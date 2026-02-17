ADVERTISEMENT

The word liminal comes from the Latin limen, meaning “threshold”—and that’s exactly what these places are. Empty hallways, quiet airports, abandoned malls, long stretches of road at dusk: spaces caught between one moment and the next, familiar yet somehow completely strange.

They’re unsettling in a way you can’t quite put your finger on, and beautiful in a way you can’t quite explain. You just know you can’t look away.

The Facebook page Liminal Photography has built an entire community around that feeling. We’ve rounded up some of their best shots below—scroll down and prepare to feel like you’ve stepped sideways into a parallel universe.

#1

Amazing-Liminal-Photography

I’m a real estate photographer. Sometimes I stumble upon 70 year old time capsules. This one has stuck with me.

Greta Todorsdon Report

    #2

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Not my usual walk home

    Jose A. Landaverde Report

    #3

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Jessie Damron Report

    #4

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Just an endless tunnel underneath a worldwide crossroad

    Raymond Mok Report

    #5

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    The view from my son’s bed as I tuck him in for the night.

    George Schizas Report

    #6

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    The oldest part of my medieval village in Italia.
    I love liminal photography.Glad I found the group. I'm enjoying all of your photos.

    Kay Cee Report

    #7

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    This is a vending machine at my work. Every time I see it at night I get this weirdly surreal feeling

    Victoria Deaton Report

    #8

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Girlfriend was in a deep sleep while I was tossing and turning, so I decided to step outside, hit the pen, and walk around our hotel, the Stanley. Roamed around for about 2 hours, inside and out, not seeing another person, not even workers, the entire time. Silent, alone, and eerie. Here’s Johnny

    Justin King Report

    #9

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    This is the inside of an Abandoned Chuck E Cheese from childhood. My elementary used to give us free tickets to go there.

    Kaiden Hixon Report

    #10

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    My front yard. No edits. Taken from my phone 20 minutes ago.

    Jessica Glatz Report

    #11

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Last night in South Dakota

    Jocelyn Tellez Report

    #12

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    The Big House at Malabar Farm in Lucas, Ohio

    Totes McGoatski Report

    #13

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Basilica di SS. Cosma e Damiano (Roma)

    Francesco Grammatico Report

    #14

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Felt like this belongs here. My apartment kitchen in Dayton, OH.

    Lyndsi Doll Report

    #15

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    A house I visited. Didn’t want to leave for some reason.

    Colby Henderson Report

    #16
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The spirits wanted to keep you for themselves? /j

    #16

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Cul-de-sac in the woods. Lacey, WA.

    Ian O'Gara Report

    #17

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Valentine's Day in Albion,MI.

    Andrew Tesdahl Report

    #18

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    About an hour before dusk the forest suddenly turned this cold blue.
    No filter on these.

    Marta Krysiak Report

    #19

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Rob Hill Report

    #20

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Park City Mall in Lancaster PA. This specific area has always felt very liminal and almost eerie to me

    Alice Paisley Report

    #21

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    A parking garage in downtown St Joseph Missouri

    Dreivayn Wera Report

    #22

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    This was an elevated corridor I came across today. Have a great day.

    Nick Ayers Report

    #23

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Minutes to midnight.

    Prajamudia R Dolfi Report

    #24

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Rachel Branström Report

    #25

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Raymond Mok Report

    #26

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Justin King Report

    #27

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Some warehouse in the 80's filled with hundreds of returned defective Teddy Ruxpin bears is rather spooky and sad

    Amber Panda Report

    #28

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    The night shift that never ends.

    Aakaash Bali Report

    #29

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Buffalo, NY

    Kimberly Marie Thompson Report

    #30

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Old Logan Cemetery in Logan, Ohio

    Tyler S. Anderson Report

    #30
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lots of Ohio here. I live in Ohio and it doesn’t surprise me really

    #31

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Lone Live Oak - Oat Mountain Road, Chatsworth, California by me.

    Nader Bish Report

    #32

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    C.J. Cerio Report

    #33

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Taken at Fort Morgan in Alabama.

    Eddie Nash Report

    #34

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Vinyl Lounge in Nashville, TN

    Alexis Wilson Report

    #35

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Hall of Doges, Davenport Hotel, Spokane WA, Built in 1890.

    David Breneman Report

    #36

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Silent, empty tunnel 9 floors beneath street level of London. Only completely silent place I found there.

