Cat pics and animal memes might be internet staples, but they’re just the tip of the iceberg. The more time you spend online and the deeper you go, the weirder the content becomes. Eventually, you’re left gazing into the proverbial abyss—and you can bet your bottom dollar, the abyss is gazing back into you.

Human beings have a certain fascination with the dark and bizarre, and the r/oddlyterrifying and r/oddlydisturbing subreddits capture that feeling very well. Both online groups document photos and screenshots of really weird things that can send chills down your spine the longer you look at them. We’ve collected the spookiest pics from the two subs and elsewhere, and you’ll find them as you scroll down. Remember to upvote the ones that creeped you out the most—and don’t forget your holy water!