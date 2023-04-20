Cat pics and animal memes might be internet staples, but they’re just the tip of the iceberg. The more time you spend online and the deeper you go, the weirder the content becomes. Eventually, you’re left gazing into the proverbial abyss—and you can bet your bottom dollar, the abyss is gazing back into you.

Human beings have a certain fascination with the dark and bizarre, and the r/oddlyterrifying and r/oddlydisturbing subreddits capture that feeling very well. Both online groups document photos and screenshots of really weird things that can send chills down your spine the longer you look at them. We’ve collected the spookiest pics from the two subs and elsewhere, and you’ll find them as you scroll down. Remember to upvote the ones that creeped you out the most—and don’t forget your holy water!

#1

This Tree Root Shaped Like A Corpse

This Tree Root Shaped Like A Corpse

secret_pikachu Report

#2

This Street Lamp

This Street Lamp

tandyman234 Report

Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
43 minutes ago

Sadly the vines were trimmed and now it looks just like a streetlamp

#3

The Owner Of The Photo Says: "I Suddenly Woke Up At Night And Found My Cat Sitting Like This And Looking At Me!"

The Owner Of The Photo Says: "I Suddenly Woke Up At Night And Found My Cat Sitting Like This And Looking At Me!"

Perfect_Gas Report

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
42 minutes ago

"Stacy, did you notice the food bowl is empty? No? Guess I'll just wait..."

The r/oddlyterrifying subreddit was created back in March 2021 and currently has 3.1k members. Meanwhile, the r/oddlydisturbing online community has been running since October 2014 and has 2.9k dedicated followers.

Though both groups are fairly niche, the content they feature is enrapturing. The pics that the members of both communities share really manage to capture a deep sense of foreboding and unease. And it’s not always clear why.

While some images are frightening in a more subtle, traditional sense (e.g. creepy masks and scary faces that play around with the idea of the uncanny valley and inhuman predators hiding in the dark), others focus more on creating reactions of disgust and revulsion through allusions to body horror.
#4

Meeting Of The Mickey Mouse Clubs 1930’s

Meeting Of The Mickey Mouse Clubs 1930's

HighMarshalSigismund Report

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Lies, this is a cult meeting

#5

They Must Hate Their Daughter

They Must Hate Their Daughter

FanOfThings69 Report

Sandy D
Sandy D
Community Member
35 minutes ago

I'd shred and torch it

#6

Well... At Least It's Creative

Well... At Least It's Creative

ConsiderationFar2038 Report

In short, there are very likely to be at least a few images that make you stop and go ‘nope!’, no matter how much of an experienced internet veteran you might be. For instance, yours truly doesn’t mind biological horror all that much. But weirdly inhuman-looking masks and mannequins make me wanna grab my crucifix and speed-dial the local exorcist. Meanwhile, someone who has arachnophobia might find images of hairy spiders with long legs to be far scarier than anything else.

One reason why people enjoy scary stories, creepy videos, and bizarre internet content is that they let them explore feelings of fear and unease without posing any genuine danger. It's all the benefits of a real run-in with danger without the risks. You get to satisfy your curiosity from the safety and comfort of your own home, classroom, or office. That's why the true crime genre is so popular.
#7

Looks Like The Bed Is Infested With… Mice? Sperm? Fish?

Looks Like The Bed Is Infested With… Mice? Sperm? Fish?

BoredRedhead Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
4 minutes ago

I wouldn't be able to sleep on this

#8

Guy Found A Glass Eye Embedded In A Rock At A Beach

Guy Found A Glass Eye Embedded In A Rock At A Beach

JinxXedOmens Report

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited)

HI SQUIDWARD! WANNA PLAY?

#9

Here Are My Marfan's Syndrome Hands

Here Are My Marfan's Syndrome Hands

heyredditone Report

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
17 minutes ago

This is a real thing? Could be handy sometimes?

