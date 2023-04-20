70 Oddly Terrifying Images That Gave People The Creeps, As Shared On These Online Groups
Cat pics and animal memes might be internet staples, but they’re just the tip of the iceberg. The more time you spend online and the deeper you go, the weirder the content becomes. Eventually, you’re left gazing into the proverbial abyss—and you can bet your bottom dollar, the abyss is gazing back into you.
Human beings have a certain fascination with the dark and bizarre, and the r/oddlyterrifying and r/oddlydisturbing subreddits capture that feeling very well. Both online groups document photos and screenshots of really weird things that can send chills down your spine the longer you look at them. We’ve collected the spookiest pics from the two subs and elsewhere, and you’ll find them as you scroll down. Remember to upvote the ones that creeped you out the most—and don’t forget your holy water!
This Tree Root Shaped Like A Corpse
This Street Lamp
Sadly the vines were trimmed and now it looks just like a streetlamp
The Owner Of The Photo Says: "I Suddenly Woke Up At Night And Found My Cat Sitting Like This And Looking At Me!"
"Stacy, did you notice the food bowl is empty? No? Guess I'll just wait..."
The r/oddlyterrifying subreddit was created back in March 2021 and currently has 3.1k members. Meanwhile, the r/oddlydisturbing online community has been running since October 2014 and has 2.9k dedicated followers.
Though both groups are fairly niche, the content they feature is enrapturing. The pics that the members of both communities share really manage to capture a deep sense of foreboding and unease. And it’s not always clear why.
While some images are frightening in a more subtle, traditional sense (e.g. creepy masks and scary faces that play around with the idea of the uncanny valley and inhuman predators hiding in the dark), others focus more on creating reactions of disgust and revulsion through allusions to body horror.
Meeting Of The Mickey Mouse Clubs 1930’s
They Must Hate Their Daughter
Well... At Least It's Creative
In short, there are very likely to be at least a few images that make you stop and go ‘nope!’, no matter how much of an experienced internet veteran you might be. For instance, yours truly doesn’t mind biological horror all that much. But weirdly inhuman-looking masks and mannequins make me wanna grab my crucifix and speed-dial the local exorcist. Meanwhile, someone who has arachnophobia might find images of hairy spiders with long legs to be far scarier than anything else.
One reason why people enjoy scary stories, creepy videos, and bizarre internet content is that they let them explore feelings of fear and unease without posing any genuine danger. It's all the benefits of a real run-in with danger without the risks. You get to satisfy your curiosity from the safety and comfort of your own home, classroom, or office. That's why the true crime genre is so popular.
Looks Like The Bed Is Infested With… Mice? Sperm? Fish?
Guy Found A Glass Eye Embedded In A Rock At A Beach
Here Are My Marfan's Syndrome Hands
We generally feel a greater sense of unease when there’s a sharp contrast between a scary object and a fairly normal background. Or, in other words, we’ll find a creepy mannequin far more horrifying if it’s placed in an otherwise innocent-looking home than in an occult shop, a mannequin factory, or a haunted-looking home. If we know to expect creepiness, we won't be as frightened as when we're taken completely by surprise.
Just Completed This "Biblically Accurate" Angel Sculpture
Doll Parts Taped To Someone’s Shin
I am, doll parts. Really wonder how many people on this site get the reference. I’m guessing…5
Definitely Mothman
Really pairs well with the animal skull. Hey leatherface I saw the chicken bears you and your family were making, super cute.
A while ago, Dr. Stephanie Lay from the Open University explained to Bored Panda how the uncanny valley works and why we might find something like mannequins to be creepy. Her work focuses on mismatches in information and how near-human faces trigger the uncanny valley effect.
“I looked specifically at facial expressions, and found that faces where the expressions we incongruent (such as a smiling mouth but fearful or angry eyes) were most associated with feelings of unease and disquiet, as well as being perceived as less than human,” she explained to us during an earlier interview.
Hermit Crab Using A Discarded Doll Head For A Shell
If I saw this in person, I’d go inside and never go back out
This Dentist Training Tool
This Jean Bag Chair
“So, I think that even once faces start to look more realistic, there will still be an uncanny response if other aspects of the entity’s behavior or appearance aren’t as realistic: for example, even with a well-modeled human-like face, if the entity’s voice, movement or body language don’t convey the same emotional message, we’ll still find them unsettling,” the expert said.
