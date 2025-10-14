People under this popular thread have shared many stories about the crazy situations they were lucky to survive, with some staring right into doom’s eyes. Scroll down to find them below, but be warned that they get pretty disturbing.

Only 30% of people on Earth get to live their lives without experiencing a traumatic event. This means that the majority of us go through distressing events , after which our brain and body never really recover.

#1 In Vegas on Fremont St by myself two guys started to corner me and I panicked and said "do I look like a woman scared to go back to prison again?" I've never been to prison. But they left me alone.

#2 I live in Ukraine.

#3 My friend invited me to see the batman movie one summer night in 2012 and my mom refused to let me go, teenage me was so upset that i couldn’t go. We were supposed to go to the Aurora theater. My mom saved us from seeing James Holmes face to face that night!

#4 I went back into my burning house 3 times to get my animals. 3 times. My hair burnt from the radiant heat. My sweater melted. Not a burn on me, no lung issues, nothing… 3 times I went back inside and I got all my animals.

#5 I followed our dog to the river in the winter when I was about 5 and fell through the ice. The only reason I survived is because our dog belly crawled to the hole and I was able to grab his collar and eventually get out.

#6 I was kidnapped when I was a child and I was found by the police in a different state.

#7 A random man pushed me over the side of a bridge when I was walking home at night. I was desperately grabbing for anything I could to not fall and ended up grabbing the back of his pants, we both went over the edge and dropped about 30 feet, I landed on top of him and his spine was crushed against a rock. I fractured my sternum and broke my arm.

#8 Missed the last bus late at night and started crying of fear. Went home by paying a huge taxi ride and crying even more because of the unexpected expense. Found out the next day that the bus flew off the bridge and into the river. There were no survivors.

#9 Hurricane Katrina. Those documentaries are nowhere near as apocalyptic.

#10 My parachute failed to open, in 10 second before landing my safety parachute opened. Broke my spine, legs and neck. Hospital for 8 months.

#11 I got pulled into a rip tide in Bolsa Chica beach when I was 12. I went with my friend and her family and she just laughed and watched me struggle to get back up.

#12 I got hit by a car crossing the street, he was going about 55mph. Hit n run….I flew pretty far and was found hours later in bushes by pizza delivery people.

#13 Survived cancer twice.

#14 Got chased by a schizophrenic man with a knife for an hour because he had a vision that i spilt water on his head.

#15 Left without a scratch. I was the passenger sleeping and I woke up in the middle of the flips and I felt my soul leave my body and I thought I [was gone].

#16 My stepdad tried to sacrifice me, my mom and my siblings because he thought we were spawns of satan.

#17 Well my country went though civil war as a kid I was there I can’t believe I’m alive sometimes. When I see the kids in Palestine it’s triggering cause that was once us. Most didn’t survive.

#18 Suffered a seizure and slipped into a coma and almost didn’t make it out..but I did…I had to learn to walk again but I’m here today!

#19 Rolled 5 times going over 90 in a Toyota camry, ejected from car out the window... not a single scratch on me.

#20 Three men followed my 4 yr old daughter and I around Walmart. Every corner I turned it was one of them pretending to be on their phones. I saw an older lady and told her to please go get security. They ended finding these guys car and it was full of ammo/guns, tape, rope, and children’s books.

#21 Hit by a semi truck on the freeway. Cop said he’s never seen someone walk away from an accident like mine. I had bruises and scratches but I was ultimately fine. I definitely had my guardian angels with me that day!

#22 I went on a date with a guy from a University near me and he seemed completely normal. That same night he confessed to me that he had eaten pieces of his ex girlfriend and that’s why they broke up. He also told me he liked to eat people. I thought he was joking the whole time. The next day I went to the police and they told me he was wanted by the local police.

#23 I survived a direct hit from a tornado that completely destroyed the house with us in it. Not a scratch on any of us.

#24 When I was about three I got out of the house in our complex. This man came up to me and asked me if I wanted to go to Disneyland. I of COURSE said yes, as I went to get into his vehicle these three young (but older than me) girls grabbed me and started running with me. I still VIVIDLY remember it to this day.

