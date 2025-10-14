“Bro Lives In A Truman Show”: 81 Beautiful Yet Unnerving Liminal Spaces You Can’t Stop Looking At
If you’ve ever walked through a semi-unused mall, the sort that hasn’t really seen any changes since the early 2000s, you’ve probably come across spaces that are both familiar, yet pretty creepy at the same time. In recent years, people have taken to documenting these places and sharing them online.
So we’ve gathered images from a Facebook page dedicated to interesting and eerie liminal spaces. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to be a little unsettled, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
This post may include affiliate links.
These Giant Humanoid Electricity Pylons Were Inspired By The Idea Of Brightening Up The Ugly Utilities Which Stretch Across Iceland's Immense Volcanic Landscape
Brought to life by Icelandic architects, the imposing metallic structures can be seen in a series of designs which were submitted to one of the country's energy companies as part of an ambitious vision to transform the countryside.
Japan
Canyon De Chelly's Sacred Lands And Timeless Beauty
The Surface Of Venus Is Just 460 Million Square Kilometers Of Liminal Space
This Was One Of The Mornings When I Worked At My Local Airport. Was One Of The Most Surreal Moments
Really Bad Stormed Rolled Through Town Today, Local News Station Posted This Picture Somebody Got During It. It Doesn’t Even Look Real
What's up with that small light streak in the foreground and even in front of the fence?