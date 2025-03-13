Redditors recently shared these and other subtle clues that reveal someone has been through a lot. Here’s what they had to say.

But if you pay attention, the signs are there. Maybe it’s the way they’re overly kind, always putting others first. Or how they apologize too much, even when there’s no reason to. Some become expert people-pleasers , doing everything they can to avoid conflict.

As we go through life, we cross paths with countless people every day. And while many of them have faced serious hardships, you wouldn’t always know it just by looking.

#1 They don’t ask for help, because people have let them down a lot.

RELATED:

#2 Stubbornly independent because they don’t believe they can rely on anyone.

#3 Keeping themself distant from everyone. Not opening up.

#4 They are empathetic, kind and generous- because they get it.

#5 They have the ability to turn to stone at the snap.of a finger. Any past emotions, just gone.

#6 They tend to keep a lot of information about themselves locked up for fear of it being used against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 They apologize a lot for basically everything.

#8 The eyes are a pretty good indicator. “Been through s**t eyes” seems to be a thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 In social situations they never ask people about their family. Mostly cuz they don’t want people asking them about theirs. That’s a new one my wife pointed out to me.

#10 They don’t trust people and aren’t surprised by weird things that people do in public.

#11 People pleasing. Apologising too much. Internalised blame. Not being fazed by terrible things and finds very little to be really shocking. A good listener. Lack of boundaries. A loner. Quiet. Avoids people and crowds. Avoids drama. Doesn't really care about gossip, small talk or the mundane stuff. Doesn't have much to do with family.



Sometimes I wish I didn't know these things.



Edit: Thanks for my biggest up vote and response yet people. I don't feel so alone today.

There are good people in this world. Keep fighting and learning every day. ❤️.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 They appreciate the tiniest things around them. They are super empathetic and kind. But they can also flip like a switch if you push too hard.

#13 Sarcasm, thick skin, quick wit and dark humor.

#14 Extreme self-awareness is often present. Empathy and effort to understand as well.

#15 Zero tolerance for drama, b******t and toxic behaviour.



They're more likely to just walk away from friendships and relationships at the first sign.

#16 Incredibly self aware, very open about some experiences, make jokes about trauma....



Enough about me! How are you doing?

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 They don’t like their birthdays celebrated.

#18 How fast they can flip the switch and not put up with your s**t anymore.



EDIT: WOW! So appreciative of not only the thousands of upvotes but the hundreds of comments as well. I truly believe that having open discussions about things like this are the path to overcoming your difficulties and being successful. I also appreciate the numerous private messages that have been sent. Please know that I either have or plan to respond to every single one of them.

#19 We lose it over little things because we aren’t allowed to lose it over big things. Surprisingly reliable during high-stakes chaos but a tiny small thing will send us spiralling for days.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Can't take a compliment because to them thats the start of manipulation. Also don't like gifts becuase they come with strings usually and they aren't prepared to have something else come back at them because they "accepted" the gifts.



Also likely fiercely independant, although you get the ones that go the other way and are too scared to do *anything* alone.

#21 They startle easily.

They are sick often.

They have a collection of chronic/autoimmune illnesses.

They apologize for everything.

They stare off into space often.

#22 Tiredness constant exhaustion, physical or emotionally.

#23 Thousand yard stare.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 A great sense of humor. You have to find a way out of the darkness so many use humor as a coping mechanism.

#25 Disassociation.

#26 They don't cry. At all. They're so desensitized to that stuff that they literally can't cry.

#27 Socially distant, not trusting of anyone.

#28 Always checking that you’re ok, so they know they haven’t done anything wrong or upset you somehow.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Hyperalertness aka hypervigilance.



1. Fixation on potential threats (dangerous people, animals, or situations)

2. An increased startle reflex (more likely to jump or be jarred by sudden sounds)

3. Dilated pupils.

4. Higher heart rate.

5. Elevated blood pressure.

6. Behavioral (obsessive) avoidance of certain situations.

#30 Unflappable. Nothing you could possible say could shock them. They appear to handle bad news well because of this, but it’s actually a shut down response.

#31 They’re angry, and resentful. I’m going against the grain here by saying this but as someone who has experienced child abuse and been blamed for it and been misunderstood my entire life, yeah, I’m angry and resentful.



Sorry.



Update: thanks everyone. To those who are going through similar, I feel you, a lot.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 - The genuine smile with that sadness behind the eyes



- The ability to detach yourself emotionally from people at the drop of a hat



- Apologizing for everything



- Being kind/genuine/emphatic because you know what it’s like to go through hell & you know some other people also have battles going on in their own lives



- Don’t open up easily/allow ourselves to be vulnerable easily



- Dark humor



- Good at reading people/situations



- Self isolation (I need my recharge)



- Considered an “Old Soul”.

#33 Action-capable in tough situations.

#34 They are more protective of the vulnerable.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Their eyes don’t sparkle yet they are the kindest souls to ANYONE and EVERYONE.