We generally feel a greater sense of unease when there’s a sharp contrast between a scary object and a fairly normal background. Or, in other words, we’ll find a creepy mannequin far more horrifying if it’s placed in an otherwise innocent-looking home than in an occult shop, a mannequin factory, or a haunted-looking home. If we know to expect creepiness, we won't be as frightened as when we're taken completely by surprise.
#10

Just Completed This "Biblically Accurate" Angel Sculpture

Just Completed This "Biblically Accurate" Angel Sculpture

uberkio Report

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Looks like a bunch of furbees tangled together

#11

Doll Parts Taped To Someone’s Shin

Doll Parts Taped To Someone's Shin

ericisshort Report

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
39 minutes ago

I am, doll parts. Really wonder how many people on this site get the reference. I’m guessing…5

#12

Definitely Mothman

Definitely Mothman

iaminacrisis Report

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Really pairs well with the animal skull. Hey leatherface I saw the chicken bears you and your family were making, super cute.

A while ago, Dr. Stephanie Lay from the Open University explained to Bored Panda how the uncanny valley works and why we might find something like mannequins to be creepy. Her work focuses on mismatches in information and how near-human faces trigger the uncanny valley effect.

“I looked specifically at facial expressions, and found that faces where the expressions we incongruent (such as a smiling mouth but fearful or angry eyes) were most associated with feelings of unease and disquiet, as well as being perceived as less than human,” she explained to us during an earlier interview.
#13

Hermit Crab Using A Discarded Doll Head For A Shell

Hermit Crab Using A Discarded Doll Head For A Shell

hoarselyBoom Report

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
44 minutes ago

If I saw this in person, I’d go inside and never go back out

#14

This Dentist Training Tool

This Dentist Training Tool

DelicateEpisode41 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Robocop visits the dentist.

#15

This Jean Bag Chair

This Jean Bag Chair

robotNumberOne Report

“So, I think that even once faces start to look more realistic, there will still be an uncanny response if other aspects of the entity’s behavior or appearance aren’t as realistic: for example, even with a well-modeled human-like face, if the entity’s voice, movement or body language don’t convey the same emotional message, we’ll still find them unsettling,” the expert said.
#16

The Shining Eyes Of Gators In The Everglades

The Shining Eyes Of Gators In The Everglades

gsuhrie Report

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited)

My grandfather used to take me fishing in the okefenokee swamp and he had to smash the alligators on the head with the oar as they continuously swarmed the boat. Absolutely terrifying, wouldn’t recommend

#17

Blursed Close Up Of The Cosmos

Blursed Close Up Of The Cosmos

Sagelegend Report

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
29 minutes ago

I see a person in a long robe with wide sleeves

#18

"Bathe In My Milk"

"Bathe In My Milk"

DangerDee007 Report

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Someone should send the police to do a welfare check on the men in the pictures

Nuno Albuquerque, the Head of Treatment at the UK Addiction Treatment Group, previously told Bored Panda more about how phobias work.

“Phobias are among the most common anxiety disorders and are often developed following a negative or traumatic experience or in some cases, from learned or copied behavior from parents or those close to them,” he said during an interview, earlier.
#19

The Glory Hole Of Lake Berryessa. It Is A Drainage Pipe To Prevent Flooding

The Glory Hole Of Lake Berryessa. It Is A Drainage Pipe To Prevent Flooding

SonOfQuora Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
35 minutes ago

This is not what I see when I search for glory hole locations.

#20

The Face Of A Port Jackson Shark

The Face Of A Port Jackson Shark

ThatOnePogger Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Fugly shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo. Fugly shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo. Fuglyy shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo. Fuglyy shark!

#21

This Weird-Shaped Egg

This Weird-Shaped Egg

agentofmidgard Report

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
45 minutes ago

I'm more scared on whats inside that egg...

“If parents or people of influence have anxiety about dogs, for example, then it is more than likely a child growing up with them will also develop the same irrational reaction around dogs,” he said.

"Unfortunately genetics and learned behavior can trickle into the development of other behaviors and disorders, such as substance misuse, eating disorders, or unhealthy relationships with food, as well as gaming and gambling,” the expert warned.
#22

!

