ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever walked through a semi-unused mall, the sort that hasn’t really seen any changes since the early 2000s, you’ve probably come across spaces that are both familiar, yet pretty creepy at the same time. In recent years, people have taken to documenting these places and sharing them online.

So we’ve gathered images from a Facebook page dedicated to interesting and eerie liminal spaces. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to be a little unsettled, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

These Giant Humanoid Electricity Pylons Were Inspired By The Idea Of Brightening Up The Ugly Utilities Which Stretch Across Iceland's Immense Volcanic Landscape

Statue-like electricity pylons shaped like humans in liminal spaces by Icelandic architects in natural and eerie landscapes.

Brought to life by Icelandic architects, the imposing metallic structures can be seen in a series of designs which were submitted to one of the country's energy companies as part of an ambitious vision to transform the countryside.

Amazing Things Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Japan

    Flooded but crystal clear water in a clean Japanese underground passage, showcasing beautiful liminal spaces.

    No One Cares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Canyon De Chelly's Sacred Lands And Timeless Beauty

    A solitary table and chair set in a vast, unnerving liminal space with layered rock formations and grass.

    Avery Kuefner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “But first we have a few questions. Please have a seat.”

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    The Surface Of Venus Is Just 460 Million Square Kilometers Of Liminal Space

    Rough barren terrain under a yellow sky, capturing a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space from a distant perspective.

    Ryan Starkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    This Was One Of The Mornings When I Worked At My Local Airport. Was One Of The Most Surreal Moments

    Empty airport runway under an unnerving crimson sky, showcasing a beautiful yet liminal space at dusk.

    Reif Gerhart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Really Bad Stormed Rolled Through Town Today, Local News Station Posted This Picture Somebody Got During It. It Doesn’t Even Look Real

    Bright lightning striking near suburban houses, creating an unnerving liminal space with intense light and shadow contrasts.

    Emily Kenneth Irion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stevenfields_1 avatar
    August West
    August West
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's up with that small light streak in the foreground and even in front of the fence?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #7

    Aquarium Toilet At The Hipopo Papa Cafe, In Akashi, Japan

    Toilet room enclosed by aquarium glass walls filled with colorful fish, creating a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space.

    Amazing World Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Tampa Airport Is A Big Liminal Pool Now

    Giant upside-down flamingo art installation in a public space creating an unnerving liminal environment.

    Merdesucer Porcine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    This Carpet

    Hotel hallway with warped grid carpet creating an unnerving liminal space effect you can’t stop looking at.

    Robert Benson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Zhovtneva Metro Station, Kyiv, 1970s

    Unnerving liminal space in a long corridor with circular ceiling lights and reflective pillars creating a surreal atmosphere.

    Katia Keiko Takahashi Sonoda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Eternal Northern Lights

    Snow-covered road under the northern lights with dark mountains and trees creating a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space.

    Ken Shiro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Our Hotel At Amsterdam

    Curved hallway with teal doors and soft lighting creating a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space interior view.

    Krisztián Papp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Hm

    Curved staircase with patterned carpet and wooden railings, showcasing a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space indoors.

    Holly Crisler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    The Sendai Daikannon Statue In Japan Looks Ominous And Oddly Peaceful At The Same Time

    Giant statue towering over an urban street with power lines, creating a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space.

    Hamza Faraz Karamat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Hhhhhh It's Not Two Doors It's 4 Eggs

    Close-up of a bright yellow liminal space with reflective surfaces creating an unnerving visual effect.

    Das Chaouti Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Something I Came Across And Had To Get A Picture. It Looked Amazing In Person

    Underneath a pier with concrete pillars, ocean waves create a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space by the shore.

    Ki'el Jackson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Morning Neighbor!

    Two unnerving liminal spaces showing suburban houses and an empty street under a bright clear sky.

    jayythewave Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Amazing Road In Moab, Utah

    A narrow road running alongside a turquoise river with towering red cliffs, creating a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space.