#25 So four months back I was in a car accident. MY WORK COLLEAGUE, yes you heard that right put something in my drink to do things with me that i wouldn’t agree with, I left and got into a accident. Something never made sense after the accident, there was stuff wrong with the car that we couldn’t explain. Turns out he messed with my car as well. So that if he couldn’t get his way with me, I would get in a tragic accident and no one will point fingers at him.

#26 I was 19. My boyfriend and I were fighting. I left our apartment in the cold walking. I called a cousin to get me but she was two hours away. So I walked around the complex knocking on doors so I could wait until she arrived. One college age yt guy opened the door. I sat there with him, just the two of us in a dimly lit apart. He was nice and I was scared but I waited there. A few weeks later, same guy was being investigated for a girl’s disappearance. I can’t understand why he was so nice to me.

#27 My car rolled off the highway on black ice in Colorado 17 years ago. It rolled 4 times down the hill off the side of the road. I would have been gone if it the snow hadn't been so deep that it cushioned the car rolling.

#28 I got lost in the woods for 2 days at the age of 10.

#29 I took 100 sleeping pills when I was 15, thank God my brother found me, he told my mother, they rushed me to albany medical center where they pumped my stomach and saved my life. I was out of it for 6 days and don't remember anything!

#30 7 week coma. Woke to paralysis, found out I was terminal if I didn't receive a transplant & unlike to receive one because of the damage my heart sustained. 7 months in the hospital in 2024. I swear, and angel was in my hospital room & told me it wasn't my time. Scared me but I had my transplant 7/31/24.

#31 84 hours labour, thought I was in the seventh circle of Hell.

#32 I had Covid when no one knew what to do or what it was. I was on a ventilator for a week and could not breathe on my own. they told my mom to prepare herself and call my family. She prayed all night and the next day I was fine.

#33 150 yeah old oak tree dropped onto our bedroom during hurricane Helene. Entire house wad destroyed, the ceiling was inches away from crushing my children.

#34 I got leukemia, 2 infections, bone marrow transplant and got chronic disease in the same year.

#35 Two days ago I got t-boned by a truck and got dragged 30 feet.

#36 I told my wife to calm down and act reasonable one time.

#37 Living in America. Literally. Just existing is crazy.

#38 I worked in event security and forgot I had a shift one night and had to pretend to call in sick to save face. That shift was the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in 2017.

#39 When I was younger I’d use walkie talkies to talk w my bff. A woman joined our “chat” and convinced us to meet at a local lake at night. We went there, we saw a few men w flashlights calling our names. We both got scared and went home. Never told our parents. Sorry mom and dad.

#40 In 2012 I was buried alive in a construction site, there was no cautionary tape no nothing, a wall of mud and clay collapsed on me and my friend. The only reason I survived was bc of the way my friend and I were positioned. Firefighters said it created an air pocket. I was 12 years old.

#41 Food poisoning, literally bad chicken nearly took me out was in a coma, and had to learn to walk for 9 months.

#42 I was just around 1 to 2 years old, at the supermarket in the cart seat. My mom turned around to pick up some cereal and a lady picked me up trying to steal me, my mom quickly noticed, grabbed me and started screaming and hitting the lady.

#43 I was sitting on a picnic table in an apartment park alone when I was 7 while my mom was cleaning our garage. 2 Hispanic men came out of of their car from the parking lot and walked towards me. They started talking to me and told me that they can take me to an amusement park. Me being in the spectrum and gullible, I fell for it and held their hand walking towards their car until my mom popped out of nowhere and stopped them, then took me back. I can't imagine the horrible things that would happen to me if my mom didn't stop them!

#44 Got caught in a rip tide when I was 8 and I felt the ocean pulling me in. Luckily my cousin yelled and my older cousin pulled me out.

#45 A 135lb American bulldog I was fostering attacked and mauled me.

#46 Woke up to the whole house burning down, all doors blocked off. So fun.

#47 I had a car accident back in 2017. A big tree stopped the car just seconds before we would’ve fallen onto a moving train.

#48 I was roofied at a club in Germany when I was 17 (I grew up overseas, this was in 1991). I woke up hiding under a sink in the kitchen of a restaurant the next morning. The only parts of the night I remember are running up a flight of stairs while trying to escape someone. I sat on the front steps of the restaurant crying, not knowing where I was or where my car was. Eventually, a taxi driver saw me, took pity on me and drove me around for free until I recognized something and helped me find my car. He scolded me in German the whole time about how I had bad friends because they left me.

