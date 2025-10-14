So we’ve gathered images from a Facebook page dedicated to interesting and eerie liminal spaces. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to be a little unsettled, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

If you’ve ever walked through a semi-unused mall, the sort that hasn’t really seen any changes since the early 2000s, you’ve probably come across spaces that are both familiar, yet pretty creepy at the same time. In recent years, people have taken to documenting these places and sharing them online.

#1 These Giant Humanoid Electricity Pylons Were Inspired By The Idea Of Brightening Up The Ugly Utilities Which Stretch Across Iceland's Immense Volcanic Landscape Share icon Brought to life by Icelandic architects, the imposing metallic structures can be seen in a series of designs which were submitted to one of the country's energy companies as part of an ambitious vision to transform the countryside.

#2 Japan Share icon

#3 Canyon De Chelly's Sacred Lands And Timeless Beauty Share icon

#4 The Surface Of Venus Is Just 460 Million Square Kilometers Of Liminal Space Share icon

#5 This Was One Of The Mornings When I Worked At My Local Airport. Was One Of The Most Surreal Moments Share icon

#6 Really Bad Stormed Rolled Through Town Today, Local News Station Posted This Picture Somebody Got During It. It Doesn’t Even Look Real Share icon

#7 Aquarium Toilet At The Hipopo Papa Cafe, In Akashi, Japan Share icon

#8 Tampa Airport Is A Big Liminal Pool Now Share icon

#9 This Carpet Share icon

#10 Zhovtneva Metro Station, Kyiv, 1970s Share icon

#11 Eternal Northern Lights Share icon

#12 Our Hotel At Amsterdam Share icon

#13 Hm Share icon

#14 The Sendai Daikannon Statue In Japan Looks Ominous And Oddly Peaceful At The Same Time Share icon

#15 Hhhhhh It's Not Two Doors It's 4 Eggs Share icon

#16 Something I Came Across And Had To Get A Picture. It Looked Amazing In Person Share icon

#17 Morning Neighbor! Share icon

#18 Amazing Road In Moab, Utah Share icon

#19 Slurping And Lurking Share icon

#20 Really Interesting "Gta Effect", I Was Actually Wondering For A While, If It's Not A Dream Share icon

#21 Almost Completely Closed Mall In Orange County, CA. There’s Only A Kids Trampoline Park In There Haha Which Is So Weird Share icon

#22 My Apartment Hallway Share icon

#23 Hospital Share icon

#24 Real Minecraft Liminal Space Share icon

#25 Stayed At The Biltmore In L.A...this Place Was Such A Trip...found The Backrooms There Too!! Share icon

#26 Aspen, CO, Last Year. I Vacationed There And It Was My Favorite Place On Earth Share icon

#27 JFK Airport In The 60s Share icon

#28 I Work At The Airport, And One Time We Had An Indoor Lake At One Of The Gates. I Miss The Indoor Lake Share icon

#29 Nothing Is More Liminal Than The New Tunnel In The Salt Lake City Airport At Midnight. Half Beautiful, Half Eerie— I Couldn’t Stop Taking Pictures Share icon

#30 Mid Century Airport Design Share icon

#31 The Airport I'm Flying Through Share icon

#32 Liminal Golf Share icon

#33 Inside An Abandoned Train Tunnel Near Where I Live Share icon

#34 I Keep Walking, But That Wall Never Gets Closer Share icon

#35 Liminal Space Share icon

#36 Behind The Castle… Share icon

#37 After 9 Hours In Frankfurt Airport Everything Starts To Feel A Little L I M I N A L Share icon

#38 Early Morning Sunrise At Lax In 1965 Share icon

#39 Guys!!! I Finally Visited The Backrooms Hotel Level! Share icon

#40 Terminal Tower, Cleveland 216 Share icon

#41 Hm Share icon

#42 The Boss Took All The Chairs In The Breakroom Share icon

#43 Toe Room Share icon

#44 Copenhagen Airport, 2018 Share icon

#45 Liminal Yellow Madness Share icon

#46 Kouvola, Finland. I Swear I Saw This In A Dream Share icon

#47 This Is What It Looks Like When You Reach The End Of Las Vegas Share icon

#48 I Went For A Walk Yesterday Night Loved The Vibe Share icon

#49 Underground Atl Share icon

#50 Empty Passageway In A Parking Garage On Our Town Share icon

#51 Information Desk, Trans World Airlines Terminal, John F. Kennedy Airport, New York, By Balthazar Korab, 1956 Share icon

#52 Pool Turned Into A Play Room Share icon

#53 Plenty Of Space For Activities Share icon

#54 This Is Naypyidaw, Capital City Of Myanmar (Aka Burma) Share icon

#55 Woods Share icon

#56 Bought A Camera With A Card In It This Was On Said Media Card Share icon

#57 Ethel Greene, “The World's Greatest Parking Lot,” Oil On Canvas, 1969 Share icon

#58 A Room In The Dormitory Where I Live. Out Of The Door Is Another Similar Room Share icon

#59 Bonifacio Global City Underground, Philippines Share icon

#60 Outside A Hotel In Setúbal, Portugal Share icon

#61 Took Pooch For A Late Evening Walk & Got A Couple 3 Second Exposures Of The Trail Thru The Corn Field Past The End Of The Road Lit By The Moon Light Share icon

#62 This Pic Has Not Been Photomanipulated In Any Way! Mackenzie Pass Yesterday, Taken By My Sister Share icon

#63 Real Estate Photo I Did Last Year. The Emptiness, The Colors, The Carpet, The Wide Angle... It Just Felt Weird Share icon

#64 A Cruise Ship Deck At Night Share icon

#65 This Perpetually-Empty But Decently Maintained Garage At The Indianapolis Airport: Share icon

#66 The Former Looney Bird’s Restaurant Share icon

#67 Would You Like To Take A Survey? Share icon

#68 Star Park Share icon

#69 Who Else Loves Hitting Twenty Four Hour Self-Serve Ramyun Spots At Night? Share icon

#70 Feeling Watched? Share icon

#71 One Of Our Operating Rooms Was Emptied Out For Repairs. It Has A Weird Vibe Right Now. Does This Count As Liminal? Share icon

#72 I've Seen Jokes Made In The Past About Spirit Halloween Setting Up Shop In The Backrooms. But Now It's For Real Share icon

#73 Liminal Forest. A Liminal Space I Created For My Recent Short Horror Film. I Call This Space “The Back Woods” Share icon

#74 A Hotel In Cancun Share icon

#75 Liminal Trans Taco Bell Share icon

#76 A Puplic Pool In My Sourrounding Share icon

#77 Fog Is Very Liminal Share icon

#78 Oregon Coast Share icon

#79 Moundsville Wv USA Share icon

#80 Milwaukee Bowling Alley - Women's Restroom Share icon

#81 I Feel Like I’m In The Movie Vivarium. Literally All Around Me Looks Like This Share icon