!

Chickennuggy2 Report

#23

Been Relapsing Into Uncontrollable Writing/Drawing, Probably Not A Good Sign Lmao

Been Relapsing Into Uncontrollable Writing/Drawing, Probably Not A Good Sign Lmao

HumanRobotTime Report

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
31 minutes ago

As long as it's not some old, forgotten language we should be ok

#24

Don't Know Where Else To Post This, But This Is The Original Yoda Puppet Today

Don't Know Where Else To Post This, But This Is The Original Yoda Puppet Today

Ken_LuxuryYacht Report

"Regardless of how a phobia originates, overcoming them can be difficult but is possible. It's important to recognize if more than one person is suffering and encourage all to participate. Gradual desensitization or self-exposure to the cause is encouraged,” he told Bored Panda.
#25

Sign

Sign

Pure-Flower-5956 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
33 minutes ago

The children are slightly transparent and dressed in 18th Century clothing. if you do not wave back, they follow you home.

#26

Chicken Following A Goat On Its Hind Legs In To A Shack

Chicken Following A Goat On Its Hind Legs In To A Shack

Authentix2 Report

#27

My Little Girl Is Very Proud Of The Mario She Made Out Of Clay, And So Am I!

My Little Girl Is Very Proud Of The Mario She Made Out Of Clay, And So Am I!

BrightyQuid Report

Matt W.
Matt W.
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Awww I love mental hospital crafts

“A more complex and long-term phobia may need similar treatment given to someone with an anxiety disorder or mental health illness; counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy or psychotherapy are all good options to explore."
#28

The Statue Of Liberties Face Before Being Installed

The Statue Of Liberties Face Before Being Installed

marktherobot-youtube Report

Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Looks like a grumpy Elvis 😂

#29

If You Threw A Party, Invited Everyone You Knew…

If You Threw A Party, Invited Everyone You Knew…

FruitFly Report

Sandy D
Sandy D
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Are they supposed to look demonic? And are they eating brains? I kinda find it hilarious how creepy they look

0
#30

This Is What The Nerves Related To The Teeth Look Like

This Is What The Nerves Related To The Teeth Look Like

TedTheHappyGardener Report

We know which of these pics unsettled us the most, and odds are that we'll be fighting off nightmares for at least a few days now. It's either that or finding some Unsee Juice ASAP. However, we'd like to hear which of these images you found the most terrifying and disturbing, and why, Pandas. If you've got a moment, pop down by the comment section and share your thoughts with us. And if you have any phobias, it would be pretty cool to hear how you're dealing with them. (Yours truly is scared of heights, but desensitization works wonders!)
#31

Pretty…

Pretty…

chemeli888 Report

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
33 minutes ago

I would give it away. And then throw the head in the trash.

#32

Don't Open. Raccoons Inside

Don't Open. Raccoons Inside

Palp18 Report

LizzieR1985
LizzieR1985
Community Member
13 minutes ago

I'm not sure what's creepier... the racoon hands or the nails on the human.

#33

Baby Gets F*cking Torn In Half

Baby Gets F*cking Torn In Half

notafamousleo Report

#34

I Present To You, Mickey Mouse

I Present To You, Mickey Mouse

piperpipesss Report

#35

Found At A Garage Sale. Needless To Say, It Did Not Come Home With Me

Found At A Garage Sale. Needless To Say, It Did Not Come Home With Me

pintsizepowerhouse Report

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
29 minutes ago

How could you just walk away from this masterpiece?? Some people on here really scare me.

#36

We Got Given A Toilet Light But It’s Stuck On Red Which Is The Most Terrifying Colour To Have Glowing From Your Toilet

We Got Given A Toilet Light But It's Stuck On Red Which Is The Most Terrifying Colour To Have Glowing From Your Toilet

panoparker Report

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
24 minutes ago

What on Earth is a "toilet light"

#37

Dental Clinic Christmas Tree

Dental Clinic Christmas Tree

Xander395 Report

Sandy D
Sandy D
Community Member
24 minutes ago

I'd find a new dentist

#38

Yup, That Exist

Yup, That Exist

Scoringbaton578 Report

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I... like it? I'd give it googly eyes and a name

#39

Monkey Pox?