#49 was riding my motorbike one day when I hit a patch of black ice or something, lost control and skidded down the road for probably 30 feet. This was a mountain road too, i was stopped by a guard rail and if o went any further I would've fallen 200 feet.

#50 I fell 70 ft off a cliff landing on a rock that saved me from falling 300 ft woke up 3 days later to my doctors saying I’m a miracle.

#51 I was walking home along a long path at night, my [phone ran out of battery] and a man started chasing me all the way home I had to run through a forest and it felt like my legs disappeared.

#52 I was 14 and was living in Lynnwood Washington. I walked home alone from school and I cut through the forest that was behind my apartment complex. I stopped off in this little spot that was surrounded with black berry vines and there was always bunnies in there. I walked in and knelt down to pet the bunnies and then I heard some twigs snapping. I looked up and there was a man standing in the opening to the only exit. I stood up slowly and said hey what’s up. He didn’t say one word. The only thing separating us was this big rock almost the size of a boulder. I took a few steps to one side and he didn’t say too. Then I took a few steps to the other side and he didn’t say too the same. I realized he was mirroring my movements. He started to walk around the rock and I ran through the black berry vines. I was Able to make it out with lot of scratches. I was picking thorns out of my skin for weeks. I don’t know what he was planning to do but I just could feel he was gonna hurt me. Was never so glad I was on track and cross country teams as a kid. Still haunts me to this day.

#53 Got stuck outside in a microburst and my dad grabbed me and a tree and we held on with our lives. parts of trees flew past us and once the wind died down we started running towards shelter and on the way i remember seeing a tire on fire that's spinning in circles from the wind. i was 10... scariest thing i've experienced.

#54 For no reason I felt the need to brake while approaching a green light. the car in front of me proceeded as usual. out of the blue, a car blew their red light crossing the intersection at 65 and obliterated the car in front of me. the woman did survive. I was the one who called her the ambulance. ill never know what made me slow down.

#55 Not as bad as others but I dated this guy once, i broke up with him because he gave me the creeps after a while of being together, I lived alone at the time, I was eating supper in my living room watching a movie then I heard a loud bang but I thought it was my neighbors upstairs because they have kids, turns out I didn't lock my bedroom window and I was on the first floor, the guy I broke up with broke into my apartment and attacked me from behind, he tried to gouge my eyes out and he even bit my nose, I fought back and managed to calm him down, i asked if I can use the washroom and wash my face he said yeah, then I texted a friend and told them to send police and 4 police cars showed up and arrested him, my life flashed before my eyes it was the scariest thing I ever been through, ( and yes my nose is still intact).

#56 I was driving in the rain and flipped my car, rolled it into a drainage ditch. Not sure how I didn't drown.

#57 When me and my group of friends were 9 this one dude came up to us and asked os where to go to vote bcs he doesn’t know where is that(which is weird bcs only ppl that live in the city can vote)and me and my other friend went with him bcs it was 6-7 mins away.Then my mom suddenly appears and like asks where we going so we tell we are showing him where to vote(and she already knew what was going on) so she explained to him and gave us a lecture.After lecture she hurried up so she can go after him to see if he is going to vote,and he wasnt.He got in one van.

#58 Me and my sister got kidnapped in Pakistan when I was 3 years old, they kept us for a few hours, think they wanted some ransom money, luckily my sister had a gold earring and gave them that and they let us go.

#59 I went to a club one night and Brody Jenner and his friends were there so I walked over and they let me dance with them. Apparently someone put something in my drink and I was out of it and my friend told me that 2 of his people took my body to the bathroom but the security saw them and went in the bathroom and got me before they did whatever they were planning.

#60 Was lost in hurricane Katrina around the age of two and was found in Mississippi being cared for by a sharrif and his wife . They saw me on the front cover of peoples magazine and managed to get in contact with my mom to get me.

#61 I shouted back to my African mother.

#62 I survived this car wreck. I’m broken but almost healed. Jesus said you have more work to do my child!

#63 My iron deficiency got so bad, i passed out driving going 45+ an hour, car flipped 6, i climbed out the car and slipped onto glass (cut up my entire right side, got in the ambulance my heart rate was 65 yet I was still fully alert, God tho.