The Shining Eyes Of Gators In The Everglades
My grandfather used to take me fishing in the okefenokee swamp and he had to smash the alligators on the head with the oar as they continuously swarmed the boat. Absolutely terrifying, wouldn’t recommend
Blursed Close Up Of The Cosmos
"Bathe In My Milk"
Someone should send the police to do a welfare check on the men in the pictures
Nuno Albuquerque, the Head of Treatment at the UK Addiction Treatment Group, previously told Bored Panda more about how phobias work.
“Phobias are among the most common anxiety disorders and are often developed following a negative or traumatic experience or in some cases, from learned or copied behavior from parents or those close to them,” he said during an interview, earlier.
The Glory Hole Of Lake Berryessa. It Is A Drainage Pipe To Prevent Flooding
The Face Of A Port Jackson Shark
This Weird-Shaped Egg
“If parents or people of influence have anxiety about dogs, for example, then it is more than likely a child growing up with them will also develop the same irrational reaction around dogs,” he said.
"Unfortunately genetics and learned behavior can trickle into the development of other behaviors and disorders, such as substance misuse, eating disorders, or unhealthy relationships with food, as well as gaming and gambling,” the expert warned.
!
Been Relapsing Into Uncontrollable Writing/Drawing, Probably Not A Good Sign Lmao
Don't Know Where Else To Post This, But This Is The Original Yoda Puppet Today
"Regardless of how a phobia originates, overcoming them can be difficult but is possible. It's important to recognize if more than one person is suffering and encourage all to participate. Gradual desensitization or self-exposure to the cause is encouraged,” he told Bored Panda.
Sign
Chicken Following A Goat On Its Hind Legs In To A Shack
My Little Girl Is Very Proud Of The Mario She Made Out Of Clay, And So Am I!
“A more complex and long-term phobia may need similar treatment given to someone with an anxiety disorder or mental health illness; counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy or psychotherapy are all good options to explore."
The Statue Of Liberties Face Before Being Installed
If You Threw A Party, Invited Everyone You Knew…
This Is What The Nerves Related To The Teeth Look Like
We know which of these pics unsettled us the most, and odds are that we'll be fighting off nightmares for at least a few days now. It's either that or finding some Unsee Juice ASAP. However, we'd like to hear which of these images you found the most terrifying and disturbing, and why, Pandas. If you've got a moment, pop down by the comment section and share your thoughts with us. And if you have any phobias, it would be pretty cool to hear how you're dealing with them. (Yours truly is scared of heights, but desensitization works wonders!)
Pretty…
I would give it away. And then throw the head in the trash.
Don't Open. Raccoons Inside
I'm not sure what's creepier... the racoon hands or the nails on the human.
Baby Gets F*cking Torn In Half
I Present To You, Mickey Mouse
Found At A Garage Sale. Needless To Say, It Did Not Come Home With Me
How could you just walk away from this masterpiece?? Some people on here really scare me.
We Got Given A Toilet Light But It’s Stuck On Red Which Is The Most Terrifying Colour To Have Glowing From Your Toilet
Dental Clinic Christmas Tree
Yup, That Exist
This Freaks Me Out
This Life Magazine Cover Published 100 Years Ago
Emoji Ransom
Incase You Couldnt Tell This Is A Dog
Pterocarpus Angolensis, Or Wild Teak, Looks Like A Perfectly Normal Tree Until It's Wounded. When You Cut Into It, It Dribbles Long Trails Of Dark-Red Liquid Down Its Trunk. Wild Teak Has Come To Be Known As Bloodwood, For Obvious Reasons
A Cave Painting From Tassili N'ajjer In Algeria, Showing A Giant Figure With A Big Head Next To A Small Figure, Dating To 6000 B.c. (720x866)
We Completely Understand The Public's Concern
Why are you busy building something to take care of things that are already biodegradable? Make the stupid things eat plastic
He's Free. We're Doomed
Said It Was 8 Feet Tall And Maybe Fiberglass
Usine D'épuration De St-Romuald Sur Google Earth
New Phobia
Absolute Unit Of A Dog
This Ham My Sister In Law Made
Human-Sized Freely Opening Window In My Office On The 13th Floor (New Genre Of Oddly Triggered..?)
Name Checks Out - Ogre Faced Spider
I don’t see it. I see two legs dangling from a spaceship
Not A Food So Much, But I Made Some Tea
Itap Of A Starfish
This looks like crafts someone made with those teeth you can order online for some reason
The Walls In My Bathroom "Bleed" After I Take A Shower
I’m going to say you should probably have that investigated sir