    Zoe Bell Report

    #37

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Dragon city mall, Calgary Alberta

    Allison Chep Report

    #38

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Report

    User avatar Justinas Keturka
    #39

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    My drive to the store. Dahlonega GA

    Nicholas Cole Report

    #40

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    my great grandmother's house

    Daisy Lambdin Report

    #41

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Someone in another group recommended this one, glad they did! Here's an image I took last week.

    Joe Irwin Report

    #42

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    What lies beneath, Bridge in Jacksonville, Florida. 2012+-

    Jay Baum Report

    #43

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Andy Culasino Report

    #44

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Antique store I was in, their basement. Staunton VA.

    Jane Sorensen Potts Report

    #44
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I’d stay where the emergency is

    #45

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Lonely Chinese restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee.

    Kyle Campbell Report

    #46

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    It’s raining at 3 am. Here is a picture looking down my street to the cul-de-sac. I liked it.

    Tanner Tayrien Report

    #47

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Henniker, NH. Late night walk through town 🖤

    Amanda Rose Report

    #48

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Washington Township, NJ.
    Which sign would you obey?

    Matthew Domenico Report

    #48
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ? Theres only one lol

    #49

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    On my way home from my over night shift, stopped to check my phone out of the rain and sent this to my bf. Hope you enjoy it as much as I do.

    Laney Schmitt Report

    #50

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    My company bought a new building and we haven’t moved in…pipes froze and the building flooded. My first time here, to let the gas company in….

    Tyler Howard Report

    #51

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Somewhere deep in Ozarks….

    Mike Kozak Report

    #52

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Photos found on a post by "Archilovers" on Facebook.
    Photos by Jasper Fry
    Here is the caption that came with the post:
    "A metaphysical, hallucinatory bar in Trastevere
    Inside Villa Lontana’s newly renovated Trastevere space, Bar Far by Clementine Keith-Roach and Christopher Page is a temporary installation and a fully functioning bar. Inspired by legendary art-bars like Cabaret Voltaire, the Colony Room, and Rome’s Caffè Greco, it turns “faraway” into a state of mind where ancient Roman and Baroque echoes meet contemporary austerity and trompe l’oeil play.
    Plaster-cast reliefs and perspectival wall paintings blur sculpture, architecture, and painting, transforming the rooms into a shifting vision made for conversation, contemplation, and a drink at the edge of illusion."

    Radin Hristov Report

    #53

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Foggy night at the dog park in Winnipeg,MB. Feb.12.26

    Amy Miller Report

    #54

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Dusty

    Johnny Joo Report

    #55

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    parking garage at Kimbell Art Museum

    Shin Yang Report

    #56

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Hope I catch the last train of the night - Chicago, IL

    Estevan Mora Report

    #57

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Atlanta Omni

    Madison Thompson Report

    #58

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Photo my friend took a while ago

    Cuda Tri Report

    #59

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    My flight was cancelled and I got to stay here as a courtesy. If anyone here has played Control, it gave me those vibes.
    I figured I'd add the other pictures I took.

    Chris Brooks Report

    #60

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Beth Barron Report

    #61

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Taken just after sunrise. What does it make you think of?

    Sharon Netzley Report

    #61
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is at the end in the center? Am I seeing s**t? Lol

    #62

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Abandoned school in Butte, MT. Gave me some Wes Anderson vibes.

    Julian Bunker Report

    #63

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    I regret too much, and remember too little.

    Aakaash Bali Report

    #64

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    The air was so crisp and fresh for the downtown core.

    Ashley Shaw Report

    #65

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Nick Ayers Report

    #66

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Kyle Harris Report

    #67

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Kristin Sue Photography Report

    #68

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    So close, yet so far.
    CC

    Flyingg Dash Report

    #69

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    im sad and high and walked all the way to the pier , I thought this looked alright sorry

    Jun Griffin Report

    #70

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Derek Derek Report

    #71

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Albion, MI

    Andrew Tesdahl Report

    #72

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    sopa de luna, houston

    Taryn Tusing Report

    #73

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Dana Kraft Report

    #74

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Foggy night on main street, Eureka, Kansas.

    Taylor Hunt Report

    #75

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Alice Marie Report

    #76

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan

    Adrian Allen Report

    #77

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Lewisburg, TN

    Arnie Arnoldson Report

    #78

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Meadow Grove, Nebraska
    I drive by this every time I go into town. Of course, I had to stop eventually.

    Ashley K Hale Report

    #79

    Amazing-Liminal-Photography

    Come on through to the other side.....

    Chris Davis Report