#64 I've come within metres of potentially fatal car collisions on two separate occasions. First time was a stolen car speeding down a road I was walking on, I had headphones on and If was just 30 seconds late, I would have been hit at about 30 miles p/hour.

Second time was similar, except the driver was intoxicated and the car crashed into a lamp post a few feet behind where I had just walked. Could've been sandwiched.

#65 I got pulled into a rip tide when I was around 9 or 10, and got pulled out farther than anyone was swimming. I was swallowing water and was getting super tired and kept getting pulled out farther and farther. I was screaming for help and waving my hand and finally a lifeguard swam out and picked me up.

#66 Not a horror movie but when I was 12 I lived in such a strict household that I just wanted freedom so bad to the point I started adding and accepting requests on fb from random guys, let them pick me up late at night, I'd sneak out, meet up with them and not a single bad thing happened to me and I'd end up at these adults men houses and they'd have friends..Nothing bad happened, I was never even graped, wasn't kissed or even touched inappropriately..Just vibes and sheesha..I look back and think about how differently all those experiences could have been.

#67 I missed the “call out of work” window by 5 minutes. I ended up being at work for less than an hour, before having a rapidly lethal medical emergency. If I didn’t miss the “call out of work” window, I would have been at home, alone. Thankfully, I work in a hospital, and was tended too immediately.

#68 I had met people who I thought were my friends. One in particular more than the others. Looking back, I honestly felt like the friendship was taking off a little fast. They had started calling me family one month into knowing each other, but in my culture it’s common to treat people “at home”. They asked me questions that, at the time, I thought were normal. Questions like, Do you live alone. Do you have family in town. Are you close to family and friends? Then it turned into, “would you like to live elsewhere?”. I said no. That where I lived was my home and I plan to live there forever. It then turned into, “I left my vehicle in Oklahoma. Will you take me to get it”…..when I tell you guys that I had so much trust in this person, I was really gonna go with him to get said vehicle. 😅 . Then one night, October 5th of last year, exactly, it slipped. They had all been drinking and their plan slipped. That night they were planning to traffic me. It was my “going away party” as one of them had said. I remember putting two and two together and going pale. My heart dropping to my stomach and randomly having this intuition that that night was going to be my last night in town. I booked it through the front door. They looked for me for months. Had people showing up at my jobs. Had people sending me Fb messages. Text messages. Etc… it definitely changed the way I saw the world. I went to therapy after that and my therapist said that I had described perfectly the tactics of a human trafficker.

#69 A taxi driver asked me to get down from his taxi 🚕 cos he wants to pick another passenger that will pay more, 10 mins after the same taxi was crushed by a trailer 🥺🥺

#70 Took an Uber home with some friends back in 2016. We all got our except for one of my friends who could unbuckle the seat belt. We tried to get my friend who was extremely intoxicated out of the back seat, but her belt wouldn't unlock. Guy said to leave her and he would take care of it and was trying to drive away with her in the car. I hopped in the car, grabbed my pocket knife and cut the seatbelt. Dude lost his mind until I started to call the cops then he took off.

#71 Bad reaction from some meds, woke up from a nightmare still thinking I was in the nightmare, got in my car, police chase 70-90mph, crashed into trees feet away from gas pumps & totaled car. Just a tiny scratch on my clavicle from seatbelt.

#72 was walking home from school when I started getting an odd vibe I kept turning around and I kept seeing this van and it would drive and then park and then keep driving and then park once I was around the corner about three houses from my house the van picked up speed and pulled directly into the dirt next to me and a guy and a woman got out of the van and proceeded to run at me and I just dropped everything of mine and I just ran.

#73 When I was 5 years old, my younger brother and I were playing behind my grandparents' house. There was a big log and in front of it, a few meters in the ground, there was a stake stuck in it, which for some reason was pointed upwards. We jumped off that log, fooled around and sang songs and were careful not to jump on that stake because it was very sharp. At one point, when it was my turn to jump, my brother pushed me from behind and I fell directly on that stake. The stake pierced my skull and when I got up from the stake, blood started pouring out of the wound and I ran and cried, calling for my grandmother. My parents were not there at the time and my grandmother called my parents who arrived quickly. I still remember that feeling when I was removing my head from the stake. The last thing I remember before I found myself in the hospital was my grandmother washing the blood from my wound and pressing it so that no more blood would come out, there was a lot of blood that day. In the hospital they stitched up the wound that was at the beginning of my right eyebrow, the wound was deep and large, and if I had fallen a little lower, a couple of centimeters, the stake would have pierced my eye and I would have probably been gone on the spot. That was 15 years ago. glad I'm here now tho.

