol' samey star.

    The universe is mind-numbingly huge and we are mind-numbingly small.

    evantide Report

    #22

    Unusual layered clouds over a rural landscape creating a striking photo that hit people hard with its natural beauty. So much of this is depressing... Here's some clouds I don't know how to respond to.

    princessrat:

    Thank you. One of the most beautiful images of clouds I've ever seen. I appreciate this after so many depressing posts.

    _Twist_Ending_ Report

    #23

    Child pointing as police officers arrest a man in a cluttered room, a powerful photo shared by many people. In 1987, Ferrato rode along with the Minneapolis police as they responded to 911 calls. A boy named Diamond made a call saying that his father was physically attacking his mother. He was the first child Ferrato had seen stand up for his mother at a moment when most children would be afraid. The image of his bravery not only left an impression on Ferrato and the police, but was hailed as one of the most influential photographs in the world by Life Magazine. Twenty years later, Ferrato searched for and found Diamond. His parents are still together and maintain a healthy relationship with their son.

    Hamburger212 Report

    #24

    Comparison of a neighborhood before and after a natural disaster showing destruction and people impacted by the photo. Before and after picture of a town after a tornado ripped right through it. Always makes you realize how powerful nature can be sometimes. Despite all of humanity's achievements, we're ultimately little specks of dust that can be wiped out at any time.

    Protodeus Report

    #25

    Typed memo from Bill Safire to H. R. Haldeman dated July 18, 1969, outlining a moon disaster statement for NASA astronauts. The text of the speech Nixon planned on giving to the American people if the crew of Apollo 11 were stranded on the moon.

    It's chilling to think of the collective sorrows of an entire planet going up at that news.

    anon Report

    #26

    Black and white photo of a soldier kneeling and embracing a man in glasses outside a closed butcher shop, emotional moment shared. Luis Padillo and Soldier.

    4 June 1962. Navy chaplain Luis Padillo was walking around giving last rites to soldiers as sniper fire surrounded him. A wounded soldier pulled himself up by linging to the priest’s cassock, as bullets chewed up the concrete around them.

    StormTheGates Report

    #27

    Two men sitting on rocks by the water, sharing a moment in a photo that hit them hard emotionally. Einstein's legs in this pic leave me speechless.

    pojkesito Report

    #28

    Statue of children playing ring around the rosie amid ruins of destroyed buildings, capturing a powerful photo that hit hard. Statue in the center of Stalingrad during the battle - this is one of the most famous photos from the Battle of Stalingrad which is known as one of the bloodiest battles in human history. 1 to 1.5 million [casualties] in the battle lasting from August of 1942 to January of 1943. It was the turning point on the Eastern Front and the photo exemplifies the brutality and inhumanity experienced by both Russian and German alike.

    A_Certain_Anime_Baby Report

    #29

    Large crowd gathered at an outdoor event with people seated onstage facing the audience, capturing a photo that hit hard. Woodstock. All of these people... All of them coming together for the sake of music amazes me.

    quesadilla171 Report

    #30

    Soldier in tactical gear gently holding a butterfly, a powerful photo shared by people that hit them hard. I find it to be somewhat powerful.

    anon Report

    #31

    Astronaut taking a reflective spacewalk selfie with the Earth and spacecraft in the background, a photo that hit hard. Selfie in space.

    anon Report

    #32

    Two women in a park with a fountain, one sitting on a bench and the other standing nearby, emotional photo moment. Afghanistan before it got ruined.

    anon Report

    #33

    Person in a black hoodie leaning on a post near a concrete wall with crisis counseling phone sign visible nearby. Bridge Telephone (look at the sign above).

    tacodoctor226 Report

    #34

    Space shuttle silhouette against the Earth’s horizon with vibrant colors, a photo that hit many people hard. Space Shuttle.

    Brinner Report

    #35

    Woman smiling as a sea lion gently nuzzles her face against rocky background in a touching photo moment. I just have nothing to say about this one. Everything about it is so great.

    TonySre Report

    #36

    Vintage car accident captured on a city street with a crowd watching, a powerful photo that hit people hard. On a lighter note, this is believed to the oldest documented wheelie. Some soldiers coming home in 1936.
    And it makes me happy to no end.

    Keroro_Roadster Report

    #37

    Wartime photo of a soldier smiling in a trench during World War I, a powerful image that hits hard emotionally. Shell shocked soldier.

    daMATT487 Report

    ggstrolia avatar
    Grace Sssssss
    Grace Sssssss
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mustard gas! This soldier just got a face full of mustard gas and they're trying to wash / wipe it off him and out of his eyes before it damages them further.

    #38

    Soldiers wading through rough waters during a historic military landing, a photo that hit many people hard. D day troops landing on the beaches.

    You can see the cliffs ahead, and coupled with the fog it really gives you a sense of oncoming [doom]. Capa was by far one of my favorite photographers.

    anon Report

    #39

    Large, deep crater on a barren landscape with a zoomed-in inset showing a small object inside, evoking strong emotions. Mars lander descent photos captured from orbit.

    Shintaa Report

