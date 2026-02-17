79 Liminal Spaces That Are Strangely Beautiful And Deeply Unsettling
The word liminal comes from the Latin limen, meaning “threshold”—and that’s exactly what these places are. Empty hallways, quiet airports, abandoned malls, long stretches of road at dusk: spaces caught between one moment and the next, familiar yet somehow completely strange.
They’re unsettling in a way you can’t quite put your finger on, and beautiful in a way you can’t quite explain. You just know you can’t look away.
The Facebook page Liminal Photography has built an entire community around that feeling. We’ve rounded up some of their best shots below—scroll down and prepare to feel like you’ve stepped sideways into a parallel universe.
I’m a real estate photographer. Sometimes I stumble upon 70 year old time capsules. This one has stuck with me.
Not my usual walk home
Just an endless tunnel underneath a worldwide crossroad
The view from my son’s bed as I tuck him in for the night.
The oldest part of my medieval village in Italia.
I love liminal photography.Glad I found the group. I'm enjoying all of your photos.
This is a vending machine at my work. Every time I see it at night I get this weirdly surreal feeling
Girlfriend was in a deep sleep while I was tossing and turning, so I decided to step outside, hit the pen, and walk around our hotel, the Stanley. Roamed around for about 2 hours, inside and out, not seeing another person, not even workers, the entire time. Silent, alone, and eerie. Here’s Johnny
This is the inside of an Abandoned Chuck E Cheese from childhood. My elementary used to give us free tickets to go there.
My front yard. No edits. Taken from my phone 20 minutes ago.
Last night in South Dakota
The Big House at Malabar Farm in Lucas, Ohio
Basilica di SS. Cosma e Damiano (Roma)
Felt like this belongs here. My apartment kitchen in Dayton, OH.
A house I visited. Didn’t want to leave for some reason.
Cul-de-sac in the woods. Lacey, WA.
Valentine's Day in Albion,MI.
About an hour before dusk the forest suddenly turned this cold blue.
No filter on these.
Park City Mall in Lancaster PA. This specific area has always felt very liminal and almost eerie to me
A parking garage in downtown St Joseph Missouri
This was an elevated corridor I came across today. Have a great day.
Minutes to midnight.
Some warehouse in the 80's filled with hundreds of returned defective Teddy Ruxpin bears is rather spooky and sad
The night shift that never ends.
Buffalo, NY
Old Logan Cemetery in Logan, Ohio
Lots of Ohio here. I live in Ohio and it doesn’t surprise me really
Lone Live Oak - Oat Mountain Road, Chatsworth, California by me.
Taken at Fort Morgan in Alabama.
Vinyl Lounge in Nashville, TN
Hall of Doges, Davenport Hotel, Spokane WA, Built in 1890.
Silent, empty tunnel 9 floors beneath street level of London. Only completely silent place I found there.
Dragon city mall, Calgary Alberta
My drive to the store. Dahlonega GA
my great grandmother's house
Someone in another group recommended this one, glad they did! Here's an image I took last week.
What lies beneath, Bridge in Jacksonville, Florida. 2012+-
Antique store I was in, their basement. Staunton VA.
Lonely Chinese restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee.
It’s raining at 3 am. Here is a picture looking down my street to the cul-de-sac. I liked it.
Henniker, NH. Late night walk through town 🖤
Washington Township, NJ.
Which sign would you obey?
On my way home from my over night shift, stopped to check my phone out of the rain and sent this to my bf. Hope you enjoy it as much as I do.
My company bought a new building and we haven’t moved in…pipes froze and the building flooded. My first time here, to let the gas company in….
Somewhere deep in Ozarks….
Photos found on a post by "Archilovers" on Facebook.
Photos by Jasper Fry
Here is the caption that came with the post:
"A metaphysical, hallucinatory bar in Trastevere
Inside Villa Lontana’s newly renovated Trastevere space, Bar Far by Clementine Keith-Roach and Christopher Page is a temporary installation and a fully functioning bar. Inspired by legendary art-bars like Cabaret Voltaire, the Colony Room, and Rome’s Caffè Greco, it turns “faraway” into a state of mind where ancient Roman and Baroque echoes meet contemporary austerity and trompe l’oeil play.
Plaster-cast reliefs and perspectival wall paintings blur sculpture, architecture, and painting, transforming the rooms into a shifting vision made for conversation, contemplation, and a drink at the edge of illusion."
Foggy night at the dog park in Winnipeg,MB. Feb.12.26
Dusty
parking garage at Kimbell Art Museum
Hope I catch the last train of the night - Chicago, IL
Atlanta Omni
Photo my friend took a while ago
My flight was cancelled and I got to stay here as a courtesy. If anyone here has played Control, it gave me those vibes.
I figured I'd add the other pictures I took.
Taken just after sunrise. What does it make you think of?
Abandoned school in Butte, MT. Gave me some Wes Anderson vibes.
I regret too much, and remember too little.
The air was so crisp and fresh for the downtown core.
So close, yet so far.
CC
im sad and high and walked all the way to the pier , I thought this looked alright sorry
Albion, MI
sopa de luna, houston
Foggy night on main street, Eureka, Kansas.
Downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan
Lewisburg, TN
Meadow Grove, Nebraska
I drive by this every time I go into town. Of course, I had to stop eventually.
Come on through to the other side.....