#36 They are reclusive and standoffish. Dont trust easily. Dont just run up and talk to anyone and everyone. Moves carefully. Eyelid twitches. Lol.

#37 I've been through a lot of c**p. I get suspicious of the intentions of people unless I've been with them for a reasonable amount of time.

#38 They instantly click with other people who have been through a lot of s**t before even realising the other person has been through a lot of s**t



No seriously it's like a sensor.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 I grew up in what is, by definition, a death cult. Though even after all these years, I still feel silly and dramatic saying that.



I have seen evil and what it does to people; those I considered friends and family. I have felt firsthand the affects of said evil. Evil is not usually flagrant. It's insidious and imitates normality.



It either: breaks you, making you a barely functional person. A recluse who cannot handle to norms of life (socializing, health, employment, etc.).



Or you come out the other side having learned to channel suffering into empathy. You develop a discerning eye for spoting pain, depression, and anxiety in others. This empathy pushes you to grow as a person and better yourself and others around you.

#40 If they check up on u a lot bcs that means they want someone to check up on them too.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Someone told me I looked defeated the other day. D**n. Does it show that bad?

#42 People who laugh and seem happy,try to make others laugh i believe can hide a lot of things behind that mask.

#43 Being simultaneously detached and empathetic. They don't want to bear the weight of connections gone awry, or introduce that potential chaos into their life since it has burnt them in the past, but they still care and want what's best for people.



If I see that the light has gone out of someone's eyes, but they still try and do well by those around them, that puts them on the track to earning my respect. I empathize a great deal with the downtrodden. It's rough out here.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Deep shame. It's always their fault. There's something wrong with them. No one cares or no one understands.

#45 They’re able to give very succinct and good advice when you mention s**t you are going through.

#46 Ignoring the general public as if they don't exist.

#47 Old souls, good in emergencies/crisis, empathetic, creative, far off stare, “mature for their age,” sentimental, bonds easily with animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Being hyper independent.

#49 They look shell shocked, you can see how their body automatically reacts to specific stimuli, and they tend to overcompensate. They'll also either be the kindest people you know or some of the worst. This is just my personal experience tho.

#50 An uncanny ability to read past the literal words someone says and hear what they're really saying, even if they didn't want to tell you that.

#51 Nothing phases them. What makes others yell and whine, they just shrug and walk away.





Like me. I used to fight a lot. Argue.



Older me doesn't see the point. All my friends are dead. I have a son. I don't have time for any of the day to day b******t. I just walk away and continue what I was doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Deep appreciation for things that most people take for granted, like for example waking up as an adult in a quiet and peaceful home knowing you don’t have to worry about what you are waking up to anymore like you did growing up.

#53 Watch their eyes when the go somewhere they haven't been before. Every person, every exit, every obstacle, they are checking for threats, escape routes, and anything that could be a problem if something happens.

#54 They’re a loner, have empathy, will simply walk away if they feel you’ve wronged them rather than stay and argue.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 They don't get excited by future events that much, they've been promised things plenty of times that were not true/been let down. That gets you to a point of 'ok sounds fun, but we'll see about it then and there when it actually happens'.

#56 They tell really dark stories super matter of factly and don’t understand why it makes other people uncomfortable/sad.

#57 I lost most of my memories and who I was. It *literally* started coming back to me today... for once i feel safe. My current bf is the only person to treat me as human and make me feel safe 100%. I can finally heal... and im not alone in it.





**But f*****g hell the world is filled with monsters**.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Calmness in chaos. That is something to fear.

#59 They avoid vulnerability. .

#60 An innate ability to remain calm in times of panic/chaos, because when you grow up in chaos it becomes easier to navigate in a calm manner (because what choice do you have).

#61 When s**t starts up again they just go distant and very quiet.

#62 They have empathy for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Last year 2024, I lost 3 family members. I just don’t know how people deal with this, but I’ve become more reclusive less socially active. It’s fine.

#64 The eyes are very revealing.

#65 They don't cry because they worry they will never be able to stop.



They casually treat themselves badly because others have treated them poorly for so long.



They are overweight, and even though it feels like a depressing prison, it also feels "safe".

#66 Unflinching calmness and composure during chaos.

#67 They can see red flags almost straight away.

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 They don't want to talk about it.

#69 They stand up loudly for people who are being treated unfairly. .

#70 A lot of the responses here are basically trauma responses, which are obviously valid, but the most strikingly "gone through s**t" person I knew never reacted to anything beyond acknowledgement. He had a pretty rough teenage and early adult life but got things put together pretty good in his mid 30s, but since he's seen so much and been through so much he basically waits to see if he has a reason to be concerned. Little speedbumps in life don't bother him at all, but he addresses them immediately if he can.



Dude's a very well put together man, and while we're roughly the same age, I have a lot to learn from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Being an "Empath ". People who grew up in incredibly abusive households, learn to be hyper aware of Incredibly subtle body language and speech, as a coping mechanism from violently unpredictable Relationships. They are often very in tune with the emotions of those around them.