#74 Flipped my jetski with my friend, and it was pouring rain. I couldnt flip it back because I had my prosthetic leg in one hand. After like 45 mins of panicking and trying to flip it we FINALLY did.

#75 I was dragged out into the atlantic during Surf Lessons in France, could barely see the shore, tumbled numerous times in big waves until I lost consciousness. Somehow was pulled back to a sandbank from which I could swim back.

#76 I was six or seven, the kind of kid who liked walking just a little ahead of my mom to feel independent. Our street was busy, cars rushing by constantly. One day, a black car pulled up on the sidewalk, the wheel almost on the curb. The passenger door opened, but the windows were so dark I couldn’t see inside — just a pair of black shoes.

My mom grabbed my shoulder from behind, pulling me close, and the car immediately drove off. I didn’t understand why at the time, but looking back, if she hadn’t been there… I’d be on the news. Likely a missing child. Ever since that happened to me I’ve always understood my parents worry.

I never saw that car again.

#77 During a car crash I flipped my car.. had on no seatbelt, so I flew out the car as it flipped. Flew in a ditch and hit my back in a tree😭 only fractured 3 bones down my spine thankfully! God was with me that day cuz it was crazy.

#78 I took a nap on one Sunday afternoon and woke up with blazing fire everywhere. I still don't know how i managed to get out, I lost everything but I'm alive with no burns. God is good.

#79 I had a dream one night. Off a red car parked directly infront of a building, I usually walk past the building coming home from school but the car is never there it was new. In the dream I had been snatched into that car by a man and he has taken my life. A few days later I was walking home from school. As I turned the corner to walk past that same building, that same red car that was parked in the exact same spot and was running was there. I remember how quickly my palms started to sweat and the hairs on my neck stood up. I turned around to walk away and I heard the car start moving so I ran into the closest building which was a grocery store and hid. I called my mom sobbing and she had picked me up. As we were pulling out a similar looking man had walked out of the store looking defeated. I’ve always trusted my dreams since then. And they’ve never led me wrong.

#80 Nothing like a horror movie or anything, but I used to work on a Submarine and we had fires and flodding while underwater.

#81 All I did was sleep and not eat. got down to 100 pounds. my family witnessed this and thought nothing was wrong. my grandma told my mom i was pregnant. went to the doctor for a pregnancy test and found out i had a little amount white blood cells and my Vitamin levels were at a 8 . suppose to been at a 32 minimum 💀. Thanks granny!

#82 My uncle broke his neck tap dancing once.

#83 My friends and I were staying in an Airbnb in Maryland a couple years ago. The house was older and more run down than it looked in pictures but we decided to stick it out. One night around midnight, I smelled gas in the basement where my room was. We quickly vacated and contacted the host. He said it had never happened before and he’d send the gas company to check it out. Hours later when the gas guy arrived, he looked straight in our bloodshot eyes and told us there was no gas leak. We still weren’t going to stay in that house so we moved down the row to another one owned by the same host for that night, locking the door to the gas house. Next morning two of my friends went to check and found the door unlocked and the house aired out. When we asked the host if he’d been in the house he said “it was probably one of you who left the door unlocked, you’re going to be fine.” 😳 We couldn’t find another Airbnb to stay in long term so we had to move back into the gas house. But things kept happening. One day we came home to find the door leading to the garage (which we had been told not to go into) standing open. Another time there were footsteps heard upstairs when no one was up there and the sound of a window opening and shutting. There was a lot more, but needless to say, we didn’t stay there much longer. My friend’s sister who was in the marine corpse later told us that causing a gas leak is a typical tactic for tr*ffickers to see how quickly they can flood the house with sleeping gas. Oh and one of our group contacted the gas company the host said was associated and they had no record of anyone going anywhere that night. Fun times.