    Urijah Faulkner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Slurping And Lurking

    Colorful row of small houses along calm water creating a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space reflection.

    Bob Dinwiddy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Really Interesting "Gta Effect", I Was Actually Wondering For A While, If It's Not A Dream

    Patterned cloud formations over trees creating a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space in the sky above.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Almost Completely Closed Mall In Orange County, CA. There’s Only A Kids Trampoline Park In There Haha Which Is So Weird

    Empty shopping mall with escalator and carousel, showcasing beautiful yet unnerving liminal spaces and empty interiors.

    Maria Iza Jimenez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    My Apartment Hallway

    Dimly lit staircase with red-tinted windows creating an eerie and unnerving liminal space atmosphere.

    Armeni Frances Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Hospital

    Empty hospital beds lined up in a long, sterile hallway creating a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space atmosphere.

    Vinay Yadav Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Real Minecraft Liminal Space

    Massive flat-topped mountain with waterfalls flowing down steep cliffs in a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space.

    Rayell Zappey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Stayed At The Biltmore In L.A...this Place Was Such A Trip...found The Backrooms There Too!!

    Blue tiled spa area with stairs and brass handrails, showcasing a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space.

    Christina Hartinger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Aspen, CO, Last Year. I Vacationed There And It Was My Favorite Place On Earth

    Tree trunks with markings resembling an eye, creating beautiful yet unnerving liminal spaces in a forest setting.

    Amy Ko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    JFK Airport In The 60s

    Futuristic interior with flowing architectural curves and red carpet, showcasing a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space.

    Eric Sargeson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    I Work At The Airport, And One Time We Had An Indoor Lake At One Of The Gates. I Miss The Indoor Lake

    Empty airport terminal with flooded floor creating an unnerving liminal space and reflected ceiling lights

    Devon Alexandra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Nothing Is More Liminal Than The New Tunnel In The Salt Lake City Airport At Midnight. Half Beautiful, Half Eerie— I Couldn’t Stop Taking Pictures

    Blue-lit liminal space corridor with reflective floor and wave-patterned walls, creating a beautiful yet unnerving atmosphere.

    Melissa Juarez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Mid Century Airport Design

    Minimalist red and white tunnel creating an unnerving liminal space with smooth curved walls and soft lighting.

    Holly Crisler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    The Airport I'm Flying Through

    Empty airport waiting area with colorful seats and glass walls, showcasing a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space.

    Tikhon Blank Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Liminal Golf

    Colorful narrow hallway with bowling pins arranged on the floor, creating a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space.

    Anonymous member Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Inside An Abandoned Train Tunnel Near Where I Live

    Dark wooden tunnel surrounded by dry grass and bushes, evoking a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space atmosphere.

    Brad Thomas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    I Keep Walking, But That Wall Never Gets Closer

    Long empty liminal hallway with beige walls and ceiling lights, creating a beautiful yet unnerving atmosphere.

    Holly Crisler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Liminal Space

    View of sparkling sea through an open doorway creating a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space by the water.

    John Hunter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Behind The Castle…

    Tunnel-like liminal space created by dense green foliage and branches forming a shaded walkway with light at the end.

    John Hunter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    After 9 Hours In Frankfurt Airport Everything Starts To Feel A Little L I M I N A L

    Long, empty liminal space inside a tunnel-like corridor with reflective walls creating a beautiful yet unnerving effect.

    Struan Oswald Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Early Morning Sunrise At Lax In 1965

    Vast parking lot filled with cars at sunset near a futuristic terminal, capturing a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space.

    Vintage Los Angeles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Guys!!! I Finally Visited The Backrooms Hotel Level!

    Modern hotel corridor with blue lighting and glass railing overlooking an unnerving liminal space at night

    Egon Klett Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Terminal Tower, Cleveland 216

    Urban liminal space at night with brick buildings, power lines, and illuminated tower reflections in a puddle.