Monkey Pox?

Humble_Confusion8476 Report

#40

This Freaks Me Out

This Freaks Me Out

milkywaywhiskey Report

#41

This Life Magazine Cover Published 100 Years Ago

This Life Magazine Cover Published 100 Years Ago

suspended1134 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
31 minutes ago

"Big boys don't cry, and they don't tell their parents our little secret...."

#42

Fork That Wasn't Cut

Fork That Wasn't Cut

BiblessFilipino28 Report

#43

Emoji Ransom

Emoji Ransom

fancy_pants8652 Report

#44

Incase You Couldnt Tell This Is A Dog

Incase You Couldnt Tell This Is A Dog

ElWasHeree Report

#45

Pterocarpus Angolensis, Or Wild Teak, Looks Like A Perfectly Normal Tree Until It's Wounded. When You Cut Into It, It Dribbles Long Trails Of Dark-Red Liquid Down Its Trunk. Wild Teak Has Come To Be Known As Bloodwood, For Obvious Reasons

Pterocarpus Angolensis, Or Wild Teak, Looks Like A Perfectly Normal Tree Until It's Wounded. When You Cut Into It, It Dribbles Long Trails Of Dark-Red Liquid Down Its Trunk. Wild Teak Has Come To Be Known As Bloodwood, For Obvious Reasons

Mass1m01973 Report

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Perhaps we should just leave wild teak alone

#46

A Cave Painting From Tassili N'ajjer In Algeria, Showing A Giant Figure With A Big Head Next To A Small Figure, Dating To 6000 B.c. (720x866)

A Cave Painting From Tassili N'ajjer In Algeria, Showing A Giant Figure With A Big Head Next To A Small Figure, Dating To 6000 B.c. (720x866)

Kunstkurator Report

#47

We Completely Understand The Public's Concern

We Completely Understand The Public's Concern

Jeka4585 Report

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Why are you busy building something to take care of things that are already biodegradable? Make the stupid things eat plastic

#48

He's Free. We're Doomed

He's Free

nightmarenarrative Report

#49

Said It Was 8 Feet Tall And Maybe Fiberglass

Said It Was 8 Feet Tall And Maybe Fiberglass

empathy3 Report

#50

Usine D'épuration De St-Romuald Sur Google Earth

Usine D'épuration De St-Romuald Sur Google Earth

Louis_Juicebox Report

#51

New Phobia

New Phobia

Huskymaster99 Report

#52

Absolute Unit Of A Dog

Absolute Unit Of A Dog

Nboy4455 Report

#53

This Ham My Sister In Law Made

This Ham My Sister In Law Made

dtwnfunkystuff Report

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn’t that the dinosaur from the land before time

#54

Human-Sized Freely Opening Window In My Office On The 13th Floor (New Genre Of Oddly Triggered..?)

Human-Sized Freely Opening Window In My Office On The 13th Floor (New Genre Of Oddly Triggered..?)

bacontixxies Report

#55

Name Checks Out - Ogre Faced Spider

Name Checks Out - Ogre Faced Spider

Duquess Report

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t see it. I see two legs dangling from a spaceship

#56

Not A Food So Much, But I Made Some Tea

Not A Food So Much, But I Made Some Tea

Laverestudios Report

Matt W.
Matt W.
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh good the health nuts haven’t finished ruining food and drinks

#57

Itap Of A Starfish

Itap Of A Starfish

rubyrod76 Report

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like crafts someone made with those teeth you can order online for some reason

#58

The Walls In My Bathroom "Bleed" After I Take A Shower

The Walls In My Bathroom "Bleed" After I Take A Shower

EJRose83 Report

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m going to say you should probably have that investigated sir

#59

Suspended House In California

Suspended House In California