    Tyler Sites Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Hm

    Circular manhole cover reflecting cloudy sky, creating a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space scene.

    Bob Dinwiddy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    The Boss Took All The Chairs In The Breakroom

    Empty liminal space with two round tables, pale walls, and geometric floor patterns creating an unnerving atmosphere.

    Andrew Dols Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Toe Room

    Empty hospital hallway featuring a door labeled TOE Room, illustrating beautiful yet unnerving liminal spaces.

    Peach Vomitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nr7xf9tywq avatar
    Zimmer
    Zimmer
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😱 WHAT HAPPENS IN THE TOE ROOM?!!!??

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #44

    Copenhagen Airport, 2018

    Long, empty architectural hallway with tall white arches and skylights creating a surreal liminal space atmosphere.

    Martin Xla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Liminal Yellow Madness

    Dimly lit tunnel with rough textured walls, showcasing an unnerving liminal space flooded with yellow light.

    Holly Crisler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Kouvola, Finland. I Swear I Saw This In A Dream

    Billboard advertising a hotdog for 1 euro in a stark, empty urban setting reflecting unnerving liminal spaces.

    Reko Castrén Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    This Is What It Looks Like When You Reach The End Of Las Vegas

    Split image showing a nighttime cityscape with empty liminal spaces and unmarked roads under dark skies.

    Las Vegas Locally Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    I Went For A Walk Yesterday Night Loved The Vibe

    Dimly lit pathway with street lamps casting light over an unsettling liminal space at night.

    Romane Przythewsky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Underground Atl

    Abandoned empty mall with broken escalators and debris, showcasing beautiful yet unnerving liminal spaces.

    Justin Boudreau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Empty Passageway In A Parking Garage On Our Town

    Colorful empty urban tunnel with red accents showcasing a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space perspective.

    Craig Dearing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Information Desk, Trans World Airlines Terminal, John F. Kennedy Airport, New York, By Balthazar Korab, 1956

    Vintage airport terminal with futuristic design, featuring a flight information display and travelers in a liminal space.

    Noah Harshbarger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Pool Turned Into A Play Room

    Sunken backyard patio with seating and playground, showcasing a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space design.

    Blake West Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Plenty Of Space For Activities

    Minimalist liminal space with soft lighting and empty beige room featuring sparse furniture and a staircase.

    Arnie Arnoldson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    This Is Naypyidaw, Capital City Of Myanmar (Aka Burma)

    Empty vast highway with a lone motorbike, showcasing beautiful yet unnerving liminal space under cloudy skies.

    Adrien Ducrocq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Woods

    Fiery orange sunset reflecting on a small forest stream, capturing a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space at dusk.

    julian Thomas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Bought A Camera With A Card In It This Was On Said Media Card

    A dimly lit event room with colorful balloons and round tables, evoking beautiful yet unnerving liminal spaces.

    Nick Anderson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Ethel Greene, “The World's Greatest Parking Lot,” Oil On Canvas, 1969

    Aerial view of an expansive and unnerving liminal parking lot space with sparse cars creating a surreal pattern

    Kyle Cooke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    A Room In The Dormitory Where I Live. Out Of The Door Is Another Similar Room

    An empty office room with red carpet and beige walls, showcasing a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space atmosphere.

    Έλενα Τσαβδάρη Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Bonifacio Global City Underground, Philippines

    Narrow stairway with worn yellow edges and stark white walls, capturing a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space.

    Gep Macadaeg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Outside A Hotel In Setúbal, Portugal

    Empty playground at night surrounded by palm trees, capturing beautiful yet unnerving liminal spaces atmosphere.

    Victoria Hatch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Took Pooch For A Late Evening Walk & Got A Couple 3 Second Exposures Of The Trail Thru The Corn Field Past The End Of The Road Lit By The Moon Light

    Nighttime rural path between cornfields and trees, showing a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space under a starry sky.

    Brian R. Wroblewski Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    This Pic Has Not Been Photomanipulated In Any Way! Mackenzie Pass Yesterday, Taken By My Sister

    Liminal space of rocky barren terrain with scattered signs and a foggy forested mountain backdrop on a gloomy day

    Inga Andersdotter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Real Estate Photo I Did Last Year. The Emptiness, The Colors, The Carpet, The Wide Angle... It Just Felt Weird

    Empty vintage living room with patterned carpet and beige furniture, creating a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space.

    Alex Bg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    A Cruise Ship Deck At Night

    Empty liminal space on a cruise ship deck at night with blue chairs and yellow overhead structures.

    Max Millet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    This Perpetually-Empty But Decently Maintained Garage At The Indianapolis Airport:

    Modern empty parking garage with curved ramps, evoking beautiful yet unnerving liminal spaces in an urban setting.

    Luke Larson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    The Former Looney Bird’s Restaurant

    Exterior and interior of a Looney Bird's restaurant featuring unnerving liminal spaces with animatronic characters and empty seating.

    Jimmy Kernodle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Would You Like To Take A Survey?

    Empty outdoor tent with table and chairs in a quiet, liminal space at night, evoking a surreal and unnerving atmosphere.

    Warren Fernandez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Star Park

    Empty playground area at night under artificial lighting, showcasing an unnerving liminal space atmosphere.

    Kyle Rhoades Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Who Else Loves Hitting Twenty Four Hour Self-Serve Ramyun Spots At Night?

    Bright, clean cafe interior featuring white tables, orange seating, and elements of beautiful yet unnerving liminal spaces.

    Niky Tamayo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Feeling Watched?

    Staircase view of two red McDonald's high chairs in a liminal space with metal railings and plain walls.

    Marcos Prochovsky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    One Of Our Operating Rooms Was Emptied Out For Repairs. It Has A Weird Vibe Right Now. Does This Count As Liminal?

    Empty clinical room with bright ceiling lights and sterile white floors, evoking beautiful yet unnerving liminal spaces.

    Tyler Phillips Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    I've Seen Jokes Made In The Past About Spirit Halloween Setting Up Shop In The Backrooms. But Now It's For Real

    Empty retail space with carpet and tile flooring under fluorescent lighting, a liminal space evoking eerie yet beautiful stillness.

    Nino Colaleo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Liminal Forest. A Liminal Space I Created For My Recent Short Horror Film. I Call This Space “The Back Woods”

    An unnerving liminal space filled with lockers, plants, and bright ceiling lights creating a surreal Truman Show-like environment.

    Bodhi Werner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    A Hotel In Cancun

    Minimalist white architectural space with sharp angles and stairs, creating a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space.

    Angel Balam Cachh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Liminal Trans Taco Bell

    Empty diner with pastel booths and tables creating a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space atmosphere at night

    Soph Xavier Pratico Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    A Puplic Pool In My Sourrounding

    Empty indoor pool with a yellow slide, showcasing a beautiful yet unnerving liminal space with bright tiles and exposed beams.

    Jan Zubryn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Fog Is Very Liminal

    Foggy urban scene at night showing liminal spaces with streetlights, a graffiti-covered building, and a quiet city road.

    Gustavo Siqueira Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Oregon Coast

    Liminal space of empty sand dunes with sparse vegetation under a partly cloudy sky evoking a beautiful yet unnerving scene

    Mitch Joseph Alexander Bossom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Moundsville Wv USA

    Small castle-like building lit at night in a liminal space with an open sign, creating a beautiful yet unnerving atmosphere.

    Alan Taylor Jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Milwaukee Bowling Alley - Women's Restroom

    Dimly lit room with textured walls, bright orange counter, black chairs, and patterned tile floor, a liminal space with eerie vibe.

    Rachel Greenhawk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    I Feel Like I’m In The Movie Vivarium. Literally All Around Me Looks Like This

    Suburban liminal space at dusk with quiet playground and unnerving rows of houses in the distance.

    Ramona Alexievich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!